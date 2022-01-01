- Home
- /
- Conway
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Naru Asian Restaurant
Naru Asian Restaurant
No reviews yet
605 Salem Rd St. 10
Conway, AR 72034
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Bang Bang Crawfish OR Shrimp
Choice of fried crawfish OR fried shrimp (10pcs) tossed in our house sauce & green onion.
Bang Bang Shrimp Egg Rolls (4pcs)
Housemade - shrimp, cabbage, carrots, pepper jack cheese, drizzled with our house sauce & green onion.
Chicken Lettuce Wrapped
Sauteed ground chicken, water chestnut, carrot, shiitake mushroom, crispy rice noodles, lettuce & house dipping sauce.
Crab Rangoon (7pcs)
Housemade-fried wonton, crab, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce dipping sauce.
Egg Rolls (3pcs)
Ground pork, wood ear mushroom, carrot, cabbage, vermicelli noodle, red cabbage. Served with sweet chili sauce dipping sauce.
Gyoza Dumpling (6pcs)
Fried or steamed chicken and vegetable dumplings served with tempura sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers (6pcs)
Fried stuffed jalapenos, mixed cheese, cream cheese, bacon, ranch dipping sauce. *Your choice of crab or shrimp.
Kohana Sampler Plate
Mix plate of 4 tempura shrimps, tempura vegetables, 2 egg rolls, 2 gyoza, 2 crab rangoons, tempura dipping sauce and sweet chili sauce.
Spicy Chicken Rangoon
Fried wonton with shredded chicken, cream cheese, shredded cheese, sriracha, and our house sauce. Served with ranch.
Summer Rolls (2pcs)
Spring mixed, cucumber, pickled daikon, mango, fried spring roll skin, wrapped in rice paper. Served with hoisin peanut dipping sauce. Your choice of: shrimp or BBQ pork patty
Tempura Calamari
Tempura fried calamari, served with tempura dipping sauce.
Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables
Tempura fried shrimps (4pcs) and mixed vegetables, tempura dipping sauce.
Tempura Shrimp (10pcs)
Tempura fried shrimp served with tempura dipping sauce
🥬Garlic Edamame🥬
Cooked soybean tossed with salt & garlic
🥬Spring Rolls (4pcs)🥬
Fried vegetables spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
🥬Tempura Vegetables 🥬
Lightly battered and fried mixed vegetables served with tempura dipping sauce.
🥬Vegetable Gyozas (6pcs) 🥬
Fried or steamed vegetable gyoza dumplings served with tempura dipping sauce.
🥬Vegetables Summer Rolls (2pcs) 🥬
Spring mixed, cucumber, pickled daikon, mango, fried tofu, fried spring roll skin, wrapped in rice paper, peanut butter hoisin dipping sauce
Bao Bun
Spicy Pork Bao Bun
(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed spicy pork, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.
Bulgogi Beef Bao Bun
(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed with bulgogi beef, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.
Char Sui BBQ Pork Belly Bao Bun
(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed with Char Siu BBQ pork belly, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.
🥬Spicy Tofu Bao Bun🥬
(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed spicy fried tofu, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.
🥬Bulgogi Tofu Bao Bun🥬
(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed with bulgogi fried tofu, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.
🥬Char Siu BBQ Tofu Bao Bun🥬
(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed with Char Siu BBQ fried tofu, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.
Bento Boxes
Desserts
Regular Cheesecake
Tempura Cheesecake
Nutella Peanut Butter Cheesecake Spring Rolls(3pcs)
Housemade- Deep fried spring rolls with sweet cheesecake, peanut butter, and Nutella mixed.
Cheesecake Spring Rolls(3pcs)
Housemade- deep fried spring rolls with sweet cheese cake filling.
Crispy S’more Cheesecake Spring Rolls(3pcs).
Housemade- fried spring roll with sweet cream cheese chocolate mixed, crushed graham cracker, marshmallow.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Family Meal Deals
Family Chicken Hibachi Deal
****No Modification OR Substitution**** 1-order of eggroll 1-order of California Roll 1-32 oz cup of soup 1-8 oz cup of yum yum sauce 1 box of regular fried rice 1 box of hibachi vegetables 1 box of hibachi chicken 1 box of veggies lo mein
Kohana's Combo Deal
****No Modification OR Substitution**** 1- order gyoza dumplings 1- order volcano roll 1-32 oz cup of soup 1-8 oz cup of yum yum sauce 1 box of combination fried rice- chicken, steak, shrimp and veggies fried rice 1 box of combination lo mein- chicken, steak, shrimp and veggies lo mein.
