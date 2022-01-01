Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Naru Asian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

605 Salem Rd St. 10

Conway, AR 72034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hibachi Chicken Dinner
Hibachi Steak Dinner
Crab Rangoon (7pcs)

Appetizers

Bang Bang Crawfish OR Shrimp

$11.00

Choice of fried crawfish OR fried shrimp (10pcs) tossed in our house sauce & green onion.

Bang Bang Shrimp Egg Rolls (4pcs)

Bang Bang Shrimp Egg Rolls (4pcs)

$11.00

Housemade - shrimp, cabbage, carrots, pepper jack cheese, drizzled with our house sauce & green onion.

Chicken Lettuce Wrapped

Chicken Lettuce Wrapped

$9.00

Sauteed ground chicken, water chestnut, carrot, shiitake mushroom, crispy rice noodles, lettuce & house dipping sauce.

Crab Rangoon (7pcs)

$7.00

Housemade-fried wonton, crab, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce dipping sauce.

Egg Rolls (3pcs)

$7.00

Ground pork, wood ear mushroom, carrot, cabbage, vermicelli noodle, red cabbage. Served with sweet chili sauce dipping sauce.

Gyoza Dumpling (6pcs)

$6.00

Fried or steamed chicken and vegetable dumplings served with tempura sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers (6pcs)

$10.00

Fried stuffed jalapenos, mixed cheese, cream cheese, bacon, ranch dipping sauce. *Your choice of crab or shrimp.

Kohana Sampler Plate

$14.00

Mix plate of 4 tempura shrimps, tempura vegetables, 2 egg rolls, 2 gyoza, 2 crab rangoons, tempura dipping sauce and sweet chili sauce.

Spicy Chicken Rangoon

Spicy Chicken Rangoon

$7.00

Fried wonton with shredded chicken, cream cheese, shredded cheese, sriracha, and our house sauce. Served with ranch.

Summer Rolls (2pcs)

$8.00

Spring mixed, cucumber, pickled daikon, mango, fried spring roll skin, wrapped in rice paper. Served with hoisin peanut dipping sauce. Your choice of: shrimp or BBQ pork patty

Tempura Calamari

$10.00

Tempura fried calamari, served with tempura dipping sauce.

Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables

$10.00

Tempura fried shrimps (4pcs) and mixed vegetables, tempura dipping sauce.

Tempura Shrimp (10pcs)

$11.00

Tempura fried shrimp served with tempura dipping sauce

🥬Garlic Edamame🥬

$5.00

Cooked soybean tossed with salt & garlic

🥬Spring Rolls (4pcs)🥬

$6.00

Fried vegetables spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

🥬Tempura Vegetables 🥬

$8.00

Lightly battered and fried mixed vegetables served with tempura dipping sauce.

🥬Vegetable Gyozas (6pcs) 🥬

🥬Vegetable Gyozas (6pcs) 🥬

$6.00

Fried or steamed vegetable gyoza dumplings served with tempura dipping sauce.

🥬Vegetables Summer Rolls (2pcs) 🥬

$6.00

Spring mixed, cucumber, pickled daikon, mango, fried tofu, fried spring roll skin, wrapped in rice paper, peanut butter hoisin dipping sauce

Bao Bun

(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed with a choice of protein, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries or regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.

Spicy Pork Bao Bun

$13.00

(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed spicy pork, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.

Bulgogi Beef Bao Bun

$13.00

(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed with bulgogi beef, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.

Char Sui BBQ Pork Belly Bao Bun

$13.00

(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed with Char Siu BBQ pork belly, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.

🥬Spicy Tofu Bao Bun🥬

$12.00

(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed spicy fried tofu, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.

🥬Bulgogi Tofu Bao Bun🥬

$12.00

(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed with bulgogi fried tofu, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.

🥬Char Siu BBQ Tofu Bao Bun🥬

$12.00

(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed with Char Siu BBQ fried tofu, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.

Bento Boxes

Served with Soup, Salad, 2 Slices Orange, 2pcs of Gyoza, Steamed Rice. * Fried Rice $1 Upcharge* **Choice of 4pcs California Roll OR 4pcs Spicy Tuna (No Subtutition Please) **Pick 1 Item For Your Entree $12 **Pick 2 Items Below For Your Entree $16

One Item Bento Box

$12.00

Two Items Bento Box

$16.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed daily, sweet or unsweet tea

Dine-in Water

Togo Water

$0.60

Desserts

Regular Cheesecake

$4.00
Tempura Cheesecake

Tempura Cheesecake

$6.00

Nutella Peanut Butter Cheesecake Spring Rolls(3pcs)

$7.00

Housemade- Deep fried spring rolls with sweet cheesecake, peanut butter, and Nutella mixed.

Cheesecake Spring Rolls(3pcs)

$7.00

Housemade- deep fried spring rolls with sweet cheese cake filling.

Crispy S’more Cheesecake Spring Rolls(3pcs).

Crispy S’more Cheesecake Spring Rolls(3pcs).

$7.00

Housemade- fried spring roll with sweet cream cheese chocolate mixed, crushed graham cracker, marshmallow.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.00

Family Meal Deals

Family Chicken Hibachi Deal

$35.00

****No Modification OR Substitution**** 1-order of eggroll 1-order of California Roll 1-32 oz cup of soup 1-8 oz cup of yum yum sauce 1 box of regular fried rice 1 box of hibachi vegetables 1 box of hibachi chicken 1 box of veggies lo mein

Kohana's Combo Deal

$40.00

****No Modification OR Substitution**** 1- order gyoza dumplings 1- order volcano roll 1-32 oz cup of soup 1-8 oz cup of yum yum sauce 1 box of combination fried rice- chicken, steak, shrimp and veggies fried rice 1 box of combination lo mein- chicken, steak, shrimp and veggies lo mein.

