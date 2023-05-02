Main picView gallery

NASA SpaceBar 500 Severyns Rd

500 Severyns Rd

Moffett Field, CA 94035

Food

Entrees

Burrito

$12.99

Standard pricing includes choice of ground beef, pork, chicken, or veggie. The basics are included unless otherwise noted.

Street Tacos

$9.99

Two street tacos served with your choice of rice and beans. Mix and match different tacos to satisfy your cravings. Comes with onions and cilantro, and a side of salsa.

Salad Bowl

$12.99

A burrito in a bowl, without the tortilla. Customize it however you like. The Basics are included, unless otherwise noted.

Loaded Nachos

$12.99

Fresh made tortilla chips loaded up with your favorite goodies. The Basics are included, unless otherwise noted.

A-La-Carte Street Taco

$3.99

Two tortillas topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro. Mix and match different tacos to satisfy your cravings. Comes with a side of salsa.

Appetizers & Sides

Chips

$1.99

Fresh fried in-house daily.

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

Chips with your choice of house made salsa.

Chips & Guacamole

$4.99

Fresh tortilla chips with a side of our house made guacamole.

Chips & Queso

$4.99

Fresh tortilla chips with a side of queso sauce.

Chips w/Salsa, Guacamole, & Queso

$8.25

Fresh tortilla chips served with one of our fresh salsas, our house made guacamole, and the queso sauce.

Side of Rice

$1.99

Side of Beans

$1.99

Side of Guacamole

$1.49

Bowl of Pozole (12 ounce)

$3.99

Desserts

Churro

$1.99

Beverages

Soda, Coffee, Tea, & Cocoa

Drip Coffee

12 oz, 16 oz, or 20 oz.

Hot Tea

Regular is 1 tea bag, large is 2.

Hot Chocolate

Soda Fountain

$1.99

20 ounce cup with free refills if you dine in. Choose from Coke Classic, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta, or Lemonade.

Bottled Beverages

Coke Classic 20 Oz

Coke Classic 20 Oz

$3.25
Diet Coke 20 Oz

Diet Coke 20 Oz

$3.25
Pepsi 20 Oz

Pepsi 20 Oz

$3.50
Diet Pepsi 20 Oz

Diet Pepsi 20 Oz

$3.50Out of stock
Sprite 20 Oz

Sprite 20 Oz

$3.25Out of stock
DASANI Water 20 Oz

DASANI Water 20 Oz

$2.50
Smartwater 20 Oz

Smartwater 20 Oz

$2.50
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.50
Mexican Coke 12 Oz

Mexican Coke 12 Oz

$3.50
Mexican Fanta 12 Oz

Mexican Fanta 12 Oz

$3.50
Mexican Sprite 12 Oz

Mexican Sprite 12 Oz

$3.50
Jarritos Guava 12.5 Oz

Jarritos Guava 12.5 Oz

$2.25
Jarritos Lime 12.5 Oz

Jarritos Lime 12.5 Oz

$2.25
Jarritos Mandarin 12.5 Oz

Jarritos Mandarin 12.5 Oz

$2.25
Jarritos Pineapple 12.5 Oz

Jarritos Pineapple 12.5 Oz

$2.25
Vitaminwater Tropical Citrus Energy 20 Oz

Vitaminwater Tropical Citrus Energy 20 Oz

$2.50Out of stock
Vitaminwater Dragon Fruit Power-C 20 Oz

Vitaminwater Dragon Fruit Power-C 20 Oz

$2.50Out of stock
Vitaminwater XXX Acai Blueberry Pomegranate 20 Oz

Vitaminwater XXX Acai Blueberry Pomegranate 20 Oz

$2.50Out of stock
Vitaminwater Zero Squeezed Lemonade 20 Oz

Vitaminwater Zero Squeezed Lemonade 20 Oz

$2.50
Vitaminwater Zero Rise Orange 20 Oz

Vitaminwater Zero Rise Orange 20 Oz

$2.50Out of stock
Vitaminwater Zero XXX Acai Blueberry Pomegranate 20 Oz

Vitaminwater Zero XXX Acai Blueberry Pomegranate 20 Oz

$2.50
Minute Maid Lemonade 20 Oz

Minute Maid Lemonade 20 Oz

$3.25
Pure Leaf Tea Sweet Tea 16.9 Oz

Pure Leaf Tea Sweet Tea 16.9 Oz 012000173196

$2.50
Pure Leaf Tea Unsweetened Black Tea 16.9 Oz

Pure Leaf Tea Unsweetened Black Tea 16.9 Oz 012000173219

$2.50Out of stock
Snapple Lemon Iced Tea 20 Oz

Snapple Lemon Iced Tea 20 Oz

$2.50Out of stock
Snapple Peach Iced Tea 20 Oz

Snapple Peach Iced Tea 20 Oz

$2.50Out of stock
Snapple Raspberry Iced Tea 20 Oz

Snapple Raspberry Iced Tea 20 Oz

$2.50Out of stock
Red Bull Energy Drink 12 Oz

Red Bull Energy Drink 12 Oz

$3.50
Monster Energy Drink Original 16 Oz

Monster Energy Drink Original 16 Oz

$3.00
Monster Energy Drink Zero Ultra 16 Oz

Monster Energy Drink Zero Ultra 16 Oz

$3.50
Red Bull Sugar Free Energy Drink 12 Oz

Red Bull Sugar Free Energy Drink 12 Oz

$3.50
Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino Coffee Drink 13.7 Oz

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino Coffee Drink 13.7 Oz

$3.99
Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Coffee Drink 13.7 Oz

Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Coffee Drink 13.7 Oz

$3.99
Tree Top 100% Apple Juice 10 Oz

Tree Top 100% Apple Juice 10 Oz

$1.99
Tropicana 100% Orange Juice 10 Oz

Tropicana 100% Orange Juice 10 Oz

$1.99
Horizon Milk Whole

Horizon Milk Whole

$4.99
Horizon Milk Low Fat

Horizon Milk Low Fat

$4.99
Horizon Milk Chocolate 1%

Horizon Milk Chocolate 1%

$4.99
Silk Almond Milk - Vanilla Unsweetened

Silk Almond Milk - Vanilla Unsweetened

$4.99

Gatorade Lemon-Lime 20Oz

$2.50
Gatorade Fruit Punch 20 Oz

Gatorade Fruit Punch 20 Oz

$2.50
Gatorade Orange 20 Oz

Gatorade Orange 20 Oz

$2.50
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry 20 Oz

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry 20 Oz

$2.50
Snapple Mango Madness 20 Oz

Snapple Mango Madness 20 Oz

$2.50
Snapple Apple 20 Oz

Snapple Apple 20 Oz

$2.50

Alcohol

Beer

Draft Pint

$7.99

Clearance Beer SM

$2.00

Clearance Beer MED

$3.00

Clearance Beer LG

$4.00

Wine

Clearance Wine

$2.00

Glass Wine

$5.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 Severyns Rd, Moffett Field, CA 94035

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

