Main Menu

Appetizers

Stuffed Mushrooms
$11.95

6 pieces. Baby clams and crab meat

Fried Cheese
$9.95

6 pieces

Mussel Marinara
$12.95

10 pieces

Homemade Bread
$5.95

With cheese and tomato

Homemade Garlic Rolls
$4.95

6 pieces

Sausage Pizzola
$12.95

Italian sausage, diced and sautéed onions, green peppers and garlic marinara

Mozzarella and Tomato Al Caprese
$11.95

5 pieces. Stacks of fresh tomato basil, fresh mozzarella and green onions served with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Calamari
$12.95
Chicken Wings
$8.00+

Buffalo, BBQ, or plain

Mussels Bianca
$12.95

10 pieces. White wine sauce, with a touch of marinara and alfredo sauces

Garlic Bread
$4.95

Salads

Small Greek Salad
$5.25

Feta cheese, black olives, onions and green olives

Large Greek Salad
$9.95

Feta cheese, black olives, onions and green olives

Napoli's Salad
$9.95

Chopped ham and salami, provolone, pimentos, black olives and mozzarella cheese

Pasta Salad
$10.95

Ziti pasta, broccoli, carrots, ham and black olives served on a bed of fresh lettuce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Small Caesar Salad
$5.25

Prepared in Napoli's caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad
$9.95

Prepared in Napoli's caesar dressing

Tossed Salad
$3.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce

Hot Subs

Meatball Parmesan SUB
$10.95
Eggplant Parmesan SUB
$10.95
Sausage and Peppers SUB
$10.95
Cheese Steak SUB
$10.95

With marinara

Veal Parmesan SUB
$12.95
Sausage Parmesan SUB
$10.95
Chicken Parmesan SUB
$11.95
Special Cheese Steak SUB
$11.95

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers and marinara sauce

Cold Subs

Super Loaded. SUB
$10.95

Ham, salami, provolone and lettuce

Salami and Provolone SUB
$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes and house dressing

Ham and Provolone SUB
$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes and house dressing

Homemade Pastas

Pasta Primavera
$12.95

Sautéed with mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, and white cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo
$12.95
Fettuccine Carbonara
$12.95

Carbonara-sautéed mushrooms, ham, black olives and white cream sauce

Fettuccine Marinara
$12.95
Spaghetti Marinara
$11.95
Spaghetti with Mushrooms
$11.95
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce
$11.95
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
$11.95
Spaghetti with Meatballs
$11.95
Spaghetti with Sausage
$11.95
Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil
$11.95
Spaghetti Combo
$15.95

With meat sauce, meatballs, and sausage

Fettuccine Modera
$12.95

Sautéed with eggplant, black olives, white wine cream sauce and a touch of marinara sauce

Baked Ziti
$12.95

Mixed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese and topped with marinara sauce

Manicotti
$11.95

Mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese

Cannelloni
$11.95

Mozzarella, ricotta, and spinach ground beef

Stuffed Shells
$11.95

Mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese

Ravioli with Tomato Sauce
$11.95
Ravioli with Meatballs
$11.95
Ravioli with Sausage
$11.95
Meat Lasagna
$11.95
Cheese Lasagna
$11.95
Tortellini Alfredo
$12.95

Beef or cheese

Combo Plate
$11.95

Manicotti, lasagna, shells

Ziti Pomadora
$12.95

Tomatoes, olive oil, basil, scallions and garlic in a light marinara sauce

Entrées

Grilled Protein and Veggies

Grilled chicken and veggies sautéed mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, and garlic

Scarparela

Sautéed in a creamy sauce with mushroom, scallions, sweet red peppers and baked with mozzarella cheese

Cacciatore

Sautéed in our zesty marinara sauce with fresh bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives and onions

Parmesana

Egg battered breaded breast of chicken baked in our famous tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Francaise

Egg battered and breaded breast of chicken sautéed in a lemon and white wine sauce

Marsala

Sautéed in mushrooms and marsala wine

Picatta

Sautéed in a lemon sauce, white wine and topped with capers

Carciofi

Sautéed in a creamy sherry vodka wine sauce, mushrooms and artichoke hearts

Napoli

Sautéed in a creamy sherry vodka wine sauce, mushrooms, pimentos and onions

Aristocrat

Tender breast of chicken pieces layered with egg battered eggplant, sautéed in a creamy sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese over a bed of spaghetti

Alfredo

The classic noodle with cream based sauce

Florentine

White cream sauce, sautéed with spinach and mushrooms

Eggplant Parmesan*
$13.95

Egg battered eggplant baked in our homemade tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollotini
$13.95

Stuffed with ricotta and Romano cheese

Chicken Rollotini
$17.50

Stuffed and rolled with crab meat, spinach and mozzarella cheese, sautéed with mushrooms and red bell peppers in creamy sauce

Albanesi
$20.95

Grilled chicken, shrimp and bacon, sautéed with mushrooms, roasted red peppers, creamy vodka wine sauce over penne pasta

