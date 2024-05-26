Pepperoni Trio

$22.00 +

Pepperoni Trio is back! Our September Pizza of the Month was so popular we had to bring it back while we could get this specialty big, spicy pepperoni. This is a pepperoni meat lover's kind of pizza. Our traditional pepperoni, cup and char pepperoni, and big, spicy pepperoni to heat things up a bit. And we finish it off with an extra layer of mozzarella cheese cuz who doesn't love extra mozz? Available now for a limited time.