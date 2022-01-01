Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bakeries

Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery

688 Reviews

$$

702 Anderson Avenue

Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Margherita
Regular
6 wings

Starters / Salads

Mozzarella Caprice

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00Out of stock

Martys Rustic Bread

$5.00

Super Greens

$10.00

Spring Mix

$10.00

Avocado Salad

$12.00

House salad

$8.00

Cezar salad

$10.00

6 wings

$10.00

Wood Fired Pizzas

4 Chiles

$19.00

4 Mushroom

$21.00

BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Fried Pizza

$21.00

Ground Beef w/Jalapeño

$19.00

Hawaiian

$19.00

Margherita

$15.00

Pepperoncini & Sausage

$19.00

Pepperoni

$17.00

Pesto Pizza

$18.00

Prosciutto with Date Spread

$21.00

Red Veggie

$19.00

Soppressata Pizza

$20.00

White Veggie

$19.00

Pasta

Homemade fettuccine pasta, made from imported Italian 00 flour Contains: eggs and flour

Regular

$16.00

Today's Specials

Nduja Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Rustic Bread Sandwich

$13.00

Sweet & Spicy Pizza

$19.00

Guanciale w/Truffle Honey Pizza

$24.00Out of stock

Fries

$5.00

Potato Croquettes

$6.00

Mini Rice Balls

$8.00

Chipotle Chicken

$20.00

Fried Calamari

$8.00Out of stock

fried Shrimp

$7.00

Soup of the day (chicken w/ Vegetables)

$8.00

Drinks

Bottled water

$1.50

Rx Watter

$3.50Out of stock

LG Filette mineral water

$6.00

SM Filette mineral water

$3.50

Napoli Soda

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.50

Snapple

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Sanpellegrino

$2.50Out of stock

Glass Coke 8oz

$2.50

Joe's tea

$3.50

Desserts

Chocolate chip cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal & Cranberries cookie

$2.00

Nutella Cookie

$2.00

Tiramisu from Italy

$7.00

Tiramisu

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate mousse

$7.00

Chocolate lava cake with Ice cream

$7.00

Nutella Pizza with ice cream

$12.00

Chocolate brownie w vanilla ice cream

$6.00Out of stock

Nutella cookie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

702 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Directions

