A map showing the location of Nardo 21022 Pacific Coast Highway #B130-140View gallery

Nardo 21022 Pacific Coast Highway #B130-140

review star

No reviews yet

21022 Pacific Coast Highway #B130-140

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Croquettes
Broccolini

Appetizer

Calamari and shrimp

Calamari and shrimp

$16.00

Deep fried calamari and shrimp, tartar sauce

Olive Plate

Olive Plate

$7.00

Assorted Mediterranean pitted olives with herbs and lemon zest

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Shoe strings fries with truffle oil

Broccolini

Broccolini

$8.00

Sautéed broccolini, olive oil, garlic, Italian chilies

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Fried brussels sprouts, pancetta, Parmigiano Reggiano, red wine vinegar

Polpettine

Polpettine

$12.00

Neapolitan style meatballs in a spicy tomato sauce, served with grilled bread

Croquettes

Croquettes

$12.00

Potato croquette, gruyere cheese, parmesan cheese, leeks, served with truffle fontina fondue

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Homemade ciabatta bread, burrata, avocado spread, bell peppers caponata

Polpo Fritto

Polpo Fritto

$16.00

Fried Mediterranean octopus, served with aioli sauce, lemon and parsley

Prosciutto E Burrata

$20.00

24 Months Prosciutto di Parma, burrata cheese, salt, pepper and drizzle of E.V.O.O.

Marinara Side

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Smoked Tuna

$20.00Out of stock

Cold Cuts Plate

$16.00

Salads

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$12.00

Cucumber, watermelon, goat cheese, wild arugula, mint, lemon dressing

Pera Salad

Pera Salad

$12.00

Fresh organic arugula, Asian pear, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, lemon, E.V.O.O. dressing

Pasta

Gnocchi Ortolana

Gnocchi Ortolana

$19.00

Homemade gnocchi, oyster mushrooms, asparagus, cherry tomato, shallots, garlic, basil pesto sauce (contains nuts)

Paccheri Lobster

$30.00
Ravioli

Ravioli

$20.00

Homemade spinach ravioli, filled with wild mushrooms and ricotta, fondue truffle sauce

Linguine Tarantine

Linguine Tarantine

$22.00

Homemade squid ink linguine, cutted jumbo scallops, clams, roasted garlic, in light spicy tomato sauce

Fettucine Wild boar

Fettucine Wild boar

$22.00

Homemade fettuccine, with 24hr slow braised wild boar in a Chianti red wine reduction sauce, parmesan

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00
Lasagna

Lasagna

$22.00

Neapolitan meat lasagna, made with (veal, beef, pork) tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil

Capricciosa Pizza

Capricciosa Pizza

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, salame, mushroom, artichokes and olives

Diavola Pizza

Diavola Pizza

$19.00

San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Spanish chorizo

Luna Rossa PIzza

Luna Rossa PIzza

$22.00

Half Margherita, half calzone. Calzone filling: salame, ricotta, mozzarella

Jalapeno Pizza

Jalapeno Pizza

$19.00

San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Italian salami, spicy Italian sausage, leeks, basil, jalapeño

Salsiccia Pizza

Salsiccia Pizza

$20.00

San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage, bell peppers, onion, black olives

Norma Pizza

$19.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, eggplant and cherry tomato

Pistacchio Pizza

Pistacchio Pizza

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, pistachio crumble, imported sliced mortadella

Fungo Pizza

Fungo Pizza

$20.00

Wild mushroom, fontina cheese, goat cheese, spicy chili flakes

Salsiccia E Friarelli Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, smoked provolone

Summer Pizza

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella, then cold ingredients to finish cherry tomato, arugula, prosciutto crudo

Calzone Pizza

Calzone Pizza

$22.00

Half-moon shaped pizza filled with ricotta, salami, mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Fried Pizza

Fried Pizza

$20.00

Fried calzone filled with smoked fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, Italian salami, black pepper

Tronchetto Pizza

Tronchetto Pizza

$22.00

Filled up with fontina, goat cheese and mozzarella, wild arugula, cherry tomato, prosciutto crudo, shaved parmesan

Nardo' Pizza

Nardo' Pizza

$22.00

Crust fifilled up with ricotta cheese, basil pesto, mozzarella cherry tomato and prosciutto crudo

Entrees

Zuppa di Pesce

Zuppa di Pesce

$32.00

Seafood stew, clams, calamari, shrimp, fresh fish in a light spicy tomato broth, served with crostini

Bistecca

Bistecca

$38.00

Grilled 12oz rib eye steak served with french fries, topped with maldon salt, Italian green sauce

