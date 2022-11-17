Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Narra Tree 7054 Hodgson Memorial Drive

7054 Hodgson Memorial Drive

Savannah, GA 31406

Lechon Kawali
Halo Halo
Pancit

All Day Appetizers

Narra Special Lumpia

Narra Special Lumpia

$8.00+

Handmade Filipino Eggroll with ground pork, cabbage, carrots, green beans, egg and american cheese rolled with crispy thin wrap

Chicken Lumpia

Chicken Lumpia

$8.00+

Ground Chicken, Carrots, Sesame Oil with crispy thin wrap.

Veggie Lumpia

$7.00+

simple and addicting, made of mushroom, cabbage, carrots and sesame oil

Eggplant Basket

$8.00

Lightly breaded rondelles eggplant with Garlic Aioli and Filipino Mayo-Ketchup dip

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Longganisa Burger

$15.00
Chicken Adobo

Chicken Adobo

$13.00

Classic Filipino style savory chicken served with steamed rice

Pancit

Pancit

$11.00

Filipino style stir fried bean noodle, green beans, carrots, cabbage

Chopsuey

Chopsuey

$11.00

Vegetable blends on house made sauces

Pork Sinigang

Pork Sinigang

$15.00

Tamarind base broth soup with radish, tomato, spinach

Salmon Sinigang

Salmon Sinigang

$19.00

Tamarind base broth soup with radish, tomato, spinach

Bicol Express

Bicol Express

$14.00

Creamy and absolutely delicious coconut stew with hints of spices

Lechon Kawali

$13.00
Kare Kare

Kare Kare

$18.00

Definitely a sought after dish, this Creamy Peanut Stew with Bokchoy and Green Beans is a must to try!

Escabeche

$16.00

Gingery, sweet and sour dish with crispy flounder

Pork Sisig

$16.00
Inihaw

Inihaw

$14.00

BBQ stick, Filipino style!

Grilled Liempo with Tropical Salad

$16.00

Next level grilled pork belly. This is definitely a house favorite!

Chicken Inasal

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Sinigang

$18.00

Sour Soup with a delicious and flavorful whole shrimp (6pc, head-on/tail-on). Along with daikon, long pepper, tomato, spinach and eggplant.

Silog Meals

Tapsilog

Tapsilog

$13.00

Combo Meal Time! Marinated beef served with rice and 2 eggs

Tocilog

$13.00

Sweetened pork served with rice and eggs

Longsilog

$13.00

Fresh Breads

Ube Cheese Pandesal (4pc)

$6.00Out of stock

Regular Pandesal (6pc)

$6.00

Pandan Yema Pandesal (4pc)

$6.00

Sun-Mon Deal $10 for 3bags

$10.00Out of stock

Spanish Bread

$6.00

Desserts

Ube Horchata

$8.00

Leche Flan

$8.00

Cassava Cake

$6.00

Halo Halo

$9.99

Ube Tiramisu

$8.00

Goldilocks Cake

$18.00

All Day Sides

Tropical Salad

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Fried Rice

$3.00

Handmade Sweet Potato Fries

$5.75

Sinigang Soup Starter

$5.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Filipino dishes with crafted Filipino - Western Cuisine Fusion!

7054 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

