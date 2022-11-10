Nare Sushi

Kiuchi Umeshu - Japanese Sour Plum Highball

$15.00

Using the hopped whiskey Hitachino Nest as a base, Kiuchi then infuses it with the famous Japanese liqueur made from sour plums called Umeshu to create this carbonated ready to drink cocktail in a can. The balance between sweet and sour, ripe and refreshing hits just right for irresistible drinking experience