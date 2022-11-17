- Home
- /
- Greenville
- /
- Nash Hot Chicken - Greenville
Nash Hot Chicken - Greenville
No reviews yet
114 E Fifth Street
GREENVILLE, NC 27858
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Opening Acts (apps)
Grand Ole Slopry Hot Fries
Deliciously seasoned, hand-cut fries tossed in our Red House Sauce topped with shredded pepper jack cheese and diced pickles
Fried Picks
Fried pickle chips served with our signature Rooster Sauce for dunking
Street Corn Dip App
Roasted street corn dip served with fresh fried tortilla points
Nash-a-dilla
Nash Hot Chicken with melted pepper jack cheese in a toasted tortilla
App Fried Okra
Fried okra served with our signature Rooster Sauce for dunking.
Headliners (entree)
The Nash
Two chicken tenders tucked between thick slices of buttered Texas toast, topped with classic pickle chips and our signature Rooster sauce
Tendies
Two colossal hand-breaded, juicy, hot chicken tenders
The Drum Line
Juicy chicken drum sticks on a thick slice of buttered Texas toast, topped with classic pickle chips and our signature Rooster sauce
Cluck-fast
Two chicken tenders atop a fresh made Belgian waffle, drizzled with syrup and hot honey
The Loretta
Traditional turkey or veggie burger on buttered Texas Toast, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
The Ryman Wrap
Chicken tenders mixed with slaw, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese snuggled tight in a spinach wrap
The Willie
Fried Catfish on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato, pickle and house made Cajun remoulade
The Waylon
Grilled or fried shrimp on a toasted hoagie with slaw, lettuce, tomato, pickle and house made Cajun remoulade