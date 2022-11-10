Nash & Proper imageView gallery
Food Trucks
American
Chicken

Nash & Proper Northgate

115 Reviews

$

3270 Northgate BLVD

Sacramento, CA 95833

The Sammich

Crispy Fried Boneless Thigh, Slaw, Fuego Sauce, Pickles, Butter Bun

THE SAMMICH

$12.00

Crispy fried boneless thigh, slaw, fuego sauce, pickles, butter bun

Tenders

Jumbo Tenders

$11.00

(3) Jumbo chicken tenders with choice of ranch or fuego

Solo Tender

$5.00

Bird

Boneless Quarter Bird

$10.00

Wings

Jumbo Wings

$10.00

(3) Whole jumbo wings

Solo Wing

$5.00

Sides

Proper Fries

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken chunks, pickled slaw, ranch and fuego, dill pickles

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.00

with our house made seasoning

Housemade Potato Salad

$4.00

contains red onions

Pickled Slaw

$3.00

No mayo, contains red onions

Pickles

$2.00

White Bread

$0.50

Housemade Ranch

$0.50

Fuego Sauce

$0.50

a spicy, tangy, mayo

Cauliflower

Cauliflower Sammich

$12.00

Everything you love about our Sammich but made with Cauliflower! Chicken fried cauliflower, pickled slaw, fuego sauce, pickles, butter bun. Can be made vegan without the hot oil (butter based)

Cauliflower Florets

$10.00

Cauliflower florets fried to golden brown with your choice of heat level. Served with white bread and pickles

Drinks

Drinks

$2.00

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.00

(1) tender + side and a can drink. Can only be naked or mild.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3270 Northgate BLVD, Sacramento, CA 95833

Directions

Nash & Proper image
Nash & Proper image

