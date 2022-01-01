Restaurant header imageView gallery

NASHBIRD Midwest City

review star

No reviews yet

5900 SE 15th Street

Midwest City, OK 73110

Popular Items

Jumbo Tenders (3)
Nashvillain
HOT! Chicken Sandwich

Bar Snacks

Mac n' Cheese Poppers

Mac n' Cheese Poppers

$7.00

Mac n' cheese poppers w/ bacon served with ranch sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Crispy dill pickle stackers served with ranch sauce

Salads

Hot Dang! Salad

Hot Dang! Salad

$13.00

Hot! Chicken (Grilled / Fried). Choose your Dang! Heat or Flavor. Romaine, cucumber, cherry tomato, bacon, cheddar. Buttermilk ranch or honey mustard

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Romaine, cheddar, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and bacon with your choice of buttermilk ranch or honey lemon vinaigrette!

Jumbo Tenders

Jumbo Tender

Jumbo Tender

$4.00

Choose your Dang! Heat Level or Flavor. Served with choice of buttermilk ranch, pickle ranch, honey mustard, or NashSauce

Sandwiches

HOT! Chicken Sandwich

HOT! Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Boneless breast topped with slaw, pickles, lemon mayo on a brioche bun. Add Bacon (+2). Add Cheese (+1)

Nashvillain

Nashvillain

$14.00

Boneless breast, mac n’ cheese, bacon, onion rings, ranch on a brioche bun.

HOT! Chicken Wrap

HOT! Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Hot! chicken with chopped romaine, cherry tomato, and cheddar served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or honey mustard. Add Bacon (+2)

HOT! Chicken Tacos

HOT! Chicken Tacos

$12.50

Hot! Chicken with homemade slaw, cheddar, and lemon mayo —or— Nash Style with lettuce, cheddar, pickles, and Nash Sauce. Add Bacon (+2)

HOT! Chicken & Waffles

HOT! Chicken & Waffles

$12.50

Hot + Sweet. Two chicken tenders and 2 waffles with syrup and butter. Add Bacon (+2)

Baskets

Jumbo Tenders (2)

$10.50

Served with choice of 1 side.

Jumbo Tenders (3)

Jumbo Tenders (3)

$13.75

Served with choice of 1 side.

Buckets/Platters

Jumbo Tender Bucket No Sides

Jumbo Tender Bucket No Sides

$26.00

10 Jumbo Tenders with bread, pickles, and sauce!

Jumbo Tender Bucket w/ 4 Sides

Jumbo Tender Bucket w/ 4 Sides

$34.00

10 Jumbo Tenders with 4 sides, bread, pickles, and sauce!

Jumbo Tender Bucket w/ 8 Sides

Jumbo Tender Bucket w/ 8 Sides

$42.00

10 Jumbo Tenders with 8 sides, bread, pickles, and sauce!

Nugget Platter

Nugget Platter

$22.00

30 nuggets + 2 dipping sauces + 2 slices of bread!

Nugget Platter w/ 4 Sides

$30.00

30 nuggets + dipping sauce with 4 sides.

Nugget Platter w/ 8 Sides

$36.00

30 nuggets + dipping sauce with 8 sides.

Kid's Menu

Nashbird Nuggets (5)

Nashbird Nuggets (5)

$6.00

Served with 1 side and a kid drink.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with 1 side and a kid drink.

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Served with 1 side and a kid drink.

Sides

Side Mac n’ Cheese

Side Mac n’ Cheese

$3.00
Fries.

Fries.

$3.00
Nash Fries.

Nash Fries.

$3.00

Crispy Fries with Chirp Spice

Slaw.

Slaw.

$3.00

Vinegary cucumber, onion, and tomatoes

Cucumber & Onion Salad

Cucumber & Onion Salad

$3.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.50
Side Pickles

Side Pickles

$1.00
White Bread

White Bread

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Pickle Ranch

$0.50

Side Nash Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Honey

$0.50

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Bananas, banana pudding, salted caramel, vanilla wafers, whipped cream

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.75

Beer

Cheap Beer

Cheap Beer

$2.50
Lone Star Can

Lone Star Can

$4.00
Coors

Coors

$4.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00

Modelo

$4.25

Horny Toad

$5.50
Roughtail Everything Rhymes

Roughtail Everything Rhymes

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.75
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.75
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$2.75
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75

Water

Kids Water

Cocktails

Joia Moscow Mule

Joia Moscow Mule

$7.00
Joia Greyhound

Joia Greyhound

$7.00
Beagans Cranberry Vodka

Beagans Cranberry Vodka

$7.00
Jack n Coke Tennesse Honey

Jack n Coke Tennesse Honey

$8.00
Austin Orange Bergamot Perfect Margarita

Austin Orange Bergamot Perfect Margarita

$8.00Out of stock
White Claw Passion Fruit

White Claw Passion Fruit

$4.50
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$4.50Out of stock
White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50Out of stock
White Claw Lime

White Claw Lime

$4.50Out of stock
White Claw Tangerine

White Claw Tangerine

$4.50
White Claw Watermelon

White Claw Watermelon

$4.50
White Claw Lemon

White Claw Lemon

$4.50
Jose Cuervo Sparkling

Jose Cuervo Sparkling

$7.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Hot Dang! Welcome to Midwest City NASHBIRD

Location

5900 SE 15th Street, Midwest City, OK 73110