Family Steak Hibachi Deal

$45.00

****No Modification OR Substitution**** 1- order of eggroll 1-order of California Roll 1-32 oz cup of soup 1-8 oz cup of yum yum sauce 1 box of Regular Fried Rice 1 box of Hibachi Vegetables 1 box of Hibachi Steak 1 box of Veggie Lo Mein

Chinese Takeout Deal

$38.00

****No Modification OR Substitution**** 1-order of Crab Rangoon 1-order of Gyoza Dumplings 1-order of Spring Rolls 1-32 oz cup of soup 1-8 oz cup of yum yum sauce 1 box of Hibachi Vegetables 1 box Regular Fried Rice 1 box of General Tso Chicken (spicy), Sesame Chicken, OR Orange Chicken (Please Choose One)

Fried Rice

🥬Regular Fried Rice🥬

$8.00

Large bowl of fried rice and egg only

🥬Vegetables Fried Rice🥬

$9.00

Large bowl of fried rice, egg, and mixed vegetables.

🥬Tofu Fried Rice🥬

$10.00

Large bowl of fried rice, egg, and fried tofu.

🥬Tofu & Vegetables Fried Rice🥬

$11.00

Large bowl of fried rice, egg, fried tofu and mixed vegetables.

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00

Large bowl of fried rice, egg and chicken

Beef Fried Rice

$12.00

Large bowl of fried rice, egg and beef.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

Large bowl of fried rice, egg and shrimp.

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$13.00

Large bowl of fried rice, egg, pork belly, mixed vegetables, kimchi, topped with a fried egg.

Mixed Seafood Fried Rice

$14.00

Large bowl of fried rice, egg, mixed seafood & mixed vegetables

Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$15.00

Large bowl of fried rice, egg, chicken, beef, shrimp, and mixed vegetables.

Spicy Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Large bowl of spicy fried rice, egg, pineapple, beef, chicken, shrimp, and mixed vegetables.

Hibachi Plates

🥬Hibachi Vegetables Dinner🥬

$9.00

Hibachi grill vegetables, lo mein noodles, steamed rice, soup and salad

🥬Hibachi Tofu Dinner🥬

$10.00

Hibachi tofu with teriyaki sauce, mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad.

Hibachi Chicken Dinner

$11.00

Hibachi grill chicken breast with teriyaki sauce, mixed vegetables, lo mein , steamed rice, soup and salad

Hibachi Steak Dinner

$13.00

Hibachi grill steak, mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad

Hibachi Shrimp Dinner

$14.00

Hibachi grill shrimp. mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad

Hibachi Calamari Dinner

$14.00

Hibachi grill calamari, mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad

Hibachi Scallop Dinner

$15.00

Hibachi grill scallop, mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad

Hibachi Salmon Dinner

$17.00

Hibachi grill salmon with teriyaki sauce, mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad

Combo Plate

$17.00

Choice of 2 proteins (must choose 2 different proteins):chicken, tofu, salmon, calamari, scallop, shrimp, OR steak. mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad

Triple Plate

$21.00

Choice of 3 proteins (must choose 3 different proteins): chicken, tofu, salmon, calamari, scallop, shrimp, OR steak., mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad

Kid's Menu

Kid Beef Fried Rice

$7.50

Kid Beef Lo Mein

$7.50

Kid Chicken Fried Rice

$6.50

Kid Chicken Lo Mein

$6.50

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Kid Chicken Teriyaki

$6.50

Kid Orange Chicken

$6.50

Kid Sesame Chicken

$6.50

Kid Steak Teriyaki

$7.50

Kid Vegetables Lo Mein

$5.50

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$4.50

Orange Bunny

$2.00

Kohana's Special

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$15.00

Rice bowl- sautéed Asian vegetables, kimchi, Bulgogi beef, fried egg, and a side of spicy gochujang sauce.

Bulgogi Dinner

Bulgogi Dinner

$15.00

Stir fry thinly sliced beef, carrots, green onion, onion, Korean BBQ sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.

Sweet Chili Beef

$15.00

Stir fry lightly battered sliced beef, carrot, green onion, onion, cabbage, jalapeno, sweet and spicy chili sauce, and a side of steamed rice

Orange Beef

$15.00

Lightly battered sliced beef in sweet zesty orange sauce served with a side of steamed rice.

Spicy Pork

Spicy Pork

$14.00

Stir fried thinly sliced pork, mixed vegetables in spicy sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.

Char Siu BBQ Pork Belly

$14.00

Char Siu BBQ pork belly served with a side of stir fry mixed Asian vegetables and steamed rice.

Crispy Honey Shrimp

Crispy Honey Shrimp

$16.00

Lightly battered shrimp in sweet and savory honey garlic sauce, served with a side of mixed vegetables and steamed rice. 

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Breaded fried shrimp in coconut flakes, served with a side of mixed vegetables, steamed rice, and sweet chili dipping sauce.

Spicy Garlic Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Stir-fried fried shrimps with jalapeno pepper, garlic, onion, green onion, carrot, shredded cabbage in a spicy garlic sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.

Fish and Chip Dinner

Fish and Chip Dinner

$15.00

Panko fried red snapper with house dipping sauce. Choice of regular potato fries, sweet potato fries, steamed rice or fried rice.

General Tso's Chicken

$13.00

Lightly battered chicken breast in spicy & sweet sauce served with a side of steamed rice.

Sesame Chicken Dinner

$13.00

Lightly battered chicken breast in sweet sesame sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.

Orange Chicken

$13.00

Lightly battered chicken breast in sweet zesty orange sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.

Spicy Garlic Fried Chicken

Spicy Garlic Fried Chicken

$14.00

Stir-fried fried chicken stir-fried with jalapeno pepper, garlic, onion, green onion, carrot, shredded cabbage in a spicy garlic sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.

🥬Bibimbap Tofu 🥬

$13.00

Rice bowl- sautéed Asian vegetables, kimchi, Bulgogi fried tofu, fried egg, spicy gochujang sauce.

🥬General Tso's Tofu 🥬

$11.00

Fried tofu in spicy and sweet sauce served with a side of steamed rice.

🥬Sesame Tofu 🥬

$11.00

Fried tofu in a sweet sesame sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.

🥬Bulgogi Tofu 🥬

$12.00

Stir-fried fried tofu, carrots, green onion, and onion in Korean BBQ sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.

🥬Spicy Gochujang Tofu🥬

$12.00

Stir-fried fried tofu, mixed vegetables in spicy sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.

🥬Stir Fry Mixed Vegetables 🥬

$11.00

Stir fry carrot, napa cabbage, green onion, onion, bok choy, bean sprouts, cabbage in our housemade stir fry sauce, served with a side of steamed rice.

Noodles

Stir Fry Ramen Noodles

Stir Fry Ramen Noodles

$10.00

Stir fried Korean ramen noodles with mixed vegetables in spicy sauce, green onion

Stir Fry Cheesy Ramen Noodles

$11.00

Stir fry ramen noodles, mixed vegetables, creamy mixed cheese, choice of non-spicy, mild, medium, spicy or extra spicy sauce.

Yaki Udon

$10.00

Stir fry udon noodles, mixed vegetables, housemade udon sauce

Yakisoba

$10.00

Stir fry soba noodles, mixed vegetables, housemade udon sauce

Pad Thai

$10.00

Rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, onion, green onion, carrot, cabbage, housemade Pad Thai sauce (contained peanut butter), crushed peanuts, choice of non-spicy, mild, medium, spicy or extra spicy sauce.

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$10.00

Lo mein noodles, carrots, onion, cabbage and green onion, housemade lo mein sauce.

Crispy Egg Noodles

Crispy Egg Noodles

$11.00

Crispy and crunchy deep fried egg noodles, stir fry mixed vegetables, housemade brown sauce.

🥬Stir Fry Rice Noodles🥬

$10.00

Stir fry rice noodles, mixed Asian vegetables, housemade stir fry sauce.

Salads

🥬House Salad

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, daikon with your choice of ginger or ranch dressing

🥬Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Mixed of seaweed and cucumber salad

Cucumber & Crab Salad

$6.00

Julienned cucumber & shredded crab top with ponzu & aioli sauce

Sashimi Salad

$13.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, redsnapper, cucumber, daikon and spring mixed served with ponzu and sesame oil dressing

🥬Asian Salad

$8.00

Spring mixed, strawberries, oranges, apples, almonds, and crunchy onion. Served with your choice of ginger or ranch dressing

Sauces

2oz Aioli Sauce

$0.75

2oz Eel Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Dressing

$0.75+

2oz GF Soy Sauce

$0.75

2oz GF Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

2oz Spicy Gochujang Sauce

$0.75

2oz Magic Sauce

$0.75

2oz Mustard Sauce

$0.75

2oz Nikki's Homemade Hot Pepper

$1.00

2oz Pickled Ginger

$0.75

2oz Ponzu

$0.75

2oz Spicy Mayo

$0.75

2oz Sriracha

$0.75

2oz Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

2oz Tempura Sauce

$0.75

2oz Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

2oz Wasabi & Ginger

$0.75

Yum Yum

$0.75+

2oz Wasabi

$0.75

Sides

Side Salad

$3.00

Iceberg lettuce with your choice of ginger or ranch dressing

Side of French Fries

$3.00

Side of Sweet Potatoes Fries

$4.00

Side of Fried Rice

$4.00

Side of fried rice

Side of Steamed Rice

$2.00

Side of steamed rice

Side Of Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side Of Lo Mein

$4.00

Side Of Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Side Of Kimchi

$4.00

Side Of Hibachi Steak

$8.00

Side Of Hibachi Shrimp

$8.00

Side Of Teriyaki Chicken

$5.00

Side Of Orange Chicken

$6.00

Side of General Tso Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Sesame Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Teriyaki Tofu

$4.00

Soups

🥬Miso soup

$3.00+

Soybean broth with tofu and green onion

Onion Soup

$3.00+

Chicken broth with fried onion, mushrooms, green onion

Mandu Soup

$9.00

Chicken broth, dumplings, egg, beef, green onion.

Spicy Seafood Udon Soup

$16.00

Spicy broth, mixed seafood, mixed vegetables, kimchi, udon noodles & green onion.

Spicy Seafood Stew

$16.00

Spicy broth, mixed seafood, mixed vegetables, kimchi, tofu, topped with a raw egg & green onion, steamed rice.

Kimchi Stew

$13.00

Spicy broth, tofu, kimchi, pork belly, onion, green onion. Served with steamed rice.

🥬Vegetables Mandu Soup

$8.00

Miso broth, vegetable dumplings, tofu, egg, green onion.

GF Fried Rice

🥬GF Regular Fried Rice🥬

$10.00

Big bowl of fried rice, egg, and gluten free soy sauce.

🥬GF Vegetables FR🥬

$11.00

Fried rice, egg, gluten free soy sauce & mixed vegetables

🥬GF Tofu FR🥬

$12.00

Big bowl of fried rice, egg, fried tofu, & gluten free soy sauce.

🥬GF Tofu & Vegetables Fried Rice🥬

$13.00

Big bowl of fried rice, egg, fried tofu, mixed vegetables & gluten free soy sauce.

GF Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Big bowl of fried rice, egg, gluten free soy sauce & chicken.

GF Beef Fried Rice

$14.00

Big bowl of fried rice, egg, gluten free soy sauce & beef.

GF Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Big bowl of fried rice, egg, gluten free soy sauce & shrimp.   

GF Pork Belly Fried Rice

$15.00

Big bowl of fried rice, egg, GF BBQ pork belly, gluten free soy sauce, mixed vegetables, topped with a fried egg.

GF Combo Fried Rice

$17.00

Big bowl of fried rice, egg, gluten free soy sauce, beef, chicken, shrimp & mixed vegetables

GF Spicy Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Big bowl of spicy fried rice, egg, gluten free soy sauce, pineapple, beef, chicken, shrimp, and mixed vegetables

GF Kohana Special

GF Style Bulgogi

$17.00

Stir-fried thinly sliced beef, carrots, green onion, onion, gluten free stir fry sauce, steamed rice.

GF Style Spicy Pork

$16.00

Stir-fried sliced pork, mixed vegetables, spicy gluten free stir fry sauce, steamed rice.

GF Stir Fry Pork Belly

$16.00

Sweet glazed pork belly in GF teriyaki sauce, mixed vegetables, steamed rice

GF Spicy Garlic Fried Shrimps(12pcs)

$18.00

Stir fry shrimp, jalapeno peppers, garlic, onion, carrot, green onion, cabbage, garlic, gluten free stir fry sauce, steamed rice.

🥬GF Stir Fry Rice Noodles🥬

$13.00

Stir fry rice noodles, mixed vegetables, gluten free stir fry sauce.

🥬Gluten Free Stir Fry Mixed Vegetables🥬

$13.00

Stir fry carrot, napa cabbage, green onion, onion, bok choy, bean sprouts, cabbage, gluten free stir fry sauce, steamed rice.

GF Teriyaki Hibachi Plates

GLUTEN FREE TERIYAKI HIBACHI PLATES **Served with Soup, Salad, Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Rice & Rice Noodles**

🥬GF Hibachi Vegetables🥬

$11.00

Gluten free teriyaki mix vegetables, rice noodles, and steamed rice.

🥬GF Hibachi Tofu🥬

$12.00

Gluten free teriyaki fried tofu, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.

GF Hibachi Calamari

$16.00

Gluten free teriyaki calamari, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.

GF Hibachi Chicken

$13.00

Gluten free teriyaki chicken, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.

GF Hibachi Salmon

$19.00

Gluten free teriyaki salmon, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.

GF Hibachi Scallop

$17.00

Gluten free teriyaki scallops, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.

GF Hibachi Shrimp

$16.00

Gluten free teriyaki shrimps, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.

GF Hibachi Steak

$15.00

Gluten free teriyaki steak, mixed vegetables., rice noodles, and steamed rice.

GF Hibachi Combo

$19.00

Choice of 2 proteins (must choose 2 different proteins): chicken, salmon, calamari, scallop, shrimp, tofu OR steak. Cooked in gluten teriyaki sauce, mixed vegetables, rice noodles, and steamed rice.

GF Hibachi Triple Plate

$23.00

Choice of 3 proteins (must choose 3 different proteins): chicken, tofu, salmon, calamari, scallop, shrimp, OR steak

Baked Rolls

Hot Temptation

$14.00

Hot Temptation: Inside: Spicy crab, tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado. Top: Salmon, scallop, potato crunch, spicy mayo, aioli.

King Of The Ocean

$16.00

King Of The Ocean: Inside: Tempura lobster, tempura calamari, crabstick, grilled asparagus, avocado. Top: Spicy seafood salad, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onion.

Lion King

$13.00

Lion King: Inside: Crab, avocado, cucumber. On Top: Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce.

Miami

$14.00

Miami: Inside: Crab, avocado, cucumber. Top: Scallop, crab, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Ragin Cajun

$15.00

Ragin Cajun Inside: Crawfish, spicy crab, jalapeno, cream cheese, avocado, soy paper. Top: Spicy seafood salad, masago, sweet chili sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha.

Snow Blossom

$13.00

Snow Blossom: Inside: Salmon, avocado. Top: White tuna, crunch, coconut, aioli sauce

Snow Cone

$13.00

Snow Cone Inside: Crab, avocado and cream cheese wrapped in soy paper. Top: Crawfish, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce.

Deep Fried Rolls

2017

$12.00

2017: Inside: Crawfish, tempura shrimp, avocado, deep fried Top: Masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Crazy Cream Cheese

$11.00

Crazy Cream Cheese: Inside: Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, deep fried. Top: Eel sauce

Firecracker

$12.00

Firecracker: Inside: Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, deep fried. Top: Spicy crab, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha.

