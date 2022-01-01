Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nara Thai Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

1725 Blairs Ferry Road

Suite 102

Marion, IA 52302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai (Dinner) (Gluten-Free)
Pot Sticker
Pad See U (Dinner)

Specials

Mee Moo Sam Chan

Mee Moo Sam Chan

$15.95

Seasoned tender pork belly & ground pork in a housemade sauce over rice vermicelli with shitake mushrooms, green onions and bean sprouts.

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$15.95

Your choice of pork belly & sliced pork loin OR mixed seafood (scallops, shrimp, mussels & calamari) with fresh pumpkin, carrot and red & green peppers in a red curry sauce. Served with rice.

Appetizer

Calamari

Calamari

$8.95

Meaty fried breaded calamari rings.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$9.95

Shrimp breaded with panko and coconut.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$8.25

Two large crab cakes served with our housemade sweet & sour sauce.

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$7.95

Crabmeat, cream cheese, onion and carrot dip with crispy wonton chips

CHIPS ONLY for Crab Rangoons

CHIPS ONLY for Crab Rangoons

$2.00
DIP ONLY for Crab Rangoons

DIP ONLY for Crab Rangoons

$5.99
Deluxe Spring Roll

Deluxe Spring Roll

$8.25

Choice of chicken or pork with carrot, green onion and cabbage served with sweet & sour sauce.

Egg Rolls (Vegan)

Egg Rolls (Vegan)

$7.95

Crispy vegetable rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.

Fresh Rolls (Gluten free)

Fresh Rolls (Gluten free)

$8.95

Chicken, tofu or shrimp with lettuce, carrot, cucumber & spinach wrapped in rice paper, served with sweet & sour sauce and ground peanuts.

Pot Sticker

Pot Sticker

$8.95

Ground pork, green cabbage dumpling with ginger soy dip.

Fried Sampler Platter

Fried Sampler Platter

$14.95

Egg Rolls (2), Shrimp in the Blanket (2), Pot Stickers (2), Pork Shumai (2) and Seafood Shumai (4). No substitutions.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Seasoned seaweed salad over a bed of lettuce and carrot, sprinkled with sesame seed.

Shrimp in the Blanket

Shrimp in the Blanket

$7.95

Whole marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin served with sweet and sour sauce.

Shumai (Pork and Shrimp)

Shumai (Pork and Shrimp)

$8.95

Open face pork and shrimp dumpling served with ginger soy dip.

Spicy Pork Shanks

Spicy Pork Shanks

$10.95

Three pork shanks in our special sauce, sprinkled with cashews on a bed of veggies.

Steamed Dumpling Sampler

Steamed Dumpling Sampler

$14.95

Pork Shumai (3), Seafood Shumai (4), Pork Potstickers (3), and Shrimp Hagao Dumplings (3). No substitutions.

Tofu Triangles (Vegan, Gluten free)

Tofu Triangles (Vegan, Gluten free)

$7.50

Fried tofu topped with ground peanut and served with sweet & sour sauce.

Hagao Dumplings

$9.45

Steamed shrimp dumplings served with a ginger soy sauce.

Curry (All Gluten Free)

Green Curry (Dinner)

Green Curry (Dinner)

$12.95

Red pepper, green pepper, eggplant, pea and basil leaf. Includes 8 oz serving of rice. Cannot be made vegan.

Masaman Curry (Dinner)

Masaman Curry (Dinner)

$12.95

Yellow onion, potato, roasted peanut. Includes 8 oz serving of rice. Cannot be made vegan.

Panang Curry (Dinner)

$12.95

Red bell pepper and green bell pepper. Includes 8 oz serving of rice. Cannot be made vegan.

Red Curry (Dinner)

Red Curry (Dinner)

$12.95

Red pepper, green pepper, bamboo shoots and basil leaf. Includes 8 oz serving of rice. Can be made Vegan based upon your choice of protein.

Yellow Curry (Dinner)

Yellow Curry (Dinner)

$12.95

Yellow onion, carrot, potato. Includes 8 oz serving of rice. Cannot be made vegan.

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice (Dinner)

Basil Fried Rice (Dinner)

$13.95

Egg, yellow onion, bell pepper, basil leaf.

Mango Fried Rice (Dinner)

Mango Fried Rice (Dinner)

$13.95

Egg, mango, broccoli in sweet spicy sauce.

Thai Fried Rice (Dinner)

Thai Fried Rice (Dinner)

$13.95

Egg, yellow onion, tomato, green onion.

Yellow Fried Rice (Dinner)

Yellow Fried Rice (Dinner)

$13.95

Egg, carrot, onion, pea, green onion seasoned with curry-cumin-coriander powder in homemade soy sauce.

Noodle

Kuea Kai (Dinner)

Kuea Kai (Dinner)

$12.95

Wide rice noodle, yellow onion, carrot, egg, green onion stir-fried in butter cilantro-garlic sauce.

Lion City (Dinner)

Lion City (Dinner)

$12.95

Vermicelli noodle, egg, carrot, green pea, onion, green onion seasoned with curry powder stir-fried in spicy soy sauce.

Pad Kee Mao (Dinner)

Pad Kee Mao (Dinner)

$12.95

Wide rice noodle, egg, bell pepper, carrot, basil leaf and green onion in spicy brown sauce.

Pad See U (Dinner)

Pad See U (Dinner)

$12.95

Wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, carrot, stir-fried in sweet dark bean soy sauce.

Pad Thai (Dinner) (Gluten-Free)

Pad Thai (Dinner) (Gluten-Free)

$12.95

Rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprouts stir-fried in homemade sauce with ground peanut.

Wok

Basil STIR FRY (Dinner)

Basil STIR FRY (Dinner)

$12.95

Bell pepper, green bean, onion, mushroom stir-fried in spicy garlic-basil sauce.

Cashew Nut (Dinner)

Cashew Nut (Dinner)

$12.95

Onion, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, green onion, cashew nut in chili sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.

Eggplant (Dinner)

$12.95

Eggplant, bell pepper, onion, carrot, basil leaf and green onion stir-fried with soy bean sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.

Ginger (Dinner)

Ginger (Dinner)

$12.95

Fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, carrot, mushrooms, green onion in soy bean garlic sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.

Pad Pak (Dinner)

$12.95

Mix vegetable stir-fried in a gravy homemade sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.

Pad Ped (Dinner)

$12.95

Bell pepper, bamboo shoot, mushroom, basil leaf in homemade Thai spicy chili paste. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.

Pad Prig King (Dinner)

Pad Prig King (Dinner)

$12.95

Green string bean, bell pepper, Kaffir lime leaf in red curry paste spicy sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.

Pad Woon Sen (Dinner)

$12.95

Glass noodle stir-fried in tomatoes and mix veggie, egg in a homemade soy sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.

Sweet & Sour (Dinner)

Sweet & Sour (Dinner)

$12.95

Carrot, cucumber, pineapple, onion, tomato, green onion in homemade sweet & sour sauce. Includes 8 oz serving of rice.

Soup

Coco Soup

Coco Soup

$5.95+

Coconut milk, galangal-lemongrass soup with mushroom, green cabbage.

Coco Soup (Seafood Pot 32oz)

$19.95

A generous serving of mixed seafood (scallops, shrimp, mussels and calamari) in coconut milk, galangal-lemongrass soup with mushroom and green cabbage.

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$5.95+

Spicy sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, scallion.

Tom Yum (Seafood Pot 32 oz)

Tom Yum (Seafood Pot 32 oz)

$19.95

A generous serving of mixed seafood (scallops, shrimp, mussels and calamari) in a spicy sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, scallion.

Veggie & Tofu Soup

$5.95+

Clear broth soup with mix vegetable, tofu.

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$5.95+

Marinated ground pork, shrimp meat wrapped in wonton skin with cabbage, carrot, green onion in clear broth.

Street Noodle

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$13.95

Choice of meat, ramen noodle in Northern yellow curry, red onion, pickled mustard greens, fried garlic, fried onion topped with crispy noodle.

Lek Hang

Lek Hang

$12.95

Choice of ground chicken or ground pork, rice noodle, bean sprout, fried garlic, green onion, cilantro in spicy-sour-sweet dark sauce with crispy noodle on top.

Racy Fried Rice

Racy Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried rice in spicy chili Pad Thai sauce with chicken and shrimp, egg, carrot, bell pepper, basil and green onion.

Racy Pad Thai

Racy Pad Thai

$15.95

Rice noodle in spicy chili Pad Thai sauce with chicken and shrimp, egg, carrot, bell pepper, basil and green onion.

Must Try It

Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried rice with egg, combination meat (chicken/beef/pork), onion, tomato, green onion, broccoli.

Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$19.95

Roast duck in homemade broth with noodles, green onions, green cabbage and sprouts.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$10.95

Two pieces of battered cod (about 5 oz total) with french fries and coleslaw. Served with our housemade sweet & sour and fry sauces.

Gra Pow

Gra Pow

$14.95

Your choice of ground chicken or ground pork, bell pepper, onion, basil leaf in spicy garlic basil sauce.

Larb Ped

Larb Ped

$13.95

Fans of spicy food will love this! Your choice of ground chicken or ground pork, red onion and carrot stir-fried in a special Thai herb spicy sauce.

Mango Paradise

Mango Paradise

$15.95

Chicken & shrimp, mango, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom stir-fried in sweet and light spicy sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Fried rice with chicken and shrimp (3), egg, curry powder, pineapple chunk, raisin and cashew nut.

Thai Beef Noodle

Thai Beef Noodle

$14.95

Tender beef in homemade broth with soft noodles, green onions, sprouts and chili paste. It’s the Thai version of Pho!

Thai Chicken Noodle

Thai Chicken Noodle

$13.95

Chicken in homemade broth with noodles, green onions, sprouts and chili paste.

Special Nara Dish

Basil Duck

Basil Duck

$19.95

Crispy duck, bell pepper, onion sautéed in spicy basil garlic sauce, crispy spinach.

Choo Chee Salmon

Choo Chee Salmon

$19.95

Salmon 8 oz flour battered & fried, bell pepper sautéed in choo chee curry sauce.

Nara Duck

Nara Duck

$19.95

Deep fried duck bedded on soft egg-white vermicelli noodle with homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Oriental Tilapia

Oriental Tilapia

$15.95

Two crispy tilapia fillets in a brown gravy made from white wine & soy bean paste with fresh ginger, pineapple, carrot, red & green bell peppers, red & green onion and celery. No substitutions will be allowed on this dish.

Pla Ped Prik

Pla Ped Prik

$17.95

Fried crispy Haddock sautéed in spicy red chili paste, bell pepper, sliced Kaffir lime leaf, core peppers, finger root.

Pla Sam Rod

$17.95

Choice of crispy fried haddock or tilapia sautéed in three flavor sauce, bell pepper, pineapple, onion, tomato and cilantro.

Prink Poa Seafood

Prink Poa Seafood

$17.95

Combination seafood, onion, carrot, bell pepper, basil, green onion stir-fried in chili sauce.

Salmon Ginger

Salmon Ginger

$17.95

Salmon 8 oz flour battered & fried, bell pepper, sliced ginger, green onion with ginger-garlic sauce.

Tamarind Chicken

Tamarind Chicken

$14.95

Crispy chicken coated with spicy tamarind sauce with steamed carrot and broccoli.

Tamarind Duck

Tamarind Duck

$33.00

Half duck cooked crispy in tamarind sauce served with broccoli and carrots, topped with chopped green onion & cilantro.

Salads

Larb E-San (Gluten Free)

Larb E-San (Gluten Free)

$9.95

Your choice of ground chicken or ground pork with red onion, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaf, cilantro, ground roasted rice in spicy lime dressing served with lettuce.

Nam Tok Neua (Gluten free)

Nam Tok Neua (Gluten free)

$12.95

Grilled sliced beef with red onion, cilantro, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaf and green onion in spicy lime dressing served with lettuce.

Side Dish

French Fries

French Fries

$3.25

Jasmine Rice

$1.00

Spice or Sauce Cup

$0.90

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Steamed Glass Noodle

$2.50

Steamed Mixed Veggie

$3.50

Steamed Rice Noodle

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

$6.95
French Fries

French Fries

$3.25

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.95
Fried Bananas

Fried Bananas

$7.95

Banana in a crispy wrapper with caramel and chocolate.

Soda & Iced Tea (20 oz cups for takeout)

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00
Mr Pibb

Mr Pibb

$2.00
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.00
Milk

Milk

$2.00

Beer & Cider (12 oz cans or bottles)

Beer Singha

Beer Singha

$4.00

Famous Thai beer.

Beer Backroad Stout

Beer Backroad Stout

$4.00

A local delicious rich stout brewed in Amana Iowa.

Beer Slingshot Dunkel

Beer Slingshot Dunkel

$4.00

Local beer brewed at Backpocket Brewing in Coralville Iowa.

Beer Zoltan IPA

Beer Zoltan IPA

$4.00

Local beer brewed at Exile Brewing in Des Moines Iowa.

Beer Busch Light

Beer Busch Light

$3.50
Beer Bud Light

Beer Bud Light

$3.50
Beer Michelob Ultra

Beer Michelob Ultra

$3.50
Sutliff Cider

Sutliff Cider

$4.00

Local cider produced in Sutliff Iowa.

Tea & Coffee (Hot & Cold)

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.00

Thai Green Iced Tea

$1.50Out of stock

Hot Ginger Tea

$2.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Hot Jasmine Green Tea

$2.00

Wine by Bottle (750 ml)

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

We normally stock Mondavi Woodbridge but may substitute Stone Cellars if Woodbridge isn't available from our distributor.

Merlot

Merlot

$16.00

We normally stock Mondavi Woodbridge but may substitute Stone Cellars if Woodbridge isn't available from our distributor.

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$16.00

We normally stock Mondavi Woodbridge but may substitute Stone Cellars if Woodbridge isn't available from our distributor.

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$16.00

We normally stock Mondavi Woodbridge but may substitute Stone Cellars if Woodbridge isn't available from our distributor.

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$16.00

We normally stock Mondavi Woodbridge but may substitute Stone Cellars if Woodbridge isn't available from our distributor.

Reisling

Reisling

$16.00

We normally stock Mondavi Woodbridge but may substitute Stone Cellars if Woodbridge isn't available from our distributor.

Plum Wine

Plum Wine

$18.00
Chianti

Chianti

$22.00

Guilio Straccali Chianti (Italy).

Malbec

Malbec

$22.00

Alta Vista Vive Malbec (Argentina).

Hugel Gentil Alsace White

Hugel Gentil Alsace White

$22.00

Hugel brings together the spicy flavor of Gewurztraminer, the body of Pinot Gris, the finesse of Riesling, the grapiness of Muscat, finishing with the refreshing character of Sylvaner. (Italy)

Sparkling White

Sparkling White

$24.00

Valdo Prosecco Ruffino.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic, delicious and healthy Thai food!

Location

1725 Blairs Ferry Road, Suite 102, Marion, IA 52302

Directions

Gallery
Nara Thai Cuisine image
Nara Thai Cuisine image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Emil's Hideaway
orange star4.0 • 109
222 Glenbrook Dr Se Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
View restaurantnext
30hop (Cedar Rapids)
orange starNo Reviews
951 Blairs Ferry Road Northeast Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View restaurantnext
DELHICACY
orange starNo Reviews
921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150 Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Cedar Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
3521 1st Avenue SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View restaurantnext
Goldfinch Tap + Eatery
orange star4.4 • 431
740 10th Street Marion, IA 52302
View restaurantnext
Frydae - 743 10th St
orange starNo Reviews
743 10th St Marion, IA 52302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marion

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery
orange star4.4 • 431
740 10th Street Marion, IA 52302
View restaurantnext
Big Shots Bar and Grill - 1803 6th Ave
orange star4.2 • 139
1803 6th Ave Marion, IA 52302
View restaurantnext
West End Diner
orange star4.7 • 123
809 6th Avenue Marion, IA 52302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marion
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston