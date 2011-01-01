- Home
Napoli Salumeria
48 Reviews
$$
1301 s joyce st
arlington, VA 22202
Popular Items
AUTUMN SPECIAL WITH WINE. 1 BOTTLE FOR X2 PEOPLE OR 1 GLASS PER PERSON
Baked Ziti
Homemade rigatoni pasta, slow cooked beef in San Marzano sauce, parmigiano reggiano, basil
Lasagna Vegetariana
Homemade mafalde shape pasta, pecorino cheese, black pepper sauce
Ravioli Burrata Al Pesto
Homemade ravioli filled with burrata cheese, basil pesto and sun-dried tomato sauce, shaved pecorino cheese
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Homemade tubetti pasta with sautéed eggplant , sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella basil
Sandwiches
Mimi
prosciutto cotto, coppa, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, oregano vinaigrette, mayo, sesame roll
Ciruzzo
Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions & peppers, mozzarella, house dijonaise sauce, sesame roll
Andy
shaved beef, caramelized onions, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, french roll
Giacchino
pork and beef blended meatballs, house marinara, mozzarella, basil, sesame roll
Marcuccio
shaved turkey breast, provolone cheese, shaved lettuce, onion, tomato, oregano vinaigrette, french roll
Leila
mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, arugula sald, sesame roll
Maurizio
roasted turkey cotto, provolone, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, shredded lettuce, tomato, french roll
Nanninella
eggplant parm, house tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, basil, sesame roll
Filo
artichoke spread,, broccoli rabe, roasted tomatoes, smoked mozzarella, wheat roll
Gio Gio
preserved tuna, red onion, capers, dill, oregano, lemon aioli, shredded lettuce, tomato, wheat roll
Toto
Breaded and fried chicken breast, basil pesto, house marinara, smoked mozzarella, fresh basil, sesame roll
Anna
Prosciutto, peppercorn cheese, ricotta fig spread, arugula on sesame roll
Pasta
Ravioli Burrata Al Pesto
Homemade ravioli filled with spinach, cheese, yellow tomato sauce, burrata cheese
Baked Ziti
baked ziti with beef and pork meat, ricotta cheese, san Marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil
Beef Lasagna
homemade lasagna, bolognese sause, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, san Marzano tomato sauce
Mafalde cacio e pepe
Fresh mafalde pasta with parmigiano, pecorino and black pepper sauce
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Potato gnocchi, san Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Salmon
Tubettoni Norma
fresh tubettoni pasta, sautéed eggplant, san Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Kid's pasta
fresh tubettoni, marinara sauce
Vegetable lasagna
Homemade veggie lasagna eggplant, mushrooms, roasted peppers, ricotta, béchamel sauce
Rigatoni Ragu
Homemade rigatoni, neapolitan ragu' (slow cooked beef in san marzano sauce ) parmigiana reggiano, basil
Pizza
Margherita
San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Salame Picante
Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce, spicy honey
Tartufo
Winter mushrooms, black truffle, mozzarella
Napoletana
San Marzano tomato, anchovies, capers, shaved garlic, oregano
Salsiccia
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
P-vegetarian
Antipasti
Arancino Con Carne
Rice ball stuffed with ground beef, mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese
Arancino Con Funghi
Rice ball stuffed with mushrooms, mozzarella, black truffle
Baccala Fritto
Potato and salt cod fritters, caper and parsley aioli
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted tomatoes, oregano, EVOO
French Fries
Crispy fries tossed in oregano salt and grated parmesan cheese
Misto Fritto
1 Arancino with bolognese sauce, 2 piece Mozzarella
Mozzarella In Carrozza
White bread, mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
Parmigiana Di Melanzane
Eggplant, mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, basil
Polpette Al Sugo
Salumi e formaggi
Daily selection 2 salumi and 2 cheeses
GELATO / DOLCI
Gelato Pistachio Pint
Gelato Tiramisu pint
Gelato Cookie's N Cream pint
Gelato Sea Salt & Caramel pint
Gelato Vanilla Bean pint
Gelato Hazelnut pint
Gelato Vegan Chocolate pint
Sorbet Strawberry Lavender pint
Sorbet Passion Fruit pint
Sorbet Lemon Basil pint
Sorbet Blueberry pint
Sorbet Blood Orange pint
Gelato tiramisu 1/2 pint
Gelato cookies and cream 1/2 pint
Gelato pistachio 1/2 pint
Gelato sea salt 1/2 pint
Gelato vanilla bean 1/2 pint
Gelato Hazelnut 1/2 Pint
Gelato vegan Chocolate 1/2 pint
Sorbet strawberry 1/2 pint
Sorbet passion fruit 1/2 pint
Sorbet lemon basil 1/2 pint
Sorbet blueberry 1/2 pint
Sorbet blood orange 1/2 pint
Cannoli
Two Italian pastries stuffed with chocolate chip cannoli cream
Vanilla Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Sea Salt Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Chocolate Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Caprese DESSERT
Flourless chocolate cake with almond flour
Pastiera DESSERT
Citrus scented wheat berry and ricotta pie tart
Limoncello Cake DESSERT
House made limoncello and mascarpone cream cake.
Pannacotta Alle Fragole DESSERT
Creamy vanilla pudding with a fresh strawberry sauce
Tiramisu Gelato 4 oz
Cookies and cream gelato 4 oz
Pistachio Gelato 4 oz
Vanilla Bean Gelato 4 oz
Blueberry gelato 4 oz
Vegan Chocolate Gelato 4 oz
Passion Fruit 4 oz
Blood Orange 4 oz
Vegan salted caramel coconut gelato cake
Cannoli with nutella and peanuts
Pastry stuffed with ricotta cream, nutella, and peanuts
Chocolate chip gelato 4 oz
Market Items
GIFT BASKET
THE PERFECT GIFT 1 BT WINE 1 BT ORGANIC OIL 1 SMALL PANETTONE 1 JAR TOMATO SAUCE 1 BAG OF PASTA GERARDO DI NOLA 1 JAR RUM BABA 1 BAG TARALLI 1 SMALL JAR TRUFFLE HONEY
1923 Olive Oil 250 ml
1923 Olive Oil Gallon
Aglieo Garlic Oil
Alfamiele honey
Italian raw honey
Amante Picante Red Pepper Oil
Arrabbiata Sauce
Artichoke Spread
Baba Napoletani al rum 200g
Italian sponge cake soaked in rum
Baba Napoletani al rum 500g
Italian sponge cake soaked in rum
Baba Napoletani limoncello 200g
Italian sponge cake soaked in limoncello
Baba Napoletani limoncello 500g
Italian sponge cake soaked in limoncello
Balsamic Glaze
Barilla Baiocchi
Italian chocolate and hazelnut cookies
Barilla Canestrini
Italian shortbread cookies