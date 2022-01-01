Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nashville City Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

110 Interstate Drive

Nashville, TN 37213

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Mac Bowl
Whiting Bites
Catfish Bites

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Non-traditional, long oval spears fried to a golden crisp

Mac Bites

$8.00

Crispy outside with a creamy, gooey inside full of Mac & Gouda cheese. Pair with Buffalo sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Fun way to get veggies in. So what that it’s fried though! Ask for Ranch, Blue Cheese or Buffalo sauce.

Nashville Hot Pickles

$7.00

Non-traditional, long oval spears tossed in our house-made Nashville Hot.

Favorites

6pc Naked Wings

$11.00

6pc Breaded Wings

$12.00

Catfish Bites

$10.00

Whiting Bites

$8.00

Chicken Bites

$8.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Slaw Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Mac Bowl

$10.00

Shrimp Mac Bowl

$15.00

Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Two tender, crispy pork chops on bread with onions & pickle

Saucey Fries

$5.00

Chicken & Waffle

You choose your type of chicken & we pair it with our waffles infused with sugar pearls

3-Sides Plate

$10.00

Veggie Chick'n

$8.00

Gumbo & Wing Bar

$20.00Out of stock

Gumbo

$12.00

Game Day Wing Bar

$10.00Out of stock

Breast & Wing

$8.00

Probably the best fried breast & wing you’ll ever eat. Try it with Nashville Hot, if you’re daring enough

Leg & Thigh

$6.00

Probably the best fried leg & thigh you’ll ever have

Sides

Candied Yams

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

White Beans

$4.00

Fried Apples

$4.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Waffle & Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Chess Square

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Auntie's Kool-Aid

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemon Sweet Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00Out of stock

Mocktail

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Nashville City Kitchen embodies all the bold, diverse flavors found in Music City. Their menus consist of hot chicken, tacos, stir-fry, and comfort foods like gumbo.

Website

Location

110 Interstate Drive, Nashville, TN 37213

Directions

