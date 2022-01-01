Pizza
Bakeries
Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery
688 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
702 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bodrum - 584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum
No Reviews
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum NEW YORK, NY 10024
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cliffside Park
More near Cliffside Park