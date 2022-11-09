  • Home
View gallery

Nashville Coop - Rochester 102 20th Street SE Unit 600

review star

No reviews yet

102 20th Street SE Unit 600

Rochester, MN 55904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Strip Meal
SAMMICH Meal
TEXAS TOAST Meal

MAIN

Strip Meal

Strip Meal

$15.00

3 Jumbo tenders, fries, coop sauce, and pickles

SAMMICH Meal

SAMMICH Meal

$16.00

2 jumbo tenders (or 4oz breast when available), butter bun, fries, coop sauce, coleslaw, and pickles

TEXAS TOAST Meal

TEXAS TOAST Meal

$16.00

3 Jumbo tenders, toast, side of fries, coop sauce, coleslaw, pickles

Chicken And Waffles

$15.00

EXTRAS

1 Chicken Strip

$4.00

Extra Coop Sauce

$0.50

Fries

$3.00

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00Out of stock

Pickles

$1.00

Side Texas Toast

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00
Siracha Cheese Curds

Siracha Cheese Curds

$8.00

Donut Holes

$8.00Out of stock

Spicy Pickles

$1.50Out of stock

Salted Double Choclate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie

$3.00

Group meals

4-6 people

$60.00

Includes 10 jumbo tenders, fries, coop sauce, pickles, choice of 2 sides.

6-9 people

$90.00

Includes 15 jumbo tenders, fries, coop sauce, pickles, choice of 3 sides.

9-12 people

$120.00

Includes 20 jumbo tenders, fries, coop sauce, pickles, choice of 4 sides.

BEVERAGE

Jolly Rancher Grape Slushee

Jolly Rancher Grape Slushee

$5.00Out of stock

16oz Jolly Rancher Grape Slushee

Jolly Rancher Watermelon Slushee

Jolly Rancher Watermelon Slushee

$5.00Out of stock

16oz Jolly Rancher Watermelon Slushee

Soda

Soda

$2.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Diet Mt. Dew, Dr. Pepper, Sunkist Orange, Tropicana Pink Lemonade, Lipton Brisk Unsweetened Tea

Water

Blue Raspberry Slushee

$5.00

Cherry Slushee

$5.00

CLOTHING

GRAMMA SLUSHEE T-SHIRT

$19.00

CHICKEN BUTT T-SHIRT

$19.00

OG BLACK T-SHIRT

$19.00

OG WHITE T-SHIRT

$19.00

LOGO HOODY BLACK

$39.00

LOGO HOODY YELLOW

$39.00

LOGO YELLOW HAT

$19.00

LOGO BLACK HAT

$19.00

LOGO WHITE HAT

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

102 20th Street SE Unit 600, Rochester, MN 55904

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
