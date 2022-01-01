Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Nara Hibachi & Sushi Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

5656 W. Maple

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Order Again

SUSHI

NARA Sushi Platter

NARA Sushi Platter

Make your own wonderful sushi tray selection.

Avocado/Cucumber Roll

Avocado/Cucumber Roll

$9.00
California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, topped with BBQ Eel, Unagi Sauce

Filet Mignon Roll

Filet Mignon Roll

$17.00

Crabmeat, Asparagus topped with torched Filet, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Aioli

Fried Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, crab-salad. Deep fried with eel sauce.

Hot Cheeto Roll

Hot Cheeto Roll

$15.00

Flamin' Hot Cheetos crunch, crabmeat, cream cheese, sriracha

Nara 101

Nara 101

$14.00

Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with White Tuna(escolar), baked in Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Aioli

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$15.00

Crabmeat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado topped with Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Aioli

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Spicy California Roll

Spicy California Roll

$10.00

Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber. Spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado

Sundae Roll

Sundae Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Crab Stick, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Aioli

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Ahi Tuna, Avocado

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$10.00

Asparagus, Avocado, Cucumber, Yamagobo, Lettuce

APPETIZERS

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Fried Jalapeño, Spicy Yum Yum

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$13.00

Crispy wonton with cream cheese crabmeat & scallions. Garnished with sweet orange ginger sauce.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$13.00

House-made pork dumplings, spicy ponzu

Popcorn Rock Shrimp

Popcorn Rock Shrimp

$18.00

Signature battered & fried shrimp with spicy Yum Yum sauce.

Salty Edamame

Salty Edamame

$7.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Crispy, NARA signature seasoning & sauce

Sesame Chicken Wings

Sesame Chicken Wings

$14.00

Marinated in light spicy teriyaki with sesame seeds.

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

HIBACHI

Served with Ginger Salad, Vegetables, White Rice, Noodles along with 3 different sauces: Yum-Yum, Mustard, Ginger.
VEGETABLE VEGETARIAN

VEGETABLE VEGETARIAN

$19.00
VEGETARIAN WITH TOFU

VEGETARIAN WITH TOFU

$24.00
CHICKEN HIBACHI

CHICKEN HIBACHI

$24.00
CHICKEN & SHRIMP

CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$32.00
STEAK HIBACHI

STEAK HIBACHI

$35.00
STEAK & CHICKEN

STEAK & CHICKEN

$33.00
STEAK & SHRIMP

STEAK & SHRIMP

$35.00
FILET MIGNON HIBACHI

FILET MIGNON HIBACHI

$39.00
FILET & CHICKEN

FILET & CHICKEN

$38.00
FILET & SHRIMP

FILET & SHRIMP

$39.00
SALMON HIBACHI

SALMON HIBACHI

$32.00
SHRIMP HIBACHI

SHRIMP HIBACHI

$29.00
KIDS CHICKEN HIBACHI

KIDS CHICKEN HIBACHI

$15.00
KIDS STEAK HIBACHI

KIDS STEAK HIBACHI

$18.00
KIDS FILET HIBACHI

KIDS FILET HIBACHI

$21.00
KIDS SHRIMP HIBACHI

KIDS SHRIMP HIBACHI

$15.00
KIDS TENDERS & FRIES

KIDS TENDERS & FRIES

$12.00

SIDES & SAUCES

SIDES & SAUCES

SIDES & SAUCES

FAMILY STYLE

Noodles, Vegetables, Vegetables fried rice, Ginger Salad, Sauces
AHI TUNA TACOS (10PC)

AHI TUNA TACOS (10PC)

$35.00

Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Aioli

CRAB RANGOON (10PC)

CRAB RANGOON (10PC)

$22.00

Sweet orange ginger sauce

PORK GYOZA (10PC)

PORK GYOZA (10PC)

$22.00

House-made pork dumplings, spicy ponzu.

SESAME WINGS (10PC)

SESAME WINGS (10PC)

$19.00

Wasabi Ranch

SPICY CHICKEN SLIDERS (6PC)

SPICY CHICKEN SLIDERS (6PC)

$24.00

crispy chicken, yum-yum sauce

CHICKEN HIBACHI FEAST

CHICKEN HIBACHI FEAST

$59.00

Feeds up to 4, served family style with noodles, vegetables, vegetable fried rice, ginger salad. Side sauces ginger, mustard, and yum yum.

SHRIMP HIBACHI FEAST

SHRIMP HIBACHI FEAST

$69.00

Feeds up to 4, served family style with noodles, vegetables, vegetable fried rice, ginger salad, sauce trio

STEAK HIBACHI FEAST

STEAK HIBACHI FEAST

$79.00

Feeds up to 4, served family style with noodles, vegetables, vegetable fried rice, ginger salad, sauce trio

HIBACHI NOODLES TRAY

HIBACHI NOODLES TRAY

$29.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE TRAY

CHICKEN FRIED RICE TRAY

$35.00
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE TRAY

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE TRAY

$28.00

WINE & SAKE

Ban Ryu Eiko Sake Bottle

Ban Ryu Eiko Sake Bottle

$21.00
Hana Peach Sake Bottle

Hana Peach Sake Bottle

$18.00
Mio Sake Bottle

Mio Sake Bottle

$18.00
'Sayuri' Little Lilly Sake Bottle

'Sayuri' Little Lilly Sake Bottle

$18.00
Nicholas Potel Chardonnay Vintage 2016

Nicholas Potel Chardonnay Vintage 2016

$25.00
Pinot Noir Row 503 Vintage 2018

Pinot Noir Row 503 Vintage 2018

$25.00
Quilt Cabernet Vintage 2018

Quilt Cabernet Vintage 2018

$30.00
Reisling Fritz Windisch Germany Vintage 2016

Reisling Fritz Windisch Germany Vintage 2016

$23.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5656 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, MI 48322