Family Steak Hibachi Deal
****No Modification OR Substitution**** 1- order of eggroll 1-order of California Roll 1-32 oz cup of soup 1-8 oz cup of yum yum sauce 1 box of Regular Fried Rice 1 box of Hibachi Vegetables 1 box of Hibachi Steak 1 box of Veggie Lo Mein
Chinese Takeout Deal
****No Modification OR Substitution**** 1-order of Crab Rangoon 1-order of Gyoza Dumplings 1-order of Spring Rolls 1-32 oz cup of soup 1-8 oz cup of yum yum sauce 1 box of Hibachi Vegetables 1 box Regular Fried Rice 1 box of General Tso Chicken (spicy), Sesame Chicken, OR Orange Chicken (Please Choose One)
Fried Rice
🥬Regular Fried Rice🥬
Large bowl of fried rice and egg only
🥬Vegetables Fried Rice🥬
Large bowl of fried rice, egg, and mixed vegetables.
🥬Tofu Fried Rice🥬
Large bowl of fried rice, egg, and fried tofu.
🥬Tofu & Vegetables Fried Rice🥬
Large bowl of fried rice, egg, fried tofu and mixed vegetables.
Chicken Fried Rice
Large bowl of fried rice, egg and chicken
Beef Fried Rice
Large bowl of fried rice, egg and beef.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Large bowl of fried rice, egg and shrimp.
Pork Belly Fried Rice
Large bowl of fried rice, egg, pork belly, mixed vegetables, kimchi, topped with a fried egg.
Mixed Seafood Fried Rice
Large bowl of fried rice, egg, mixed seafood & mixed vegetables
Combo Fried Rice
Large bowl of fried rice, egg, chicken, beef, shrimp, and mixed vegetables.
Spicy Pineapple Fried Rice
Large bowl of spicy fried rice, egg, pineapple, beef, chicken, shrimp, and mixed vegetables.
Hibachi Plates
🥬Hibachi Vegetables Dinner🥬
Hibachi grill vegetables, lo mein noodles, steamed rice, soup and salad
🥬Hibachi Tofu Dinner🥬
Hibachi tofu with teriyaki sauce, mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad.
Hibachi Chicken Dinner
Hibachi grill chicken breast with teriyaki sauce, mixed vegetables, lo mein , steamed rice, soup and salad
Hibachi Steak Dinner
Hibachi grill steak, mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad
Hibachi Shrimp Dinner
Hibachi grill shrimp. mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad
Hibachi Calamari Dinner
Hibachi grill calamari, mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad
Hibachi Scallop Dinner
Hibachi grill scallop, mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad
Hibachi Salmon Dinner
Hibachi grill salmon with teriyaki sauce, mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad
Combo Plate
Choice of 2 proteins (must choose 2 different proteins):chicken, tofu, salmon, calamari, scallop, shrimp, OR steak. mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad
Triple Plate
Choice of 3 proteins (must choose 3 different proteins): chicken, tofu, salmon, calamari, scallop, shrimp, OR steak., mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad
Kid's Menu
Kohana's Special
Bibimbap
Rice bowl- sautéed Asian vegetables, kimchi, Bulgogi beef, fried egg, and a side of spicy gochujang sauce.
Bulgogi Dinner
Stir fry thinly sliced beef, carrots, green onion, onion, Korean BBQ sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.
Sweet Chili Beef
Stir fry lightly battered sliced beef, carrot, green onion, onion, cabbage, jalapeno, sweet and spicy chili sauce, and a side of steamed rice
Orange Beef
Lightly battered sliced beef in sweet zesty orange sauce served with a side of steamed rice.
Spicy Pork
Stir fried thinly sliced pork, mixed vegetables in spicy sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.
Char Siu BBQ Pork Belly
Char Siu BBQ pork belly served with a side of stir fry mixed Asian vegetables and steamed rice.
Crispy Honey Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp in sweet and savory honey garlic sauce, served with a side of mixed vegetables and steamed rice.
Coconut Shrimp
Breaded fried shrimp in coconut flakes, served with a side of mixed vegetables, steamed rice, and sweet chili dipping sauce.
Spicy Garlic Fried Shrimp
Stir-fried fried shrimps with jalapeno pepper, garlic, onion, green onion, carrot, shredded cabbage in a spicy garlic sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.
Fish and Chip Dinner
Panko fried red snapper with house dipping sauce. Choice of regular potato fries, sweet potato fries, steamed rice or fried rice.
General Tso's Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast in spicy & sweet sauce served with a side of steamed rice.
Sesame Chicken Dinner
Lightly battered chicken breast in sweet sesame sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.
