Thai

Nara Thai - Humble

1,359 Reviews

$$

18455 W. Lake Houston Pkwy

Ste 210

Humble, TX 77346

Order Again

Drinks

Old Fashioned Thai Tea Bottle

$5.95

Old Fashion Thai Coffee Bottle

$5.95

Topo Chico

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$3.95

Mexican Sprite

$3.95

Online Soups & Salads

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.45+

Spicy lemongrass soup with tomatoes and mushrooms

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$6.45+

Chicken or a protein of your choice, coconut milk, galangal, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, and lime juice

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.45+

Chicken and shrimp dumplings in chicken soup with bean sprouts and tofu

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$10.45

Shredded green papaya, roasted peanuts, green bean, tomato, and grilled shrimp on lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing

Tiger Tear Beef

$14.95

Slices of grilled steak, red onion, cilantro, and roasted rice powder seasoned with spicy lime dressing on lettuce

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$12.45

Spicy minced chicken, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and roasted rice powder seasoned with spicy lime dressing with a side of lettuce

Yum Woon Sen

$12.45

Ground chicken, glass noodle, green onion, cilantro, and carrots on lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing

Yum Talay Salad

$19.45

Shrimp, squid, scallop, mussel, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and roasted rice powder on lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing

Online Appetizers

Combination Plate

Combination Plate

$23.95

Chicken satay, crab angel, calamari, vegetable tempura, fried spring roll, and Thai dumpling

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.45

4 chicken skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Calamari

Calamari

$9.45

Deep fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce

Crab Angel

Crab Angel

$8.45

6 fried wontons with cream cheese and crab meat

Thai Dumpling

Thai Dumpling

$9.45

4 dumplings made with chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a soy vinegar sauce

Triangle Tofu

$6.45

Fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Curry Puff

$8.45

3 fried pastries filled with chicken, potato, onion, and carrot served with cucumber relish

Thod Mun (Fish Cake)

$9.45

7 deep fried lightly spiced ground whitefish patties served with a spicy cucumber sauce

Fried Spring Roll

Fried Spring Roll

$6.45

4 fried egg rolls with cabbage, carrot, and clear noodles

Fresh Roll

Fresh Roll

$7.45

2 rolls with poached chicken, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumbers wrapped in clear rice paper served with spicy peanut sauce or a sweet and sour sauce

Thai Chicken Wing

Thai Chicken Wing

$10.45

6 chicken wings with our Thai chili sauce

Shrimp Blanket

$13.45

6 deep fried shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin served with sweet and sour sauce

Online Entrees

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$12.45

Grilled protein with teriyaki sauce, toasted sesame seeds, preserved cabbage, and carrot on the side

Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$12.45

Pan fried chicken or a protein of your choice seasoned with peanut sauce served with steamed broccoli

Orange

Orange

$12.45

Deep fried breaded chicken or a protein of your choice, bell pepper, cashew nut, and sesame seed in orange sauce

Sweet And Sour

Sweet And Sour

$12.45

Deep fried breaded chicken or a protein of your choice, bell pepper, onion, green onion, tomato, pineapple, and cucumber cooked in pineapple and tomato sauce

Mango Sweet And Sour

$12.45

Fried breaded shrimp or a protein of your choice, we recommend the breaded shrimp, bell pepper, onion, green onion, tomato, mango, and cucumber cooked in pineapple and tomato sauce

Veggie Delight

$12.45

Stir fried protein with vegetables in our house brown sauce

Ginger Lover

$12.45

Stir fried protein with black mushroom, onion, green onion, and ginger strips

Thai Cashew Nut

Thai Cashew Nut

$12.45

Breaded protein stir fried with onion, green onion, carrots, bell pepper, dried chili, and cashew nuts in Thai Sauce

Bell Pepper

$12.45

Beef sautéed with onion, green onion, and bell peppers in house sauce

Pad Kra Tiem

$12.45

Fried protein with house special garlic sauce served with cucumbers

Pad Kra Pow

Pad Kra Pow

$12.45

Stir fried protein with chili-garlic sauce, green beans, bell pepper, and basil

Pad Prik Khing

$12.45

Stir fried protein with prik khing curry paste, green beans, and bell peppers

Pad Broccoli

$12.45

Stir fried protein with broccoli in Thai sauce

Eggplant Basil

Eggplant Basil

$12.45

Tofu or a protein of your choice, purple eggplant, and bell pepper sautéed in chili garlic and black bean sauce

