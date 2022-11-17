Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nash Hot Chicken - Greenville

No reviews yet

114 E Fifth Street

GREENVILLE, NC 27858

The Nash
Tendies
The Ryman Wrap

Opening Acts (apps)

Grand Ole Slopry Hot Fries

$10.00

Deliciously seasoned, hand-cut fries tossed in our Red House Sauce topped with shredded pepper jack cheese and diced pickles

Fried Picks

$10.00

Fried pickle chips served with our signature Rooster Sauce for dunking

Street Corn Dip App

$10.00

Roasted street corn dip served with fresh fried tortilla points

Nash-a-dilla

$11.00

Nash Hot Chicken with melted pepper jack cheese in a toasted tortilla

App Fried Okra

$9.00

Fried okra served with our signature Rooster Sauce for dunking.

Headliners (entree)

The Nash

$14.00

Two chicken tenders tucked between thick slices of buttered Texas toast, topped with classic pickle chips and our signature Rooster sauce

Tendies

$12.00

Two colossal hand-breaded, juicy, hot chicken tenders

The Drum Line

$13.00

Juicy chicken drum sticks on a thick slice of buttered Texas toast, topped with classic pickle chips and our signature Rooster sauce

Cluck-fast

$15.00

Two chicken tenders atop a fresh made Belgian waffle, drizzled with syrup and hot honey

The Loretta

$14.00

Traditional turkey or veggie burger on buttered Texas Toast, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

The Ryman Wrap

$13.00

Chicken tenders mixed with slaw, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese snuggled tight in a spinach wrap

The Willie

$14.00

Fried Catfish on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, tomato, pickle and house made Cajun remoulade

The Waylon

$16.00

Grilled or fried shrimp on a toasted hoagie with slaw, lettuce, tomato, pickle and house made Cajun remoulade

Split Plate

$5.00

Salads

Blue Bird Boat

$12.00

A fresh lettuce boat topped with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, and our signature Nash Hot Chicken

House Salad

$9.00

Freshly chopped lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and cheese

Side Acts

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Side Street Corn

$4.00

Slaw

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Collards

$4.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Fried Okra

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Kids

Kid Mac

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Nuggies

$7.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Banana pudding, vanilla wafers, whip cream

Dirt Cake

$5.00

Chocolate pudding, oreo crumbles, whip cream

Soda Float

$5.00

Add Ons/Extras

Add on Chx Tenders

$3.00

Add on Toast

$1.00

Add on Waffle

$3.00

Add on Shrimp (5)

$7.50

Extra Tort points

$2.00

Extra Ranch

$0.30

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.30

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.30

Extra Rooster Sauce

$0.30

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.30

Extra 1 B

$0.30

Extra 2 B

$0.30

Extra No Heat

$0.30

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.30

Extra Syrup

$0.30

Add Cheese

$0.50

Extra Chips

$3.00

Apparel

Crop Top

$15.00

Employee Uniform

$15.00

NJC-Tee

$25.00

Crew New Pully

$20.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Firefly

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Titos

$6.50

Blueberry Smirnoff

$6.00

Citrus Smirnoff

$6.00

Cherry Smirnoff

$6.00

Raspberry Smirnoff

$6.00

Burnetts Whipped

$5.00

Orange Smirnoff

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Parrot Bay

$5.50

Well Tequila

$5.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Jose Gold

$6.00

Jose Silver Traditonal

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Screwball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Makers Cask Strength

$10.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Fireball

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Emmetts Irish Cream

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Rumpleminz

$6.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Sloe Gin

$4.50

Pucker Sour Apple

$4.50

Melone

$6.50

Raspberry Schnapps

$4.50

Blue Curacao

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Grandmarnier

$6.50

Baileys

$6.00

Hennessy

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Music City Mule

$9.00

Spicy Maiden

$10.00

Honky Tonic

$10.00

Blue Bird Punch

$9.00

Cherry Berrie

$9.00

Jungle Juice

$6.00

Coco Cabana

$8.00

PB&R

$9.00

The Dolly

$9.00

Country Apple Pie

$14.00

Johnny Apple Mule

$8.00

Arrrnold Plunder

$6.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Blue Electric Lemonade

$6.00

Pink Electric Lemonade

$6.00

Nash Splash (orange)

$7.00

Double

$3.00

Classic Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.50

Jack and Coke

$7.25

Mimosa

$7.00

Loaded Mimosa

$8.00

Jose Gold Margarita

$8.00

House Margarita

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

White Russian

$7.50

Titos Upcharge

$3.00

Blue Motorcyle

$7.50

Whiskey Sour Wed Special

$4.00

Liquid Mary Jane

$8.00

Draft Beer

Bold Rock Crisp Apple

$5.00

Draft PBR

$2.00

Draft Wicked Weed Pernicious

$7.00

Draft RedOak

$5.25

Draft Festival Express

$7.00

Draft Wicked Weed Watermelon Sour

$7.00

Draft Modelo

$5.00

Draft Bells 2 Hearted

$6.00

Draft Elysian Space Dust IPA

$7.00

Draft Sycamore Mountain Candy IPA

$7.50

Draft Foothills Pumpkin Ale

$6.00

Juicy Grooves

$6.00

Draft Goose Island

$5.00

Draft Milk & Cookies Stout

$7.00

Draft Sweetwater 420 G13

$7.00

Juice Force IPA

$7.00

Bells Hopslam

$7.50

Bottles/Cans

Budweiser

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Natural Light

$3.00

PBR New Deal

$1.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Blue moon

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.25

Corona Light

$5.25

White claw black cherry

$3.75

White claw Lime

$3.75

White claw Raspberry

$3.75

White Claw Watermelon

$3.50

Austins East Pineapple Cider

$5.00

Austins East Blood Orange Cider

$5.00