Sushi & Japanese
Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET

NEW YORK, NY 10022

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Yellowtail
Edamame

N/A Beverage (TG)

Calpico Melon (16.9 fl oz)

Calpico Melon (16.9 fl oz)

$3.50
Calpico Strawberry (16.9 fl oz)

Calpico Strawberry (16.9 fl oz)

$3.50

Fiji Water (16.9 fl oz)

$3.50

S.Pellegrino (500ml)

$3.50

Golden Oolong Tea Unsweetened (16.9 fl oz)

$3.50

Green Tea Unsweetened (16.9 fl oz)

$3.50

Jasmine Green Tea Unsweetened (16.9 fl oz)

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Soda

Diet Coke

$2.50

Soda

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Soda

Sprite

$2.50

Soda

Alcoholic Beverage (TG)

Echigo Koshihikari

$12.00

Rice lager made with Niigata Prefecture's celebrated Koshi Hikari rice. Has fine and persistent carbonation, and a clean, crisp flavor from the super premium rice

Kyoto White Yuzu

$14.00

The light and refreshing Belgian White Ale featuring the sweet and irresistible aroma of the famous Japanese Yuzu citrus, with a hint of coriander in the finish

Rydeen IPA

Rydeen IPA

$15.00

Clean, aromatic and easy-to-drink IPA distinguished by its floral and citric aromatics and a pleasantly dry and bitter finish

Smoothsail Sparkling Sake - Peach flavor

Smoothsail Sparkling Sake - Peach flavor

$12.00

Carbonated sake with a refreshing peach flavor. Smoothsail uses the cleanest premium grade Sake, ultra-filtered water and a unique brewing process that is free of sulfites, tannins, gluten and sugar.

Kiuchi Umeshu - Japanese Sour Plum Highball

Kiuchi Umeshu - Japanese Sour Plum Highball

$15.00

Using the hopped whiskey Hitachino Nest as a base, Kiuchi then infuses it with the famous Japanese liqueur made from sour plums called Umeshu to create this carbonated ready to drink cocktail in a can. The balance between sweet and sour, ripe and refreshing hits just right for irresistible drinking experience

MOST POPULAR (TG)

Toku-Jo Sushi

Toku-Jo Sushi

$45.00

Deluxe assortment of nine piece sushi and one roll from basic roll list

Toku-Jo Sashimi

Toku-Jo Sashimi

$47.00

Deluxe assortment of sliced raw fish of chef’s selection

Jo Sushi & Sashimi

Jo Sushi & Sashimi

$39.00

Assortment of sliced raw fish, six pieces of sushi and one roll from basic roll list

Salmon Mille-Feuille Roll

Salmon Mille-Feuille Roll

$20.00

Layered spicy salmon, seared salmon, avocado, jalapeno and sushi rice. Topped with tobiko and eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Tatsuta-age

Tatsuta-age

$14.00

Japanese-styled fried free-range chicken thigh

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00
Toku Jo Set for 2

Toku Jo Set for 2

$120.00

2 cans (22 oz) of Sapporo Reserve Beer or bottles of Ito En Green Tea (16.9 oz), 1 order of Edamame, 1 order of Yellowtail Carpaccio, 2 orders of Toku Jo Sushi with basic roll, 2 pairs of Nare Sushi Chopsticks (limited)

KITCHEN

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$12.00

Fried organic tofu soaked in tempura sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

Boiled soybeans with Himalayan pink salt

Hijiki Quinoa

Hijiki Quinoa

$7.00

Cooked dried seaweed with tofu skin, yam cake, mushroom and carrots

Popcorn Lobster

Popcorn Lobster

$24.00

Coarsely chopped lobster tempura served with homemade spicy mayo. Topped with tobiko and seaweed flakes

Renkon Fries with Truffle Salt

Renkon Fries with Truffle Salt

$10.00

Fried lotus root seasoned with black truffle salt

Sakura Shumai

$12.00

Sauteed Edamame with Truffle Butter

$10.00

Peeled organic edamame pan-sauteed with black truffle butter and truffle soy sauce

Sautéed Shiitake Mushroom With Truffle Butter

$11.00

Dried shiitake sautéed with truffle butter and garlic soy sauce. Topped with scallions

Seaweed Salad

$5.00
Shishito Su-age

Shishito Su-age

$9.00Out of stock

Fried shishito pepper with roasted sea salt

Tatsuta-age

Tatsuta-age

$14.00

Japanese-styled fried free-range chicken thigh

SUSHI BAR

Yellowtail Carpaccio

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$19.00

Thin-sliced yellowtail fish with micro greens and sliced jalapeño. Homemade ponzu sauce and extra virgin oil on the top

Toro Tartare

Toro Tartare

$22.00

Finely chopped fatty tuna, pickled daikon radish scallion, sliced avocado and served with wasabi zesty soy sauce Garnished tobiko and micro greens

Tuna Avocado

Tuna Avocado

$18.00

Diced tuna and avocado served in savory sesame soy sauce

Salmon Naruto

Salmon Naruto

$18.00

Sliced salmon wrapped in cucumber strip. Salmon caviar on top

SOUP & SALAD (TG)

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$18.00

Sliced ripen avocado on organic greens. Served with creamy sesame dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Served with our house dressing

Sumashi

Sumashi

$7.00

Made with white soy sauce

Misoshiru

Misoshiru

$6.00

Made with house blend miso paste

SIGNATURE ENTREES - KITCHEN (TG)

Tatsuta-age Curry

Tatsuta-age Curry

$28.00

Japanese fried organic chicken thigh. Topped with vegetable curry sauce. Served with miso soup, small salad, or soda.

Yakitori Don

Yakitori Don

$29.00

Broiled organic chicken thigh marinated in shio-koji on white rice. Served with poached organic egg on the side

Yoshino-ya Gyudon

Yoshino-ya Gyudon

$22.00

The most famous beef bowl in the world. Topped with poached organic egg and pickled red ginger. Served with miso soup, mini salad or soda

ENTREES - SUSHI BAR (TG)

Special assortments of 12 pieces chef ’s choice sushi, including some exotic seafood from Japan and one special roll
Bluefin Tuna Flight

Bluefin Tuna Flight

$47.00

1 piece of Akami, Chu Toro, O Toro, Seared Chu Toro, Zuke Tuna, and O Toro Gunkan

Chirashi

Chirashi

$35.00

Sliced raw fish and other delicacies on a bed of sushi rice

Jo Sashimi

Jo Sashimi

$36.00

Assortment of sliced raw fish of selection.

Jo Sushi

Jo Sushi

$35.00

Assortment of nine pieces chef's and one roll from basic roll list

Jo Sushi & Sashimi

Jo Sushi & Sashimi

$39.00

Assortment of sliced raw fish, six pieces of sushi and one roll from basic roll list

Salmon Oyako Don

$37.00

Sliced salmon dressed with oyster soy sauce. Topped with marinated salmon caviar

Sushi Omakase

Sushi Omakase

$79.00

Special assortments of 12 pieces chef ’s choice sushi, including Japanese A5 wagyu, some exotic seafood from Japan and one special roll

Toku-Jo Sashimi

Toku-Jo Sashimi

$47.00

Deluxe assortment of sliced raw fish of chef’s selection

Toku-Jo Sushi

Toku-Jo Sushi

$45.00

Deluxe assortment of nine piece sushi and one roll from basic roll list

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$35.00

Broiled eel on a bed of sushi rice, garnished with diced tamago, cucumber, pickle, tobiko and micro greens

SIGNATURE ROLLS

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber and tobiko

Ebi Tempura Roll

Ebi Tempura Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura

Edomae Futomaki

Edomae Futomaki

$15.00

Tamago, eel, pickles and kanpyo

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Lobster tempura and greens

Nare Roll

Nare Roll

$19.00

Tuna, avocado, cucumber and tobiko

Negi Toro Roll

Negi Toro Roll

$18.00

Scallion with O-toro

Premium California Roll

Premium California Roll

$19.00

Blue crab, avocado, cucumber

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Variety of sashimi on cali roll

Salmon Mille-Feuille Roll

Salmon Mille-Feuille Roll

$20.00

Layered spicy salmon, seared salmon, avocado, jalapeno and sushi rice. Topped with tobiko and eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$17.00

Raw scallop, crunch, tobiko and spicy mayo on cali roll

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$20.00

Fried soft shell crab with greens

BASIC ROLLS and HAND ROLLS

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy Chu Toro (Med Fatty) Roll

$14.00Out of stock
Tuna with Cucumber Roll

Tuna with Cucumber Roll

$9.00
Tuna with Avocado Roll

Tuna with Avocado Roll

$10.00
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$9.00
Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00
Salmon with Cucumber Roll

Salmon with Cucumber Roll

$9.00
Salmon with Avocado Roll

Salmon with Avocado Roll

$10.00
Yellow Tail with Scallion Roll

Yellow Tail with Scallion Roll

$9.00
Yellow Tail with Jalapeño Roll

Yellow Tail with Jalapeño Roll

$10.00

Blue Crab Roll

$10.00

Blue crab and mayo

Spicy Blue Crab Roll

$13.00

Blue crab mixed with spicy mayo

Eel with Avocado Roll

Eel with Avocado Roll

$11.00
Eel with Cucumber Roll

Eel with Cucumber Roll

$10.00
Avocado with Cucumber Roll

Avocado with Cucumber Roll

$9.00
Boston Roll

Boston Roll

$8.00
California Roll

California Roll

$8.00

Philadelphia Roll

$11.00

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Oshinko Roll

$6.00

Kappa (Cucumber) Roll

$6.00

Kanpyo Roll

$6.00
Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$6.00

Shiitake Roll

$6.00

A LA CARTE SUSHI & SASHIMI

Wagyu

Wagyu

$12.00
O Toro

O Toro

$12.00
Chu Toro

Chu Toro

$9.00
BlueFin Tuna

BlueFin Tuna

$7.00
Sea Urchin

Sea Urchin

$10.00
Golden Eye Snapper

Golden Eye Snapper

$9.00
Marinated Tuna

Marinated Tuna

$7.00
Torched Salmon

Torched Salmon

$7.00
King Salmon

King Salmon

$7.00
Scallop

Scallop

$7.00
Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$7.00
Kanpachi

Kanpachi

$6.00
Shima Aji

Shima Aji

$6.00
Yellowtail

Yellowtail

$6.00
Salmon

Salmon

$6.00

Blue Crab

$6.00

Aka Ebi (Red Shrimp)

$6.00
Salted Salmon Roe

Salted Salmon Roe

$6.00
Boiled Shrimp

Boiled Shrimp

$5.00
Eel

Eel

$6.00
Flying Fish Roe

Flying Fish Roe

$5.00
Japanese Omelette

Japanese Omelette

$5.00

SIDE

Homemade Black Truffle Mayo

$5.00+

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$4.00

Eel Sauce

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

Tempura Sauce

$2.00

Salad Dressing

$2.00

Regular Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Crunch

$2.00

Cream Cheese

$2.00

Avocado

$3.00

Cucumber

$2.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Scallion

$2.00

MARKET

Calbee Hot & Spicy Potato Chips

Calbee Hot & Spicy Potato Chips

$2.99Out of stock
Calbee Seaweed and Salt Potato Chip

Calbee Seaweed and Salt Potato Chip

$2.99Out of stock

Calbee Shrimp Chips Yuzu Black paper

$2.75Out of stock

Dorayaki (2 pc)

$5.00

Pocky Matcha Green Tea Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks (70g)

$2.99

Pocky Strawberry Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks (70g)

$2.99

MERCH

Nare Sushi Chop Sticks

Nare Sushi Chop Sticks

$5.00
Nara Sushi Umbrella

Nara Sushi Umbrella

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nare Sushi is specialized in Sushi Omakase and Kaiseki. We believe authentic and delicious Japanese food should be accessible to everyone for a reasonable price. We believe that it is achievable by using fresh ingredients, traditional technique, and friendly service.

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10022

