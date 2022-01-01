Restaurant header imageView gallery

Narrative Coffee - Wetmore Ave

No reviews yet

2927 WETMORE AVE EVERETT, WA 98201

Everett, WA 98201

Order Again

Popular Items

Espresso+Milk 12oz Hot
Lil' Punk'n
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

COFFEE

Single Origin Coffee Options
Batch Brew

Batch Brew

$4.50

Good ol' regular coffee.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Flash batch-brewed iced coffee.

Filter Coffee

Filter Coffee

$6.00

Your choice of coffee, brewed by hand via Hario V60.

Espresso

Espresso

$5.00

(AKA double shot, doppio) Single origin, single extraction espresso. Default to Tame espresso (check social media or call to get specific coffee of the day).

Espresso+Milk 1&1

Espresso+Milk 1&1

$6.00

Industry favorite. If you know, you know.

Espresso+Milk 4oz Hot

Espresso+Milk 4oz Hot

$6.00

(AKA cortado, gibraltor, macchiato) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.

Espresso+Milk 6oz Hot

Espresso+Milk 6oz Hot

$6.00

(AKA cappuccino) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.

Espresso+Milk 8oz Hot

Espresso+Milk 8oz Hot

$6.50

(AKA latte) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.

Espresso+Milk 12oz Hot

Espresso+Milk 12oz Hot

$7.00

(AKA latte) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.

Espresso+Milk 8oz Iced

Espresso+Milk 8oz Iced

$6.00

(aka iced latte) Espresso + cold Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.

Espresso+Milk 12oz Iced

Espresso+Milk 12oz Iced

$6.50

(aka iced latte) Espresso + cold Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.

Espresso+Milk 16oz Iced

Espresso+Milk 16oz Iced

$7.00

(aka iced latte) Espresso + cold Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.

Espresso+Water 6oz (hot)

Espresso+Water 6oz (hot)

$5.00

(AKA Americano) espresso + 4oz of hot water

Espresso+Water 8oz (hot)

Espresso+Water 8oz (hot)

$5.00

(AKA Americano) espresso + 6 oz of hot water

Espresso+Water 12oz (hot)

Espresso+Water 12oz (hot)

$5.00

(AKA Americano) espresso + 10 oz of hot water

Espresso+Water 8oz (iced)

Espresso+Water 8oz (iced)

$5.00

(AKA Iced Americano) espresso + 4 oz of cold water + ice

Espresso+Water 12oz (iced)

Espresso+Water 12oz (iced)

$5.00

(AKA Iced Americano) espresso + 6 oz of cold water + ice

Espresso+Water 16oz (iced)

Espresso+Water 16oz (iced)

$5.00

(AKA Iced Americano) espresso + 10 oz of cold water + ice

Ritual Mocha 8oz Hot

Ritual Mocha 8oz Hot

$7.50

Espresso + Grace Harbor farms milk (or your choice of an alternative for an upcharge) and Ritual Chocolate's Mid Mountain Blend chocolate.

Ritual Mocha 12oz Hot

Ritual Mocha 12oz Hot

$8.00

Espresso + Grace Harbor farms milk (or your choice of an alternative for an upcharge) and Ritual Chocolate's Mid Mountain Blend chocolate.

Ritual Mocha 12oz Iced

$7.50

Espresso + Grace Harbor farms milk (or your choice of an alternative for an upcharge) and Ritual Chocolate's Mid Mountain Blend chocolate.

Ritual Mocha 16oz Iced

$8.00

Espresso + Grace Harbor farms milk (or your choice of an alternative for an upcharge) and Ritual Chocolate's Mid Mountain Blend chocolate.

LOOSE LEAF TEA

Rishi Tea
Peach Blossom White

Peach Blossom White

$6.00

White tea infused with juicy peach, tangerine and aromatic blossoms.

Jade Cloud

Jade Cloud

$5.50

Organic and Fair Trade Certified green tea

Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$5.50

Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine blossoms

Ruby Oolong

Ruby Oolong

$7.00

Named for its brilliant red infusion, this full-bodied, deeply fermented oolong is slow baked to bring out complex layers of cacao, raisins and black cherry.

Golden Yunnan

Golden Yunnan

$5.50

Malty and rich with a mellow, jammy sweetness and subtle accents of plum and raisin

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$5.00

Lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and sweet, chocolatey undertones.

Vanilla Bean

Vanilla Bean

$8.00

Rich and malty with a smooth, sweet vanilla finish

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$5.50

Smooth and lively with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges.

Turmeric Ginger

Turmeric Ginger

$5.00

An enlivening blend of golden turmeric with spicy ginger and zesty citrus.

Chamomile

Chamomile

$5.50

A calming ensemble of chamomile with hints of refreshing citrus and mint.

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint Tea

$5.00

Distinctive flavor and heady aroma, calms the body and soothes the digestive system.

Mushroom Hero

Mushroom Hero

$5.00

Organic chicory root, organic roasted dandelion root, organic reishi mushrooms, organic maitake mushrooms, organic cocoa nibs, organic astragalus root, organic licorice root.

MISC DRINKS

Chai

Chai

$6.50

Old World Coffee Lab's Chai blend + Grace Harbor Farms milk or a milk alternative for an upcharge.

Hot Ritual Chocolate

$6.00+

Ritual Chocolate's Mid Mountain Blend + Grace Harbor Farms milk + simple syrup. Can be made in a child appropriate temperature.

Steamer

$4.00+

Steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Can be sweetened with any house-made syrup.

Cold Milk

$4.00

Grace Harbor Farms milk.

Scratch Soda

$6.00

Mineral Water + a house-made syrup.

Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

12 oz bottle of refreshing and reliable ol' apple juice.

Coca•Cola

$3.00

Jarritos Soda (Mandarin)

$3.00

Jarritos Soda (Lime)

$3.00
Sparkling Water (bottled)

Sparkling Water (bottled)

$3.00

12oz carbonated bottled water

Elderberry Lemonade

Elderberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Locally sourced, thirst quenching, absolutely delicious elderberry lemonade from Everything Elderberry in Brier, WA

Jarriotos Soda (Pineapple)

SEASONAL BEVS

Lil' Punk'n

$7.50+

Caramel Latte

$7.50+

Steam Punk

$6.00+

Espresso Old Fashioned

$8.00

MACRINA

Plain Cornetto

Plain Cornetto

$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cornetto

Chocolate Cornetto

$5.25Out of stock
Almond Pinwheel

Almond Pinwheel

$5.50Out of stock

Savory Pinwheel

$5.50

Cinnamon roll

$5.50

Spinach & Cheese Bun

$5.50Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Cherry Almond Scone

$4.50Out of stock
Dill Scone

Dill Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Vegan Raspberry Oat Scone

$4.50
Blueberry Cornmeal Muffin

Blueberry Cornmeal Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Banana Ginger Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Morning Glory Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Raspberry Oat Bar

$5.50Out of stock

Morning Roll

$4.50Out of stock

HOUSEMADE

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Brownie

Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Bagged Coffee

Single Origin Unground Coffee
Velton's | Decaf , Three Ravens

Velton's | Decaf , Three Ravens

$18.00Out of stock

toffee, tangy, creamy body

Velton's | Iyego FCS Marimira Factory AB, Kenya

$20.00

Velton's Coffee | Selccion San Marcos, Honduras

$18.00

Velton's Coffee | Atitlan Seleccion Chochajou, Guatemala

$18.00

Velton's | Halo Beriti, Ethiopia

$20.00

Presta | El Vergel Condor Decaf

$18.00Out of stock

Presta | Halo Beriti, Ethiopia

$23.00

Presta | Guji Uraga Solomo Anaerobic Natural, Ethiopia

$26.00Out of stock

Presta | Junior Orlando Reyes Anaerobic, Honduras

$21.00

Manhattan Coffee | Coffea Diversa, Costa Rica

$29.00
Manhattan Coffee | Diego Bermudez, Colombia

Manhattan Coffee | Diego Bermudez, Colombia

$24.00

The now Everett famous Diego Bermudez. This coffee tastes unlike pretty much any other coffees out there. It undergoes a thermal shock anaerobic process where the coffee is extracted of its juices, the juices are fermented separately and anaerobically, then reintroduced, then thermally shocked to lock flavors in. It's crazy, fun, and delicious.

Manhattan Coffee | Summer, Anaerobic Natural Panama

$24.00

Manhattan Coffee | Samuel Junior Bermudez, Colombia (Double Thermal Shock)

$46.00

Manos

$18.00

All Day Menu

Biscuit by Itself

Biscuit by Itself

$6.50

Scratch made buttermilk biscuit with whipped butter and seasonal jam.

The Wetmore Sandwich

The Wetmore Sandwich

$16.50

prosciutto, brie, arugula, pickled red onion, garlic aioli,  on Macrina baguette. *sadly we can't offer substitutions on these as we pre-make them, thanks for understanding*

Ham & Gruyere Sandwich

Ham & Gruyere Sandwich

$15.50

black forest ham, gruyere, dijon aioli, on sourdough. *sadly we can't offer substitutions on these as we pre-make them, thanks for understanding*

House Salad

$7.00

arugula, pickled red onions, parmesan, mustard vinaigrette

House Granola

$7.00

House granola (gluten free oats, almonds, coconut flakes, coconut oil, brown sugar, salt, maple syrup, almond and vanilla extracts) with option of whole milk, almond milk, or oat milk.

Curried Pumpkin Soup

$5.00+

Curried Pumpkin Soup (GF/V) topped with toasted Pepitas.

Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Cheddar & Gruyere cheeses on Sourdough. *sadly we can't offer substitutions on these as we pre-make them, thanks for understanding*

Sauces, Granola, Aioli, etc

Chipotle Aioli (260g/9oz)

Chipotle Aioli (260g/9oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Chipotle aioli. Use this as a spread or a dip. Goes great on sandwiches, burritos, for dipping French fries or veggies in… or just eating with a spoon. Do you. We aren’t judging anyone.

Plum Jam (260g/9oz)

Plum Jam (260g/9oz)

$5.50Out of stock

Pear compote is great on toast, biscuits, with peanutbutter or sunbutter, or as topping for ice cream or pie. Treat it like jam and you’ll be set!

Garlic Aioli (260g/9oz)

Garlic Aioli (260g/9oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Garlic aioli. Use this as a spread or a dip. Goes great on sandwiches, burritos, for dipping French fries or veggies in… or just eating with a spoon. Do you. We aren’t judging anyone.

Granola

Granola

$15.25
Pickled Red Onion (260g/9oz)

Pickled Red Onion (260g/9oz)

$3.25Out of stock

Pickled red onions add acidity, crunch, and depth of flavor to any food or dish you’d normally want to use onions on. Great on sandwiches, tacos, in mac and cheese, or on a salad.

Wells Family Honey (Grade A)

Wells Family Honey (Grade A)

$11.00Out of stock

Beautifully complex grade A honey, made in Everett, WA

Dough

Buttermilk Biscuits (Frozen)

Buttermilk Biscuits (Frozen)

$38.00+

Take home and bake frozen buttermilk biscuits. Includes baking instructions. Gluten free available.

Cardamom Shortbread Dough

$10.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$11.00

Take and bake our chocolate chip cookies. Includes instructions and salt! We won't judge you if you just eat it straight, but you probably shouldn't cuz raw egg...

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

$11.00

Take and bake Peanut Butter cookies! Includes baking instructions.

Pecan Shortbread Dough

$10.75

Rested Lattes

Rested Whole Milk Latte

Rested Whole Milk Latte

$24.00

Seasonal flavors available!

Rested Oatmilk Latte

Rested Oatmilk Latte

$29.00

Seasonal flavors available!

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Coffee bar and from-scratch kitchen with friendly faces. Voted Best New Cafe in the world 2017 by Sprudge Readers, Best Coffee, Friendliest Staff, and Best Breakfast in Everett by Live in Everett Readers. // ** Selecting a Market Price item (such as espresso and filter coffee) may require us to edit an order to reflect the cost of the available product. **

Website

Location

2927 WETMORE AVE EVERETT, WA 98201, Everett, WA 98201

Directions

Gallery
Narrative Coffee image
Narrative Coffee image

