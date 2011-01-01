Napoli Salumeria imageView gallery

Napoli Salumeria

48 Reviews

$$

1301 s joyce st

arlington, VA 22202

Margherita
Salame Picante
Mimi

AUTUMN SPECIAL WITH WINE. 1 BOTTLE FOR X2 PEOPLE OR 1 GLASS PER PERSON

Select your choice of 2 antipasti, 2 pasta, and 1 dolce and 1 bottle of wine

Baked Ziti

$35.00

Homemade rigatoni pasta, slow cooked beef in San Marzano sauce, parmigiano reggiano, basil

Lasagna Vegetariana

$35.00

Homemade mafalde shape pasta, pecorino cheese, black pepper sauce

Ravioli Burrata Al Pesto

$35.00

Homemade ravioli filled with burrata cheese, basil pesto and sun-dried tomato sauce, shaved pecorino cheese

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$35.00

Homemade tubetti pasta with sautéed eggplant , sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella basil

Sandwiches

Mimi

Mimi

$12.00

prosciutto cotto, coppa, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, oregano vinaigrette, mayo, sesame roll

Ciruzzo

Ciruzzo

$12.00

Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions & peppers, mozzarella, house dijonaise sauce, sesame roll

Andy

Andy

$13.00

shaved beef, caramelized onions, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, french roll

Giacchino

$12.00

pork and beef blended meatballs, house marinara, mozzarella, basil, sesame roll

Marcuccio

$11.00

shaved turkey breast, provolone cheese, shaved lettuce, onion, tomato, oregano vinaigrette, french roll

Leila

Leila

$11.00

mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, arugula sald, sesame roll

Maurizio

$11.00

roasted turkey cotto, provolone, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, shredded lettuce, tomato, french roll

Nanninella

$11.00

eggplant parm, house tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, basil, sesame roll

Filo

$11.00

artichoke spread,, broccoli rabe, roasted tomatoes, smoked mozzarella, wheat roll

Gio Gio

Gio Gio

$10.00

preserved tuna, red onion, capers, dill, oregano, lemon aioli, shredded lettuce, tomato, wheat roll

Toto

$12.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast, basil pesto, house marinara, smoked mozzarella, fresh basil, sesame roll

Anna

$13.00

Prosciutto, peppercorn cheese, ricotta fig spread, arugula on sesame roll

Pasta

Ravioli Burrata Al Pesto

$16.00

Homemade ravioli filled with spinach, cheese, yellow tomato sauce, burrata cheese

Baked Ziti

$14.00

baked ziti with beef and pork meat, ricotta cheese, san Marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil

Beef Lasagna

$14.00

homemade lasagna, bolognese sause, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, san Marzano tomato sauce

Mafalde cacio e pepe

$16.00

Fresh mafalde pasta with parmigiano, pecorino and black pepper sauce

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$14.00

Potato gnocchi, san Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Tubettoni Norma

$14.00Out of stock

fresh tubettoni pasta, sautéed eggplant, san Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Kid's pasta

$8.00

fresh tubettoni, marinara sauce

Vegetable lasagna

$14.00

Homemade veggie lasagna eggplant, mushrooms, roasted peppers, ricotta, béchamel sauce

Rigatoni Ragu

$16.00

Homemade rigatoni, neapolitan ragu' (slow cooked beef in san marzano sauce ) parmigiana reggiano, basil

Pizza

Margherita

$10.00

San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Salame Picante

$12.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce, spicy honey

Tartufo

$14.00

Winter mushrooms, black truffle, mozzarella

Napoletana

$11.00

San Marzano tomato, anchovies, capers, shaved garlic, oregano

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$13.00

Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil

P-vegetarian

$12.00

Antipasti

Crispy French fries Tossed in oregano salt with park cheese
Arancino Con Carne

Arancino Con Carne

$12.00Out of stock

Rice ball stuffed with ground beef, mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese

Arancino Con Funghi

Arancino Con Funghi

$12.00Out of stock

Rice ball stuffed with mushrooms, mozzarella, black truffle

Baccala Fritto

Baccala Fritto

$10.00Out of stock

Potato and salt cod fritters, caper and parsley aioli

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted tomatoes, oregano, EVOO

French Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Crispy fries tossed in oregano salt and grated parmesan cheese

Misto Fritto

$15.00

1 Arancino with bolognese sauce, 2 piece Mozzarella

Mozzarella In Carrozza

Mozzarella In Carrozza

$12.00

White bread, mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

Parmigiana Di Melanzane

$12.00

Eggplant, mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, basil

Polpette Al Sugo

$12.00

Salumi e formaggi

$15.00

Daily selection 2 salumi and 2 cheeses

GELATO / DOLCI

Gelato Pistachio Pint

$10.00Out of stock

Gelato Tiramisu pint

$10.00Out of stock

Gelato Cookie's N Cream pint

$10.00

Gelato Sea Salt & Caramel pint

$10.00Out of stock

Gelato Vanilla Bean pint

$10.00

Gelato Hazelnut pint

$10.00

Gelato Vegan Chocolate pint

$10.00Out of stock

Sorbet Strawberry Lavender pint

$10.00Out of stock

Sorbet Passion Fruit pint

$10.00Out of stock

Sorbet Lemon Basil pint

$10.00Out of stock

Sorbet Blueberry pint

$10.00

Sorbet Blood Orange pint

$10.00Out of stock

Gelato tiramisu 1/2 pint

$6.00Out of stock

Gelato cookies and cream 1/2 pint

$6.00

Gelato pistachio 1/2 pint

$6.00

Gelato sea salt 1/2 pint

$6.00

Gelato vanilla bean 1/2 pint

$6.00

Gelato Hazelnut 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Gelato vegan Chocolate 1/2 pint

$6.00

Sorbet strawberry 1/2 pint

$6.00Out of stock

Sorbet passion fruit 1/2 pint

$6.00

Sorbet lemon basil 1/2 pint

$6.00

Sorbet blueberry 1/2 pint

$6.00

Sorbet blood orange 1/2 pint

$6.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$7.00

Two Italian pastries stuffed with chocolate chip cannoli cream

Vanilla Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Sea Salt Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Caprese DESSERT

$6.00Out of stock

Flourless chocolate cake with almond flour

Pastiera DESSERT

$6.00Out of stock

Citrus scented wheat berry and ricotta pie tart

Limoncello Cake DESSERT

$6.00

House made limoncello and mascarpone cream cake.

Pannacotta Alle Fragole DESSERT

$6.00

Creamy vanilla pudding with a fresh strawberry sauce

Tiramisu Gelato 4 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies and cream gelato 4 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Pistachio Gelato 4 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Gelato 4 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry gelato 4 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Gelato 4 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit 4 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Blood Orange 4 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan salted caramel coconut gelato cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cannoli with nutella and peanuts

$7.00Out of stock

Pastry stuffed with ricotta cream, nutella, and peanuts

Chocolate chip gelato 4 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Market Items

GIFT BASKET

$79.00

THE PERFECT GIFT 1 BT WINE 1 BT ORGANIC OIL 1 SMALL PANETTONE 1 JAR TOMATO SAUCE 1 BAG OF PASTA GERARDO DI NOLA 1 JAR RUM BABA 1 BAG TARALLI 1 SMALL JAR TRUFFLE HONEY

1923 Olive Oil 250 ml

1923 Olive Oil 250 ml

$9.00
1923 Olive Oil Gallon

1923 Olive Oil Gallon

$60.00

Aglieo Garlic Oil

$22.00
Alfamiele honey

Alfamiele honey

$16.00

Italian raw honey

Amante Picante Red Pepper Oil

Amante Picante Red Pepper Oil

$24.00
Arrabbiata Sauce

Arrabbiata Sauce

$13.00
Artichoke Spread

Artichoke Spread

$8.00+
Baba Napoletani al rum 200g

Baba Napoletani al rum 200g

$8.00

Italian sponge cake soaked in rum

Baba Napoletani al rum 500g

Baba Napoletani al rum 500g

$14.00

Italian sponge cake soaked in rum

Baba Napoletani limoncello 200g

Baba Napoletani limoncello 200g

$10.00

Italian sponge cake soaked in limoncello

Baba Napoletani limoncello 500g

Baba Napoletani limoncello 500g

$14.00

Italian sponge cake soaked in limoncello

Balsamic Glaze

Balsamic Glaze

$16.00
Barilla Baiocchi

Barilla Baiocchi

$7.00

Italian chocolate and hazelnut cookies

Barilla Canestrini

Barilla Canestrini

$7.00

Italian shortbread cookies

Barilla Taralucci

$7.00Out of stock

Biscotti Classic w/ Almonds

$3.00Out of stock
Biscotti Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Cookies

Biscotti Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Cookies

$8.00Out of stock
Biscotti Ricciarelli Almond Cookies

Biscotti Ricciarelli Almond Cookies

$12.00Out of stock

Black olives jar

$12.00
Black Truffle Sauce

Black Truffle Sauce

$15.00+Out of stock
Bodrato Dark Chocolate Covered Cherry

Bodrato Dark Chocolate Covered Cherry

$2.50
Bodrato Milk Chocolate Covered Cherry

Bodrato Milk Chocolate Covered Cherry

$2.50