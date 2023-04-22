  • Home
Nashville Coop - Stadium Village (NEW) 856 SE Washington Ave

No reviews yet

856 SE Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55414

FOOD MENU

Meal Baskets

Kids Meal

$7.00

2 Jumbo Strips served with light fries, pickle & sauce.

Texas Toast

$15.00

3 Jumbo Tenders served with Toast, Side of Fries, Coleslaw, Pickles, & Sauce.

Sammich

$14.00

2 Jumbo Tenders served on a butter bun, Fries, Coleslaw, Pickles & Sauce.

Strips

$13.00

3 Jumbo Tenders served with a Side of Fries, Pickles & Sauce.

Extras

Extra Strip

$3.00

Piece Of Toast

$0.75

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Pickles

$1.00

Brioche Bun

$2.00

Side Of Slaw

$2.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Coop Sauce

$0.50

DRINKS MENU

Beverages

Gatorade

$2.49Out of stock

Fountain 22 Oz

$1.99Out of stock

Fountain 16 Oz

$1.69

Dole Lemonade

$2.25Out of stock

Life Water

$1.99Out of stock

Aquafina

$1.99

Bubbly

$1.99

Pure Leaf

$1.99

Bang

$2.99Out of stock

Starbucks

$2.99

Rock Star

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

856 SE Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

