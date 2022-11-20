Restaurant header imageView gallery

Natalie's Classic Grill

380 Fm 416

Streetman, TX 75859

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Link Wrap
Breakfast Tacos
Cheeseburger

Kid Menu

Kid Hamburger

$5.00

Beef patty served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.50

Beef patty served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo. Choose your choice of American or Cheddar cheese.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Warm melted American cheese between toasted bread.

Kid Chicken Nuggets 4pc

$5.00Out of stock

4 pc nuggets with a side of fries.

Kid Chicken Tenders 2pc

$5.00

2 pcs with gravy, toast and a side of fries.

Kid Steak Fingers 2pc

$5.00

2 pcs with gravy, toast and a side of fries.

Kid House Salad

$2.50

Chopped lettuce, sliced cucumbers, diced tomato, chopped red onion, croutons, and shredded cheese.

Kid Caesar Salad

$2.50

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan cheese, Croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Quick Eats

Hotdogs

$4.50+

Choose between a footlong or regular sized hotdog.

Hot Link Wrap

$3.50

Beasley's Hot link wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap

$3.50

Beasley's jalapeno cheddar sausage wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Sausage Wrap

$3.50

Beasley's regular sausage wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Crispy Fries topped with shredded cheese, and crispy bacon served with ranch.

Loaded Tots

$8.50

Crispy Tots topped with shredded cheese, ground beef, bacon, lettuce, jalapeño.

Soft Taco

$2.00

Choose between a soft corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.

Crispy Taco

$2.00

Crispy corn tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.

Tostadas

$3.25

Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat and toppings.

Quesadilla

$8.00+

Choose between beef, chicken, or cheese, served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Elote En Vaso

$4.00

Corn in a cup with mayo, butter, lime juice, Mexican crema, Tajin, and cotija cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.50+

Comes with your choice of Ranch Or Marinara

Nachos

$3.00

Tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded cheese, and sliced jalapenos.

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with rice, refried beans, queso, shredded cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Choose your choice of ground beef, beef or chicken fajitas.

Jalapeno Corn Nuggets

$5.00Out of stock

Jalapeno corn nuggets fried to a golden brown.

Chips & Queso

$5.50

Basket of tortilla chips served with creamy queso.

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Basket of tortilla chips served with delicious salsa.

Wrap

$8.50

Frito Pie

$5.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Choose one meat and three ingredients to build your burrito.

Breakfast Tacos

$3.50

Choose 1 meat and two ingredients to build your tacos.

Make Your Own Omelet

$10.00

3 egg omelet filled with your choice of meats and ingredients.

Cheese Omelet

$4.00

2 egg omelet with shredded cheese

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Diced ham and cheddar cheese

Country Omelet

$10.00

Sausage, potatoes, cheddar cheese

Meat Lover Omelet

$10.00

Bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar cheese

Ironman

$10.00

Spinach, bacon, mushrooms, swiss cheese

Western Omelette

$10.00

Diced ham, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese

Spanish Omelet

$5.00

Eggs, potatoes, onions

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.00

Two biscuits served with gravy and your choice of sausage or bacon.

Migas

$10.00

Scrambled eggs & corn chips covered with cheddar cheese & served with a side of ranchero sauce, two slices of bacon, and diced potatoes.

1x1x1

$6.00

1 pancake, 1 egg, 1 bacon

2x2x2

$9.00

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon

Pancake Short Stack

$4.00

2 pancakes served with your choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo.

Pancake Tall Stack

$8.00

3 pancakes with your choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo.

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Two eggs, tomato, lettuce, American cheese & mayo served on grilled Texas toast with a side of hash browns.

Oatmeal

$4.00+

Served with toast, brown sugar.

2 Egg, 2 Bacon, 1 Biscuit

$8.00

Your choice of egg served with two slices of bacon and a biscuit

2 Egg, 2 Sausage, 1 Toast

$8.00

Your choice of egg served with two sausage patties and a slice of toast

2 Eggs, 2 Sausage, 2 Toast and Breakfast Potatoes

$8.00

Two eggs of your choice served with 2 sausage patties, diced potatoes and two slices of toast

One Egg

$0.50

Egg cooked your way

One Meat

$1.00

Choose bacon, sausage, or chorizo

One Toast

$0.50

Choose Texas toast or thin toast

One Biscuit

$1.00

One fluffy buttery biscuit.

One Pancake

$2.00

One delicious fluffy pancake

Hashbrowns

$1.00

Diced potatoes fried to a crispy golden brown.

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons, and shredded cheese.

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chefs Salad

$8.75

Chopped lettuce, sliced cucumber, diced tomatoes, chopped red onions, shredded cheese, diced avocado, chopped eggs, choice of ground beef, beef fajita, chicken, shrimp.

Baskets

Hamburger

$9.50

Beef patty served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.

Double Hamburger

$10.50

Two beef patties served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.

Double Bacon Hamburger

$13.00

Two beef patties topped with crispy bacon served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Beef patty served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo. Choose your choice of American or Cheddar cheese.

Double Cheeseburger

$11.50

Two beef patties with melted cheese served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Two beef patties with melted cheese, and crispy bacon served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.

Patty Melt

$9.00

Beef patty served on Texas Toast and topped with grilled onions and cheddar cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Warm melted American cheese between toasted bread.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled Ham and melted cheddar cheese on perfectly toasted bread.

