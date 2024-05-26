Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food
Pizza
Build Your Own
Signature Pizzas
- Mozzarella Cheese$13.75+
For the pizza purists. Our pizza sauce and freshly grated mozzarella.
- Pepperoni$14.85+
Simply the most popular! Our pizza sauce and fresh grated mozzarella and lots of pepperoni.
- Cup and Char Pepperoni$16.95+
Warning! This pizza is for the pepperoni purist. The Cup and Char is a unique version of the classic pepperoni pizza. This isn't the flat quarter-sized pepperoni you're used to. They are smaller thicker coins that curl up as they cook and create mouthwatering flavor and tasty grease-filled centers. For the purist, half-half is unavailable, ex toppings limited to pepp, mozzarella, and pizza sauce.
- Pepperoni Trio$22.00+
Pepperoni Trio is back! Our September Pizza of the Month was so popular we had to bring it back while we could get this specialty big, spicy pepperoni. This is a pepperoni meat lover's kind of pizza. Our traditional pepperoni, cup and char pepperoni, and big, spicy pepperoni to heat things up a bit. And we finish it off with an extra layer of mozzarella cheese cuz who doesn't love extra mozz? Available now for a limited time.
- Hawaiiana$15.95+
Aloha vibes with this sweet and savory combo! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, sweet pineapple tidbits, Canadian style bacon.
- Tony's$18.15+
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, and onions.
- Margherita$18.15+
An International classic! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, minced garlic, olive oil and basil.
- Bianca$18.15+
Our only pizza with no sauce so you can really focus on the fresh grated mozzarella cheese, parmesan, feta, ricotta and olive oil.
- Veggie$18.15+
Classic vegetable pizza! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, mushrooms, olives and bell peppers.
- Healthy$18.15+
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, minced garlic, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and olive oil.
- Original$19.25+
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and sausages.
- Mega Meat$19.25+
Meat lovers delight. Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, linguica and sausage.
- Chicken Bravo$19.25+
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, garlic and roma tomatoes.
- Super$21.45+
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, sausage, onions and bell peppers.
- Spicy Sriracha$20.35+
This pie brings the heat! Our house-made ranch, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, red onions, jalapeno and finished with sriracha drizzle.
- Fresco Verde$21.45+
Green goddess of a pizza! Our pesto sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, spinach, minced garlic, olive oil, artichoke hearts and zucchini.
- BBQ$21.45+
Smoky barbecue sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon and red onions.
- Mediterranean$21.45+
Pesto marinara sauce swirl, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, spinach, feta cheese and kalamata olives.
- Ranch House$21.45+
A beautiful pizza, starts with our house-made ranch, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, minced garlic, bell peppers, roma tomatoes and bacon.
Half and Half Pizzas
Gluten Free Pizzas
- Build Your Own Gluten Free Pizza$18.00
We source our gluten-free crust from Venice Baking Company. Ingredients: WATER, RICE FLOUR, MODIFIED RICE STARCH, POTATO STARCH, SUGAR, TAPIOCA STARCH, POTATO FLOUR, CANOLA/OLIVE OIL BLEND, YEAST, SALT, XANTHAN GUM, CULTURED BROWN RICE.
- Mozzarella GF$18.00
For the pizza purists. Our pizza sauce and fresh grated mozzarella.
- Pepperoni GF$18.60
Simply the most popular! Our pizza sauce and fresh grated mozzarella and lots of pepperoni.
- Cup and Char Pepperoni GF$19.50
Warning! This pizza is for the pepperoni purist. The Cup and Char is a unique version of the classic pepperoni pizza. This isn't the flat quarter-sized pepperoni you're used to. They are smaller thicker coins that curl up as they cook and create mouthwatering flavor and tasty grease-filled centers. For the purist, half-half is unavailable, ex toppings limited to pepp, mozzarella, and pizza sauce.
- Hawaiiana GF$19.70
Aloha vibes with this sweet and savory combo! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, sweet pineapple tidbits, Canadian style bacon.
- Tony's GF$21.90
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, and onions.
- Bianca GF$21.90
Our only pizza with no sauce so you can really focus on the fresh grated mozzarella cheese, parmesan, feta, ricotta and olive oil.
- Margherita GF$21.90
An International classic! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, minced garlic, olive oil and basil.
- Veggie GF$21.90
Classic vegetable pizza! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, mushrooms, olives and bell peppers.
- Healthy GF$21.90
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, minced garlic, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and olive oil.
- Original GF$23.00
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and sausages.
- Mega Meat GF$23.00
Meat lovers delight. Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, linguica and sausage.
- Bravo GF$23.00
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, garlic and roma tomatoes.
- Super GF$25.20
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, sausage, onions and bell peppers.
- Sriracha GF$25.20
This pie brings the heat! Our house-made ranch, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, red onions, jalapeno and finished with sriracha drizzle.
- Fresco Verde GF$25.20
Green goddess of a pizza! Our pesto sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, spinach, minced garlic, olive oil, artichoke hearts and zucchini.
- BBQ GF$25.20
Smoky barbecue sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon and red onions.
