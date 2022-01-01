Nara Thai Cuisine
No reviews yet
1725 Blairs Ferry Road
Suite 102
Marion, IA 52302
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Mee Moo Sam Chan
Seasoned tender pork belly & ground pork in a housemade sauce over rice vermicelli with shitake mushrooms, green onions and bean sprouts.
Pumpkin Curry
Your choice of pork belly & sliced pork loin OR mixed seafood (scallops, shrimp, mussels & calamari) with fresh pumpkin, carrot and red & green peppers in a red curry sauce. Served with rice.
Appetizer
Calamari
Meaty fried breaded calamari rings.
Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp breaded with panko and coconut.
Crab Cakes
Two large crab cakes served with our housemade sweet & sour sauce.
Crab Rangoons
Crabmeat, cream cheese, onion and carrot dip with crispy wonton chips
CHIPS ONLY for Crab Rangoons
DIP ONLY for Crab Rangoons
Deluxe Spring Roll
Choice of chicken or pork with carrot, green onion and cabbage served with sweet & sour sauce.
Egg Rolls (Vegan)
Crispy vegetable rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.
Fresh Rolls (Gluten free)
Chicken, tofu or shrimp with lettuce, carrot, cucumber & spinach wrapped in rice paper, served with sweet & sour sauce and ground peanuts.
Pot Sticker
Ground pork, green cabbage dumpling with ginger soy dip.
Fried Sampler Platter
Egg Rolls (2), Shrimp in the Blanket (2), Pot Stickers (2), Pork Shumai (2) and Seafood Shumai (4). No substitutions.
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed salad over a bed of lettuce and carrot, sprinkled with sesame seed.
Shrimp in the Blanket
Whole marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin served with sweet and sour sauce.
Shumai (Pork and Shrimp)
Open face pork and shrimp dumpling served with ginger soy dip.
Spicy Pork Shanks
Three pork shanks in our special sauce, sprinkled with cashews on a bed of veggies.
Steamed Dumpling Sampler
Pork Shumai (3), Seafood Shumai (4), Pork Potstickers (3), and Shrimp Hagao Dumplings (3). No substitutions.
Tofu Triangles (Vegan, Gluten free)
Fried tofu topped with ground peanut and served with sweet & sour sauce.
Hagao Dumplings
Steamed shrimp dumplings served with a ginger soy sauce.
Curry (All Gluten Free)
Green Curry (Dinner)
Red pepper, green pepper, eggplant, pea and basil leaf. Includes 8 oz serving of rice. Cannot be made vegan.
Masaman Curry (Dinner)
Yellow onion, potato, roasted peanut. Includes 8 oz serving of rice. Cannot be made vegan.
Panang Curry (Dinner)
Red bell pepper and green bell pepper. Includes 8 oz serving of rice. Cannot be made vegan.
Red Curry (Dinner)
Red pepper, green pepper, bamboo shoots and basil leaf. Includes 8 oz serving of rice. Can be made Vegan based upon your choice of protein.
Yellow Curry (Dinner)
Yellow onion, carrot, potato. Includes 8 oz serving of rice. Cannot be made vegan.
Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice (Dinner)
Egg, yellow onion, bell pepper, basil leaf.
Mango Fried Rice (Dinner)
Egg, mango, broccoli in sweet spicy sauce.
Thai Fried Rice (Dinner)
Egg, yellow onion, tomato, green onion.
Yellow Fried Rice (Dinner)
Egg, carrot, onion, pea, green onion seasoned with curry-cumin-coriander powder in homemade soy sauce.
Noodle
Kuea Kai (Dinner)
Wide rice noodle, yellow onion, carrot, egg, green onion stir-fried in butter cilantro-garlic sauce.
Lion City (Dinner)
Vermicelli noodle, egg, carrot, green pea, onion, green onion seasoned with curry powder stir-fried in spicy soy sauce.