Orange Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast in sweet zesty orange sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.
Spicy Garlic Fried Chicken
Stir-fried fried chicken stir-fried with jalapeno pepper, garlic, onion, green onion, carrot, shredded cabbage in a spicy garlic sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.
🥬Bibimbap Tofu 🥬
Rice bowl- sautéed Asian vegetables, kimchi, Bulgogi fried tofu, fried egg, spicy gochujang sauce.
🥬General Tso's Tofu 🥬
Fried tofu in spicy and sweet sauce served with a side of steamed rice.
🥬Sesame Tofu 🥬
Fried tofu in a sweet sesame sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.
🥬Bulgogi Tofu 🥬
Stir-fried fried tofu, carrots, green onion, and onion in Korean BBQ sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.
🥬Spicy Gochujang Tofu🥬
Stir-fried fried tofu, mixed vegetables in spicy sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.
🥬Stir Fry Mixed Vegetables 🥬
Stir fry carrot, napa cabbage, green onion, onion, bok choy, bean sprouts, cabbage in our housemade stir fry sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.
Noodles
Stir Fry Ramen Noodles
Stir fried Korean ramen noodles with mixed vegetables in spicy sauce, green onion
Stir Fry Cheesy Ramen Noodles
Stir fry ramen noodles, mixed vegetables, creamy mixed cheese, choice of non-spicy, mild, medium, spicy or extra spicy sauce.
Yaki Udon
Stir fry udon noodles, mixed vegetables, housemade udon sauce
Yakisoba
Stir fry soba noodles, mixed vegetables, housemade udon sauce
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, housemade Pad Thai sauce (contained peanut butter), crushed peanuts, choice of non-spicy, mild, medium, spicy or extra spicy sauce.
Lo Mein
Lo mein noodles, carrots, onion, cabbage and green onion, housemade lo mein sauce.
Crispy Egg Noodles
Crispy and crunchy deep fried egg noodles, stir fry mixed vegetables, housemade brown sauce.
🥬Stir Fry Rice Noodles🥬
Stir fry rice noodles, mixed Asian vegetables, housemade stir fry sauce.
Salads
🥬House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, daikon with your choice of ginger or ranch dressing
🥬Seaweed Salad
Mixed of seaweed and cucumber salad
Cucumber & Crab Salad
Julienned cucumber & shredded crab top with ponzu & aioli sauce
Sashimi Salad
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, redsnapper, cucumber, daikon and spring mixed served with ponzu and sesame oil dressing
🥬Asian Salad
Spring mixed, strawberries, oranges, apples, almonds, and crunchy onion. Served with your choice of ginger or ranch dressing
Sauces
2oz Aioli Sauce
2oz Eel Sauce
Ginger Dressing
2oz GF Soy Sauce
2oz GF Teriyaki Sauce
2oz Spicy Gochujang Sauce
2oz Magic Sauce
2oz Mustard Sauce
2oz Nikki's Homemade Hot Pepper
2oz Pickled Ginger
2oz Ponzu
2oz Spicy Mayo
2oz Sriracha
2oz Sweet Chili Sauce
2oz Tempura Sauce
2oz Teriyaki Sauce
2oz Wasabi & Ginger
Yum Yum
2oz Wasabi
Sides
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce with your choice of ginger or ranch dressing
Side of French Fries
Side of Sweet Potatoes Fries
Side of Fried Rice
Side of fried rice
Side of Steamed Rice
Side of steamed rice
Side Of Sushi Rice
Side Of Lo Mein
Side Of Mixed Vegetables
Side Of Kimchi
Side Of Hibachi Steak
Side Of Hibachi Shrimp
Side Of Teriyaki Chicken
Side Of Orange Chicken
Side of General Tso Chicken
Side Of Sesame Chicken
Side Of Teriyaki Tofu
Soups
🥬Miso soup
Soybean broth with tofu and green onion
Onion Soup
Chicken broth with fried onion, mushrooms, green onion
Mandu Soup
Chicken broth, dumplings, egg, beef, green onion.
Spicy Seafood Udon Soup
Spicy broth, mixed seafood, mixed vegetables, kimchi, udon noodles & green onion.
Spicy Seafood Stew
Spicy broth, mixed seafood, mixed vegetables, kimchi, tofu, topped with a raw egg & green onion, steamed rice.
Kimchi Stew
Spicy broth, tofu, kimchi, pork belly, onion, green onion. Served with steamed rice.
🥬Vegetables Mandu Soup
Miso broth, vegetable dumplings, tofu, egg, green onion.
GF Fried Rice
🥬GF Regular Fried Rice🥬
Big bowl of fried rice, egg, and gluten free soy sauce.
🥬GF Vegetables FR🥬
Fried rice, egg, gluten free soy sauce & mixed vegetables
🥬GF Tofu FR🥬
Big bowl of fried rice, egg, fried tofu, & gluten free soy sauce.
🥬GF Tofu & Vegetables Fried Rice🥬
Big bowl of fried rice, egg, fried tofu, mixed vegetables & gluten free soy sauce.
GF Chicken Fried Rice
Big bowl of fried rice, egg, gluten free soy sauce & chicken.
GF Beef Fried Rice
Big bowl of fried rice, egg, gluten free soy sauce & beef.
GF Shrimp Fried Rice
Big bowl of fried rice, egg, gluten free soy sauce & shrimp.
GF Pork Belly Fried Rice
Big bowl of fried rice, egg, GF BBQ pork belly, gluten free soy sauce, mixed vegetables, topped with a fried egg.
GF Combo Fried Rice
Big bowl of fried rice, egg, gluten free soy sauce, beef, chicken, shrimp & mixed vegetables
GF Spicy Pineapple Fried Rice
Big bowl of spicy fried rice, egg, gluten free soy sauce, pineapple, beef, chicken, shrimp, and mixed vegetables
GF Kohana Special
GF Style Bulgogi
Stir-fried thinly sliced beef, carrots, green onion, onion, gluten free stir fry sauce, steamed rice.
GF Style Spicy Pork
Stir-fried sliced pork, mixed vegetables, spicy gluten free stir fry sauce, steamed rice.
GF Stir Fry Pork Belly
Sweet glazed pork belly in GF teriyaki sauce, mixed vegetables, steamed rice
GF Spicy Garlic Fried Shrimps(12pcs)
Stir fry shrimp, jalapeno peppers, garlic, onion, carrot, green onion, cabbage, garlic, gluten free stir fry sauce, steamed rice.
🥬GF Stir Fry Rice Noodles🥬
Stir fry rice noodles, mixed vegetables, gluten free stir fry sauce.
🥬Gluten Free Stir Fry Mixed Vegetables🥬
Stir fry carrot, napa cabbage, green onion, onion, bok choy, bean sprouts, cabbage, gluten free stir fry sauce, steamed rice.
GF Teriyaki Hibachi Plates
🥬GF Hibachi Vegetables🥬
Gluten free teriyaki mix vegetables, rice noodles, and steamed rice.
🥬GF Hibachi Tofu🥬
Gluten free teriyaki fried tofu, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.
GF Hibachi Calamari
Gluten free teriyaki calamari, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.
GF Hibachi Chicken
Gluten free teriyaki chicken, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.
GF Hibachi Salmon
Gluten free teriyaki salmon, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.
GF Hibachi Scallop
Gluten free teriyaki scallops, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.
GF Hibachi Shrimp
Gluten free teriyaki shrimps, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.
GF Hibachi Steak
Gluten free teriyaki steak, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.
GF Hibachi Combo
Choice of 2 proteins (must choose 2 different proteins): chicken, salmon, calamari, scallop, shrimp, tofu OR steak. Cooked in gluten teriyaki sauce, mixed vegetables, rice noodles, and steamed rice.
GF Hibachi Triple Plate
Choice of 3 proteins (must choose 3 different proteins): chicken, tofu, salmon, calamari, scallop, shrimp, OR steak
Baked Rolls
Hot Temptation
Hot Temptation: Inside: Spicy crab, tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado. Top: Salmon, scallop, potato crunch, spicy mayo, aioli.
King Of The Ocean
King Of The Ocean: Inside: Tempura lobster, tempura calamari, crabstick, grilled asparagus, avocado. Top: Spicy seafood salad, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onion.
Lion King
Lion King: Inside: Crab, avocado, cucumber. On Top: Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce.
Miami
Miami: Inside: Crab, avocado, cucumber. Top: Scallop, crab, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Ragin Cajun
Ragin Cajun Inside: Crawfish, spicy crab, jalapeno, cream cheese, avocado, soy paper. Top: Spicy seafood salad, masago, sweet chili sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha.
Snow Blossom
Snow Blossom: Inside: Salmon, avocado. Top: White tuna, crunch, coconut, aioli sauce
Snow Cone
Snow Cone Inside: Crab, avocado and cream cheese wrapped in soy paper. Top: Crawfish, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce.
Deep Fried Rolls
2017
2017: Inside: Crawfish, tempura shrimp, avocado, deep fried Top: Masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Crazy Cream Cheese
Crazy Cream Cheese: Inside: Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, deep fried. Top: Eel sauce
Firecracker
Firecracker: Inside: Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, deep fried. Top: Spicy crab, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha.
