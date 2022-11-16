Sandwiches
Chicken
American
NHC - Pacoima, CA 10750 Glenoaks Blvd Ste 3
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Nashville style hot chicken, choose up to 6 flavors & heat levels. We love spicy but we have more to offer. Appetizers and more!
10750 Glenoaks Blvd Ste 3, Pacoima, CA 91331
