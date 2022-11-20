Napoli Pizza 25010 West 6 Mile Road
25010 West 6 Mile Road
Redford, MI 48240
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Belly Buster Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, ham, ground beef, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, hot pepper rings.
Napoli Special Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, bacon, onions.
BLT Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes.
Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple.
God Father Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef.
American Burger Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo, ketchup.
Vegetarian Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Pineapple
Pasta
Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce
Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner
Served with Graden Salad, Napoli Stix & Parmasen Cheese
Chicken Parmasen with Spaghetti
Chicken Parmasen with Spaghetti Dinner
Served with Graden Salad, Napoli Stix & Parmasen Cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan Dinner with Salad & Napoli Stix
Family Style Lasagna
Family Style Lasagna Dinner
Served with Large Garden Salad and Napoli Stix
Family Style Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce
Feeds 4-6 people
Family Style Meat Ravioli with Meat Sauce
Feeds 4-6 people
Family Style Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce
Feeds 4-6 people
Family Style Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Feeds 4-6 people
Lasagna
Lasagna Dinner
Meat Ravioli with Meat Sauce
Meat Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner
Served with Graden Salad, Napoli Stix & Parmasen Cheese
Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce
Mostacholi with Meat Sauce Dinner
Served with Graden Salad, Napoli Stix & Parmasen Cheese
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Dinner
Served with Graden Salad, Napoli Stix & Parmasen Cheese
Family Style Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner
Family Style Meat Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner
Family Style Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce Dinner
Family Style Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Dinner
Family Style Mixed Ravioli with Meat Sauce
Family Style Mixed Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner
Mixed Ravioli with Meat Sauce
Mixed Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner
Sub
Italian Sub - 6 inch
Genoa salami, picnic ham, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, lettuce, homemade Italian dressing
Italian Sub - 12 inch
Genoa salami, picnic ham, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, lettuce, homemade Italian dressing
Meatball Sub - 6 inch
Beef meatballs, meat sauce, mozzarella cheese
Meatball Sub - 12 inch
Beef meatballs, meat sauce, mozzarella cheese
Club - 6 inch
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo
Club - 12 inch
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo
Steak & Cheese - 6 inch
Shaved ribeye steak, onions, American or Swiss cheese
Steak & Cheese - 12 inch
Shaved ribeye steak, onions, American or Swiss cheese
Ham & Cheese - 6 inch
Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
Ham & Cheese - 12 inch
Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
BLT - 6 inch
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo
BLT - 12 inch
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo
Napoli Pizza Sub - 6 inch
Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
Napoli Pizza Sub - 12 inch
Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
Grilled Chicken Sub - 6 inch
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo
Grilled Chicken Sub - 12 inch
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo
Chicken Parmesean Sub - 6 inch
Breaded chicken breast, spaghetti sauce, mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesean Sub - 12 inch
Breaded chicken breast, spaghetti sauce, mozzarella cheese
Vegetarian 6 inch
Vegetarian - 12 inch
Calzone
Italian Clazone
Genoa salami, picnic ham, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, lettuce, homemade Italian dressing.
Steak & Cheese Calzone
Shaved Ribeye Steak, onions, American or Swiss cheese.
Club Calzone
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo.
Meatball Calzone
Beef meatballs, meat sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Ham & Cheese Calzone
Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
BLT Calzone
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo.
Napoli Pizza Calzone
Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Grilled Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo.
Chicken Parmesean Calzone
Breaded chicken breast, spaghetti sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Build Your Own Calzone
Vegetarian Calzone
Seafood
2 Piece Icelandic Cod Dinner
Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw
3 Piece Icelandic Cod Dinner
Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw
21 Piece Breaded Shrimp Basket
21 Piece Breaded Shrimp Dinner
Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw
1/4 lb Breaded Jumbo Tiger Shrimp
1/4 lb Breaded Jumbo Tiger Shrimp Dinner
Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw
1/2 lb Breaded Jumbo Tiger Shrimp
1/2 lb Breaded Jumbo Tiger Shrimp Dinner
Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw
1 lb Breaded Jumbo Tiger Shrimp
1 lb Breaded Jumbo Tiger Shrimp Dinner
Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw
Extra Fish (1pc)
Wings
10 Piece Wings
10 Piece Wing Dinner
Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw
15 Piece Wings
15 Piece Wing Dinner
Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw
20 Piece Wing
20 Piece Wing Dinner
Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw
30 Piece Wings
30 Piece Wings Dinner
Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw
50 Piece Wings
50 Piece Wing Dinner
Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw
Burgers
Impossible Burger
Impossible Burger Dinner
Served with a side of Fries & Slaw
Handmade Bean Burger
Handmade Bean Burger Dinner
Served with a side of Fries & Slaw
Turkey Burger
Turkey Burger Dinner
Served with a side of Fries & Slaw
Double Decker Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger Dinner
Cheeseburger served with Fries & Coleslaw
Double Decker Cheeseburger Dinner
Served with Fries and Coleslaw
Hamburger
Hamburger Dinner
Sides
1 lb French Fries
Onion Rings
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Deep Fried Cheese Sticks
Six pieces. Includes ranch cup or pizza sauce
1 Pint Cole Slaw
Small Side Salad
Side Salad
Appetizer Sampler
Three chicken tenders, three cheese sticks, five wing dings. Includes side ranch and hot sauce.
12 oz Spagehtti with Meat Sauce
12 oz Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce
Xtra Dressing
Pint of Spaghetti Sauce
Small Coleslaw
Cheese Fries
1/2 lb French Fries
Meatballs
6 Meatballs
Salad
Garden Salad
Fresh 50/50 blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mild banana peppers.
Antipasto Salad
Fresh 50/50 blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, mild banana peppers, salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, cucumbers.
Greek Salad
Fresh 50/50 blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, red onions, beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, mild banana peppers.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh 50/50 blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, mild banana peppers, chilled grilled chicken breast.
Chef Salad
Fresh 50/50 blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, ham, chilled grilled chicken breast, Swiss and American cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, mild banana peppers.
Napoli Stix
Soup
Napoli Italian Soup
Kale, Red Skin Potatoes, Italian Sausage, White Onion, Fresh Garlic, Bacon, Vegetable Broth, Olive Oil, Italian Seasoning
Chili
Ground Beef, Kidney Beans, Onions, Green Peppers, Celery, Tomatoes Tomato Sauce
Chicken Noodle Soup
Skinless Chicken Breasts, Yellow Onion, Carrots, Celery, Fresh Parsley, Egg Noodles, Chicken Broth
Vegetable Soup
Vegetable Broth, Tomatoes, Yellow Onion, Carrots, Celery, Minced Garlic, Bell Pepper, Green Beans & Peas, Corn, Gold Potatoes
Tomato Basil Soup
Tomatoes, Crushed Red Pepper, Celery Seed, Onion, Broth
Veggie Chili
Kidney Beans, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Celery, Tomato Sauce
Bean Burger Soup
Black Beans, Bread Crumbs, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Paprika, Sriracha, Chili Powder
Beverages
2 Large 1 Topping Pizza & Napoli Stix - $25.99
1 Large 1 Topping & 10 Wings
1 Large 1 Topping with Cheesy Bread
2 Medium 3 Toppings Pizza
2 Small 3 Toppings Pizza
2 Large Pizza 3 Toppings
Large 3 Topping
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Family Owned Worlds Best Pizza! Good Food In Your Neighborhood Since 1971
25010 West 6 Mile Road, Redford, MI 48240