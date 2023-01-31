Restaurant header imageView gallery

Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food

No reviews yet

124 Tennessee St

Vallejo, CA 94590

Build Your Own
Pepperoni
Gina's House Salad

Build Your Own

Build the pizza that works best for you and your family and friends. Napoli Classic is our fave but you can choose NY Thin or Extra Thick!
Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$13.00+

Build the pizza that works best for you and your family and friends. Napoli Classic is our fave but you can choose NY Thin or Extra Thick!

Create Your Own Gluten Free Pizza

Create Your Own Gluten Free Pizza

$17.00

We source our gluten-free crust from Venice Baking Company. Ingredients: WATER, RICE FLOUR, MODIFIED RICE STARCH, POTATO STARCH, SUGAR, TAPIOCA STARCH, POTATO FLOUR, CANOLA/OLIVE OIL BLEND, YEAST, SALT, XANTHAN GUM, CULTURED BROWN RICE.

Signature Pizzas

We have 17 signature pizzas to choose from to accomadate your flavor palate. Mix and match. Half and Half. We'll get it how you like it! The first signature pizza Tony created was the original.
Mozzarella Cheese

Mozzarella Cheese

$13.00+

For the pizza purists. Our pizza sauce and freshly grated mozzarella.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.10+

Simply the most popular! Our pizza sauce and fresh grated mozzarella and lots of pepperoni.

Hawaiiana

Hawaiiana

$15.20+

Aloha vibes with this sweet and savory combo! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, sweet pineapple tidbits, Canadian style bacon.

Tony's

Tony's

$17.40+

Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, and onions.

Margherita

Margherita

$17.40+

An International classic! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, minced garlic, olive oil and basil.

Bianca

Bianca

$17.40+

Our only pizza with no sauce so you can really focus on the fresh grated mozzarella cheese, parmesan, feta, ricotta and olive oil.

Veggie

Veggie

$17.40+

Classic vegetable pizza! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, mushrooms, olives and bell peppers.

Healthy

Healthy

$17.40+

Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, minced garlic, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and olive oil.

Original

Original

$18.50+

Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and sausages.

Mega Meat

Mega Meat

$18.50+

Meat lovers delight. Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, linguica and sausage.

Bravo

Bravo

$18.50+

Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, garlic and roma tomatoes.

Super

Super

$20.70+

Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, sausage, onions and bell peppers.

Spicy Sriracha

Spicy Sriracha

$19.60+

This pie brings the heat! Our house-made ranch, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, red onions, jalapeno and finished with sriracha drizzle.

Fresco Verde

Fresco Verde

$20.70+

Green goddess of a pizza! Our pesto sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, spinach, minced garlic, olive oil, artichoke hearts and zucchini.

BBQ

BBQ

$20.70+

Smoky barbecue sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon and red onions.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$20.75+

Pesto marinara sauce swirl, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, spinach, feta cheese and kalamata olives.

Ranch House

Ranch House

$20.70+

A beautiful pizza, starts with our house-made ranch, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, minced garlic, bell peppers, roma tomatoes and bacon.

Half and Half Combinations

For when you want more choices on a single pizza. Make it half one way and half another.
Sm Half and Half Signature Pizza

Sm Half and Half Signature Pizza

Med Half and Half Signature Pizza

Lg Half and Half Signature Pizza

XL Half and Half Signature Pizza

Gluten Free Signature Pizzas

Flavorful gluten free crust from Venice Baking Company who produces the best crusts. Ingredients: Rice Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Cane Sugar, Modified Rice Starch, Potato Flour, Tapioca Starch, Yeast, Contains Less Than 2% Of The Following: Canola Oil, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cultured Brown Rice, Xanthan Gum, Brown Rice Flour, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid

GF Mozzarella

$17.10

For the pizza purists. Our pizza sauce and fresh grated mozzarella.

GF Pepperoni

$18.10

Simply the most popular! Our pizza sauce and fresh grated mozzarella and lots of pepperoni.

GF Hawaiiana

$19.20

Aloha vibes with this sweet and savory combo! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, sweet pineapple tidbits, Canadian style bacon.

GF Margherita

$21.40

An International classic! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, minced garlic, olive oil and basil.

GF Tony's

$21.40

Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, and onions.

GF Bianca

$21.40

Our only pizza with no sauce so you can really focus on the fresh grated mozzarella cheese, parmesan, feta, ricotta and olive oil.

GF Veggie

$21.40

Classic vegetable pizza! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, mushrooms, olives and bell peppers.

GF Healthy

$21.40

Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, minced garlic, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and olive oil.

GF Original

$22.50

Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and sausages.

GF MegaMeat

$22.50

Meat lovers delight. Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, linguica and sausage.

GF Bravo

$22.50

Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, garlic and roma tomatoes.

GF Super

$24.70

Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, sausage, onions and bell peppers.

GF Sriracha

$23.60

This pie brings the heat! Our house-made ranch, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, red onions, jalapeno and finished with sriracha drizzle.

GF Fresco Verde

$24.70

Green goddess of a pizza! Our pesto sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, spinach, minced garlic, olive oil, artichoke hearts and zucchini.

GF BBQ

$24.70

Smoky barbecue sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon and red onions.

GF Medi

$24.70

Pesto marinara sauce swirl, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, spinach, feta cheese and kalamata olives.

GF Ranch House

$24.70

A beautiful pizza, starts with our house-made ranch, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, minced garlic, bell peppers, roma tomatoes and bacon.

Calzones

Calzone is an Italian word for big sock or stocking. As a food, it is a turnover and originated in the city of Naples (Napoli), Italy. We use our famous pizza dough filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese.
Godfather

Godfather

$11.90

The most commonly ordered calzone. Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper and onion with ricotta and mozzarella Choose marinara or meat sauce to dip. This one will fill your hunger cravings.

Cousin Vinny

Cousin Vinny

$13.50

Sliced meatballs, mushroom, with mozzarella and ricotta. Choose a dip!

Megazone

Megazone

$12.90

Salami, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, linguica with mozzarella and ricotta. Choose a dip!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

$10.80

Mamma mia that's spicy! Jalapeño, pepperoni, sausage with mozzarella and ricotta. Dip it into sriracha, marinara, or meat sauce.

Carlzone

Carlzone

$13.00

So named after one of our loyal customers who ordered this calzone week after week. Sausage, spinach, red onion, tomato, and canadian bacon with lotsa mozz no ricotta.

G4 Calzone

G4 Calzone

$13.00

Green vegetarian delight. Spinach, zucchini, artichoke heart, garlic and a robust pesto dipping sauce.

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.60

By the numbers, our most commonly ordered calzone. Simple, quick, classic.

Create Your Own Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$7.50

Choose from our pizza toppings.

Pastas

Our pastas are served with our signature garlic bread.

Spaghetti

$7.00+

Traditional Italian pastas topped with our slow-cooked house meat sauce.

Spaghetti w/mb

$14.00

Ravioli

$7.00+

Homemade beef-filled pasta pillows made perfect with our slow-cooked meat sauce or tangy marinara sauce. Eight per order.

Half Ravioli/Half Spaghetti w/meatballs

$13.25

Pair your favorite ravioli with our signature spaghetti and meatballs and meat sauce.

Penne

$7.00+

Penne w/mb

$14.00

Lasagna

$12.00

Italian style casserole prepared in-house with layers of noodles, beef, egg and three cheeses.

Tortellini Tri-Colore

$7.00+

Ring shaped pasta filled with ricotta, parmesan, tossed in pesto-cream sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.95+

Fettuccini pasta tossed with our delicious house-made Alfredo sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Tender tail-on shrimp sauteed in butter, garlic, and wine, then tossed in our house-made Alfredo.

Chicken Alfredo

$15.25

Soups & Salads

Gina's House Salad

Gina's House Salad

$5.75

Crisp mixed greens and carrots, beans, beets, onions and salame with your choice of ranch, Italian, blue cheese, or caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.39

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese shavings, and croutons mixed with our Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar

$10.39
Take Home Minestrone Soup

Take Home Minestrone Soup

$5.00+

Slow cooked house-made vegetable minestrone served piping hot. (Vegan)

Appetizers

Dips and dressings to choose for appetizers and calzones.
Napoli Breadsticks

Napoli Breadsticks

$5.00

We use our freshly made dough and portion out six pieces and cook to golden brown and top with our Italian spices, cheese, and fresh garlic.

Vicolo Bread

$6.95

(Vicolo means 'small street/alley' in Italian. It also means 'small neighborhood restaurant where the locals eat good food.') Our signature garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese, jalapeno and crunchy bacon.

Side of two Meatballs

Side of two Meatballs

$6.00

Tony's original recipe meatballs covered in our slow-cooked meat sauce. Add garlic cheese bread for $3!

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.00

Fresh out of the oven and baked to perfection.

One meatball

$2.87

Two meatballs w chz

$6.50

French bread w butter

$1.50

Garlic bread

$2.00

side sausage w meat sauce

$4.95

side sausage w mozz

$6.50

meatballs w cheese bread

$8.75

Dressing and Dips

Ranch Dressing

$0.75+

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75+

Italian Dressing

$0.75+

Caesar Dressing

$1.50+

Meat Sauce

$0.75+

Marinara Sauce

$0.75+

Pizza Sauce

$0.75+

Alfredo Sauce

$2.00+

Pesto Sauce

$2.00+

BBQ Sauce

$0.75+

Sriracha

$0.75Out of stock

Sandwiches

Pizza Sandwich

$8.00

Served on a six-inch roll with salami, pepperoni, mushrooms and cheese.

Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

Served on a six-inch roll with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Sandwich

$8.00

House made meatballs served on a six-inch roll with melted mozzarella cheese.

BYO Sandwich

$4.75

Served on a six-inch roll with salami, pepperoni, mushrooms and cheese.

Sweet Treats

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.50+

Crunchy, sugary, cinnamon-flavored shells stuffed to order with sweetened ricotta filling, and chocolate chips and topped with chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar. Yummy!

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.50+

Signature Italian coffee-flavored dessert made with lady fingers dipped in coffee, layered with sweet mascarpone and dusted with cocoa.

Chewy Gooey Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chewy Gooey Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.00

8 inch cookie cut into six pieces for. Rich, sweet and decadant, this is the perfect finish to your meal.

DeEtta's Famous Pumpkin Crunch

DeEtta's Famous Pumpkin Crunch

$6.50Out of stock

Made from home-grown pumpkins. A pumpkin souffle, with the pumpkin pie spices, with a crunchy texture top, slivered almonds, and generously topped with whipped cream.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Napoli Pizzeria is Vallejo's local favorite. Whether you come from the Vallejo Ferry, live downtown or near the waterfront, Napoli Pizzeria will meet your Italian food cravings. Our menu serves up award-winning, hand-tossed pizzas cooked in well-seasoned brick deck ovens and homemade pasta and sauces. We make great hand-tossed pizza from dough that is made daily in brick ovens. Try our many pizza and pasta combinations in our pizza parlor setting today!

124 Tennessee St, Vallejo, CA 94590