Godzilla
Godzilla Inside: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, deep fried Top: Spicy crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
Heart Attack
Heart Attack: Inside: Spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried Top: Spicy crab, serrano pepper , spicy mayo, eel sauce
Hot Mama
Hot Mama: Inside: Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried Top: Spicy tuna, masago, potato crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce.
Hurricane Roll
Hurricane Roll: Inside: Spicy crawfish, crabstick, cream cheese, deep fried On Top: Spicy crap, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
King Kong
King Kong: Inside: Smoked salmon, spicy crawfish, spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried Top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
Las Vegas Roll
Las Vegas Roll: Inside: Yellowtail, tempura shrimp, crab, avocado, deep fried On Top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
Monkey Brain
Monkey Brain: Inside: Crab, cucumber, cream cheese, deep fried On Top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce
Oops
Oops: Inside: Smoked salmon, serrano pepper, cream cheese and avocado, deep fried On Top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce
Tornado Roll
Inside: Salmon and cream cheese, deep fried On Top: Eel sauce.
Volcano
Inside: Crab, avocado, cucumber, deep fried On Top: Spicy mayo
Cosmo Roll
Cosmo Roll: Inside: Stuffed jalapeno with spicy tuna & cream cheese, avocado, soy paper, deep fried. Top: Spicy seafood salad, eel sauce & spicy mayo.
Nigiri Sushi (2pcs)
Cooked Shrimp (Ebi)
Crabstick (Kani)
Egg Omelet (Tamago)
Escolar
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)
Freshwater Eel (Unagi)
Mackerel (Saba)
Octopus (Tako)
Red Snapper (Tai)
Salmon (Sake)
Cooked Spicy Scallop
Smelt Roe (Masago)
Smoked Salmon
Albacore
Squid (Ika)
Tuna (Maguro)
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
On The Fire Rolls
Flaming Fire
Inside: Spicy tuna, tuna, serrano pepper, tempura asparagus, avocado. On Top: Seared Tuna, albacore tuna, masago, crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha
Kiss Of Fire
Inside: Albacore tuna, tempura lobster, scallop, tempura asparagus. On Top: Spicy crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
Razorback
Inside: Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, avocado On Top: Tuna, mango, crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Poke Bowls
Fish Lover Poke Bowl
Fish Lover Bowl- Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, avocado, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce.
Garden Poke Bowl
Garden Bowl-Fried tofu, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, spicy poke sauce and honey mango sauce.
Rainbow Poke Bowl
Rainbow Bowl- Tuna, salmon, spicy crab salad, cooked shrimp, spicy tuna, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, avocado, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Regular Crab Poke Bowl
Crab salad, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, avocado, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, spicy mayo, eel sauce.
Salmon Bowl
Salmon, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce.
Salmon Lover Bowl
Salmon, spicy salmon, smoked salmon, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, avocado, carrot, pickled daikon, masago, green onion, spicy poke sauce.
Spicy Crab Bowl
Spicy crab salad, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, spicy mayo, eel sauce.
Spicy Salmon Bowl
Spicy salmon, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce.
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Spicy tuna, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce.
Tuna Bowl
Tuna, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce.
Tuna Lover Bowl
Ahi tuna, spicy tuna, white tuna, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, avocado, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce.
Regular Rolls
Alaskan
Salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado
California Roll
Crab, avocado, cucumber
Chicken Katsu Roll
Fried chicken breast, avocado, spring mixed. Topped with eel sauce
Crunch Crab Roll
Crab, cucumber rolled in tempura crunch. Topped with eel sauce
Crunch Shrimp Roll
Boiled shrimp, cucumber, rolled in tempura crunch. Topped with eel sauce.
Eel Roll
Eel & cucumber. Topped with eel sauce
Golden California Roll
Crab, avocado & cucumber rolled in masago
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Red Snapper Roll
Red snapper, seaweed & rice. Topped with ponzu sauce.
Salmon Roll
Salmon, seaweed & rice
Salmon Skin Roll
Deep fried salmon skin, avocado, cucumber. Topped with eel sauce.
Spicy California Roll
Spicy crab, avocado and cucumber
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy crab and cucumber
Spicy Crawfish Roll
Spicy crawfish, spicy crab, cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy yellowtail, green onion
Tempura Shrimp Roll
Fried shrimp, crab, masago, avocado. Topped with eel sauce.
