Natalie's Classic Grill

DIP SHIT FOR VEGETABLES

$5.99

We have created a really unique taste in our Dip Shit for Vegetables (and Chips). Makes a welcome contribution to a party, or to just indulge yourself in private. With its slightly hot taste, you are subtlety encouraged to sip your adult beverage of choice slightly faster than normal. Mix the envelope with eight ounces of sour cream and allow to chill for an hour. Then dip your favorite veggies or chips, or even put it on a baked potato. No longer will you wince every time you hear Dip Shit, they’re not talking about you.