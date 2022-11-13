- Home
- /
- Carson City
- /
- Nashville Social Club, Carson City
Nashville Social Club, Carson City
No reviews yet
1105 So Carson Street
Carson City, NV 89701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lil' Sumpin' Sumpin' Appetizers
Pimento Cheese Potato Skins (GF)
"BlessYour-Heart" Becky's famous pimento cheese spread all golden and gooey atop crispy potato skins, topped with flash fried herbs
Fried Green Tomatoes N Chow Chow (GF)
Crunchy, cornmeal-dredged fried green tomato slices, cozied up alongside a lil' Chow Chow and house-made Green Goddess for dippin'
Smothers N Snacks Board (GF, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian Available)
An abundant spread to make momma proud featuring pimento cheese, Wild Alaskan smoked salmon dip, smoky and cured ham, muenster cheese, Chow Chow, spiced pecans, Castelvetrano olives, house-made mustard, rice crackers and flat bread.
Country Sausage Hush Puppies (GF)
Savory crumbled sausage and golden melted cheese biscuit bites served with house-made Buttermilk Ranch
Brick Oven-Fired Veggies (GF, Keto, Vegan, Vegetarian, Paleo)
Scrumptious seasonal veggie assortment (all roasty, toasty and golden) served with kale chips N house-made Green Goddess for dippin'
Wild Alaskan Smoked Sockeye Salmon Dip (GF)
Heritage recipe from generations of family still fishing the Copper River in Cordova, Alaska...rich and creamy, served with rice crackers, topped with green onions
Angel Biscuits
Fresh from the oven, all flaky N fabulous with our very own Peach Bourbon Jam. "Misbeehaven" local honey (Nashville Hot or Sweet) and oh so creamy house-made butter
Social-Style "Sexy" Fries (GF)
Golden fries topped with crispy pulled "Sexy Pork", sweet hot peppers, grated parmesan cheese and flash fried herbs.
Naturally Caramelized Baked Sweet Potato (GF, Vegetarian)
Nature's own comfort food adorned with oh so creamy house-made butter, "Misbeehaven" local honey (Nashville Hot & Sweet), topped with flakes of Maldon sea salt
Almond, Cheddar N Roasted Jalapeno Flatbread (GF, Keto)
A flatbread that's fixin' to leave you speechless. Served with "Misbeehaven" local honey (Nashville Hot or sweet) N house-made butter. (sticker shock? Us too. Turns out almonds hang low but flour prices are high. Bottom line? Your wellbeing is worth it.)
Tennessee Whiskey Peach N Pepper Bisque (GF, Keto, Vegan, Paleo, Vegetarian)
When it comes to eatin' preferences, we gotchu. Savor this cuppa soup topped with flash fried herbs.
Fried Okra
Lettuce Please You Tossed Salads
Peppery Peach and Pecan Salad (GF)
Fresh mixed greens tossed with goat cheese crumbles, house-made Peach-Dijon Dressing, torn basil leaves, sweet and spicy pecans
Cherry N Artisan Blue (GF)
Tender gem lettuce tossed with dried cherries, candied walnuts, pickled red onions, local artisan blue and house-made Honey-Tarragon Balsamic.
Tennessee Bourbon BLT (GF, Keto Available)
Mixed lettuces, kale & mustard greens tossed with cherry tomatoes, bourbon-maple bacon, grated white cheddar, green onion, Nashville Social croutons and house-made Buttermilk Ranch or Artisan Blue
House Harvest Salad (GF, Keto Available)
Shaved cucumbers, red onion, radish, cherry tomatoes, Nashville Social croutons and mixed greens tossed with a choice of house-made dressing: Buttermilk Ranch, Peach-Dijon, Artisan Blue, Green Goddess, Honey-Tarragon Balsamic, EVOO/Vinegar
Feelin' Social Burgers and Sandwiches
Chicken N Biscuit Sliders (GF Available)
Sweet tea-brined, Mary's free range fried chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, "Misbeehaven" local honey on freshly baked Angel biscuits. Make it Nashville Hot!
FGT/BLT
Fried Green Tomato (FGT) and maple bourbon bacon awesomeness lifts this BLT sandwich to heavenly heights. With a perfect spread of mayo on fresh country bread.
Music City Burger
Juicy, flavorFULL half pound American Wagyu burger topped with pimento cheese, Chow Chow, caramelized onion, served on buttery, toasted brioche bun
(Not Justa) Burger
Juicy, flavorFULL half pound American Wagyu burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & house-made pickles, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun.
Social-Style "Sexy Pork" Sandwich
Low and slow roasted pulled "Sexy Pork" with signature coleslaw, house sauce, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun
Grilled Pimento Cheese
Grilled pimento and muenster cheese all lushly melted on toasty, golden country bread (Psst...Try it with the bisque and dip your sandwich like you did when you were a kid)
Brick Oven Pizzas
FGT Margherita Pizza (Vegetarian, GF available)
Gotta love a "Margarita" right? Try takin' this Southern Cadillac of pizzas for a spin. Fried Green Tomato (FGT) & chunky red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, torn basil leaves, grated parmesan on our EVOO-rubbed, soul-satisfying hand-made crust.
Gramma Rosati's White (GF Available)
Castelvetrano olives, roasted garlic, white anchovy, fresh oregano N mozzarella, topped with grated parmesan on our EVOO rubbed, soul-satisfying hand-made crust.
Wild Smoked Salmon Pizza (GF Available)
Heritage recipe from generations of family still fishing in Cordova, Alaska...rich, melty and creamy spread atop our EVOO rubbed, soul-satisfying hand-tossed crust, topped with flash fried herbs and green onion.
Bourbon Pork and Peach Pizza
Low N slow roasted pulled "Sexy Pork", charred peaches, goat cheese, caramelized onions, spicy pecans, tarragon on our EVOO-rubbed, soul-satisfying hand -made crust.
Poppa Tom's Pizza
Creamy collared greens, prosciutto ham, fresh mozzarella, sweet hot red peppers, grated parmesan folded on our EVOO-rubbed, soul satisfying hand-made crust.
Cheese Pizza (GF Available)
Keeping it simple with just fresh Italian red sauce, mozzarella and grated parmesan cheese on our hand-made crust.
Pepperoni Pizza (GF Available)
For kids of all ages...crispy pepperoni, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and grated parmesan on our hand-tossed crust.
Hearty Homestyle Main Dishes
Heapin' Platter of Fried Chicken - Nashville Hot or Regular (GF)
Mary's Free Range sweet tea-brined fried chicken; a full breast, leg, thigh and wing, with signature coleslaw, house-made pickles N golden french fries. Ask for "Misbeehaven" local honey (Nashville hot or sweet) to drizzle atop.
Chicken and Waffles - Nashville Hot or Regular
Mary's sweet tea-brined free-range fried chicken breast served atop two "Minnie Pearl" sugar waffles with genuine Vermont Grade A dark amber maple syrup and oh so creamy house-made butter
Shrimp and grits (GF)
Blackened wild shrimp atop creamy, cheesy grits topped with maple bourbon bacon and bright green onion. Yes, folks, You're welcome
Social-Style "Sexy" Mac N Cheese
Made-to-order white cheddar cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta and topped with low and slow roasted crispy pulled "Sexy Pork", maple bourbon bacon, flash fried herbs and grated parmesan. (Hafta have! Not low carb, not recommended by your cardiologist and NOT something you want to miss)
Maple-Brined Smoked Pork Chop (GF)
Dive into this lush ten ounce applewood smoked, maple-brined pork chop, served with sweet potato hash, house sauce and brick oven-fired seasonal veggies.
Rib Eye Special
Lamb Chop Special
Sunday Supper Adult
Sunday Supper Child
Ossobuco
Kid's Menu
Ala Carte Sides
Golden French Fries (GF)
Angel Biscuit
with house made butter & Misbeehaven honey (Nashville hot or regular)
Signature Coleslaw (GF, Keto, Vegetarian)
Bacon-ey Collared Greens (Vegan available)
Mac N Cheese (Vegetarian)
Cheesy Grits (GF, Vegetarian)
Chow Chow (GF, Keto, Vegan)
4oz Side harvest salad
Side Waffle
Side Shrimp
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Fried Chicken breast
Side Ribs
Side Sausage
Extra syrup
Draft Beer
Canned/Bottled Beer
2 Towns Bright Cider
2 Towns Cosmic Crisp
805 Mind Haze
Bud
Bud Light
Coors
Coors Light
Deschutes Fresh squeezed IPA
Heineken 0.0 N/A
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Modelo
Montucky Blonde Ale
New Belgium Trippel
Omission (GF)
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Stella Artois
Topo Chico
White Claw
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bringing the Spirit of Music City to Carson City. Live Music and Modern Southern Cuisine! Summer '22
1105 So Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701