Pad Kee Mao (Dinner)
Wide rice noodle, egg, bell pepper, carrot, basil leaf and green onion in spicy brown sauce.
Pad See U (Dinner)
Wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, carrot, stir-fried in sweet dark bean soy sauce.
Pad Thai (Dinner) (Gluten-Free)
Rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprouts stir-fried in homemade sauce with ground peanut.
Wok
Basil STIR FRY (Dinner)
Bell pepper, green bean, onion, mushroom stir-fried in spicy garlic-basil sauce.
Cashew Nut (Dinner)
Onion, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, green onion, cashew nut in chili sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.
Eggplant (Dinner)
Eggplant, bell pepper, onion, carrot, basil leaf and green onion stir-fried with soy bean sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.
Ginger (Dinner)
Fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, carrot, mushrooms, green onion in soy bean garlic sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.
Pad Pak (Dinner)
Mix vegetable stir-fried in a gravy homemade sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.
Pad Ped (Dinner)
Bell pepper, bamboo shoot, mushroom, basil leaf in homemade Thai spicy chili paste. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.
Pad Prig King (Dinner)
Green string bean, bell pepper, Kaffir lime leaf in red curry paste spicy sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.
Pad Woon Sen (Dinner)
Glass noodle stir-fried in tomatoes and mix veggie, egg in a homemade soy sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.
Sweet & Sour (Dinner)
Carrot, cucumber, pineapple, onion, tomato, green onion in homemade sweet & sour sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.
Soup
Coco Soup
Coconut milk, galangal-lemongrass soup with mushroom, green cabbage.
Coco Soup (Seafood Pot 32oz)
A generous serving of mixed seafood (scallops, shrimp, mussels and calamari) in coconut milk, galangal-lemongrass soup with mushroom and green cabbage.
Tom Yum Soup
Spicy sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, scallion.
Tom Yum (Seafood Pot 32 oz)
A generous serving of mixed seafood (scallops, shrimp, mussels and calamari) in a spicy sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, scallion.
Veggie & Tofu Soup
Clear broth soup with mix vegetable, tofu.
Wonton Soup
Marinated ground pork, shrimp meat wrapped in wonton skin with cabbage, carrot, green onion in clear broth.
Street Noodle
Khao Soi
Choice of meat, ramen noodle in Northern yellow curry, red onion, pickled mustard greens, fried garlic, fried onion topped with crispy noodle.
Lek Hang
Choice of ground chicken or ground pork, rice noodle, bean sprout, fried garlic, green onion, cilantro in spicy-sour-sweet dark sauce with crispy noodle on top.
Racy Fried Rice
Fried rice in spicy chili Pad Thai sauce with chicken and shrimp, egg, carrot, bell pepper, basil and green onion.
Racy Pad Thai
Rice noodle in spicy chili Pad Thai sauce with chicken and shrimp, egg, carrot, bell pepper, basil and green onion.
Must Try It
Combo Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, combination meat (chicken/beef/pork), onion, tomato, green onion, broccoli.
Duck Noodle Soup
Roast duck in homemade broth with noodles, green onions, green cabbage and sprouts.
Fish and Chips
Two pieces of battered cod (about 5 oz total) with french fries and coleslaw. Served with our housemade sweet & sour and fry sauces.
Gra Pow
Your choice of ground chicken or ground pork, bell pepper, onion, basil leaf in spicy garlic basil sauce.
Larb Ped
Fans of spicy food will love this! Your choice of ground chicken or ground pork, red onion and carrot stir-fried in a special Thai herb spicy sauce.
Mango Paradise
Chicken & shrimp, mango, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom stir-fried in sweet and light spicy sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken and shrimp (3), egg, curry powder, pineapple chunk, raisin and cashew nut.
Thai Beef Noodle
Tender beef in homemade broth with soft noodles, green onions, sprouts and chili paste. It’s the Thai version of Pho!
