Sushi & Japanese

YATAI

review star

No reviews yet

80 District Square SW 3rd floor

Washington, DC 22201

Order Again

Popular Items

Japanese Fried Chicken
Pork Dumpling
BBQ Pork

SUSHI ROLLS

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$13.00

Tuna Roll

$13.00

STEAMED BUNS (2 Per Order)

Japanese Fried Chicken

Japanese Fried Chicken

$11.00
BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$11.00
Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$11.00
Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$11.00

DUMPLINGS (4 Per Order)

Chicken Dumpling

Chicken Dumpling

$8.00
Pork Dumpling

Pork Dumpling

$8.00
Veggie Dumpling

Veggie Dumpling

$8.00
Shrimp Dumpling

Shrimp Dumpling

$10.00
Beef Dumpling

Beef Dumpling

$8.00

WINGS

Crispy Wings

$13.00

Japanese chili glaze, sesame seed

BBQ Wings

$13.00

Toasted sesame seed, scallions

EXTRA SIDE Ranch

$0.75

TUNA POKE BOWL

Tuna, sushi rice, seaweed, edamame, mixed radish, avocado, edamame, ginger, nori, cucumber, poke sauce

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Tuna, sushi rice, seaweed, edamame, mixed radish, avocado, ginger, nori, cucumber, poke sauce

DRINKS

COKE

COKE

$2.75
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

WATER

$2.75

DESSERT

MOCHI 2x flavor surprise

$14.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (2 cookies)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We’re located for take-out on 890 Wharf St SW Washington, DC 20024 Come on by!

80 District Square SW 3rd floor, Washington, DC 22201

Directions

