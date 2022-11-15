Nara Thai - Baytown
4505 Garth Rd.
Baytown, TX 77521
Drinks
Online Soups & Salads
Tom Yum
Spicy lemongrass soup with tomatoes and mushrooms
Tom Kha
Chicken or a protein of your choice, coconut milk, galangal, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, and lime juice
Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp dumplings in chicken soup with bean sprouts and tofu
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, roasted peanuts, green bean, tomato, and grilled shrimp on lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing
Tiger Tear Beef
Slices of grilled steak, red onion, cilantro, and roasted rice powder seasoned with spicy lime dressing on lettuce
Larb Gai
Spicy minced chicken, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and roasted rice powder seasoned with spicy lime dressing with a side of lettuce
Yum Woon Sen
Ground chicken, glass noodle, green onion, cilantro, and carrots on lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing
Yum Talay Salad
Shrimp, squid, scallop, mussel, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and roasted rice powder on lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing
Online Appetizers
Combination Plate
Chicken satay, crab angel, calamari, vegetable tempura, fried spring roll, and Thai dumpling
Chicken Satay
4 chicken skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Calamari
Deep fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce
Crab Angel
6 fried wontons with cream cheese and crab meat
Thai Dumpling
4 dumplings made with chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a soy vinegar sauce
Triangle Tofu
Fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Curry Puff
3 fried pastries filled with chicken, potato, onion, and carrot served with cucumber relish
Thod Mun (Fish Cake)
7 deep fried lightly spiced ground whitefish patties served with a spicy cucumber sauce
Fried Spring Roll
4 fried egg rolls with cabbage, carrot, and clear noodles
Fresh Roll
2 rolls with poached chicken, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumbers wrapped in clear rice paper served with spicy peanut sauce or a sweet and sour sauce
Thai Chicken Wing
6 chicken wings with our Thai chili sauce
Shrimp Blanket
6 deep fried shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin served with sweet and sour sauce
Online Entrees
Teriyaki
Grilled protein with teriyaki sauce, toasted sesame seeds, preserved cabbage, and carrot on the side
Peanut Sauce
Pan fried chicken or a protein of your choice seasoned with peanut sauce served with steamed broccoli
Orange
Deep fried breaded chicken or a protein of your choice, bell pepper, cashew nut, and sesame seed in orange sauce
Sweet And Sour
Deep fried breaded chicken or a protein of your choice, bell pepper, onion, green onion, tomato, pineapple, and cucumber cooked in pineapple and tomato sauce
Mango Sweet And Sour
Fried breaded shrimp or a protein of your choice, we recommend the breaded shrimp, bell pepper, onion, green onion, tomato, mango, and cucumber cooked in pineapple and tomato sauce
Veggie Delight
Stir fried protein with vegetables in our house brown sauce
Ginger Lover
Stir fried protein with black mushroom, onion, green onion, and ginger strips
Thai Cashew Nut
Breaded protein stir fried with onion, green onion, carrots, bell pepper, dried chili, and cashew nuts in Thai Sauce
Bell Pepper
Beef sautéed with onion, green onion, and bell peppers in house sauce
Pad Kra Tiem
Fried protein with house special garlic sauce served with cucumbers
Pad Kra Pow
Stir fried protein with chili-garlic sauce, green beans, bell pepper, and basil
Pad Prik Khing
Stir fried protein with prik khing curry paste, green beans, and bell peppers
Pad Broccoli
Stir fried protein with broccoli in Thai sauce
Eggplant Basil
Tofu or a protein of your choice, purple eggplant, and bell pepper sautéed in chili garlic and black bean sauce
Online Curries
Pineapple Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bell pepper, pineapple, and basil
Green Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, green curry paste, green bean, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and basil
Red Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil
Panang Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, panang curry paste, kefir lime leaf, and carrots
Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
Online Noodles
Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
Spaghetti Basil
A choice of protein stir fried with spaghetti, bell pepper, broccoli, tomato, and mushroom in chili-garlic sauce
Pad Kee Mao
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodles, bell pepper, broccoli, tomato, basil, and mushroom in chili-garlic sauce
Pad See Eue
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodle, eggs, and broccoli in house brown sauce
Poorman Noodle
A choice of protein stir fried with egg noodle, egg, baby corn, broccoli, carrot and mushroom in house brown sauce
Suki Yaki
Protein with glass noodle in chicken soup, napa cabbage, and onion in suki yaki sauce
Pad Woon Sen
A choice of protein stir fried with glass noodles, cabbage, tomato, and green onion in our house brown sauce
Noodle Soup
Pad Kra Pow Woonsen
A choice of protein stir fried with glass noodles, with chili-garlic sauce, green beans, bell pepper, and basil
Online Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with a choice of protein, pineapple, dried grapes, green onion, and egg
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with chili-garlic sauce and sweet basil topped with a fried egg
Nara Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of protein, spicy shrimp powder, green onion, cashew nut, and egg
Java Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of protein, and vinegar-tamarind sauce topped with an omelet
Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of protein, green onion, and egg
Signature Dishes
Massaman Curry w/ Avocado
Beef or a protein of your choice simmered in coconut milk, massaman curry paste, onion, carrot, potato, and avocado
Crispy Garlic Roasted Duck
Our roasted duck breast and thigh is fried until crispy in our special garlic sauce
Spicy Catfish
Crispy catfish fillet, prik khing curry paste, bell pepper, and green bean
Roasted Duck Red Curry
Roasted duck in coconut milk, red curry paste, bell pepper, pineapples, and tomatoes
Tilapia Deep Fried
Topped with sauce of choice: sweet and sour sauce, Thai herb sauce, and/or tamarind sauce
Pad Krapraow Woonsen
Home Style Pad Kra Pow Chicken
Minced chicken stir-fried with fresh garlic, thai chili, bell pepper, basil and a fried egg
Homestyle Pad Kra Pow Beef
Desserts
Sticky Rice w/ Custard
thai custard over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
Sticky Rice w/ Mango
fresh mango slices over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
Sweet Sticky Rice w/Combination
Roti Cheesecake
Rich, smooth cheesecake, with a slight tangy finish rolled in melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla. Cover it in condensed milk to get an authentic Thai streetfood experience or a chocolate sauce.
Kid’s Menu
Side
Sushi 2 Pc
Sushi - Sashimi 5 Pc
Sushi - Combos
Nara Combo #1
10 Pieces Mixed Sushi, Spicy Tuna Roll, and California Roll
Nara Combo #2
20 Pieces Mixed Sushi, California Roll, and Spicy Tuna Roll
Sashimi Combo #1
18 Pieces Chef's choice
Sashimi Combo #2
36 Pieces Chef's choice
Sashimi Deluxe
12 Pieces Chef's choice
Sashimi Regular
9 Pieces Chef's choice
Sushi Deluxe
Mixed Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper, and Shrimp) and Spicy Tuna Roll
Sushi Regular
Mixed Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper, and Shrimp) and California Roll
Sushi Simple
5 pieces, Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper, Shrimp, and Imitation Crab
Sushi/Sashimi Combo
5 Pieces Sushi and 5 Pieces Sashimi
Chirashi
Assorted Fish over Rice
