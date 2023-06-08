A map showing the location of Napoli Pizzeria-Seven Hills (New)View gallery

Napoli Pizzeria-Seven Hills (New)

835 Seven Hills Drive

Henderson, NV 89052

Dessert (Catering)

Full Tray of Zeppolis

$25.99

Pasta (Catering)

Chicken Parmigiana

$48.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$48.99

Sausage Cacciatore

$48.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$40.99

Spaghetti with Sausage

$40.99

Baked Lasagna

$38.99

Baked Ziti

$48.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$38.99

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$48.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$90.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$90.99

Sausage Cacciatore

$90.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$75.99

Spaghetti with Sausage

$75.99

Baked Lasagna

$90.99

Baked Ziti

$90.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$70.99

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$90.99

Salads (Catering)

Caprese Salad

$37.99

Antipasto Salad

$40.99

Dinner Salad

$28.99

Greek Salad

$40.99

Caesar Salad

$28.99

Caprese Salad

$70.99

Antipasta Salad

$75.99

Dinner Salad

$50.99

Greek Salad

$75.99

Caesar Salad

$50.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

835 Seven Hills Drive, Henderson, NV 89052

