Nash + Tender SJ

review star

No reviews yet

949 Ruff Drive

San Jose, CA 95110

menu items

Hot Chicken Slider

$8.99

Hot Chicken Sandwich w/ coleslaw, pickles, and special sauce

Hot Chicken & Waffle

$12.99

Waffled served w/ Two Hot Chicken Tenders, Special Sauce , Syrup and Coleslaw

Nash + Tender Fries

$8.99

Loaded Fries w/ Nacho Cheese, Mac N' Cheese, Coleslaw, Chicken, Pickles, Special Sauce

Tender + Mac Sandwich

$11.99

White Bread Sandwich with Hot Chicken, Mac N' Cheese, Coleslaw, Pickles, and Special Sauce

3 Piece Tenders

$12.99

Three Chicken Tenders served with Pickles. Served w/ Special Sauce

Waffle Sandwich

$12.99

Waffle Crust w/ Chicken, Mac N' Cheese, Coleslaw, Pickles, and Special Sauce

Hot Tender Salad

$12.99

Chicken w/ Lettuce, Special Sauce, Ranch, and Pickles

Combos

Combo 1

$11.50

Hot Chicken Slider w/ Fries and Special Sauce on the side

Combo 2

$12.99

Two Tenders over Two White Breads w/ Coleslaw, Pickles, and Special Sauce. Served with Fries and Extra Special Sauce on the side

Combo 3

$13.99

Hot Chicken Slider & One Tender over White Bread Served w/ Fries and Special Sauce on the side

Combo 4

$17.99

Hot Chicken Slider & One Tender Served w/ Fries, Mac N' Cheese and Special Sauce on the side

Combo 5

$14.99

Three Chicken Tenders w/ Pickles. Served w/ Fries and Two Special Sauce

Kiddo Combo

$11.99

Two Tenders w/ Pickles. Served w/ Two Special Sauce

Tender Taco Combo

$12.50

Two Tender Tacos w/ Pickles, Coleslaw, Special Sauce. Served w/ Fries and Spicy Sauce on the side

Nash Platter

$55.00

2 Chicken Sliders, 2 Tender + Mac Sandwiches, 5 Chicken Tenders, Fries. Served w/ (8oz) Mac N' Cheese, Coleslaw, Pickles, & 4 Sauces of each.

Sides

Waffle

$5.00

Belgian Waffle

Fries

$5.00

Crinkle Cut Fries w/ Special Sauce on the side

Mac N' Cheese

$5.00

8oz Mac N' Cheese

Pickles

$1.00

4oz pickles

Extra Tender

$4.00

Chicken Tender w/ Pickles

Coleslaw

$4.00

8oz Coleslaw

Sauces

Special Sauce

$0.56

Spicy Sauce

$0.56

Ranch

$0.56

BBQ

$0.56

Sodas

Coca-Cola 12 oz

$2.30

Pepsi 12 oz

$2.30

Sprite 12 oz

$2.30

Dr Pepper 12 oz

$2.30

Fresh made Lemonades

Regular Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade

$3.00

Secret Menu

Nashrito

$12.99

Hot Chicken Burrito w/ Egg, Cheese, Mac N' Cheese, Coleslaw, Special Sauce and Fries. Served with a side of Spicy Sauce

Tender Taco

$5.00

Flour Tortilla Topped w/ Hot Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, and Special Sauce

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

949 Ruff Drive, San Jose, CA 95110

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

