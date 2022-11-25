Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nara Miami

review star

No reviews yet

3881 Northeast 163rd Street

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

GARDEN

MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$7.00

SHISHITO

$9.00

TUNA SASHIMI SALAD

$24.00

SALMON SASHIMI SALAD

$24.00

SALTY EDAMAME

$7.00

SPICY EDAMAME

$8.00

LOTUS ROOT KIMPIRA

$7.00

YASAI-ITAME

$8.00

AGEDASHI TOFU

$9.00

CRISPY BOK CHOY

$10.00

MIXED SEAWEED SALAD

$9.00

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$9.00

NARA SALAD

$10.00

MIXED SALAD

$9.00

AGEDASHI TOFU

$7.00

ENOKI BUTTER

$9.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$10.00

SEA

ORANGE SALMON

$26.00

POPCORN SHRIMP

$15.00

CRISPY CALAMARI

$12.00

MISO CHILEAN SEA BASS

$45.00

CRAB RANGOON

$16.00

CHARRED OCTOPUS

$23.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$14.00

TAKOYAKI

$16.00

HAMACHI KAMA

$18.00

DRIED KAWAHAGI

$9.00

LAND & SKY

WAGYU SKIRT STEAK

$24.00

PACIFIC RIBEYE

$36.00

CHICKEN TEMPURA

$22.00

WAGYU STEAK TACOS

$21.00

BEEF SLIDERS

$20.00

PRIME FILET MIGNON

$49.00

LAMB CHOPS

$42.00

THAI BRAISED SHORT RIB

$32.00

NOODLE

CHICKEN RAMEN

$18.00

VEGGIE YAKISOBA

$16.00

COCONUT CURRY RAMEN

$20.00

KINOKO

$24.00

COLD

CRISPY RICE SPICY TUNA

$11.00

SPICY TUNA HARUMAKI

$13.00

CUCUMBER WRAP

$16.00

HAMACHI JALAPENOS

$17.00

TUNA TATAKI

$13.00

SALMON CARPACCIO

$18.00

SHIROMI TIRADITO

$16.00

TUNA GUACAMOLE

$19.00

BEEF TATAKI

$12.00

OCTOPUS TIRADITO

$16.00

SPECIALTY ROLLS

NARA 101

$16.00

CHEETOH ROLL

$16.00

VEGAS ROLL

$16.00

RED DRAGON ROLL

$16.00

LOBSTER ROLL

$26.00

SNOW CRAB ROLL

$16.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$13.00

HAMACHI TATKI JALAPENO ROLL

$17.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB ROLL

$14.00

VEGGIE ROLL

$14.00

SURF & TURF ROLL

$9.00

SNOW CRAB ROLL

$11.00

PHILLY ROLL

$11.00

SUNDAE ROLL

$16.00

SAMURAI PLATTER

$100.00

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$11.00

SASHIMI

SS SALMON

$16.00

SS HAMACHI

$19.00

SS OCTOPUS

$15.00

SS AHI TUNA

$16.00

SASHIMI APPETIZER

$20.00

SASHIMI MORIAWASE

$36.00

SASHIMI PREMIUM

$66.00

NIGIRI

N TUNA

$6.00

N SALMON

$5.00

N HAMACHI

$6.00

USUZUKURI CATCHJ OF THE DAY

N OCTOPUS

$5.00

YAKKO'S 7

$23.00

YAKKO'S 11

$36.00

OMAKASE

$46.00

DIM SUM

TRUFFLE MUSHROOM DIM SUM

$15.00

WAGYU BEEF DIM SUM

$21.00

SEA BASS DIM SUM

$19.00

SHRIMP DIM SUM

$16.00

HIBACHI

STEAK HIBACHI

$36.00

FILET MIGNON HIBACHI

$49.00

SHRIMP HIBACHI

$34.00

CHICKEN HIBACHI

$26.00

ROLLS

HAND ROLLS

$2.50

OPEN ROLL

$3.50

HOSOMAKI

HS SALMON

$8.00

HS SHRIMP

$8.00

HS TUNA

$8.00

HS SPICY TUNA

$7.00

HS HAMACHI

$9.00

HS SCALLOPS

$9.00

HS UNAGI

$8.00

HS SALMON SKIN

$5.00

HS IKURA

$10.00

DESSERT

BANANA TEMPURA

$8.00

FRIED CHEESE CAKE ROLL

$9.00

MOCHI ICE CREAM

$10.00

ICE CREAM

$5.00

GREEN TEA

$4.00

COFFEE

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$5.00

CAPPUCINO

$6.00

LYCHE FLAN

$8.00

5 NUT BROWNIE

$9.00

TRES LECHES

$9.00

SPECIALS

Asian Short ribs

$35.00

Shitaki Ponzu Reduction Fillet Mignon

$40.00

THANKSGIVING DINNER

SHISHITO PEPPER

EDAMAME

NARA SALAD

ROCK SHRIMP

BASS DIM SUM 5PC

CURRY RAMEN

TURKEY PLATTER

THAI BRAISED SHORT RIB

SAKANA

VEGGIE FRIED RICE

PUMPKIN PIE

CARROT CAKE

NARA 101

$16.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$13.00

CALIFORNIA SNOW CRAB

$11.00

VEGGIE ROLL

$14.00

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

ADULT TURKEY

$75.00

KIDS TURKEY

$40.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3881 Northeast 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sproutz - Sunny Isles
orange star4.5 • 775
17100 Collins Ave Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
NUNUNU
orange starNo Reviews
17066-B Collins Ave Sunny Isles, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3055 NE 163 ST NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Nate's Pizza - North Miami, Florida
orange starNo Reviews
3115 NE 163 Rd Street North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
The Guest - Miami
orange starNo Reviews
2995 NE 163RD STREET NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Lentrecote Steak Fries And Famous Sauce Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
18146 Collins Ave Sunny ISL Beach., FL 33160
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Miami Beach

MIAMI SQUEEZE - Juice Bar .Café .Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 784
18315 West Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Sproutz - Sunny Isles
orange star4.5 • 775
17100 Collins Ave Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Aventura
orange star4.4 • 476
17871 BISCAYNE BLVD AVENTURA, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Miami Beach
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (972 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (299 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston