Napoli's Italian Restaurant imageView gallery

Napoli's Italian Restaurant Lincoln

588 Reviews

$$

5571 S 48th St

Lincoln, NE 68516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Baked Pastas

Manicotti

$11.49

Spinach Ravioli

$12.49

Tour of Italy

$14.99

Pasta Combo

$12.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.49

Lasagna

$12.49

Pasta Sampler

$11.99

Stuffed Shells

$11.49

Cannelloni Beef

$12.99

House Pastas

Spaghetti "The Works"

$14.99

Spaghetti Your Way

$9.99

Tortellini Alla Panna

$12.99

Sausage Pizolla

$13.99

Tortellini Sicilian

$12.99

Spaghetti Carbonara

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Pasta Primavera

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Salads & Soup

Napoli's Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Side Salad Complimentary

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Greek Salad

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$3.25

Sauces & Sides

A Dozen Rolls

$7.99

Half Dozen Rolls

$4.99

Alfredo Sauce

$3.99

Alla Panna Sauce

$3.99

Olive Oil, Garlic, & Fresh Basil

$2.99

Marinara Sauce

$2.29

Meat Sauce

$3.99

Side of Meatballs

$4.99

Side of Sausage

$4.99

Side of Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Side of Breaded Chicken

$4.29

Side of Grilled Shrimp

$9.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Greek Salad

$4.99

Side Dressing

$1.29

Steaks & Seafood

Steak Marsala

$22.99

Fettuccine Tutto del Mare

$22.99

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

White Clam Sauce Fettuccine

$14.99

Red Red Clam Sauce Fettuccine

$14.99

Steak Pizzola

$21.99

Ribeye Steak

$21.99

Steak Napoli's

$24.99

Salmon Creamore

$18.99

Salmon Palermo

$18.99

Seafood Alfredo

$19.99

Scaloppini Shrimp

$19.99

Lobster Ravioli

$18.99

Ravioli alla Pesto with Shrimp

$18.99

Tilapia Cremore

$14.95

Shrimp Palermo

$18.95

Napoli's Specialties

Dorian's Special

$15.99

Napoli's Special

$16.99

Tony's Special

$15.99

Besi's Special

$19.99

Chicken & Veal

Damabianka with Chicken

$14.99

Damabianka with Veal

$16.99

Chicken Pomodoro

$15.99

Carsoni with Chicken

$14.99

Carsoni with Veal

$16.99

Veal Parmigiana

$16.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$15.99

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Specialty Pizzas

12" Super Ultra Supreme

$12.99

12" Meat Lover's

$11.99

12" Veggie Lovers

$11.99

12" Hawaiian

$11.99

12" Classic Italian

$11.99

12" Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

12" Napoli's Bianca

$11.99

12" Napoli's Chicken Bianca

$11.99

12" Chicken Ranch

$12.99

12" Chicken Bruschetta

$12.99

12" Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

16" Super Ultra Supreme

$17.99

16" Meat Lover's

$16.99

16" Veggie Lovers

$16.99

16" Hawaiian

$16.99

16" Classic Italian

$16.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

16" Napoli's Bianca

$16.99

16" Napoli's Chicken Bianca

$16.99

16" Chicken Ranch

$17.99

16" Chicken Bruschetta

$17.99

16" Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Appetizers

Garlic Basil Cheese Rolls

$9.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.49

Fried Calamari

$11.49

Shrimp Napoli

$10.99

Sliced Italian Sausage

$8.99

Fried Mozzarella Cheese

$7.99

Fried Beef Ravioli

$8.99

Bruschetta

$7.99

Desserts

Caramel Cheesecake

$5.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Cannoli Cream

$5.99

Limoncello Marscapone Cake

$5.99

Italian Cream Cake

$6.99

New York Cheesecake

$4.95

New York Cheesecake (Copy)

$4.95

Children's Menu

Kids Lasagna

$6.49

Kids Manicotti

$5.49

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$5.49

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.49

Kids Tortellini Alla Pana

$6.49

Kids Spaghetti with Sauce

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.49

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.49

Lunch Pastas

L - Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.99

L - Pollo a la Penne

$10.99

L - Salsiccia a la Penne

$9.99

L - Pasta Verdure Fresco

$9.99

L - Ziti al Forno

$8.99

L - Eggplant Parmigiana

$7.99

L - Eggplant Rollentini

$8.99

L - Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

L - Spaghetti Marinara

$7.99

Godfather Burger

$8.99

Stromboli & Calzone

L - Tre di Carne Stromboli

$9.99

L - Sausage Calzone

$8.99

L - Ham Calzone

$8.99

L - Soup & Salad Combo

$5.99

Sub Sandwiches

L - Chicken Parmesan Sub

$7.99

L - Meatball Sub

$7.99

L - Sausage Parmesan Sub

$7.99

Wine Glasses

Ipola Moscato

$8.00

Brandborg Riesling

$9.00

Seale Pinto Grigio

$8.00

Conte Attimis Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Cloisonne Chardonnay

$10.00

Forth "Histoire" Merlot

$9.00

Cloisonne Pinto Noir

$10.00

Impero Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Alessandro Rivetto Barbera

$8.00

Villa Corti Chianti

$8.00

Rosso ( Saggio Montepulciano d'Abruzzo)

$7.00

Bianco (Impero Pin to Grigio Trebbiano)

$7.00

Rosato (Trulli Primitivo Rose)

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

Ipola Moscato

$24.00

Brandborg Riesling

$28.00

Seale Pinto Grigio

$25.00

Conte Attimis Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Cloisonne Chardonnay

$32.00

Monte del Fra "Ega"

$32.00

Il Borri "Lamelle" Chardonnay

$35.00

Balestri Valda Soave

$27.00

Anne Amie Pinot Gris

$33.00

Willow Brook Chardonnay

$32.00

Aichelberg Gruner Veltliner

$24.00

Elena Walch Pinot Bianco

$26.00

Conte Attimis Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Arona Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Forth "Histoire" Merlot

$31.00

Cloisonne Pinto Noir

$33.00

Impero Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Alessandro Rivetto Barbera

$25.00

Villa Corti Chianti

$25.00

Castellani Pinot Noir

$28.00

Monte del Fra Valpolicella Ripasso

$35.00

La Mozza Sangiovese

$34.00

Jorche Negroamaro

$26.00

Marchesi Biscardo Corvina

$30.00

Il Borro "Plan di Nova" Super Tuscan

$33.00

Patton Valley Pinto Noir

$40.00

Cascina Adelaide Barbera d'Alba

$30.00

Ricitelli Malbec

$32.00

Brezza Nebbiolo d'Alba

$40.00

Cloisonne Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Casa Emma Chianti Classico

$33.00

Il Borro Rose

$29.00

Zeni Rose

$32.00

Brotte "Eden" Rose

$25.00

Carpene Malvolti

$30.00

Monzio Campagnoni Franciacorta Brut

$39.00

La Romantica Brachetto

$28.00

Settecani Lambrusco

$27.00

Cipriani Bellini

$30.00

Jean Chauvenet Bourgogne Rouge

$55.00

Rabre Montmayou Grand Vin

$60.00

Ca la Bionda Amarone

$55.00

Porter Creek Pinto Noir

$56.00

La Tagota Notte di Note Brunello

$55.00

Luigi Oddero Barolo

$66.00

Cocktails

Apple Martini

$7.00

Bahaha Mama

$7.00

Blue Lagoon Martini

$7.00

Blue Martini

$7.00

Bubble Gum Martini

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$7.00

Cranberry Chiller

$7.00

Disaronno Joy

$7.00

Italian Job

$7.00

Lucky Lemon Martini

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Negroni

$7.00

Peach Bellini

$7.00

Tuaca Sunrise

$7.00

Tuscan Mule

$7.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Brandy Alexander

$6.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$6.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Midori Sour

$6.00

Old Fashoned

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Limoncello

$6.00

Limoncello Martini

$9.00

Mocktail

$2.99

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Liquor

Well vodka

$4.00+

Absolute

$5.00+

Absolute Apeach

$5.00+

Absolute Raspberry

$5.00+

Absolute Vanilla

$5.00+

Belvedere

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Ketel One

$6.00+

Reyka

$6.00+

Smirnoff

$5.00+

Stoli

$5.00+

Titos

$7.00+

UV Blue

$5.00+

Well gin

$4.00+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00+

Hendricks

$7.00

Tangeray

$6.00

The Botanist

$6.00

Well rum

$4.00+

Bacradi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Malibu Coconut

$5.00+

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Cazadores

$8.00+

Cuervo Gold

$5.00+

Patron Silver

$6.00+

Well Whiskey

$4.00+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Makers Mark

$6.00+

Seagrams 7

$5.00+

Bulleit Rye

$6.00+

Well Scotch

$4.00+

Chivas Regal

$6.00+

Dewars

$5.00+

Glenlivet

$8.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00+

MacCallan

$8.00+

Balvenie

$8.00+

Well Bourbon

$4.00+

Jack Daniels

$5.50+

Jim Beam

$5.50+

Southern Comfort

$5.50+

Bulleit Rye

$6.00+

Well Liquor

$4.00+

Amaretto

$5.50+

Baileys

$5.50+

Campari

$6.00+

Chambord

$6.00+

Courvoisier

$6.50+

Creme de Cacao

$4.00+

Creme de Menthe

$4.00+

Peach Schnapps

$4.00+

Drambuie

$6.00+

Frangelico

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$6.50+

Kahlua

$5.50+

Sambuca

$6.00+

Beer

Zipline Draft

$5.00

Darkside Draft

$5.00

Prairie Peach Draft

$5.00

Stella Artiois Draft

$5.00

Blue Moon Draft

$5.00

Peroni Draft

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Boulevard Wheat

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Shock Top

$4.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Skinny legs IPA

$4.50

Glacial Till OC

$4.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spagetti Carbonara for 4

$39.96

Spagetti Carbonara For 6

$59.94

Tortollini Alla Pana

Tortollini Alla Pana For 4

$39.96

Tortellini Alla Panna For 6

$59.94

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo For 4

$43.96

Chicken Alfredo for 6

$65.94

Lasagna

Lazagna For 4

$35.96

Lasagna For 6

$53.94

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara For 4

$27.96

Spaghetti Marinara For 6

$41.94
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5571 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68516

Directions

Gallery
Napoli's Italian Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sasquatch Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
5600 S 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Stauffer’s Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5600 South 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill - 5560 South 48th Street
orange starNo Reviews
5560 South 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
The Press Box - Lincoln
orange starNo Reviews
5601 South 56th Street Northeast Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Honest Abes - Glynoaks
orange starNo Reviews
8340 Glynoaks dr st. 104 Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Copal Mexican Cuisine - Lincoln
orange starNo Reviews
4747 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lincoln

PepperJax Grill - 15 - Lincoln 48th
orange starNo Reviews
2511 S. 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
Bison Witches Bar & Deli - Lincoln
orange star4.5 • 2,644
1320 P St,Ste 100 Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Greenfield's - Lincoln
orange star4.2 • 1,121
7900 S 87th St Lincoln, NE 68526
View restaurantnext
Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 984
211 N 70th Street Lincoln, NE 68505
View restaurantnext
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 944
7701 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 35 - Lincoln Cornhusker
orange star4.0 • 910
3200 N 27th Street Lincoln, NE 68521
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lincoln
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston