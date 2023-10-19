Napoli's Italian - Lufkin 107 West Lufkin Avenue
No reviews yet
107 West Lufkin Avenue
Lufkin, TX 75904
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
6 pieces. Baby clams and crab meat
6 pieces
10 pieces
With cheese and tomato
6 pieces
Italian sausage, diced and sautéed onions, green peppers and garlic marinara
5 pieces. Stacks of fresh tomato basil, fresh mozzarella and green onions served with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Buffalo, BBQ, or plain
10 pieces. White wine sauce, with a touch of marinara and alfredo sauces
Salads
Feta cheese, black olives, onions and green olives
Feta cheese, black olives, onions and green olives
Chopped ham and salami, provolone, pimentos, black olives and mozzarella cheese
Ziti pasta, broccoli, carrots, ham and black olives served on a bed of fresh lettuce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Prepared in Napoli's caesar dressing
Prepared in Napoli's caesar dressing
Romaine and iceberg lettuce
Hot Subs
Cold Subs
Homemade Pastas
Sautéed with mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, and white cream sauce
Carbonara-sautéed mushrooms, ham, black olives and white cream sauce
With meat sauce, meatballs, and sausage
Sautéed with eggplant, black olives, white wine cream sauce and a touch of marinara sauce
Mixed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese and topped with marinara sauce
Mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese
Mozzarella, ricotta, and spinach ground beef
Mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese
Beef or cheese
Manicotti, lasagna, shells
Tomatoes, olive oil, basil, scallions and garlic in a light marinara sauce
Entrées
Grilled chicken and veggies sautéed mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, and garlic
Sautéed in a creamy sauce with mushroom, scallions, sweet red peppers and baked with mozzarella cheese
Sautéed in our zesty marinara sauce with fresh bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives and onions
Egg battered breaded breast of chicken baked in our famous tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Egg battered and breaded breast of chicken sautéed in a lemon and white wine sauce
Sautéed in mushrooms and marsala wine
Sautéed in a lemon sauce, white wine and topped with capers
Sautéed in a creamy sherry vodka wine sauce, mushrooms and artichoke hearts
Sautéed in a creamy sherry vodka wine sauce, mushrooms, pimentos and onions
Tender breast of chicken pieces layered with egg battered eggplant, sautéed in a creamy sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese over a bed of spaghetti
The classic noodle with cream based sauce
White cream sauce, sautéed with spinach and mushrooms
Egg battered eggplant baked in our homemade tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Stuffed with ricotta and Romano cheese
Stuffed and rolled with crab meat, spinach and mozzarella cheese, sautéed with mushrooms and red bell peppers in creamy sauce
Grilled chicken, shrimp and bacon, sautéed with mushrooms, roasted red peppers, creamy vodka wine sauce over penne pasta
Marinated chicken and shrimp with green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, penne pasta and mushrooms tossed in our spicy alfredo sauce
A ½ order of chicken parmesan, ½ order of cheese lasagna and ½ order fettuccine alfredo
Seafood
Mussels, clams and shrimp sautéed with fresh vegetables in white wine creamy sauce
Shrimp, baby clams and scallops sautéed with garlic in creamy wine sauce
Shrimp, crab meat, scallops, mussels sautéed with garlic in a marinara sauce
Sautéed shrimp in butter and white wine sauce
Sautéed shrimp with garlic and vegetables in creamy white wine sauce
Cheese ravioli sautéed with crab meat in lobster sauce
Pan fried tilapia sautéed in lemon butter sauce with side of broccoli and carrot
Classic fettuccine noodles with cream based sauce
Sautéed tomatoes, scallions and mushrooms in sherry wine sauce served with linguini
Sautéed spinach artichoke heart in a creamy white wine sauce served with linguini
Sides
Kids Meals
Meatballs with tomato sauce, meat sauce, tomato sauce, or butter and parmesan cheese
Meatballs with tomato sauce, meat sauce, tomato sauce, or butter and parmesan cheese
Served with side of spaghetti
4 pieces
2 pieces. Served with tomato sauce
Meat
Cheese
Pizza
Pizza
Stromboli
Beer
Beer List
Lunch
Chicken Dishes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
107 West Lufkin Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904