Thai Chicken Noodle
Chicken in homemade broth with noodles, green onions, sprouts and chili paste.
Special Nara Dish
Basil Duck
Crispy duck, bell pepper, onion sautéed in spicy basil garlic sauce, crispy spinach.
Choo Chee Salmon
Salmon 8 oz flour battered & fried, bell pepper sautéed in choo chee curry sauce.
Nara Duck
Deep fried duck bedded on soft egg-white vermicelli noodle with homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Oriental Tilapia
Two crispy tilapia fillets in a brown gravy made from white wine & soy bean paste with fresh ginger, pineapple, carrot, red & green bell peppers, red & green onion and celery. No substitutions will be allowed on this dish.
Pla Ped Prik
Fried crispy Haddock sautéed in spicy red chili paste, bell pepper, sliced Kaffir lime leaf, core peppers, finger root.
Pla Sam Rod
Choice of crispy fried haddock or tilapia sautéed in three flavor sauce, bell pepper, pineapple, onion, tomato and cilantro.
Prink Poa Seafood
Combination seafood, onion, carrot, bell pepper, basil, green onion stir-fried in chili sauce.
Salmon Ginger
Salmon 8 oz flour battered & fried, bell pepper, sliced ginger, green onion with ginger-garlic sauce.
Tamarind Chicken
Crispy chicken coated with spicy tamarind sauce with steamed carrot and broccoli.
Tamarind Duck
Half duck cooked crispy in tamarind sauce served with broccoli and carrots, topped with chopped green onion & cilantro.
Salads
Larb E-San (Gluten Free)
Your choice of ground chicken or ground pork with red onion, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaf, cilantro, ground roasted rice in spicy lime dressing served with lettuce.
Nam Tok Neua (Gluten free)
Grilled sliced beef with red onion, cilantro, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaf and green onion in spicy lime dressing served with lettuce.
Soda & Iced Tea (20 oz cups for takeout)
Beer & Cider (12 oz cans or bottles)
Beer Singha
Famous Thai beer.
Beer Backroad Stout
A local delicious rich stout brewed in Amana Iowa.
Beer Slingshot Dunkel
Local beer brewed at Backpocket Brewing in Coralville Iowa.
Beer Zoltan IPA
Local beer brewed at Exile Brewing in Des Moines Iowa.
Beer Busch Light
Beer Bud Light
Beer Michelob Ultra
Sutliff Cider
Local cider produced in Sutliff Iowa.
Tea & Coffee (Hot & Cold)
Wine by Bottle (750 ml)
Cabernet Sauvignon
We normally stock Mondavi Woodbridge but may substitute Stone Cellars if Woodbridge isn't available from our distributor.
Merlot
We normally stock Mondavi Woodbridge but may substitute Stone Cellars if Woodbridge isn't available from our distributor.
Pinot Noir
We normally stock Mondavi Woodbridge but may substitute Stone Cellars if Woodbridge isn't available from our distributor.
Chardonnay
We normally stock Mondavi Woodbridge but may substitute Stone Cellars if Woodbridge isn't available from our distributor.
Pinot Grigio
We normally stock Mondavi Woodbridge but may substitute Stone Cellars if Woodbridge isn't available from our distributor.
Reisling
We normally stock Mondavi Woodbridge but may substitute Stone Cellars if Woodbridge isn't available from our distributor.
Plum Wine
Chianti
Guilio Straccali Chianti (Italy).
Malbec
Alta Vista Vive Malbec (Argentina).
Hugel Gentil Alsace White
Hugel brings together the spicy flavor of Gewurztraminer, the body of Pinot Gris, the finesse of Riesling, the grapiness of Muscat, finishing with the refreshing character of Sylvaner. (Italy)
Sparkling White
Valdo Prosecco Ruffino.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Authentic, delicious and healthy Thai food!
1725 Blairs Ferry Road, Suite 102, Marion, IA 52302