Napoli's Spicy Chicken and Shrimp
$18.95

Marinated chicken and shrimp with green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, penne pasta and mushrooms tossed in our spicy alfredo sauce

Napoli's Combo
$18.95

A ½ order of chicken parmesan, ½ order of cheese lasagna and ½ order fettuccine alfredo

Seafood

Napoli's Seafood
$18.95

Mussels, clams and shrimp sautéed with fresh vegetables in white wine creamy sauce

Linguini Seafood
$18.95

Shrimp, baby clams and scallops sautéed with garlic in creamy wine sauce

Seafood Combo
$18.95

Shrimp, crab meat, scallops, mussels sautéed with garlic in a marinara sauce

Shrimp Scampi
$16.95

Sautéed shrimp in butter and white wine sauce

Shrimp Primavera
$17.95

Sautéed shrimp with garlic and vegetables in creamy white wine sauce

Lobster Ravioli
$14.95

Cheese ravioli sautéed with crab meat in lobster sauce

Tilapia
$16.95

Pan fried tilapia sautéed in lemon butter sauce with side of broccoli and carrot

Shrimp Alfredo
$16.95

Classic fettuccine noodles with cream based sauce

Salmon Sorentina
$18.95

Sautéed tomatoes, scallions and mushrooms in sherry wine sauce served with linguini

Salmon Florentine
$18.95

Sautéed spinach artichoke heart in a creamy white wine sauce served with linguini

Sides

Dressings
$1.50

4 oz cup

Marinara
$1.50

4 oz cup

Garlic and Oil Dip
$2.00
Alfredo Sauce
$5.95
Pink Sauce
$5.95
Meatballs
$4.99

3 pieces

Sausage
$5.99
16oz Dressing
$4.99

Desserts

Limoncello Cake
$5.95
Cheesecake
$5.95
Cannoli
$6.95
Tiramisu
$6.95
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$6.95

Kids Meals

Kids Spaghetti
$7.95

Meatballs with tomato sauce, meat sauce, tomato sauce, or butter and parmesan cheese

Kids Ziti
$7.95

Meatballs with tomato sauce, meat sauce, tomato sauce, or butter and parmesan cheese

Kids Chicken Strips
$7.95

Served with side of spaghetti

Kids Cheese Stix
$7.95

4 pieces

Kids Cheese Ravioli
$7.95

2 pieces. Served with tomato sauce

Kids Manicotti*
$7.95
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo*
$7.95
Kids Cheese Lasagna
$7.95

Meat

Kids Meat Lasagna
$7.95

Cheese

Kids Stuffed Shells*
$7.95
Kids Tortellini Beef
$7.95
Kids Tortellini Cheese
$7.95

Pizza

Pizza

Napolian Cheese Pizza
$11.95+
Spinach Pizza
$12.95+
Napoli's Special
$14.95+
Deep Dish Sicilian Pizza
$17.95
Deep Dish Special Sicilian Pizza
$22.95
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
$14.95
Gluten Free Spinach Pizza
$16.95
Gluten Free Special Pizza
$22.95

Stromboli

Stromboli
$11.95

Made with mozzarella cheese, sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, onions, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, and black olives

Crustless Stromboli
$11.95
Calzone
$10.95

Made with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses and sausage

NA Beverage

Beverages

Coca-Cola
$2.79
Diet Coke
$2.79
Mug Root Beer
$2.79
Dr. Pepper
$2.79
Sprite
$2.79
Fresca Can
$2.00
Topo Chico Bottle
$3.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Homemade Iced Tea
$2.79
Sweet Tea
$2.79
Pink Lemonade
$2.79
Coffee
$2.79

Beer

Beer List

Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Eight Elite
$4.00
Shiner Bock
$4.00
Mexican Lager Modelo
$4.00
Belgian Style White Blue Moon
$5.00
American IPA Toppling Goliath Pompeii
$6.00
Oldest Brewery in the World Weihenstephaner Seasonal
$6.00
Italian Pale Lager Peroni Nastro Azzuro
$6.00
English Ale Old Speckled Hen
$6.00
Coconut Porter Maui Hiwa
$7.00
Milk Stout Lakewood Brewing Temptress 9.1%
$7.00
Belgian Golden Ale Duvel
$8.00
Beer sale
$3.00

Lunch

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Marsala
$12.95
Chicken Picatta
$12.95
Chicken Florentine
$12.95
Chicken Pomodora
$12.95
Chicken Murphy
$12.95
Chicken Fra diavola
$12.95

Pasta Dishes

Tortellini Allapana
$12.95
Crabmeat Ravioli
$12.95
Fettuccine Mode Mia
$12.95
Eggplant Parmesan
$12.95
Baked Ziti
$11.95
Stuffed Shells
$11.95
Ravioli
$11.95
Pasta Combo
$11.95
Spaghetti
$11.95
Manicotti
$11.95
Cannelloni
$11.95
Lasagna
$11.95