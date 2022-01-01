Chicken
Food Trucks
Sandwiches
NHC - Lancaster
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
40621 177th Street East, Lake Los Angeles, CA 93535
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
4.1 • 763
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurant
Jamba - 001147 - 47th Street Pavilion
4.7 • 1,217
38107-B 47th Street East Palmdale, CA 93552
View restaurant
Jamba - 000476 - Palmdale Marketplace
4.7 • 1,539
39340-D 10th Street W. Palmdale, CA 93551
View restaurant