Online Curries

Pineapple Curry

$12.45

Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bell pepper, pineapple, and basil

Green Curry

Green Curry

$12.45

Protein cooked in coconut milk, green curry paste, green bean, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and basil

Red Curry

Red Curry

$12.45

Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil

Panang Curry

$12.45

Protein cooked in coconut milk, panang curry paste, kefir lime leaf, and carrots

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$12.45

Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes

Online Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.45

A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side

Spaghetti Basil

$12.45

A choice of protein stir fried with spaghetti, bell pepper, broccoli, tomato, and mushroom in chili-garlic sauce

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$12.45

A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodles, bell pepper, broccoli, tomato, basil, and mushroom in chili-garlic sauce

Pad See Eue

Pad See Eue

$12.45

A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodle, eggs, and broccoli in house brown sauce

Poorman Noodle

Poorman Noodle

$12.45

A choice of protein stir fried with egg noodle, egg, baby corn, broccoli, carrot and mushroom in house brown sauce

Suki Yaki

$12.45

Protein with glass noodle in chicken soup, napa cabbage, and onion in suki yaki sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$12.45

A choice of protein stir fried with glass noodles, cabbage, tomato, and green onion in our house brown sauce

Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup

$12.45

Pad Kra Pow Woonsen

$12.45

A choice of protein stir fried with glass noodles, with chili-garlic sauce, green beans, bell pepper, and basil

Online Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.45

Fried rice with a choice of protein, pineapple, dried grapes, green onion, and egg

Basil Fried Rice

$12.45

Fried rice with chili-garlic sauce and sweet basil topped with a fried egg

Nara Thai Fried Rice

Nara Thai Fried Rice

$12.45

Fried rice with choice of protein, spicy shrimp powder, green onion, cashew nut, and egg

Java Fried Rice

$12.45

Fried rice with choice of protein, and vinegar-tamarind sauce topped with an omelet

Fried Rice

$12.45

Fried rice with choice of protein, green onion, and egg

Signature Dishes

Massaman Curry w/ Avocado

Massaman Curry w/ Avocado

$17.45

Beef or a protein of your choice simmered in coconut milk, massaman curry paste, onion, carrot, potato, and avocado

Crispy Garlic Roasted Duck

Crispy Garlic Roasted Duck

$29.95

Our roasted duck breast and thigh is fried until crispy in our special garlic sauce

Spicy Catfish

$16.95

Crispy catfish fillet, prik khing curry paste, bell pepper, and green bean

Roasted Duck Red Curry

$19.95

Roasted duck in coconut milk, red curry paste, bell pepper, pineapples, and tomatoes

Tilapia Deep Fried

$16.95

Topped with sauce of choice: sweet and sour sauce, Thai herb sauce, and/or tamarind sauce

Pad Krapraow Woonsen

$12.95

Home Style Pad Kra Pow Chicken

$14.45

Minced chicken stir-fried with fresh garlic, thai chili, bell pepper, basil and a fried egg

Homestyle Pad Kra Pow Beef

$16.95

Desserts

Sticky Rice w/ Custard

Sticky Rice w/ Custard

$8.95

thai custard over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds

Sticky Rice w/ Mango

Sticky Rice w/ Mango

$8.95

fresh mango slices over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds

Sweet Sticky Rice w/Combination

$10.95
Roti Cheesecake

Roti Cheesecake

$9.95

Rich, smooth cheesecake, with a slight tangy finish rolled in melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla. Cover it in condensed milk to get an authentic Thai streetfood experience or a chocolate sauce.

Kid’s Menu

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$7.95

Kids Beef Teriyaki

$8.45

Kids Tofu Teriyaki

$7.45

Kids Teriyaki Veggie

$7.45

Kids Orange Chicken

$7.95

Kids Orange Tofu

$7.95

Kids Fried Rice w/Chicken

$7.95

Kids Fried Rice w/Beef

$8.95

Kids Fried Rice Veggie

$7.95

Kids Fried Rice Mock Duck

$12.95

Side

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.95

Stir Fried Veggies

$5.50

Steamed Veggies

$5.50

Stir Fried Noodles

$5.50

Veggie Tempura

$6.95

Deep fried mixed veggies served with sweet and sour sauce

Sweet And Sour Sauce Small

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

18455 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Ste 210, Humble, TX 77346

Directions

