Assembly Food Hall Horu Sushi AFH

5055 Broadway Place

Nashville, TN 37203

Popular Items

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
Vegetarian Crunchy Spicy Roll
Hurricane Shrimp Roll

Snacks

Miso Soup

$4.00

Edamame

$5.50

Spicy Edamame

$5.50

Shishito Peppers

$6.00

Spring Roll

$6.00

Pork Eggroll

$6.00

Potstickers

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Stuffed Jalapeno Tempura

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$9.50

Hamachi Crudo

$10.00

Tuna Tostadas

$12.00

Scottish Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Scottish Salmon Sashimi

$8.00

Hamachi Yellowtail Sushi

$7.00

Hamachi Yellowtail Sashimi

$9.00

Bigeye Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Bigeye Tuna Sashimi

$9.00

Unagi EEL Sushi

$7.00

Unagi EEL Sashimi

$9.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Pickled Ginger

$1.00

Side Wasabi

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side Ponzu

$1.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side YumYum Sauce

$1.00

Side Gluten Free Soy

$1.00

Side Nashville Sauce

$1.00

Specialties & Rolls

Ahi Tuna Tower

$14.00

California Roll

$8.00

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Eel Roll

$10.00

Truffle Salmon

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$13.00

Hamachi Tempura Roll

$13.00

Hurricane Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Oishii Cucumber

$15.00

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Snow Crab Roll

$16.00

Horu Roll

$17.00

Seafood Volcano Roll

$17.00

Chef Steve Roll

$17.00

Hamachi Wrapped

$18.00

Nashville Hot Roll

$19.00

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$12.00

Tuna Maki Roll

$8.00

Salmon Maki Roll

$8.00

Classic Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

Baked Alaska Roll

$17.00

Vegetarian Rolls

Avocado Maki Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Maki Roll

$7.00

Avocado & Cucumer Roll

$8.00

Vegetarian Crunchy Spicy Roll

$9.00

Vegetarian Futomaki Roll

$10.00

Vegetarian Truffle Roll

$12.00

Vegetarian Tempura Roll

$13.00

Vegetarian Hurricane Roll

$14.00

Vegetarian Horu Roll

$17.00

Drinks & Desserts

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Beverage

$4.00

Juice

$5.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Bottled Water

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Horu Sushi

Location

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

