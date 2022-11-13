Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nashville Social Club, Carson City

review star

No reviews yet

1105 So Carson Street

Carson City, NV 89701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

House Harvest Salad (GF, Keto Available)
Social-Style "Sexy Pork" Sandwich
FGT/BLT

Lil' Sumpin' Sumpin' Appetizers

Pimento Cheese Potato Skins (GF)

$9.25

"BlessYour-Heart" Becky's famous pimento cheese spread all golden and gooey atop crispy potato skins, topped with flash fried herbs

Fried Green Tomatoes N Chow Chow (GF)

$8.75Out of stock

Crunchy, cornmeal-dredged fried green tomato slices, cozied up alongside a lil' Chow Chow and house-made Green Goddess for dippin'

Smothers N Snacks Board (GF, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian Available)

$24.95

An abundant spread to make momma proud featuring pimento cheese, Wild Alaskan smoked salmon dip, smoky and cured ham, muenster cheese, Chow Chow, spiced pecans, Castelvetrano olives, house-made mustard, rice crackers and flat bread.

Country Sausage Hush Puppies (GF)

$8.75

Savory crumbled sausage and golden melted cheese biscuit bites served with house-made Buttermilk Ranch

Brick Oven-Fired Veggies (GF, Keto, Vegan, Vegetarian, Paleo)

$11.75

Scrumptious seasonal veggie assortment (all roasty, toasty and golden) served with kale chips N house-made Green Goddess for dippin'

Wild Alaskan Smoked Sockeye Salmon Dip (GF)

$12.95

Heritage recipe from generations of family still fishing the Copper River in Cordova, Alaska...rich and creamy, served with rice crackers, topped with green onions

Angel Biscuits

$6.50

Fresh from the oven, all flaky N fabulous with our very own Peach Bourbon Jam. "Misbeehaven" local honey (Nashville Hot or Sweet) and oh so creamy house-made butter

Social-Style "Sexy" Fries (GF)

$11.95

Golden fries topped with crispy pulled "Sexy Pork", sweet hot peppers, grated parmesan cheese and flash fried herbs.

Naturally Caramelized Baked Sweet Potato (GF, Vegetarian)

$7.25Out of stock

Nature's own comfort food adorned with oh so creamy house-made butter, "Misbeehaven" local honey (Nashville Hot & Sweet), topped with flakes of Maldon sea salt

Almond, Cheddar N Roasted Jalapeno Flatbread (GF, Keto)

$11.75

A flatbread that's fixin' to leave you speechless. Served with "Misbeehaven" local honey (Nashville Hot or sweet) N house-made butter. (sticker shock? Us too. Turns out almonds hang low but flour prices are high. Bottom line? Your wellbeing is worth it.)

Tennessee Whiskey Peach N Pepper Bisque (GF, Keto, Vegan, Paleo, Vegetarian)

$6.75

When it comes to eatin' preferences, we gotchu. Savor this cuppa soup topped with flash fried herbs.

Fried Okra

$8.00

Lettuce Please You Tossed Salads

Peppery Peach and Pecan Salad (GF)

$11.45

Fresh mixed greens tossed with goat cheese crumbles, house-made Peach-Dijon Dressing, torn basil leaves, sweet and spicy pecans

Cherry N Artisan Blue (GF)

$13.45

Tender gem lettuce tossed with dried cherries, candied walnuts, pickled red onions, local artisan blue and house-made Honey-Tarragon Balsamic.

Tennessee Bourbon BLT (GF, Keto Available)

$13.25

Mixed lettuces, kale & mustard greens tossed with cherry tomatoes, bourbon-maple bacon, grated white cheddar, green onion, Nashville Social croutons and house-made Buttermilk Ranch or Artisan Blue

House Harvest Salad (GF, Keto Available)

$7.95

Shaved cucumbers, red onion, radish, cherry tomatoes, Nashville Social croutons and mixed greens tossed with a choice of house-made dressing: Buttermilk Ranch, Peach-Dijon, Artisan Blue, Green Goddess, Honey-Tarragon Balsamic, EVOO/Vinegar

Feelin' Social Burgers and Sandwiches

Served with your choice of Golden French Fries (GF), House Salad, Coleslaw or "Love All Y'All" Red Pepper/Peach Bisque (GF, Keto, Paleo, Vegan)

Chicken N Biscuit Sliders (GF Available)

$11.95

Sweet tea-brined, Mary's free range fried chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, "Misbeehaven" local honey on freshly baked Angel biscuits. Make it Nashville Hot!

FGT/BLT

$14.95

Fried Green Tomato (FGT) and maple bourbon bacon awesomeness lifts this BLT sandwich to heavenly heights. With a perfect spread of mayo on fresh country bread.

Music City Burger

$16.95

Juicy, flavorFULL half pound American Wagyu burger topped with pimento cheese, Chow Chow, caramelized onion, served on buttery, toasted brioche bun

(Not Justa) Burger

$14.75

Juicy, flavorFULL half pound American Wagyu burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & house-made pickles, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun.

Social-Style "Sexy Pork" Sandwich

$13.45

Low and slow roasted pulled "Sexy Pork" with signature coleslaw, house sauce, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$10.75

Grilled pimento and muenster cheese all lushly melted on toasty, golden country bread (Psst...Try it with the bisque and dip your sandwich like you did when you were a kid)

Brick Oven Pizzas

Honoring our roots (Southern Italian and Southern Tennessean) with personal pizzas, baked at 750 degrees in our brick oven (Google the "Caputo" flour we use - add QR code

FGT Margherita Pizza (Vegetarian, GF available)

$15.25

Gotta love a "Margarita" right? Try takin' this Southern Cadillac of pizzas for a spin. Fried Green Tomato (FGT) & chunky red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, torn basil leaves, grated parmesan on our EVOO-rubbed, soul-satisfying hand-made crust.

Gramma Rosati's White (GF Available)

$15.25

Castelvetrano olives, roasted garlic, white anchovy, fresh oregano N mozzarella, topped with grated parmesan on our EVOO rubbed, soul-satisfying hand-made crust.

Wild Smoked Salmon Pizza (GF Available)

$18.25

Heritage recipe from generations of family still fishing in Cordova, Alaska...rich, melty and creamy spread atop our EVOO rubbed, soul-satisfying hand-tossed crust, topped with flash fried herbs and green onion.

Bourbon Pork and Peach Pizza

$17.75

Low N slow roasted pulled "Sexy Pork", charred peaches, goat cheese, caramelized onions, spicy pecans, tarragon on our EVOO-rubbed, soul-satisfying hand -made crust.

Poppa Tom's Pizza

$17.45

Creamy collared greens, prosciutto ham, fresh mozzarella, sweet hot red peppers, grated parmesan folded on our EVOO-rubbed, soul satisfying hand-made crust.

Cheese Pizza (GF Available)

$10.45

Keeping it simple with just fresh Italian red sauce, mozzarella and grated parmesan cheese on our hand-made crust.

Pepperoni Pizza (GF Available)

$12.95

For kids of all ages...crispy pepperoni, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and grated parmesan on our hand-tossed crust.

Hearty Homestyle Main Dishes

With its Nashville roots, this heritage "soul food" embodies the warmth and hospitality of the South and is described as "glorious vittles served with utmost informality"

Heapin' Platter of Fried Chicken - Nashville Hot or Regular (GF)

$28.75

Mary's Free Range sweet tea-brined fried chicken; a full breast, leg, thigh and wing, with signature coleslaw, house-made pickles N golden french fries. Ask for "Misbeehaven" local honey (Nashville hot or sweet) to drizzle atop.

Chicken and Waffles - Nashville Hot or Regular

$21.25

Mary's sweet tea-brined free-range fried chicken breast served atop two "Minnie Pearl" sugar waffles with genuine Vermont Grade A dark amber maple syrup and oh so creamy house-made butter

Shrimp and grits (GF)

$18.75

Blackened wild shrimp atop creamy, cheesy grits topped with maple bourbon bacon and bright green onion. Yes, folks, You're welcome

Social-Style "Sexy" Mac N Cheese

$17.45

Made-to-order white cheddar cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta and topped with low and slow roasted crispy pulled "Sexy Pork", maple bourbon bacon, flash fried herbs and grated parmesan. (Hafta have! Not low carb, not recommended by your cardiologist and NOT something you want to miss)

Maple-Brined Smoked Pork Chop (GF)

$26.45

Dive into this lush ten ounce applewood smoked, maple-brined pork chop, served with sweet potato hash, house sauce and brick oven-fired seasonal veggies.

Rib Eye Special

$55.00

Lamb Chop Special

$35.00

Sunday Supper Adult

$24.95

Sunday Supper Child

$9.95

Ossobuco

$40.00

Kid's Menu

This menu's fixin' to charm the hungriest of lil' ones. Served up with choice of golden french fries (GF), cookie or fruit

A Burger for Small Hands

$8.50

Grilled Ham-n-Muenster Cheese Sammie

$8.50

(Justa) Grilled Muenster Cheese Sammie

$8.50

Mac-n-Cheese

$8.50

Golden Chicken Tender strips (GF)

$8.50

Side fruit

$3.00

Ala Carte Sides

Golden French Fries (GF)

$4.75

Angel Biscuit

$3.00

with house made butter & Misbeehaven honey (Nashville hot or regular)

Signature Coleslaw (GF, Keto, Vegetarian)

$4.25

Bacon-ey Collared Greens (Vegan available)

$4.75

Mac N Cheese (Vegetarian)

$6.25

Cheesy Grits (GF, Vegetarian)

$4.25

Chow Chow (GF, Keto, Vegan)

$4.25

4oz Side harvest salad

$4.99

Side Waffle

$4.25

Side Shrimp

$9.25

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Side Fried Chicken breast

$7.95

Side Ribs

$8.95

Side Sausage

$5.95

Extra syrup

N/A

Black Rifle Iced Coffee

$6.00

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Red Bull

$6.00

Root Beer

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

OJ

$3.25

Juice

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$4.00

Draft Beer

Firestone 805

$7.00+

Lagunitas Little Sumpin'

$7.00+

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

$7.00+

Rotating Tap - Brewer's Cab Dirty Wookie

$7.00+

Rotating Tap - Blueberry Blackberry Sour

$7.00+

Shoe Tree Ash Canyon Amber

$7.00+

Lagunitas Beer Special

$5.00

Canned/Bottled Beer

2 Towns Bright Cider

$6.00

2 Towns Cosmic Crisp

$6.00

805 Mind Haze

$6.00

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Deschutes Fresh squeezed IPA

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Montucky Blonde Ale

$6.00

New Belgium Trippel

$8.50

Omission (GF)

$6.00Out of stock

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bringing the Spirit of Music City to Carson City. Live Music and Modern Southern Cuisine! Summer '22

Location

1105 So Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701

