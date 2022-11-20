Napoli Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Napoli Pizza 25010 West 6 Mile Road

review star

No reviews yet

25010 West 6 Mile Road

Redford, MI 48240

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
10 Piece Wings
Napoli Stix with Parmesan Cheese

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.99+

Belly Buster Pizza

$15.99+

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, ham, ground beef, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, hot pepper rings.

Napoli Special Pizza

$10.99+

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, bacon, onions.

BLT Pizza

$11.99+

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes.

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99+

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple.

God Father Pizza

$11.99+

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.99+

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef.

American Burger Pizza

$13.99+

Mozzarella cheese, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo, ketchup.

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.99+

Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Pineapple

Pasta

Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$8.99

Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner

$11.99

Served with Graden Salad, Napoli Stix & Parmasen Cheese

Chicken Parmasen with Spaghetti

$12.99

Chicken Parmasen with Spaghetti Dinner

$15.99

Served with Graden Salad, Napoli Stix & Parmasen Cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan Dinner with Salad & Napoli Stix

$11.99

Family Style Lasagna

$40.99

Family Style Lasagna Dinner

$45.99

Served with Large Garden Salad and Napoli Stix

Family Style Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$34.99

Feeds 4-6 people

Family Style Meat Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$34.99

Feeds 4-6 people

Family Style Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce

$32.99

Feeds 4-6 people

Family Style Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$32.99

Feeds 4-6 people

Lasagna

$11.99

Lasagna Dinner

$14.99

Meat Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$8.99

Meat Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner

$11.99

Served with Graden Salad, Napoli Stix & Parmasen Cheese

Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce

$7.99

Mostacholi with Meat Sauce Dinner

$11.99

Served with Graden Salad, Napoli Stix & Parmasen Cheese

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$7.99

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Dinner

$11.99

Served with Graden Salad, Napoli Stix & Parmasen Cheese

Family Style Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner

$37.99

Family Style Meat Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner

$37.99

Family Style Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce Dinner

$35.99

Family Style Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Dinner

$35.99

Family Style Mixed Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$34.99

Family Style Mixed Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner

$37.99

Mixed Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$8.99

Mixed Ravioli with Meat Sauce Dinner

$11.99

Sub

Italian Sub - 6 inch

$8.99

Genoa salami, picnic ham, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, lettuce, homemade Italian dressing

Italian Sub - 12 inch

$11.99

Genoa salami, picnic ham, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, lettuce, homemade Italian dressing

Meatball Sub - 6 inch

$8.99

Beef meatballs, meat sauce, mozzarella cheese

Meatball Sub - 12 inch

$11.99

Beef meatballs, meat sauce, mozzarella cheese

Club - 6 inch

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo

Club - 12 inch

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo

Steak & Cheese - 6 inch

$9.99

Shaved ribeye steak, onions, American or Swiss cheese

Steak & Cheese - 12 inch

$13.99

Shaved ribeye steak, onions, American or Swiss cheese

Ham & Cheese - 6 inch

$8.99

Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

Ham & Cheese - 12 inch

$11.99

Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

BLT - 6 inch

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo

BLT - 12 inch

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo

Napoli Pizza Sub - 6 inch

$9.99

Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

Napoli Pizza Sub - 12 inch

$13.99

Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

Grilled Chicken Sub - 6 inch

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo

Grilled Chicken Sub - 12 inch

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo

Chicken Parmesean Sub - 6 inch

$8.99

Breaded chicken breast, spaghetti sauce, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesean Sub - 12 inch

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast, spaghetti sauce, mozzarella cheese

Vegetarian 6 inch

$7.99

Vegetarian - 12 inch

$9.99

Calzone

Italian Clazone

$12.99

Genoa salami, picnic ham, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, lettuce, homemade Italian dressing.

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Shaved Ribeye Steak, onions, American or Swiss cheese.

Club Calzone

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo.

Meatball Calzone

$11.99

Beef meatballs, meat sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

BLT Calzone

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo.

Napoli Pizza Calzone

$13.99

Salami, ham, pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

Grilled Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, American or Swiss cheese, mayo.

Chicken Parmesean Calzone

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast, spaghetti sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Build Your Own Calzone

$13.99

Vegetarian Calzone

$11.99

Seafood

2 Piece Icelandic Cod Dinner

$9.99

Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw

3 Piece Icelandic Cod Dinner

$11.99

Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw

21 Piece Breaded Shrimp Basket

$11.99

21 Piece Breaded Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw

1/4 lb Breaded Jumbo Tiger Shrimp

$14.99

1/4 lb Breaded Jumbo Tiger Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw

1/2 lb Breaded Jumbo Tiger Shrimp

$16.99

1/2 lb Breaded Jumbo Tiger Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw

1 lb Breaded Jumbo Tiger Shrimp

$20.99

1 lb Breaded Jumbo Tiger Shrimp Dinner

$25.99

Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw

Extra Fish (1pc)

$3.00

Wings

10 Piece Wings

$10.99

10 Piece Wing Dinner

$15.99

Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw

15 Piece Wings

$15.99

15 Piece Wing Dinner

$19.99

Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw

20 Piece Wing

$20.99

20 Piece Wing Dinner

$24.99

Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw

30 Piece Wings

$32.99

30 Piece Wings Dinner

$32.99

Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw

50 Piece Wings

$50.99

50 Piece Wing Dinner

$58.99

Served with a Side of Fries, Napoli Stix & Cole Slaw

Chicken

6 Piece Chicken Tenders

$8.99

6 Piece Chicken Tenders Dinner

$10.99

Burgers

Impossible Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Impossible Burger Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Served with a side of Fries & Slaw

Handmade Bean Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Handmade Bean Burger Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Served with a side of Fries & Slaw

Turkey Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Turkey Burger Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Served with a side of Fries & Slaw

Double Decker Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger Dinner

$11.99

Cheeseburger served with Fries & Coleslaw

Double Decker Cheeseburger Dinner

$12.99

Served with Fries and Coleslaw

Hamburger

$7.99

Hamburger Dinner

$10.99

Sides

1 lb French Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Deep Fried Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Six pieces. Includes ranch cup or pizza sauce

1 Pint Cole Slaw

$5.00

Small Side Salad

$3.99

Side Salad

Appetizer Sampler

$13.99

Three chicken tenders, three cheese sticks, five wing dings. Includes side ranch and hot sauce.

12 oz Spagehtti with Meat Sauce

$7.99

12 oz Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce

$7.99

Xtra Dressing

$1.00

Pint of Spaghetti Sauce

$6.00

Small Coleslaw

$1.00

Cheese Fries

$6.99

1/2 lb French Fries

$2.99

Meatballs

$5.99

6 Meatballs

Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99+

Fresh 50/50 blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mild banana peppers.

Antipasto Salad

$8.99+

Fresh 50/50 blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, mild banana peppers, salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, cucumbers.

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Fresh 50/50 blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, red onions, beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, mild banana peppers.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Fresh 50/50 blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, mild banana peppers, chilled grilled chicken breast.

Chef Salad

$8.99+

Fresh 50/50 blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, ham, chilled grilled chicken breast, Swiss and American cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, mild banana peppers.

Napoli Stix

Napoli Stix with Parmesan Cheese

$5.99

Served with a side of dipping sauce

Cheesy Napoli Stix

$7.99

Served with a side of dipping sauce

Soup

Napoli Italian Soup

$5.00

Kale, Red Skin Potatoes, Italian Sausage, White Onion, Fresh Garlic, Bacon, Vegetable Broth, Olive Oil, Italian Seasoning

Chili

$5.00

Ground Beef, Kidney Beans, Onions, Green Peppers, Celery, Tomatoes Tomato Sauce

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00

Skinless Chicken Breasts, Yellow Onion, Carrots, Celery, Fresh Parsley, Egg Noodles, Chicken Broth

Vegetable Soup

$5.00

Vegetable Broth, Tomatoes, Yellow Onion, Carrots, Celery, Minced Garlic, Bell Pepper, Green Beans & Peas, Corn, Gold Potatoes

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00

Tomatoes, Crushed Red Pepper, Celery Seed, Onion, Broth

Veggie Chili

$5.00

Kidney Beans, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Celery, Tomato Sauce

Bean Burger Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Black Beans, Bread Crumbs, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Paprika, Sriracha, Chili Powder

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.00

Homemade Cakes

$5.00Out of stock

Beverages

2 Liter Sodas

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Napoli Fruit Punch

$2.00+

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$2.00+

Faygo Soda Options

$1.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.00+

2 Large 1 Topping Pizza & Napoli Stix - $25.99

1st Large Pizza

$25.99

2nd Large Pizza

Napoli Stix

1 Large 1 Topping & 10 Wings

Large Pizza

$18.99

10 Piece Wings

1 Large 1 Topping with Cheesy Bread

1 Large Pizza 1 Topping

$21.99

Cheesy Napoli Sticks

2 Medium 3 Toppings Pizza

1st Medium Pizza

$21.99

2nd Medium Pizza

2 Small 3 Toppings Pizza

1st Small Pizza

$18.99

2nd Small Pizza

2 Large Pizza 3 Toppings

1st Large Pizza

$26.99

2nd Large Pizza

Large 3 Topping

Large 3 Topping

$15.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Owned Worlds Best Pizza! Good Food In Your Neighborhood Since 1971

Location

25010 West 6 Mile Road, Redford, MI 48240

Directions

Gallery
Napoli Pizza image