Godzilla

$14.00

Godzilla Inside: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, deep fried Top: Spicy crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

Heart Attack

$14.00

Heart Attack: Inside: Spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried Top: Spicy crab, serrano pepper , spicy mayo, eel sauce

Hot Mama

$12.00

Hot Mama: Inside: Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried Top: Spicy tuna, masago, potato crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce.

Hurricane Roll

$13.00

Hurricane Roll: Inside: Spicy crawfish, crabstick, cream cheese, deep fried On Top: Spicy crap, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

King Kong

$13.00

King Kong: Inside: Smoked salmon, spicy crawfish, spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried Top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

Las Vegas Roll

$13.00

Las Vegas Roll: Inside: Yellowtail, tempura shrimp, crab, avocado, deep fried On Top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

Monkey Brain

$11.00

Monkey Brain: Inside: Crab, cucumber, cream cheese, deep fried On Top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce

Oops

$12.00

Oops: Inside: Smoked salmon, serrano pepper, cream cheese and avocado, deep fried On Top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce

Tornado Roll

$11.00

Inside: Salmon and cream cheese, deep fried On Top: Eel sauce.

Volcano

$11.00

Inside: Crab, avocado, cucumber, deep fried On Top: Spicy mayo

Cosmo Roll

$14.00

Cosmo Roll: Inside: Stuffed jalapeno with spicy tuna & cream cheese, avocado, soy paper, deep fried. Top: Spicy seafood salad, eel sauce & spicy mayo.

Nigiri Sushi (2pcs)

Cooked Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.00

Crabstick (Kani)

$4.00

Egg Omelet (Tamago)

$4.00

Escolar

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$5.50

Freshwater Eel (Unagi)

$6.00

Mackerel (Saba)

$4.50

Octopus (Tako)

$5.50

Red Snapper (Tai)

$5.50

Salmon (Sake)

$5.50

Cooked Spicy Scallop

$5.50

Smelt Roe (Masago)

$5.50

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Albacore

$6.00

Squid (Ika)

$4.95

Tuna (Maguro)

$6.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$6.00

On The Fire Rolls

Flaming Fire

$17.00

Inside: Spicy tuna, tuna, serrano pepper, tempura asparagus, avocado. On Top: Seared Tuna, albacore tuna, masago, crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha

Kiss Of Fire

$18.00

Inside: Albacore tuna, tempura lobster, scallop, tempura asparagus. On Top: Spicy crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

Razorback

$15.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, avocado On Top: Tuna, mango, crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Poke Bowls

**Served With Soup & Salad **Choose your base: sushi rice, steamed rice, cauliflower rice or spring mixed.

Fish Lover Poke Bowl

$20.00

Fish Lover Bowl- Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper,  edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, avocado, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce.  

Garden Poke Bowl

$12.00

Garden Bowl-Fried tofu, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, spicy poke sauce and honey mango sauce.

Rainbow Poke Bowl

$17.00

Rainbow Bowl- Tuna, salmon, spicy crab salad, cooked shrimp, spicy tuna, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, avocado, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Regular Crab Poke Bowl

$13.00

Crab salad, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, avocado, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, spicy mayo, eel sauce. 

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$15.00

Salmon, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce.

Salmon Lover Bowl

$18.00

Salmon, spicy salmon, smoked salmon, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, avocado, carrot, pickled daikon, masago, green onion, spicy poke sauce. 

Spicy Crab Bowl

$14.00

Spicy crab salad, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, spicy mayo, eel sauce. 

Spicy Salmon Bowl

$14.00

Spicy salmon, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce. 

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$14.00

Spicy tuna, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce. 

Tuna Bowl

$14.00

Tuna, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce. 

Tuna Lover Bowl

$18.00

Ahi tuna, spicy tuna, white tuna, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, avocado, carrot, pickled daikon, green onion, masago, spicy poke sauce.  

Regular Rolls

Alaskan

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado

California Roll

$6.00

Crab, avocado, cucumber

Chicken Katsu Roll

$8.00

Fried chicken breast, avocado, spring mixed. Topped with eel sauce

Crunch Crab Roll

$8.00

Crab, cucumber rolled in tempura crunch. Topped with eel sauce

Crunch Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Boiled shrimp, cucumber, rolled in tempura crunch. Topped with eel sauce.

Eel Roll

$8.00

Eel & cucumber. Topped with eel sauce

Golden California Roll

$8.00

Crab, avocado & cucumber rolled in masago

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Red Snapper Roll

$6.00

Red snapper, seaweed & rice. Topped with ponzu sauce.

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon, seaweed & rice

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Deep fried salmon skin, avocado, cucumber. Topped with eel sauce.

Spicy California Roll

$8.00

Spicy crab, avocado and cucumber

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy crab and cucumber

Spicy Crawfish Roll

$9.00

Spicy crawfish, spicy crab, cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Spicy yellowtail, green onion

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$9.00

Fried shrimp, crab, masago, avocado. Topped with eel sauce.

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna, seaweed & rice

White Tuna Roll

$7.00

White tuna, seaweed & rice

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail & green onion

Riceless Rolls

Feel The Love

$14.00

Inside- Crabstick, cooked shrimp, grilled asparagus, avocado, pickled daikon, spring mixed, soy paper. No rice. Top: Seared steak, ponzu, aioli.

French Kiss

$13.00

Inside: Tuna, Salmon, crab, cucumber wrapped in soy paper. Riceless On Top: Ponzu sauce

Iron Chef Roll

$15.00

Inside: Tuna, salmon, red snapper, crabstick, avocado, grilled asparagus wrapped in seaweed. Riceless On Top: Serrano pepper, ponzu, sriracha

Mimi Roll

$13.00

Inside: Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado wrapped in soy paper. Riceless On Top: Spicy Tuna, mango salsa, sweet chili sauce

My Lovely Girl (Not Part Of The 50% Off)

$16.00

Inside: Crab, avocado wrapped in salmon. Riceless On Top: Aioli sauce

Naruto Roll

$11.00

Inside: Crabstick, cooked shrimp, avocado, daikon wrapped in cucumber. Riceless On Top: Eel sauce, aioli sauce

Rock-N-Roll

$14.00

Inside: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, avocado wrapped in cucumber. Riceless Top: Masago, ponzu sauce, aioli sauce

Sashimi (3pcs)

Cooked Shrimp (Ebi)

$7.50

Crabstick (Kani)

$6.00

Egg Omelet (Tamago)

$5.95

Escolar

$6.95

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$6.95

Freshwater Eel (Unagi)

$8.00

Mackerel (Saba)

$7.00

Octopus (Tako)

$6.95

Red Snapper (Tai)

$6.95

Salmon (Sake)

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.50

Albacore

$8.50

Squid (Ika)

$6.95

Tuna (Maguro)

$8.50

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$8.50

Soy Paper Rolls

Dream Roll

$15.00

Inside: Yellow tail, salmon, white tuna, jalapeno, mango, avocado, soy paper. Top: spicy crab salad, aioli, spicy creamy ponzu.

High Kick

$13.00

Inside: Spicy crab, spicy tuna, cucumber, soy paper. Top: Jalapeno pepper, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha

Island Breeze

$14.00

Inside: Coconut shrimp, tempura crab stick, cucumber, pickled daikon, spring mixed, soy paper. Top: strawberry, mango salsa, sweet chili sauce, spicy creamy ponzu.

Shrimp Lover

$12.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber wrapper in soy paper On Top: Cooked shrimp, spicy mayo

Spicy Girl

$14.00

Inside: Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, jalapeno pepper wrapped in a soy paper Top: Masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce.

Sunflower

$14.00

Inside: Spicy crab, tuna, white tuna wrapped in soy paper Top: Masago, spicy mayo, aioli sauce

Super Crunch

$12.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, crab salad, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper Top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce.

Tiger Eyes

$13.00

Inside: Smoked salmon, cream cheese, serrano pepper, cucumber wrapped in soy paper. Top: Avocado, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Special Rolls

3 Amigo

$14.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, eel, avocado, cucumber. On Top: Salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce

90210

$12.00

Inside: Yellowtail, cream cheese, avocado On Top: Tuna, ponzu sauce

Aloha

$12.00

Inside: Coconut shrimp, spring mixed, avocado, cucumber. On Top: Mango, almond, aioli sauce and sweet chili sauce

Angry Wife

$14.00

Inside: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper Top: Spicy Crab, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

Arkansas River

$12.00

Inside: Crab, cream cheese, avocado On Top: smoked salmon, aioli sauce

Beauty & the Beast

$13.00

Inside: Crab, avocado, cream cheese On Top: Tuna, eel sauce, aioli sauce

Blazing Tuna

$14.00

Inside: Spicy tuna, fried red snapper, serrano, cucumber On Top: Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha

Blossom Roll

$14.00

Inside: Fried scallop, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber. On Top: Smoke salmon, spicy mayo

Cherry Blossom

$14.00

Inside: Crab, eel, cream cheese, avocado On Top: Tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, eel, aioli sauce

Chinggis Khan

$13.00

Inside: Spicy tuna, cucumber On Top: Yellow tail, bacon, serrano, spicy mayo, eel sauce, aioli sauce

Conway

$13.00

Inside: Crab, eel, egg omelet, cream cheese On Top: Avocado, eel sauce

Crazy Tuna

$12.00

Inside: Spicy Tuna, crunch On Top: Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo

Crunch Munch

$11.00

Inside: Spicy crab, avocado On Top: Cooked shrimp, crunch, eel sauce

Crunchy Calamari

$11.00

Inside: Tempura calamari , spicy crab, cream cheese, cucumber rolled in crunch. On Top: Avocado, masogo, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Devil's Breath

$14.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, bacon, serrano pepper , cream cheese On Top: Seared Steak, habanero pepper , spicy mayo, eel sauce

Double Tempura

$14.00

Inside: Calamari & shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese. On Top: Spicy crap , crunch, spicy mayo , eel sauce

Dragon Fighter

$14.00

Inside: Spicy crab, avocado On Top: Eel, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$13.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp and crab On Top: Eel, avocado, eel sauce

Dynamite

$10.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, cucumber On Top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

Fantasy Roll

$14.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, asparagus, serrano pepper On Top: Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Feel So Good

$13.00

Inside: Fried calamari, cream cheese, avocado On Top: Cooked shrimp, strawberry, aioli sauce

Finding Nemo

$14.00

Inside: Spicy crab and cooked scallop On Top: Salmon, seaweed salad, salmon roe, spicy mayo, eel sauce

For My Boss

$13.00

Inside: Crab, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado On Top: Spicy tuna, serrano pepper, potato crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Golden Lobster

$15.00

Inside: Tempura lobster, spicy seafood salad, cream cheese, spring mixed, avocado. Top: Tempura crab stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Happy Day

$14.00

Inside: Spicy tuna, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber. On Top: Tuna, salmon, masago, eel sauce

Hawaiian Roll

$13.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese On Top: Avocado, mango, coconut, almond, aioli

Hendrix Roll

$14.00

Inside: Bulgogi steak, crab, daikon, egg, cucumber, avocado On Top: Masago, crunch, eel sauce

Hollywood

$12.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, crab, cucumber On Top:White tuna, masago, aioli sauce

Hot & Sweet

$13.00

Inside: Spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, serrano pepper, avocado On Top: Masago, eel sauce, sweet chili sauce

Hottie Roll

$13.00

Inside: Tempura red snapper, avocado, cucumber On Top: Spicy tuna, masago, eel sauce, sweet thai chili sauce

Ichiro

$14.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, crab On Top: Yellowtail, salmon, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Johnny's Lover

$14.00

Inside: Tempura crawfish, spicy crab On Top: Tempura crab stick, mango salsa, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sweet chili sauce

Krazy Roll

$11.00

Inside: Tempura calamari, cream cheese, cucumber On Top: Sriracha, eel sauce

Lobster King Roll

$15.00

Inside: Tempura lobster, spicy tuna, grilled asparagus, cucumber, avocado. Top: Spicy seafood salad, chopped grilled lobster, masago, spicy mayo.

Lobster Roll

$14.00

Inside: Tempura lobster, crab, asparagus On Top: Mango salsa, masago, eel sauce, sweet chili sauce

Luna Roll

$13.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, eel, cream cheese, avocado. On Top: Tuna, yellow tail, eel sauce.

Marilyn Monroll

$13.00

Inside: Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp On Top: Tuna, mango, spicy mayo, aioli

McCain

$14.00

Inside: crab, avocado, cucumber On top: seared sirloin, cheddar cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Monster Roll

$15.00

Inside: Tempura soft shell crab, spicy tuna, avocado, asparagus On Top: Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, mango salsa, spicy mayo

Ninja Roll

$13.00

Inside: Fried chicken, crab salad, cream cheese, cucumber, spring mixed. Top: spicy crab salad, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce  

Playboy Roll

$13.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, avocado On Top: Tuna, crunch, aioli sauce

Rainbow

$14.00

Inside: Crab, avocado, cucumber On Top: Tuna, salmon, red snapper, ponzu sauce

Salem

$12.00

Inside: Fried red snapper, cream cheese, avocado On top: Spicy crab, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Salmon Lover

$13.00

Inside: Crab, smoked salmon, avocado On Top: Salmon, eel sauce, aioli sauce

Spicy Calamari

$11.00

Inside: Tempura calamari, cucumber, serrano pepper, masago On top: Spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

Spicy Citrus Roll

$14.00

Inside: Salmon, tuna, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno.  Top: salmon, avocado, thinly sliced lemon, ponzu sauce, aioli sauce

Spicy Lovers

$13.00

Inside: Spicy salmon, spicy tuna, crunch, cucumber.   Top: Tuna, avocado, jalapeno, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha

Spicy Sunset

$15.00

Inside: Tempura calamari, tempura red snapper, jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese.  Top: spicy crab salad, spicy creamy ponzu sauce, sriracha 

Spiderman

$11.00

Inside: Tempura soft shell crab, masago, avocado On Top: Eel Sauce

Sumo

$14.00

Inside: Tempura soft shell crab, eel, avocado On Top: Spicy tuna, spicy mayo, aioli

Surf & Turf Roll

$15.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, tempura red snapper, grilled asparagus. Top: seared steak, cooked scallop, crispy potato, spicy mayo, eel sauce. 

Sweet Seduction

$15.00

Inside: Tempura calamari, fried crawfish, cucumber, avocado. Top: Spicy seafood salad, crispy potato, spicy ponzu sauce, eel sauce.   

Sweetheart

$14.00

Inside: Coconut shrimp, tempura red snapper, cream cheese, spring mixed, mango. Top: avocado, strawberry, honey mango sauce, eel sauce.

Tiger Roar

$14.00

Inside:Tempura soft shell crab, cream cheese, cucumber On Top: Eel, masago,eel sauce

Toad Suck

$13.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna On Top: Cooked shrimp, crunch, spicy mayo, aioli

Tokyo Drift

$13.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, tempura crawfish, avocado On Top: Tempura crab stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce

UCA

$12.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado On Top: Spicy crab, crunch, eel sauce

Sushi Bar's Special

*Served with Soup & Salad

Combo # 1

$18.00

Choice of 1 regular or veggies roll. and 1 baked roll, soy paper roll, deep fried rolls, or special rolls.

Combo # 2

$23.00

Choice of any 2 baked rolls, soy paper rolls, deep fried rolls, or special rolls.

Combo # 3

$30.00

Choice of 1 regular or veggie roll and 2 baked rolls, soy paper roll, deep fried rolls, or special rolls.

Combo # 4

$40.00

Choice of 2 regular rolls or veggies rolls and 2 baked rolls, soy paper rolls, deep fried rolls, or special rolls.