Tuna Roll
Tuna, seaweed & rice
White Tuna Roll
White tuna, seaweed & rice
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail & green onion
Riceless Rolls
Feel The Love
Inside- Crabstick, cooked shrimp, grilled asparagus, avocado, pickled daikon, spring mixed, soy paper. No rice. Top: Seared steak, ponzu, aioli.
French Kiss
Inside: Tuna, Salmon, crab, cucumber wrapped in soy paper. Riceless On Top: Ponzu sauce
Iron Chef Roll
Inside: Tuna, salmon, red snapper, crabstick, avocado, grilled asparagus wrapped in seaweed. Riceless On Top: Serrano pepper, ponzu, sriracha
Mimi Roll
Inside: Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado wrapped in soy paper. Riceless On Top: Spicy Tuna, mango salsa, sweet chili sauce
My Lovely Girl (Not Part Of The 50% Off)
Inside: Crab, avocado wrapped in salmon. Riceless On Top: Aioli sauce
Naruto Roll
Inside: Crabstick, cooked shrimp, avocado, daikon wrapped in cucumber. Riceless On Top: Eel sauce, aioli sauce
Rock-N-Roll
Inside: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, avocado wrapped in cucumber. Riceless Top: Masago, ponzu sauce, aioli sauce
Sashimi (3pcs)
Cooked Shrimp (Ebi)
Crabstick (Kani)
Egg Omelet (Tamago)
Escolar
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)
Freshwater Eel (Unagi)
Mackerel (Saba)
Octopus (Tako)
Red Snapper (Tai)
Salmon (Sake)
Smoked Salmon
Albacore
Squid (Ika)
Tuna (Maguro)
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Soy Paper Rolls
Dream Roll
Inside: Yellow tail, salmon, white tuna, jalapeno, mango, avocado, soy paper. Top: spicy crab salad, aioli, spicy creamy ponzu.
High Kick
Inside: Spicy crab, spicy tuna, cucumber, soy paper. Top: Jalapeno pepper, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha
Island Breeze
Inside: Coconut shrimp, tempura crab stick, cucumber, pickled daikon, spring mixed, soy paper. Top: strawberry, mango salsa, sweet chili sauce, spicy creamy ponzu.
Shrimp Lover
Inside: Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber wrapper in soy paper On Top: Cooked shrimp, spicy mayo
Spicy Girl
Inside: Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, jalapeno pepper wrapped in a soy paper Top: Masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce.
Sunflower
Inside: Spicy crab, tuna, white tuna wrapped in soy paper Top: Masago, spicy mayo, aioli sauce
Super Crunch
Inside: Tempura shrimp, crab salad, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper Top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce.
Tiger Eyes
Inside: Smoked salmon, cream cheese, serrano pepper, cucumber wrapped in soy paper. Top: Avocado, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Special Rolls
3 Amigo
Inside: Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, eel, avocado, cucumber. On Top: Salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce
90210
Inside: Yellowtail, cream cheese, avocado On Top: Tuna, ponzu sauce
Aloha
Inside: Coconut shrimp, spring mixed, avocado, cucumber. On Top: Mango, almond, aioli sauce and sweet chili sauce
Angry Wife
Inside: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper Top: Spicy Crab, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
Arkansas River
Inside: Crab, cream cheese, avocado On Top: smoked salmon, aioli sauce
Beauty & the Beast
Inside: Crab, avocado, cream cheese On Top: Tuna, eel sauce, aioli sauce
Blazing Tuna
Inside: Spicy tuna, fried red snapper, serrano, cucumber On Top: Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha
Blossom Roll
Inside: Fried scallop, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber. On Top: Smoke salmon, spicy mayo
Cherry Blossom
Inside: Crab, eel, cream cheese, avocado On Top: Tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, eel, aioli sauce
Chinggis Khan
Inside: Spicy tuna, cucumber On Top: Yellow tail, bacon, serrano, spicy mayo, eel sauce, aioli sauce
Conway
Inside: Crab, eel, egg omelet, cream cheese On Top: Avocado, eel sauce
Crazy Tuna
Inside: Spicy Tuna, crunch On Top: Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo
Crunch Munch
Inside: Spicy crab, avocado On Top: Cooked shrimp, crunch, eel sauce
Crunchy Calamari
Inside: Tempura calamari , spicy crab, cream cheese, cucumber rolled in crunch. On Top: Avocado, masogo, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Devil's Breath
Inside: Tempura shrimp, bacon, serrano pepper , cream cheese On Top: Seared Steak, habanero pepper , spicy mayo, eel sauce
Double Tempura
Inside: Calamari & shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese. On Top: Spicy crap , crunch, spicy mayo , eel sauce
Dragon Fighter
Inside: Spicy crab, avocado On Top: Eel, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Dragon Roll
Inside: Tempura shrimp and crab On Top: Eel, avocado, eel sauce
Dynamite
Inside: Tempura shrimp, cucumber On Top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
Fantasy Roll
Inside: Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, asparagus, serrano pepper On Top: Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Feel So Good
Inside: Fried calamari, cream cheese, avocado On Top: Cooked shrimp, strawberry, aioli sauce
Finding Nemo
Inside: Spicy crab and cooked scallop On Top: Salmon, seaweed salad, salmon roe, spicy mayo, eel sauce
For My Boss
Inside: Crab, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado On Top: Spicy tuna, serrano pepper, potato crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Golden Lobster
Inside: Tempura lobster, spicy seafood salad, cream cheese, spring mixed, avocado. Top: Tempura crab stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Happy Day
Inside: Spicy tuna, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber. On Top: Tuna, salmon, masago, eel sauce
Hawaiian Roll
Inside: Tempura shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese On Top: Avocado, mango, coconut, almond, aioli
Hendrix Roll
Inside: Bulgogi steak, crab, daikon, egg, cucumber, avocado On Top: Masago, crunch, eel sauce
Hollywood
Inside: Tempura shrimp, crab, cucumber On Top:White tuna, masago, aioli sauce
Hot & Sweet
Inside: Spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, serrano pepper, avocado On Top: Masago, eel sauce, sweet chili sauce
Hottie Roll
Inside: Tempura red snapper, avocado, cucumber On Top: Spicy tuna, masago, eel sauce, sweet thai chili sauce
Ichiro
Inside: Tempura shrimp, crab On Top: Yellowtail, salmon, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Johnny's Lover
Inside: Tempura crawfish, spicy crab On Top: Tempura crab stick, mango salsa, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sweet chili sauce
Krazy Roll
Inside: Tempura calamari, cream cheese, cucumber On Top: Sriracha, eel sauce
Lobster King Roll
Inside: Tempura lobster, spicy tuna, grilled asparagus, cucumber, avocado. Top: Spicy seafood salad, chopped grilled lobster, masago, spicy mayo.
Lobster Roll
Inside: Tempura lobster, crab, asparagus On Top: Mango salsa, masago, eel sauce, sweet chili sauce
Luna Roll
Inside: Tempura shrimp, eel, cream cheese, avocado. On Top: Tuna, yellow tail, eel sauce.
Marilyn Monroll
Inside: Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp On Top: Tuna, mango, spicy mayo, aioli
McCain
Inside: crab, avocado, cucumber On top: seared sirloin, cheddar cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Monster Roll
Inside: Tempura soft shell crab, spicy tuna, avocado, asparagus On Top: Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, mango salsa, spicy mayo
Ninja Roll
Inside: Fried chicken, crab salad, cream cheese, cucumber, spring mixed. Top: spicy crab salad, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Playboy Roll
Inside: Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, avocado On Top: Tuna, crunch, aioli sauce
Rainbow
Inside: Crab, avocado, cucumber On Top: Tuna, salmon, red snapper, ponzu sauce
Salem
Inside: Fried red snapper, cream cheese, avocado On top: Spicy crab, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Salmon Lover
Inside: Crab, smoked salmon, avocado On Top: Salmon, eel sauce, aioli sauce
Spicy Calamari
Inside: Tempura calamari, cucumber, serrano pepper, masago On top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
Spicy Citrus Roll
Inside: Salmon, tuna, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno. Top: salmon, avocado, thinly sliced lemon, ponzu sauce, aioli sauce
Spicy Lovers
Inside: Spicy salmon, spicy tuna, crunch, cucumber. Top: Tuna, avocado, jalapeno, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha
Spicy Sunset
Inside: Tempura calamari, tempura red snapper, jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese. Top: spicy crab salad, spicy creamy ponzu sauce, sriracha
Spiderman
Inside: Tempura soft shell crab, masago, avocado On Top: Eel Sauce
Sumo
Inside: Tempura soft shell crab, eel, avocado On Top: Spicy tuna, spicy mayo, aioli
Surf & Turf Roll
Inside: Tempura shrimp, tempura red snapper, grilled asparagus. Top: seared steak, cooked scallop, crispy potato, spicy mayo, eel sauce.
Sweet Seduction
Inside: Tempura calamari, fried crawfish, cucumber, avocado. Top: Spicy seafood salad, crispy potato, spicy ponzu sauce, eel sauce.
Sweetheart
Inside: Coconut shrimp, tempura red snapper, cream cheese, spring mixed, mango. Top: avocado, strawberry, honey mango sauce, eel sauce.
Tiger Roar
Inside:Tempura soft shell crab, cream cheese, cucumber On Top: Eel, masago,eel sauce
Toad Suck
Inside: Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna On Top: Cooked shrimp, crunch, spicy mayo, aioli
Tokyo Drift
Inside: Tempura shrimp, tempura crawfish, avocado On Top: Tempura crab stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce
UCA
Inside: Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado On Top: Spicy crab, crunch, eel sauce
Sushi Bar's Special
Combo # 1
Choice of 1 regular or veggies roll. and 1 baked roll, soy paper roll, deep fried rolls, or special rolls.
Combo # 2
Choice of any 2 baked rolls, soy paper rolls, deep fried rolls, or special rolls.
Combo # 3
Choice of 1 regular or veggie roll and 2 baked rolls, soy paper roll, deep fried rolls, or special rolls.
Combo # 4
Choice of 2 regular rolls or veggies rolls and 2 baked rolls, soy paper rolls, deep fried rolls, or special rolls.
Salmon Trio
4 pieces of salmon nigiri, 4 pieces of salmon sashimi and your choice of salmon roll OR spicy salmon roll
Tuna Trio
4 pieces of tuna nigiri, 4 pieces of tuna sashimi and your choice of tuna roll OR spicy tuna roll
Nigiri Deluxe
12 pieces of assorted nigiri & your choice of California or spicy tuna roll.
Sashimi Deluxe
15 pieces of assorted sashimi & your choice of California or spicy tuna roll.
Kohana Deluxe
6 pieces of assorted nigiri, 9 pieces of assorted sashimi & your choice of California or spicy tuna roll.
Nigiri Trio
3 pieces of salmon, 3 pieces of tuna, 3 pieces of yellowtail & your choice of California or spicy tuna roll.
Sashimi Trio
3 pieces of tuna, 3 pieces of salmon, 3 pieces of yellowtail. Your choice of California or spicy tuna roll.
Rainbow Tartare
Chopped tuna, yellowtail, red snapper, salmon, shrimp, crab, avocado, mango, cucumber, pickled daikon mixed in spicy creamy ponzu sauce, topped with masago & green onion. Served with crispy wonton chips.
Chirashi Bowl
12 pieces of assorted sashimi and seaweed salad served over a bed of sushi rice.
Ahi Tower
Crab salad, tuna, avocado & mango salsa served on a bed of rice with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sweet chili sauce
Veggies Rolls
ACAC Roll
ACAC Roll Inside: Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, cream cheese. Top: honey mango sauce, sweet soy glazed
ACC Roll
ACC Roll: Inside Avocado, cucumber, cream cheese roll. Top: honey mango sauce, sweet soy glazed
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
Avocado & cucumber roll.
Avocado Roll
Avocado Roll: Avocado, seaweed & rice
Green Dragon
Green Dragon: Inside: Avocado, asparagus, spring mixed, cucumber. On top: Seaweed salad, ponzu and aioli sauce.
Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha: Inside: Pickled daikon, fried tofu , seaweed salad, cucumber, cream cheese. Top: avocado, mango salsa, honey mango sauce, spicy mayo.
Sweet Garden Roll
Sweet Garden Roll: Inside : Fried tofu, cream cheese, fried sweet potato, pickled daikon, avocado, mango. Top: Inari (fried beancurd), strawberry, mango salsa, sweet chili sauce, sweet soy glazed. **Any modification / substitution on the 50% rolls will be charge full price.**
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet Potato Roll: Inside: Fried sweet potato rolled in tempura crunch. Top: Eel sauce and aioli sauce
Tempura Lover
Tempura Lover: Inside: Tempura sweet potato, tempura asparagus, tempura zucchini, fried tofu. Top: seaweed salad, crunch, sweet chili sauce, aioli
Tofu Roll
Tofu Roll: Inside: Fried tofu, fried asparagus, cucumber, spring mixed. Top: Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Veggies Dynamite
Veggies Dynamite: Inside: Fried tofu, cream cheese, jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, deep fried. Top: spicy mayo, sriracha.
Veggies Rainbow
Veggies Rainbow: Inside: Cucumber, spring mixed, pickled daikon, seaweed salad. Top: inari (fried beancurd), mango, carrot, , avocado, strawberry, sweet soy glazed, aioli sauce.
Veggies Roll
Veggies Roll: Inside: Spring mixed, avocado, cucumber, daikon, asparagus. Top: Ponzu sauce
Sauces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway, AR 72034