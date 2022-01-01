Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nashville Hot Chicken Pacoima, CA

review star

No reviews yet

10750 Glenoaks Blvd

Ste 3

Pacoima, CA 91331

Combos

Nashville Sando Plate

Nashville Sando Plate

$19.95

Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries. Halal.

Nashville Toast Plate

Nashville Toast Plate

$19.95

Two tenders on white toast bread with side of 5oz fries. Halal.

Nashville Hot Fries

Nashville Hot Fries

$17.95

Two chopped tenders, fries, coleslaw, and pickles. Halal.

Nashville Tendo Plate

Nashville Tendo Plate

$19.95

Three chicken tenders with side of 5oz fries. Halal.

Nashville Shrimp Plate

Nashville Shrimp Plate

$19.75

Two Shrimp sandos served with a side of 5oz fries.

Combos W/ Drinks

Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink

Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink

$15.99

Classic. Feeds 1. Halal.

Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink

Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink

$15.99

Classic. Feeds 1. Halal.

Chicken Sando 4pc, 2 Drinks

Chicken Sando 4pc, 2 Drinks

$27.99

Feeds 2. Halal.

Chicken Tendo 6pc, 2 Drinks

Chicken Tendo 6pc, 2 Drinks

$27.99

Feeds 2. Halal.

Appetizers

Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz

Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz

$4.95

Gooey Delicious Mac & Cheese

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Golden Popcorn Shrimp. Side of Pink Sauce.

Crazy Fries

Crazy Fries

$5.99

Fries, Coleslaw, Cheese Sauce, Pink Sauce.

Mac & Cheese bites 7pc

Mac & Cheese bites 7pc

$6.99
Jalapeno Poppers 6pc

Jalapeno Poppers 6pc

$6.95

Sides

Tendo

Tendo

$3.95

Tendo

Tendo & Toast

Tendo & Toast

$4.95

Tendo on Toast Bread

Chicken Sando

Chicken Sando

$6.95

Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.

Shrimp Sando

$6.95

Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.

Fries 5oz

Fries 5oz

$4.25

Seasoned Fries. Side of ketchup.

Fresh Coleslaw 4oz

Fresh Coleslaw 4oz

$3.99

Fresh colelsaw, sauced.

Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz

Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz

$4.95

Gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily.

Premium Ranch

Premium Ranch

$0.50

Premium Ranch.

Pink Sauce

Pink Sauce

$0.50

Sicker than your average.

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Can 12oz

Coca-Cola Diet

$2.00

Can 12oz

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Can 12oz

Orange Soda

$2.00

Can 12oz

Sprite

$2.00

Can 12oz

Water

$1.75

Bottled Water 16.9oz

Squirt

$1.83

Pepsi

$1.83

Pepsi Cherry

$1.83

7UP

$1.83

Grape Soda

$1.83

Sauces

Pink Sauce 1.5 oz

$0.50

Premium Ranch 1.5 oz

$0.50

Cheese Sauce 1.5 oz

$0.50

Honey Packet

$0.25

Ketchup Packet

$0.25
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Nashville style hot chicken, choose up to 6 flavors & heat levels. We love spicy but we have more to offer. Appetizers and more!

Website

Location

10750 Glenoaks Blvd, Ste 3, Pacoima, CA 91331

Directions

