Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
2825 Hathaway Rd
Richmond, VA 23225
Popular Items
Mezze
Beef Kibbe 3
3 Deep fried ground beef and cracked wheat croquettes stuffed with ground beef, onion, and pine nuts, served with yogurt.
Kibbeh Nayeh
Tabouleh
Chopped parsley, tomato, onion, mint, cracked wheat, lemon juice, and olive oil.
Hummus
A creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic topped with olive oil.
Babaganous
A smokey eggplant dip blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic.
GLUTEN FREE BREAD
Fettoush Salad
Greens, tomato, green peppers, scallions, parsley, radish, cucumbers, and pita chips with house made dressing.
Grape Leaves
Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, tomatoes, mint, olive oil, and lemon.
Mezza Platter
Crispy Brussels
Brussels sprouts fried and tossed in maple syrup, za'atar, topped with almonds.
Cauliflower
sprinkled with za'atar and drizzled with tahini
Halloumi
Falafel 8
Falafel 4
Handmade Pies
Phoenician Bowls
Arwad
Char-grilled chicken kebab atop Field greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olives, feta, freshly baked pita and lemon-olive oil dressing
Sydon
our traditional Fettoush salad of tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onion, parsley, mint, bell pepper, radish, olive oil, pomegranate molasses, pita
Trye Chicken
Natalie’s rice, chicken Shawarma, Baba Ghannouj, Hummus, coriander carrots, Tabbouleh, Sumac blistered tomatoes, garlic sauce
Byblos Shrimp
Natalie’s rice, seared shrimp, harissa, tabbouleh, coriander carrots, sumac blistered tomatoes, charred lemon, tahini dressing
Beirut Beef
Natalie’s rice, beef shawarma, hummus, coriander carrots, sumac blistered tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, tahini dressing
Handheld Original
Kafta Burger
Char-grilled beef and lamb with spices, garlic sauce, crimson slaw, harissa aioli, grilled herb focaccia
Halloumi burger
Char-grilled beef and lamb, melted halloumi cheese, with spices, garlic sauce, crimson slaw, harissa aioli, grilled herb focaccia
Falafel Wrap 4
Falafel shredded Greens, tomato, Radish and Tahini in a wrap
Mediterranean garden hummus wrap (V)
Grilled whole wheat wrap filled with hummus, marinated vegetables, coriander carrots, feta cheese and tahini dressing
Chicken Shawarma wrap
Marinated and grilled chicken in a whole wheat wrap with greens, tomatoes, pickles, turnips and garlic sauce
Ribeye Shawarma beef wrap
marinated and grilled beef in a whole wheat wrap with greens, tomatoes, onions, pickles, turnips, tahini dressing
chicken kebab wrap
skewered and char-grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and garlic sauce, whole wheat wrap
Signature entrees
Kebabs
Served with marinated, grilled vegetable skewer and Natalie’s rice
Mixed grill
Skewers of grilled vegetables, Chicken, kafta and shrimp, served atop Natalie’s rice with hummus, harissa & garlic sauce
Mediterranean roasted salmon
Partner Med 3 Shrimp \tuna
Lamb Shank
Slow braised in sherry and Lebanese spices, served with batata harra, grilled asparagus, gremolata and mint infused jus
Moussaka With Rice
Simmered eggplant, chickpeas, garlic, and onion cooked in a tomato sauce. Served with rice.
Ferrouj Mishwi
Traditional Lebanese grilled 1/2 chicken with garlic, lemon and spices, batata Harra, braised greens, coriander carrots, charred lemon
Our famous shawarma platter
Served with Natalie’s rice, pickles, and garlic sauce with chicken or hummus with beef
impossible Kefta kebab
Family Style
Chicken Shawarma Family
Family style meals (for 2 or 4 people) Served with Natalie’s rice and Fettoush salad Sliced and marinated chicken grilled with tomatoes.
Beef Shawarma Family
Sliced and marinated beef grilled with tomatoes and onions.
Mix Shawarma Family
A mix of beef and chicken shawarma.
Chicken Kebab Family
Marinated grilled chicken, served with grilled peppers, onions, and tomato.
Kefta Kebab Family
A mix of ground beef and ground lamb grilled on skewers served with grilled peppers, onions, and tomato.
Family Salad 2
Family Salad 4
Hathaway Daily
grilled chicken salad
Char-grilled chicken kebab atop Field greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olives, feta, freshly baked pita and lemon-garlic dressing
Curry zucchini soup
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Harissa Vegetable kebab
Char-grilled ribeye
Risotto Noir with Shrimp
Stuffed Cabbage
Watermelon Salad
Desserts
Baklava
CRISPY PASTRY OF PHYLLO, LEMON SYRUP, WALNUTS AND BUTTER
Knafa
Warm akawi cheese topped with a semolina crust, drizzled with rosewater syrup and pistachio. To-go version served cold to be heated at home
Nammura
SEMOLINA-YOGURT CAKE SCENTED WITH ROSE WATER SYRUP, GARNISHED WITH PISTACHIOS AND ALMONDS
Sampler
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE (GF)
DECADENT SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE, RASPBERRY COULIS AND CRISPY RASPBERRIES
Kids
Kids Chicken Pizza
kids menu is meant for children under 12. otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.
Kids Cheese Pizza
kids menu is meant for children under 12. otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.
Kids Tenders
kids menu is meant for children under 12. otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.
Kids Chicken Kebab
kids menu is meant for children under 12. otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.
Kids Kafta
kids menu is meant for children under 12. otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.
Kids Falafel
kids menu is meant for children under 12. otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Sides & Sauces
2 oz Garlic Sauce
16 oz Garlic Sauce
16 oz Hot Sauce
16 oz Tahini Sauce
2 oz Tahini
Extra Pita (5 pieces)
8 oz Garlic Sauce
8 oz Hot Sauce
8 oz Tahini
Fresh Veg
Grilled Veg
Mac N Cheese
Pickles & Turnips
Side Fries
Side Rice
Side Salad
Side Kefta
Tortilla Wrap
Shrimp Kebab
With Entree side hummus
Batatahara
Vibe Fest
Come enjoy the delicious cuisine and legendary hospitality of Lebanon! Located in the West End of Richmond, Natalie's offers delicious Lebanese food in a relaxed, approachable atmosphere. Come taste the wonders of Lebanon today!
2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond, VA 23225