Sandwiches
Chicken
American

NHC - Pacoima, CA 10750 Glenoaks Blvd Ste 3

10750 Glenoaks Blvd Ste 3

Pacoima, CA 91331

Nashville Tendo Plate
Nashville Toast Plate

Combos

Nashville Sando Plate

Nashville Sando Plate

$15.75

Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries. Halal.

Nashville Toast Plate

Nashville Toast Plate

$14.50

Two tenders on white toast bread with side of 5oz fries. Halal.

Nashville Hot Fries

Nashville Hot Fries

$15.25

Two chopped tenders, fries, coleslaw, and pickles. Halal.

Nashville Tendo Plate

Nashville Tendo Plate

$14.95

Three chicken tenders with side of 5oz fries. Halal.

Nashville Shrimp Plate

Nashville Shrimp Plate

$15.65

Two Shrimp sandos served with a side of 5oz fries.

Combos W/ Drinks

Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink

Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink

$13.99

Classic. Feeds 1. Halal.

Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink

Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink

$13.95

Classic. Feeds 1. Halal.

Chicken Sando 4pc, 2 Drinks

Chicken Sando 4pc, 2 Drinks

$24.99

Feeds 2. Halal.

Chicken Tendo 6pc, 2 Drinks

Chicken Tendo 6pc, 2 Drinks

$24.99

Feeds 2. Halal.

Appetizers

Mac & Cheese 8oz

Mac & Cheese 8oz

$4.75

Gooey Delicious Mac & Cheese

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Golden Popcorn Shrimp. Side of Pink Sauce.

Crazy Fries

Crazy Fries

$4.99

Fries, Coleslaw, Cheese Sauce, Pink Sauce.

Mac & cheese bites

Mac & cheese bites

$6.99
Jalapeno Poppers 6pc

Jalapeno Poppers 6pc

$5.99

Sides

Tendo

Tendo

$3.65

Tendo

Chicken Sando

Chicken Sando

$6.50

Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.

Fresh Coleslaw

Fresh Coleslaw

$3.99

Fresh colelsaw, sauced.

Fries 5oz

Fries 5oz

$4.25

Seasoned Fries. Side of ketchup.

Premium Ranch

Premium Ranch

$0.50

Premium Ranch.

Pink Sauce

Pink Sauce

$0.50

Sicker than your average.

Gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily.

Gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily.

$4.75

Gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily.

Tendo & Toast

Tendo & Toast

$4.65

Tendo on Toast Bread

Combos W/Mac & Cheese

Nashville Sando Plate W/ Mac & Cheese

Nashville Sando Plate W/ Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Two chicken sandos loaded with Mac & Cheese with a side of 5oz fries. Halal.

Nashville Toast Plate W/ Mac & Cheese

Nashville Toast Plate W/ Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Two tenders on white toast bread loaded with Mac & Cheese with a side of 5oz fries. Halal.

Nashville Hot Fries W/Mac & Cheese

Nashville Hot Fries W/Mac & Cheese

$17.25

Two chopped tenders, fries, Mac & Cheese, and pickles. Halal.

Chicken Sando, Mac & Cheese, Fries & Drink

Chicken Sando, Mac & Cheese, Fries & Drink

$14.99

Nashville sando loaded with mac & cheese instead of coleslaw. Feeds 1. Halal.

Chicken Sando 4pc W/Mac & Cheese , 2 Drinks

Chicken Sando 4pc W/Mac & Cheese , 2 Drinks

$27.99

4 piece Nashville Sandos, each loaded with Mac & Cheese. Feeds 2. Halal.

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$1.83

Can 12oz

Coca-Cola Diet

$1.83

Can 12oz

Dr.Pepper

$1.83

Can 12oz

Orange Soda

$1.83

Can 12oz

Sprite

$1.83

Can 12oz

Water

$1.50

Bottled Water 16.9oz

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Nashville style hot chicken, choose up to 6 flavors & heat levels. We love spicy but we have more to offer. Appetizers and more!

Website

Location

10750 Glenoaks Blvd Ste 3, Pacoima, CA 91331

Directions

Gallery
NHC - Pacoima, CA image
NHC - Pacoima, CA image
BG pic
NHC - Pacoima, CA image

