  • Nashville Coop - Snelling Ave (NEW) - 300 Snelling Ave S
Nashville Coop - Snelling Ave (NEW) 300 Snelling Ave S

300 Snelling Ave S

St. Paul, MN 55105

Meal Baskets

Kids Meal

$7.00

2 Jumbo Strips served with light fries, pickle & sauce.

Texas Toast

$15.00

3 Jumbo Tenders served with Toast, Side of Fries, Coleslaw, Pickles, & Sauce.

Sammich

$14.00

2 Jumbo Tenders served on a butter bun, Fries, Coleslaw, Pickles & Sauce.

Strips

$13.00

3 Jumbo Tenders served with a Side of Fries, Pickles & Sauce.

Extras

Extra Strip

$3.00

Piece Of Toast

$0.75

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Pickles

$1.00

Brioche Bun

$2.00

Side Of Slaw

$2.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Coop Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

300 Snelling Ave S, St. Paul, MN 55105