- Mediterranean GF$25.20
Pesto marinara sauce swirl, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, spinach, feta cheese and kalamata olives.
- Ranch House GF$25.20
A beautiful pizza, starts with our house-made ranch, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, minced garlic, bell peppers, roma tomatoes and bacon.
Calzones
- Godfather$12.40
The most commonly ordered calzone. Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper and onion with ricotta and mozzarella Choose marinara or meat sauce to dip. This one will fill your hunger cravings.
- Cousin Vinny$14.00
Sliced meatballs, mushroom, with mozzarella and ricotta. Choose a dip!
- Megazone$13.40
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, linguica with mozzarella and ricotta. Choose a dip!
- Mamma Mia!$11.30
Mamma mia that's spicy! Jalapeño, pepperoni, sausage with mozzarella and ricotta. Dip it into sriracha, marinara, or meat sauce.
- Carlzone$14.00
So named after one of our loyal customers who ordered this calzone week after week. Sausage, spinach, red onion, tomato, and canadian bacon with lotsa mozz no ricotta.
- G4 Calzone$14.00
Green vegetarian delight. Spinach, zucchini, artichoke heart, garlic and a robust pesto dipping sauce.
- Pepperoni Calzone$9.10
By the numbers, our most commonly ordered calzone. Simple, quick, classic.
- Create Your Own Calzone$8.00
Choose from our pizza toppings.
Pastas
- Spaghetti$8.00+
Traditional Italian pastas topped with our slow-cooked house meat sauce.
- Spaghetti w/mb$15.00
- Ravioli$8.00+
Homemade beef-filled pasta pillows made perfect with our slow-cooked meat sauce or tangy marinara sauce. Eight per order.
- Half Ravioli/Half Spaghetti w/meatballs$13.25
Pair your favorite ravioli with our signature spaghetti and meatballs and meat sauce.
- Penne$8.00+
- Penne w/mb$15.00
- Lasagna$12.50
Italian style casserole prepared in-house with layers of noodles, beef, egg and three cheeses.
- Tortellini Tri-Colore$8.00+
Ring shaped pasta filled with ricotta, parmesan, tossed in pesto-cream sauce.
- Fettuccini Alfredo$8.95+
Fettuccini pasta tossed with our delicious house-made Alfredo sauce.
- Chicken Alfredo$15.45
Soups and Salads
Soups & Salads
- Gina's House Salad$6.00
Crisp mixed greens and carrots, beans, beets, onions and salame with your choice of ranch, Italian, blue cheese, or caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad$7.39
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese shavings, and croutons mixed with our Caesar dressing.
- Chicken Caesar$10.84
- Take Home Minestrone Soup$5.00+
Slow cooked house-made vegetable minestrone served piping hot. (Vegan)
Appetizers
- 10 Piece Wings$14.50
- French bread w butter$1.50
- Garlic bread$2.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread$5.25
Fresh out of the oven and baked to perfection.
- meatballs w cheese bread$9.50
- Napoli Breadsticks$5.00
We use our freshly made dough and portion out six pieces and cook to golden brown and top with our Italian spices, cheese, and fresh garlic.
- One meatball$2.87
- Side of two Meatballs$7.00
Tony's original recipe meatballs covered in our slow-cooked meat sauce. Add garlic cheese bread for $3!
- side sausage w meat sauce$5.00
- side sausage w mozz$6.75
- Two meatballs in Melted Mozzarella Cheese$8.50
- Vicolo Bread$7.50
(Vicolo means 'small street/alley' in Italian. It also means 'small neighborhood restaurant where the locals eat good food.') Our signature garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese, jalapeno and crunchy bacon.
Sandwiches
- Pizza Sandwich$8.40
Served on a six-inch roll with salami, pepperoni, mushrooms and cheese.
- Sausage Sandwich$8.40
Served on a six-inch roll with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Meatball Sandwich$8.00
House made meatballs served on a six-inch roll with melted mozzarella cheese.
- BYO Sandwich$5.15
Start with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese and build it the way you like it!
- Sausage w/ bellpepper, onion, mushrooms$11.40
Desserts
Sweet Treats
- Cannoli$5.50+
Crunchy, sugary, cinnamon-flavored shells stuffed to order with sweetened ricotta filling, and chocolate chips and topped with chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar. Yummy!
- Tiramisu$5.00+
Signature Italian coffee-flavored dessert made with lady fingers dipped in coffee, layered with sweet mascarpone and dusted with cocoa.
- Chewy Gooey Chocolate Chunk Cookie$6.50
8 inch cookie cut into six pieces for. Rich, sweet and decadant, this is the perfect finish to your meal.
Party Size Orders
Party Size Salads
Party Size Breads
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Napoli Pizzeria is Vallejo's local favorite. Whether you come from the Vallejo Ferry, live downtown or near the waterfront, Napoli Pizzeria will meet your Italian food cravings. Our menu serves up award-winning, hand-tossed pizzas cooked in well-seasoned brick deck ovens and homemade pasta and sauces. We make great hand-tossed pizza from dough that is made daily in brick ovens. Try our many pizza and pasta combinations in our pizza parlor setting today!