Salmon Trio

$20.00

4 pieces of salmon nigiri, 4 pieces of salmon sashimi and your choice of salmon roll OR spicy salmon roll

Tuna Trio

$20.00

4 pieces of tuna nigiri, 4 pieces of tuna sashimi and your choice of tuna roll OR spicy tuna roll

Nigiri Deluxe

$21.00

12 pieces of assorted nigiri & your choice of California or spicy tuna roll.

Sashimi Deluxe

$28.00

15 pieces of assorted sashimi & your choice of California or spicy tuna roll.

Kohana Deluxe

$31.00

6 pieces of assorted nigiri, 9 pieces of assorted sashimi & your choice of California or spicy tuna roll.

Nigiri Trio

$19.00

3 pieces of salmon, 3 pieces of tuna, 3 pieces of yellowtail & your choice of California or spicy tuna roll.

Sashimi Trio

$20.00

3 pieces of tuna, 3 pieces of salmon, 3 pieces of yellowtail. Your choice of California or spicy tuna roll.

Rainbow Tartare

$15.00

Chopped tuna, yellowtail, red snapper, salmon, shrimp, crab, avocado, mango, cucumber, pickled daikon mixed in spicy creamy ponzu sauce, topped with masago & green onion. Served with crispy wonton chips.

Chirashi Bowl

$21.00

12 pieces of assorted sashimi and seaweed salad served over a bed of sushi rice.

Ahi Tower

$12.00

Crab salad, tuna, avocado & mango salsa served on a bed of rice with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sweet chili sauce

Veggies Rolls

Veggies Roll: Inside: Spring mixed, avocado, cucumber, daikon, asparagus. Top: Ponzu sauce **Any modification / substitution on the 50% rolls will be charge full price.**

ACAC Roll

$8.00

ACAC Roll Inside: Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, cream cheese. Top: honey mango sauce, sweet soy glazed

ACC Roll

$7.00

ACC Roll: Inside Avocado, cucumber, cream cheese roll. Top: honey mango sauce, sweet soy glazed

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Avocado & cucumber roll.

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado Roll: Avocado, seaweed & rice

Green Dragon

$8.00

Green Dragon: Inside: Avocado, asparagus, spring mixed, cucumber. On top: Seaweed salad, ponzu and aioli sauce.

Laughing Buddha

$9.00

Laughing Buddha: Inside: Pickled daikon, fried tofu , seaweed salad, cucumber, cream cheese. Top: avocado, mango salsa, honey mango sauce, spicy mayo.

Sweet Garden Roll

$10.00

Sweet Garden Roll: Inside : Fried tofu, cream cheese, fried sweet potato, pickled daikon, avocado, mango. Top: Inari (fried beancurd), strawberry, mango salsa, sweet chili sauce, sweet soy glazed. **Any modification / substitution on the 50% rolls will be charge full price.**

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Sweet Potato Roll: Inside: Fried sweet potato rolled in tempura crunch. Top: Eel sauce and aioli sauce

Tempura Lover

$10.00

Tempura Lover: Inside: Tempura sweet potato, tempura asparagus, tempura zucchini, fried tofu. Top: seaweed salad, crunch, sweet chili sauce, aioli

Tofu Roll

$8.00

Tofu Roll: Inside: Fried tofu, fried asparagus, cucumber, spring mixed. Top: Spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Veggies Dynamite

$8.00

Veggies Dynamite: Inside: Fried tofu, cream cheese, jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, deep fried. Top: spicy mayo, sriracha.

Veggies Rainbow

$10.00

Veggies Rainbow: Inside: Cucumber, spring mixed, pickled daikon, seaweed salad. Top: inari (fried beancurd), mango, carrot, , avocado, strawberry, sweet soy glazed, aioli sauce.

Veggies Roll

$7.00

Veggies Roll: Inside: Spring mixed, avocado, cucumber, daikon, asparagus. Top: Ponzu sauce

Sauces

Yum Yum

$0.75+

2oz Eel Sauce

$0.75

2oz Spicy Mayo

$0.75

2oz Magic Sauce

$0.75

2oz Aioli Sauce

$0.75

2oz Ponzu

$0.75

2oz Sriracha

$0.75

2oz Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

2oz Tempura Sauce

$0.75

2oz Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

2oz Mustard Sauce

$0.75

2oz Spicy Gochujang Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Dressing

$0.75+

Sides For Sushi

Side Of Regular Crab

$3.00

Side Of Spicy Crab

$3.50

Side Of Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Of Avocado

$1.00

2 oz Masago

$2.00

Side Of Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side of Crab Stick

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway, AR 72034

Directions

Gallery
Kohana Asian Restaurant image
Kohana Asian Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-001 - Little Rock (Chenal), AR
orange starNo Reviews
12800 Chenal Parkway Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
Chi's Asian Cafe - 3421 Old Cantrell Rd. Little Rock, AR 72202
orange star3.8 • 240
3421 Old Cantrell Rd Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
orange star4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Conway

Pasta Grill (Conway)
orange star4.5 • 736
915 Front St Conway, AR 72032
View restaurantnext
Stoby's Restaurant - Conway
orange star4.5 • 343
805 Donaghey Conway, AR 72034
View restaurantnext
Patticakes Bakery
orange star4.8 • 250
2106 Robinson Avenue Conway, AR 72034
View restaurantnext
Hog Pen BBQ Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 64
800 Walnut St Conway, AR 72032
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Conway
orange star4.5 • 1
1170 S Amity Rd Conway, AR 72032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Conway
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston