Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant
2531 Woodruff Road
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Appetizers & Soup **
12 Pieces Wings **
Spicy wings served with blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks.
18 Pieces Wings **
Spicy wings served with blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks.
6 Pieces Wings **
Spicy wings served with blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks.
Bruschetta **
Grilled italian bread with fresh basil, tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil and provolone.
Cheese Garlic Bread **
Our baked garlic bread topped with lots of mozzarella and served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Fingers App **
Served with honey mustard.
Dolmades **
A greek favorite. Stuffed with rice flavored with mint, olive oil, and lemon. Sprinkled with feta and served with tzatziki.
Fried Ravioli **
Cheese ravioli in a new way. Crispy with marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks **
Served with marinara sauce.
Pita Bread Appetizer Hummus **
Served with hummus.
Pita Bread Appetizer Tzatziki **
Served with our homemade tzatziki sauce.
Roasted Feta **
Topped with fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and kalamata olives. Served with pita bread.
Soup of the Day Bowl **
Soup of the Day Cup **
Spinach Pie **
Layers of phyllo dough with spinach feta, onions, and spices.
Small Salads **
Small Antipasto Salad S**/**
Includes ham, salami, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone and mozerella cheeses.
Small Chef Salad S**/**
Includes roast beef, turkey, ham, mozzarella, and m hard boiled egg.
Small Chicken Finger Salad S**/**
Crispy fried chicken tenders atop our fresh salad mixture.
Small Garden Salad S**/**
Small Greek Salad S**/**
Small Turkey Salad S**/**
Our crisp salad mixture topped with roasted turkey, mozzarella, and a hard boiled egg.
Large Salads **
Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad L**/**
Grilled chicken tenders tossed with warm penne pasta and covered with caesar dressing and served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with shredded parmesan cheese.
Large Antipasto Salad L**/**
Includes ham, salami, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone and mozerella cheeses.
Large Chef Salad L**/**
Includes roast beef, turkey, ham, mozzarella, and a hard boiled egg.
Large Chicken Finger Salad L**/**
Crispy fried chicken tenders atop our fresh salad mixture.
Large Garden Salad L**/**
Large Greek Salad L**/**
Large Turkey Salad L**/**
Our crisp salad mixture topped with roasted turkey, mozzarella, and a hard boiled egg.
LG Caesar Salad L**/**
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing topped with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese.
Personal Pizza **
Small Pizza **
SM All Meat Pizza **
Italian sausage, beef, pepperoni, ham, bacon, canadian bacon, and cotto salami.
SM Char Grilled Chicken Pizza **
Marinated chicken tenders with diced tomatoes and green peppers.
SM Cheese Pizza **
SM Chicken Alfredo Pizza **
Marinated grilled chicken tenders with alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese.
SM Hawaiian Pizza **
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
SM House Special Pizza **
Piled high with pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
SM Meatball Pizza **
Sliced meatballs and mozzarella.
SM Mediterranean Pizza **
Gyro meat, black olives, feta, fresh diced tomatoes, and mozzarella.
SM Specialty Spinach Pizza **
Spinach, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, and pizza sauce.
SM Vegetarian Pizza **
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, black olives and feta cheese.
SM White Pizza **
Olive oil, granulated garlic, basil, and other spices with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses. No sauce.
Large Pizza **
LG All Meat Pizza **
Italian sausage, beef, pepperoni, ham, bacon, canadian bacon, and cotto salami.
LG Char Grilled Pizza **
Marinated chicken tenders with diced tomatoes and green peppers.
LG Cheese Pizza **
LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza **
Marinated grilled chicken tenders with alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese.
LG Hawaiian Pizza **
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
LG House Special Pizza **
Piled high with pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
LG Meatball Pizza **
Sliced meatballs and mozzarella.
LG Mediterranean Pizza **
Gyro meat, black olives, feta, fresh diced tomatoes, and mozzarella.
LG Specialty Spinach Pizza **
Spinach, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, and pizza sauce.
