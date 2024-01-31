Barley's Whine Munich Wine 22 oz Bottle

$20.00

Barley's Whine is a bold and complex barleywine, paying tribute to our brewery's beloved mascot and the joy he brings. On the nose, you'll detect big notes of stewed plums and brioche buns. Follow that up with a velvety taste of bread pudding, dark cherries, and warming barleywine goodness. This high-ABV beer is not one to whine about - it's to savor. AVB 11% IBU'S 20