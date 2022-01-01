Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Jimmy Nardello's

No reviews yet

103 North Madison Ave

Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Sam
Jimmy's Salad
Caesar Salad

APPETIZERS

NEW! Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Eight chilled jumbo shrimp, housemade cocktail sauce, lemon-dill aioli

Crispy Zuchinni

$8.00

Sweet Peppadew Peppers, Spicy Aioli

Signature Meatballs

$9.00

Warm marinara sauce, parmesan, toasted garlic bread

Fire-Roasted Five Cheese Dip

$9.00

Comes with toasted baguette

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Parmesan, mozzarella, fontina, garlic oil, marinara sauce

Tavern Board

$20.00

Cured meats, assorted cheese, pickles, mixed olives, dried figs, chopped peanuts, roasted garlic & herb dipping oil, baguette

SIGNATURE SALADS

NEW! Sonora Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, sweet peppers, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, red pepper ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons roasted garlic dressing

Shredded Kale Salad

$12.00

Emerald kale, napa cabbage, shredded carrots, dates, scallions, parmesan, chopped peanuts, peanut dressing

Jimmy's Salad

$12.00

Romaine, iceberg, cherry tomatoes, three cheese blend, crispy pancetta, tangy house dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Field greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, gruyere, croutons

WOODFIRED PIZZA

Straight Up

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, three cheese blend

Big Sam

$14.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato sauce, paula's mozzarella, sweet basil

Sal-fredo

$16.00

Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parsley, black pepper

The Outlaw

$16.00

Beef brisket, red onion, pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, jarlsberg cheese, secret sauce

Islander

$15.00

Tomato sauce, smoked bacon, pineapple, three cheese blend, fresh jalapenos, spicy cilantro pesto

The Majestic

$16.00

Tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, red onions, nardello peppers, olives

Getting Figgy With it

$16.00

Garlic cream sauce, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, mission figs, crumbled goat cheese, red onions, baby arugula, balsamic glaze

Millennial

$15.00

Garlic cream sauce, baby spinach, roasted mushrooms, gruyere cheese, mozzarella, roasted garlic oil drizzle

Hog Hunter

$15.00

Tomato sauce, crumbled sausage, pepperoni, Spanish chorizo, peppadew peppers, provolone, mozzarella

Split Pizza

$14.00

SANDWICHES & PASTA

The G.O.A.T. Burger

$12.00

Caramalized onions, red wine glaze, goat cheese, arugula, hand cut fries

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Smoked provolone, parmesan, toasted hoagie

Italian Hero

$9.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, smoked provolone, iceberg, pickled peppers, oregano vinaigrette

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Shredded cabbage, tartar sauce, buttery bun

Wood-Fired Salmon Fettuccine

$15.00

garlic, white wine, lemon, butter, capers, herbs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$10.00

Three signature meatballs, parmesan, garlic bread

DESSERT

Fudge Brownie

$8.00

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$6.00

DRINKS & COCKTAILS

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Pouch Sangria

$15.00

Guest must show valid ID upon pick-up that verifies the minimum age requirement to purchase alcohol has been met. *One pouch yields approximately two cocktails.*

Pouch Sake Margarita

$15.00

Guest must show valid ID upon pick-up that verifies the minimum age requirement to purchase alcohol has been met. *One pouch yields approximately two cocktails.*

Pouch Moscato Punch

$15.00

Guest must show valid ID upon pick-up that verifies the minimum age requirement to purchase alcohol has been met. *One pouch yields approximately two cocktails.*

SIDES & EXTRAS

Side Order Fries

$3.50

Ranch

$1.00

Jimmy's Dressing

$1.00

Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Oregano Vinaigrette

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Peanut Dressing

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Baguette

$2.00

Foccacia

$2.50

KIDS

Kids Pepperoni

$5.00

Kids Cheese

$5.00

Kids Sausage

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Meatballs

$5.00

Kids Cheesy Bread

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Nardello's

Website

Location

103 North Madison Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Directions

Nardello's image
Main pic

