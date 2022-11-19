Nash & Proper-Elk Grove imageView gallery
Food Trucks
American

Nash & Proper-Elk Grove 9080 Laguna Main Suite 2

review star

No reviews yet

9080 Laguna Main Suite 2

Elk Grove, CA 95757

Popular Items

THE SAMMICH
Jumbo Tenders
Crinkle Cut Fries

THE SAMMICH

THE SAMMICH

THE SAMMICH

$12.00

Crispy fried boneless thigh, slaw, fuego sauce, pickles, butter bun

Tenders

Jumbo Tenders

Jumbo Tenders

$11.00

(3) Jumbo chicken tenders with choice of ranch or fuego

Solo Tender

$5.00

Bird

1/2 Bird

$17.00Out of stock

Breast + Wing and Leg + Thigh

Boneless Thigh

Boneless Thigh

$9.00

Leg and Thigh

$9.00Out of stock

Breast and wing

$9.00Out of stock
PROPER FRIES

PROPER FRIES

$12.00

Sides

Proper Fries

Proper Fries

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken chunks, pickled slaw, ranch and fuego, dill pickles

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.00

with our house made seasoning

Pops' greens

$4.00

Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey. Available only at our K St and Elk Grove locations

Housemade Potato Salad

Housemade Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

contains red onions

Pickled Slaw

Pickled Slaw

$3.00

No mayo, contains red onions

Pickles

Pickles

$2.00

White Bread

$0.50

Housemade Ranch

$0.50

Fuego Sauce

$0.50

a spicy, tangy, mayo

WAFFLE {WEEKENDS ONLY}

$5.00Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.00

(1) tender + side and a can drink. Can only be naked or mild.

Drinks

Drinks

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Beer

$8.00

Sour

$9.00Out of stock

Cider

$7.50

Wings

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$10.00Out of stock

(3) Whole jumbo wings

Solo Wing

$5.00Out of stock

Cauliflower

Cauliflower Sammich

Cauliflower Sammich

$12.00Out of stock

Everything you love about our Sammich but made with Cauliflower! Chicken fried cauliflower, pickled slaw, fuego sauce, pickles, butter bun. Can be made vegan without the hot oil (butter based)

Cauliflower Florets

Cauliflower Florets

$10.00

Cauliflower florets fried to golden brown with your choice of heat level. Served with white bread and pickles

Dessert

Our Delicous Hot Chicken Sammich only SWEETER! French Toast Brioche Bun, dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Hot Chicken with a scoop of ice cream served with guest choice of habanero maple syrup or regular maple syrup

Ice Cream CHICKEN Sammich

$9.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9080 Laguna Main Suite 2, Elk Grove, CA 95757

Directions

Gallery
Nash & Proper-Elk Grove image

Map