Branzino

Branzino

$32.00

Grilled whole branzino served with seasonal vegetables and salmoriglio sauce (Italian herbs, garlic and E.V.O.O.) Allow 20 minutes

Salmone

Salmone

$32.00

Grilled king salmon, cherry tomato, olives and capers, in a white wine sauce, mixed veggies

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Homemade tiramisù with ladyfinger cookies soaked with espresso coffee, mascarpone cheese, cocoa

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Homemade vanilla cream custard in a mixed berries sauce

Gelato pistacchio

$8.00

Gelato Vanilla

$8.00

Gelato Cioccolato

$8.00

Sorbet Lemon

$8.00

Peach Sorbet

$8.00

1 scoop Gelato

$4.00

1 scoop Sorbet

$4.00

Limoncello Cake

$10.00

Alternating layer of sponge cake and lemon infused mascarpone cream, decorated with blueberry sauce

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Alternating layers of rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate shavings

Profitterol

$10.00

Cream puffs surrounded by vanilla and chocolate cream

Special Of The Day

Arancini Special

$12.00

Rissoto Di Mare

$30.00

Beef Milenese

$29.00

Mixed Grilled Seafood For 2

$120.00

Prosciutto E Mozzarella Bufala

$22.00

Add Bufala

$6.00

Risotto Porcini

$32.00

Pizza Speciale

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids Penne Butter

$12.00

Kid Penne Tomato

$12.00

Kid Spag Meatballs

$12.00

Kid Penne Meatballs

$12.00

Kid Pizza

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti Pomodoro

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$12.00

Nardo` Cocktails

Spiced Orange Old Fashion

$15.00

Nardo' Cocktail

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Italian Margarita

$16.00

Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Mango Mojito

$15.00

Espressino Mio

$16.00

La Dolce Vita

$16.00

Some Like it Piccante

$16.00

Ciao Bella

$16.00

Meet Me At The Plaza

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

21 Seeds Cadillac

$18.00

21 Seeds Margarita

$16.00Out of stock

Negroni Sbagliata

$16.00

Cocktails A-Z list

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Bellini

$14.00

Black Russian

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Boulevardier

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Campari

$10.00

Dark And Stormy

$16.00

French 75

$15.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Negroni

$16.00

Lillet

$8.00

Beer

Almanac Hazy

$9.00

Allagash white

$8.00

Menabrea Blonde

$9.00

Helles Style Lager

$8.00

Offshoot Coast Pale Ale

$7.00

Offshoot Relax IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Delirium Belgium Ale

$10.00

Weihenstephanet Btl

$5.00

Hopfreshener

$7.00

North Coast

$8.00

Lagunitas Ipa

$8.00

Modello

$8.00

SODA

Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Panna Water

$7.00

Ice Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Cranberries Juice

$3.75

Milk

$2.00

Refill Coke

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Lemonade

Refill Sprite

Refill Ice Tea

Amari/ After Dinner

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Godiva

$10.00

Borghetti

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Disaronno Velvet

$12.00

Amaro Nonnino

$14.00

Port 10 Yrs

$10.00

Port 20 Yrs

$20.00

Baileys

$10.00

Grappa Barolo

$16.00

Grappa Arneis

$12.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Chamboard

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Disaronno Velvet

$8.00

Galliano

$8.00

Pernod

$14.00

St Germain

$11.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Bailys

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Black Sambuca

$12.00

Fernet

$10.00

Amaro Lucano

$10.00

Coffe/ Tea

Espresso

$3.75

Regular Coffe

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Gin

Hendriks

$16.00

Empress 1908

$14.00

Junipero

$12.00

Bombay Dry

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Roku Gin

$12.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$10.00

Tanquerey 10

$14.00

Rum/ Cognac

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Capitan Morgan Spiced

$12.00

Santa Teresa Rum

$14.00

Goslings

$10.00

Myers Rum

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$12.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Remy Martin Vsop

$16.00

Courvasier Vs

$15.00

Rum Well

$10.00

Captain Morgan White

$14.00

D'usse

$16.00

Tequila\ Mezcal

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Repo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Repo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Mezcal Vida

$12.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Herradura Legend Anejo

$25.00

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

1942 Don Julio

$35.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$18.00

Illegal Mezcal

$14.00

Amaras Mezcal

$18.00

Vodka

Grey goose

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

Hanger One

$14.00

Kettle One

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00Out of stock

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Absolut Mandarin

$13.00

Kattle One Citron

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Absolut

$11.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Oban 14

$18.00

Jameson

$12.00

Templeton Rye 6 Yrs

$16.00

Bullet Rye

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Knob Creek 9

$18.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Bullet Bourbon

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Ancoc 24

$45.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Seagram 7

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Well Bourbons

$10.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Shunka Sutu Fall

$16.00

Shunka Shuto Summer

$16.00

Whistlepig Rye

$16.00

Kamiki Sakura

$16.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Four Roses

$14.00

Maccallan 18

$50.00

Michter'r Rye

$15.00

Michter's Bourbon

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Dickel 8 Yrs

$11.00

Angel 'S Envy Rye

$24.00

Whistel Pig 10

$20.00

Glenfinddich 12

$14.00

Employees Menu

Pizza Margherita employees

Pizza Diavola employees

Penne veggie employees

Penne Pomodoro

Pera salad employees

side chicken employees

SPARKLING

GL Lambrusco

$11.00

Gl Prosecco

$11.00

Gl Moscato

$12.00

Gl Rose' Sean Minor

$12.00

GL Rose' Brut Marotti

$12.00

Gl Ca del Bosco

$19.00

Gls Fume Blanc

$12.00

WHITE WINE BY GLASS

Gl Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL Vermentino

$12.00

Gl Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Gl Chardonnay Stags Leap

$15.00

Gl Frank Family Chardonnay

$18.00

Gls Fiano Avellino

$15.00

Gls Chardonnay Cutrer

$14.00

Gls Fume Blanc

$12.00

RED ITALIAN BY GLASS

GL Chianti

$11.00

GL Sangiovese Polesio

$12.00

GL Cannonau Sardegna

$12.00

GL Montepulciano

$12.00

GL Barbera viole

$12.00

GL Babone

$12.00

GL Primitivo Chiaromonte

$13.00

GL Rosso Montalcino

$14.00

RED CALIFORNIA GLASS

GL Cab Unshackled Prisoner

$17.00

Gl Pinot noir Doau

$12.00

Gl Zinfandel

$14.00

Gl Pinot Noir Belle Glos Clark Telephone

$17.00

SPARKLING

Btl Lambrusco

$44.00

Btl Prosecco Riva dei Frati

$44.00

Btl Moscato D asti

$46.00

Btl Rose Sean Minor

$46.00

Btl Rose Brut Marotti

$46.00

Btl Ca Del Bosco

$76.00

Btl Tattinger

$90.00

Btl Veuve Clicquot

$120.00

Btl Bollinger

$150.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

BTL Fume Blanc

$48.00

WHITE WINE

Btl Pinot Grigio

$46.00

Btl Vermentino

$46.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

Btl Chardonnay Stags Leap

$60.00

BTl Frank Family chardonnay

$70.00

Btl Gavi de Gavi

$90.00

Btl Chardonay Cutrer

$56.00

Btl Chardonnay Cake Bread

$89.00

Btl Fume Blanc

$48.00

Btl Fiano Avellino

$60.00

RED WINE ITALIAN

Btl Chianti

$42.00

Btl Sangiovese Polesio

$48.00

Btl Cannonau Sardegna

$48.00

Btl Montepulciano Abruzzo

$48.00

Btl Barbera Viole

$48.00

Btl Babone

$48.00

Btl Primitivo Chiaromonte

$50.00

Btl Rosso Montalcino

$55.00

Btl Nebbiolo Langhe

$48.00

Btl Rosso Riserva Monteregio

$70.00

Btl Super Tuscan N Antia

$75.00

Btl Amarone Acinatico

$80.00

Btl Barolo Francone

$80.00

BTl Barbaresco Michele Chiarlo

$125.00

Btl Brunello Caprili

$125.00

Btl Barolo Tortoniano

$150.00

Btl Tignanello

$220.00

Btl Chianti Classico Riserva

$90.00

Btl Sassicaia Bolgheri 2019

$600.00

Btl Guidalberto Bolgheri

$120.00

Btl Rosso Di Montalcino

$60.00

Btl Valpolicella

$45.00

RED CALIFONIA

Btl Cab Unshakled Prisoner

$68.00

Btl Merlot Stag Leap

$54.00

Btl Pinot Noir Belle Gloss

$90.00

Btl Cabernet Caymus

$180.00

Btl Cab Joseph Phelps

$220.00

Btl Cab Sau Silver Oak

$240.00

Btl Pinot Noir Doau

$48.00

Btl Zinfandel

$50.00

Btl Pinot Noir Belle Glos Clarke Tlephone

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21022 Pacific Coast Highway #B130-140, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Ria Pizzeria @ Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
401 Main Street Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Longboard Restaurant & Pub on Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
217 Main Street Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine - Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
301 Main Street #107 Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Chicken In A Barrel BBQ - Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 5th Street, Unit 130 Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Grater Grilled Cheese
orange star4.6 • 167
120 5th St Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
orange star4.3 • 493
210 Fifth St. Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston