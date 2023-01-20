  • Home
Aroma Tavern and Buffalo Bar



48571 California 41

Oakhurst, CA 93644

Appetizer

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$20.00

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$20.00

Yosemite Walnut Salad

$20.00

Smoked Salmon Tartar

$25.00

Dinner

Surf and Turf

$59.00

Salmon Filet

$55.00

Vegetarian Empanadas

$35.00

Ribeye

$50.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Pasta Bowl

$12.00

Kids Bison Burger

$18.00

Fruit and Veggie Plate

$12.00

Buffalo Bar

Bison Burger

$27.00

Fish Tacos

$25.00

Chicken Tenders

$19.00

Dessert

Strawberry Marscapone

$12.00

Chocolate Molten Cake

$14.00

Chocolate Toffee Kahlua Cake

$14.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
48571 California 41, Oakhurst, CA 93644