LG Vegetarian Pizza **
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, black olives and feta cheese.
LG White Pizza **
Olive oil, granulated garlic, basil, and other spices with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses. No sauce.
Calzones **
All Meat Calzone **
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, canadian bacon bacon and cotto salami.
Cheese Calzone **
Grecian Calzone **
Marinara sauce, diced tomatoes, black olives, gyro meat and feta.
Hawaiian Calzone **
Marinara sauce, pineapple and canadian bacon.
House Calzone **
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
Italiano Calzone **
Ham, pepperoni, cotto salami, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.
Meatball Calzone **
Our terrific meatballs combined with mozzarella and meat sauce.
Pepperoni Calzone **
A favorite! Stuffed with pepperoni and sauteed onions.
Veggie Calzone **
Marinara sauce, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, diced tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Stromboli's **
All Meat Stromboli **
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, canadian bacon, bacon and cotto salami.
Cheese Stromboli **
Grecian Stromboli **
Marinara sauce, diced tomatoes, black olives, gyro meat and feta.
Hawaiian Stromboli **
Marinara sauce, pineapple and canadian bacon.
House Stromboli **
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
Italiano Stromboli **
Ham, pepperoni, cotto salami, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.
Meatball Stromboli **
Our terrific meatballs combined with mozzarella and meat sauce.
PP Stromboli **
A favorite! Stuffed with pepperoni and sauteed onions.
Veggie Stromboli **
Marinara sauce, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, diced tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Italian Casseroles **
Chicken And Mushroom Casserole **
Marinated chicken tenders with fresh mushrooms and creamy alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Casserole **
Tender breaded chicken breast topped with meat or marinara sauce, mozzarella and baked.
Corfu Chicken **
Grilled chicken tenders with kalamata olives, olive oil, diced tomatoes, lite marinara and feta.
Corfu Shrimp **
Tender grilled shrimp topped with kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, lite marinara, olive oil, and feta cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan Casserole **
Sliced eggplant breaded and fried topped with meat and marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese on top.
Grilled Chicken Parmesan Casserole **
Marinated chicken tenders grilled, with meat or marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked.
Meatball & Sausage Parmesan Casserole **
Meatballs and italian sausage topped with meat or marinara sauce and mozzarella.
Meatball Parmesan Casserole **
Meatballs topped with meat or marinara sauce and mozzarella.
Sausage Parmesan Casserole **
Italian sausage topped with meat or marinara sauce and mozzarella.
Shrimp Parmesan Casserole **
Tender grilled or fried shrimp with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella.
Veal Parmesan Casserole **
Breaded ground veal with our meat or marinara sauce baked golden with mozzarella.
Pasta Dinners **
Baked Spaghetti **
A favorite. Served with your choice of meat or marinara sauce topped with cheese and baked.
Baked Ziti **
A favorite. Served with your choice of meat or marinara sauce topped with cheese and baked.
Cheese Ravioli **
Chicken Cacciatore **
Sauteed onions, peppers, and mushrooms with our homemade meat or marinara sauce. Served with penne pasta.
Italian Combo Plate **
A great combination of all of your favorites. Includes lasagna, stuffed shell, manicotti, meatball, italian sausage, and a side of spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce.
Lasagna **
Our homemade lasagna layered with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and romano cheeses with thick meat sauce. A customer favorite.
Lasagna For 2 **
Manicotti **
Each is stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and served with meat or marinara sauce.
Meat Ravioli **
Pasta For Two **
Pasta Primavera **
Fettuccine with fresh mushrooms, broccoli, roasted red peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, onions.
Pasta With Sauce **
Choose spaghetti, penne Fettuccine, or angel hair.
Sausage Cacciatore **
Sauteed onions, peppers, and mushrooms with our homemade meat or marinara sauce. Served with penne pasta.
Shrimp And Broccoli Penne **
Shrimp and broccoli, penne, olive oil garlic sauce, and spices.
Spaghetti Combo **
A great combination of meatball, sausage and mushrooms on top of spaghetti.
Spaghetti With Veggies **
Spaghetti topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, and meat or marinara sauce.
Stuffed Shells **
Each is stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and served with meat or marinara sauce.
Favorites From The Grill **
Char-Grilled Salmon **
Tender salmon fillet served with your choice of side item.
Chicken Finger Dinner **
Served with your choice of side item and honey mustard.
Ferraro Chicken Breast **
Tender marinated chicken breast topped with artichokes, spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella, and lite marinara sauce. Served with your choice of side item.
Napoli Chicken Breast **
Marinated chicken breast topped with fresh mushrooms, onions, mozzarella, and lite marinara. Served with choice of side item.
Spicy Wing Dinner **
Crispy with a little kick, served with blue cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of side item.
Salmon Over Rice **
Salmon fillet served on a bed of rice pilaf and topped with spinach-artichoke alfredo sauce.
Mediterranean Salmon **
Baked fillet topped with spinach, artichokes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, with just a touch of marinara. Served with your choice of side item.
A Taste of Greece **
Beef Souvlaki Dinner **
Tender cubes of beef, marinated then cooked on the char-grill.
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner **
Chicken tenders marinated in our own blend of spices and grilled to be juicy and tender.
Pork Souvlaki Dinner **
Pork tenderloin marinated then grilled to perfection.
Greek Combo Dinner **
A perfect combination of gyro, chicken, beef, and pork souvlaki.
Spanakopita Dinner (spinach pie) **
Layer upon layer of thin crispy phyllo dough stuffed with spinach, feta, onions, and spices baked together to create a traditional Greek delight.
Gyro Dinner **
A greek favorite. Beef and lamb combined with a special blend of spices creates the unique gyro taste.
Greek Pita Sandwiches **
Beef Souvlaki Pita **
Tender beef cut into cubes and marinated.
Gyro Pita **
A traditional treat from Greece. Gyro meat combines the great flavors of beef and lamb with Greek spices.
Pork Souvlaki Pita **
Pork tenderloin cut into cubes and marinated in our special blend of spices.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita **
Chicken tenderloin marinated and grilled.
Grilled Subs **
Hot Sandwiches **
Subs Parmigiana **
Deli Subs **
BLT Sub **
Turkey Sub **
Ham Sub **
Roast Beef Sub **
Italian Sub **
Genoa salami, ham, and cooked salami.
Super Sub **
Turkey, roast beef, ham, and bacon.
Deluxe Sub **
Ham, turkey, and bacon.
Fried Chicken Sub **
Crispy fried chicken breast.
Napoli Sub **
Genoa salami, ham, turkey, roast beef, cooked salami and bacon.
Burgers **
Sides **
Feta 4 oz **
Marinara Sauce 4 oz **
Meatsace 4 oz **
Side French Fries **
Side Garlic Bread **
Side Greek Potatoes **
Side Greek Salad **
Side Grilled Chicken **
Side Meatballs **
Side Onions Rings **
Side Order Gyro Meat **
Side Pita Bread **
Side Rice Pilaf **
Side Sausage **
Tzatziki 4 0z **
Dessert **
Beverages **
Catering
1/2 Pan Antipasto Salad
1/2 Pan Baked Spaghetti
1/2 Pan Baked Ziti
1/2 Pan Chicken Parm
1/2 Pan Fettuccine Alfredo
1/2 Pan Greek Salad
1/2 Pan Lasagna
1/2 Pan Spaghetti
1/2 Pan Veggies
1/2 Pan Ziti
Large Pan Antipasto Salad
Large Pan Baked Spaghetti
Large Pan Baked Ziti
Large Pan Chicken Parm
Large Pan Fettuccine Alfredo
Large Pan Greek Salad
Large Pan Spaghetti
Large Pan Ziti
Pan of Brownies
Whole Cheesecake
Whole Chocolate Cake
Whole Lemon Cake
Whole Tiramisu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2531 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681