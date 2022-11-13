Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nash and Proper K Street 1023 K street

1023 K street

Sacramento, CA 95834

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Tenders
Crinkle Cut Fries
Proper Fries

THE SAMMICH

Crispy Fried Boneless Thigh, Slaw, Fuego Sauce, Pickles, Butter Bun

The Sammich

$12.00

Tenders

Jumbo Tenders

Jumbo Tenders

$11.00

(3) Jumbo chicken tenders with choice of ranch or fuego

Solo Tender

$5.00

Bird

Breast and wing

$9.00Out of stock

Leg and Thigh

$9.00Out of stock
Boneless Thigh

Boneless Thigh

$9.00

Wing And Thigh

$9.00

Proper Fries

Proper Fries

Proper Fries

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken chunks, pickled slaw, ranch and fuego, dill pickles

Wings

Solo Wing

$5.00Out of stock
Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$10.00

(3) Whole jumbo wings

Cauliflower

Cauliflower Florets

Cauliflower Florets

$10.00

Cauliflower florets fried to golden brown with your choice of heat level. Served with white bread and pickles

Cauliflower Sammich

Cauliflower Sammich

$12.00Out of stock

Everything you love about our Sammich but made with Cauliflower! Chicken fried cauliflower, pickled slaw, fuego sauce, pickles, butter bun. Can be made vegan without the hot oil (butter based)

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Proper Fries

Proper Fries

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken chunks, pickled slaw, ranch and fuego, dill pickles

Housemade Potato Salad

Housemade Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

contains red onions

Pickles

Pickles

$2.00

White Bread

$0.50

Housemade Ranch

$0.50

Fuego Sauce

$0.50

a spicy, tangy, mayo

Waffles- Sarurday and Sunday only

$5.00Out of stock

Mac N' Cheese

$4.00

(4) cheese blend. Available only at our K St. and Elk Grove locations.

Pop's Greens

$4.00

Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey. Available only at our K St and Elk Grove locations

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.00

with our house made seasoning

Pickled Slaw

Add On

Drinks

Drinks

Dr, Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

fees misc

Hao Bao Trash fee

$85.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1023 K street, Sacramento, CA 95834

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Nash and Proper K Street image

