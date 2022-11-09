Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon imageView gallery

Natalie's Taste of Lebanon

2825 Hathaway Rd

Richmond, VA 23225

Popular Items

Beirut Beef

Mezze

Beef Kibbe 3

Beef Kibbe 3

$11.00

3 Deep fried ground beef and cracked wheat croquettes stuffed with ground beef, onion, and pine nuts, served with yogurt.

Kibbeh Nayeh

$15.00Out of stock
Tabouleh

Tabouleh

$5.00

Chopped parsley, tomato, onion, mint, cracked wheat, lemon juice, and olive oil.

Hummus

Hummus

$5.00

A creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic topped with olive oil.

Babaganous

Babaganous

$5.00

A smokey eggplant dip blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic.

GLUTEN FREE BREAD

Fettoush Salad

$9.00

Greens, tomato, green peppers, scallions, parsley, radish, cucumbers, and pita chips with house made dressing.

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$9.00

Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, tomatoes, mint, olive oil, and lemon.

Mezza Platter

$15.00+
Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$9.00

Brussels sprouts fried and tossed in maple syrup, za'atar, topped with almonds.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$9.00

sprinkled with za'atar and drizzled with tahini

Halloumi

$12.00

Falafel 8

$10.00

Falafel 4

$6.00

Handmade Pies

Cheese Pies

$8.00

Four crispy pies filled with feta, mozzarella, tomato, onion and Za'tar

sabusek

$10.00

Four crispy ground beef, onion and pine nut pies

Spinach Pies

$8.00

Four crispy pies filled with spinach, tomato, onion, Lemon and Sumac

Pie Combo

$14.00

two sambusek, two Cheese pies and two spinach pies

Phoenician Bowls

Arwad

$15.00

Char-grilled chicken kebab atop Field greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olives, feta, freshly baked pita and lemon-olive oil dressing

Sydon

$9.00

our traditional Fettoush salad of tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onion, parsley, mint, bell pepper, radish, olive oil, pomegranate molasses, pita

Trye Chicken

$14.00

Natalie’s rice, chicken Shawarma, Baba Ghannouj, Hummus, coriander carrots, Tabbouleh, Sumac blistered tomatoes, garlic sauce

Byblos Shrimp

$16.00

Natalie’s rice, seared shrimp, harissa, tabbouleh, coriander carrots, sumac blistered tomatoes, charred lemon, tahini dressing

Beirut Beef

$15.00

Natalie’s rice, beef shawarma, hummus, coriander carrots, sumac blistered tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, tahini dressing

Handheld Original

All sandwiches served with French fries or marinated Mediterranean vegetables

Kafta Burger

$14.00

Char-grilled beef and lamb with spices, garlic sauce, crimson slaw, harissa aioli, grilled herb focaccia

Halloumi burger

$15.00

Char-grilled beef and lamb, melted halloumi cheese, with spices, garlic sauce, crimson slaw, harissa aioli, grilled herb focaccia

Falafel Wrap 4

$12.00

Falafel shredded Greens, tomato, Radish and Tahini in a wrap

Mediterranean garden hummus wrap (V)

$12.00

Grilled whole wheat wrap filled with hummus, marinated vegetables, coriander carrots, feta cheese and tahini dressing

Chicken Shawarma wrap

$14.00

Marinated and grilled chicken in a whole wheat wrap with greens, tomatoes, pickles, turnips and garlic sauce

Ribeye Shawarma beef wrap

$15.00

marinated and grilled beef in a whole wheat wrap with greens, tomatoes, onions, pickles, turnips, tahini dressing

chicken kebab wrap

$15.00

skewered and char-grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and garlic sauce, whole wheat wrap

Signature entrees

Kebabs

$18.00+

Served with marinated, grilled vegetable skewer and Natalie’s rice

Mixed grill

$30.00

Skewers of grilled vegetables, Chicken, kafta and shrimp, served atop Natalie’s rice with hummus, harissa & garlic sauce

Mediterranean roasted salmon

$24.00

Partner Med 3 Shrimp \tuna

$26.00

Lamb Shank

$30.00

Slow braised in sherry and Lebanese spices, served with batata harra, grilled asparagus, gremolata and mint infused jus

Moussaka With Rice

$16.00

Simmered eggplant, chickpeas, garlic, and onion cooked in a tomato sauce. Served with rice.

Ferrouj Mishwi

$22.00

Traditional Lebanese grilled 1/2 chicken with garlic, lemon and spices, batata Harra, braised greens, coriander carrots, charred lemon

Our famous shawarma platter

$17.00+

Served with Natalie’s rice, pickles, and garlic sauce with chicken or hummus with beef

impossible Kefta kebab

$20.00

Family Style

Chicken Shawarma Family

$30.00

Family style meals (for 2 or 4 people) Served with Natalie’s rice and Fettoush salad Sliced and marinated chicken grilled with tomatoes.

Beef Shawarma Family

$32.00

Sliced and marinated beef grilled with tomatoes and onions.

Mix Shawarma Family

Mix Shawarma Family

$32.00

A mix of beef and chicken shawarma.

Chicken Kebab Family

$30.00

Marinated grilled chicken, served with grilled peppers, onions, and tomato.

Kefta Kebab Family

$30.00

A mix of ground beef and ground lamb grilled on skewers served with grilled peppers, onions, and tomato.

Hathaway Daily

grilled chicken salad

$12.00

Char-grilled chicken kebab atop Field greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olives, feta, freshly baked pita and lemon-garlic dressing

Curry zucchini soup

$5.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Harissa Vegetable kebab

$14.00

Char-grilled ribeye

$30.00

Risotto Noir with Shrimp

$16.00

Stuffed Cabbage

$16.00

Watermelon Salad

$7.00

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$7.00

CRISPY PASTRY OF PHYLLO, LEMON SYRUP, WALNUTS AND BUTTER

Knafa

Knafa

$8.00

Warm akawi cheese topped with a semolina crust, drizzled with rosewater syrup and pistachio. To-go version served cold to be heated at home

Nammura

Nammura

$8.00

SEMOLINA-YOGURT CAKE SCENTED WITH ROSE WATER SYRUP, GARNISHED WITH PISTACHIOS AND ALMONDS

Sampler

$16.00

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE (GF)

$8.00

DECADENT SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE, RASPBERRY COULIS AND CRISPY RASPBERRIES

Kids

All kid meals served WITH small SALAD AND FRENCH FRIES

Kids Chicken Pizza

$8.00

kids menu is meant for children under 12. otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

kids menu is meant for children under 12. otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.

Kids Tenders

$7.00

kids menu is meant for children under 12. otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.

Kids Chicken Kebab

$7.00

kids menu is meant for children under 12. otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.

Kids Kafta

$7.00

kids menu is meant for children under 12. otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.

Kids Falafel

$7.00

kids menu is meant for children under 12. otherwise, a $4 upcharge will be added.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Sides & Sauces

2 oz Garlic Sauce

$1.00

16 oz Garlic Sauce

$11.00

16 oz Hot Sauce

$11.00

16 oz Tahini Sauce

$11.00

2 oz Tahini

$1.50

Extra Pita (5 pieces)

$3.00

8 oz Garlic Sauce

$6.00

8 oz Hot Sauce

$6.00

8 oz Tahini

$6.00

Fresh Veg

$3.00

Grilled Veg

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Pickles & Turnips

$2.50

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Kefta

$10.00

Tortilla Wrap

$1.50

Shrimp Kebab

$7.00

With Entree side hummus

$1.00

Batatahara

$4.00

Vibe Fest

Tenders/ Fries

$10.00

Falafel wrap

$10.00

Chicken Shawarma

$11.00

Beef Shawarma

$11.00

Lebanese Donuts

$5.00

Martha's Nammoura

$5.00

Baklava

$5.00

Hummus Sm

$5.00

Hummus Lg

$8.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bold Orange Crush 12oz

$8.00

Butter Chardonnay

$7.00

Amble Chase Rose

$7.00

Cheese Pies

$3.00+

Restaurant info

Come enjoy the delicious cuisine and legendary hospitality of Lebanon! Located in the West End of Richmond, Natalie's offers delicious Lebanese food in a relaxed, approachable atmosphere. Come taste the wonders of Lebanon today!

Website

Location

2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond, VA 23225

Directions

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon image