BLT

$7.25

Four slices of bacon topped with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo, served on toast.

Club Sandwich

$7.50

Sliced Ham and Turkey, two slices of bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes served on Toast.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Choose Crispy or Grilled chicken served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Fried Steak served on Texas toast, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh chicken salad made daily.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh tuna salad made daily.

Chicken Tenders

$7.50+

Hand-battered tenders served with fries, toast, and gravy.

Chicken Nuggets

$4.50+Out of stock

Hand-battered nuggets served with fries, toast, and gravy.

Steak Fingers

$7.50+

Hand-battered steak fingers served with fries, toast, and gravy.

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$7.50

Beef patty served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.

Double Bacon Hamburger

$11.00

Two beef patties topped with crispy bacon served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Beef patty served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo. Choose your choice of American or Cheddar cheese.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Two beef patties topped with crispy bacon and melted cheese. Served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.

Patty Melt

$7.00Out of stock

Beef patty served on Texas Toast and topped with grilled onions and cheddar cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Warm melted American cheese between toasted bread.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50Out of stock

Grilled Ham and melted cheddar cheese on perfectly toasted bread.

BLT

$5.25

Four slices of bacon topped with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo, served on toast.

Club Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Sliced Ham and Turkey, two slices of bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes served on Toast.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Choose Crispy or Grilled chicken served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Fried Steak served on Texas toast, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh chicken salad made daily.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh tuna salad made daily.

Sides

Fries

$2.00

3/8" regular cut fries fried to a crispy golden brown.

Tots

$2.00

Fried to a crispy golden brown.

Onion Rings

$3.00

Freshly cut onions, battered and fried to crispy perfection.

Cheese Fries

$2.75

Crispy Fries topped with shredded cheese, crispy bacon and served with ranch

Loaded Tator Tots

$4.00Out of stock

Crispy Tots topped with shredded cheese, ground beef, bacon, lettuce, jalapenos

House Salad

$3.00

Chopped lettuce, sliced cucumbers, diced tomato, chopped red onion, croutons, and shredded cheese.

Caesar Salad

$3.00

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan cheese, Croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Corn

$1.00

Buttered Corn

Green Beans

$1.00

Cut green beans

Mash Potatoes

$2.00

Fresh mashed potatoes made daily

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

Fresh cheesy mac & cheese made daily.

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Choose from the variety of chips we have in stock

Beans

$2.00

Plates

Grilled Chicken Plate

$9.50Out of stock

Seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.00

Hand-breaded beef steak fried to perfection, topped with gravy, and your choice of two sides

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.00

Hand-breaded chicken fried to perfection, topped with gravy, and your choice of two sides.

Hamburger Steak

$9.00

Two beef patties topped with grilled onions, brown gravy, and your choice of two sides.

Enchilada Plate

$9.00

3 Enchiladas topped with chili sauce with your choice of beef or cheese, served with rice and beans.

Taco Plate

$10.00

3 tacos, with your choice of ground beef or chicken, soft or crispy served with rice and beans.

Rib Plate

$14.95Out of stock

3 ribs drizzled with BBQ sauce and served with your choice of two sides.

4pc Catfish

$9.50

Tamale Plate

$9.50Out of stock

Burritos/Tacos

Build Your Burrito

$6.00

Choose one meat and three ingredients to build your burrito.

Build Your Taco

$2.50

Choose 1 meat and two ingredients to build your tacos.

Wings

6 pc

$8.50

8 pc

$9.50

10 pc

$10.50

4pc

$7.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Serria Mist

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Energy Drink

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Snapple

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Half & Half Tea w/Lemon

$2.00

Sweet Tea w/Lemon

$2.00

Unsweet Tea w/Lemon

$2.00

Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water

Bags of Ice

10lb

10lb

$2.50
20lb

20lb

$5.00
Block Ice

Block Ice

$2.25Out of stock

Half Gallons

Brown

Brown

$9.19
Gold

Gold

$8.89

Pints

Pints

Pints

$3.89

Bottles

AW SHIT

AW SHIT

$10.99

Hot n’ Spicy Seasoning Aw Shit Hot n’ Spicy Seasoning is specially blended for those who want to put a little zip in their doo-da. With a hot combo taste of Mexican meets Cajun, this seasoning provides just the right amount of kick to make you say “Aw Shit!” Aw Shit will get you reaching for the nearest beer, but without having to “bite the bullet” the next morning. Whether you’re a gourmet cook or a sadist trying to get even with a friend, Aw Shit will provide the extra heat to bring out your best.

CHICKEN SHIT

CHICKEN SHIT

$10.99

Poultry Seasoning We’ve got something to crow about! Chicken Shit is the seasoning designed especially for chicken! This ain’t the same herbs and spices the fat man in the white suit uses; this is so much better! Chicken Shit is guaranteed to produce the juiciest, most succulent chicken imaginable. No matter how you prepare your poultry, Chicken Shit will bring out the best of the bird.

BAD ASS SHIT

BAD ASS SHIT

$10.99

Butt-Kicking Tenderizer Bad Ass Shit is a seasoning designed for the refined cook to add a new dimension of flavor to beef and pork. Straight out of the playbook of James Bond himself, Bad Ass Shit employs a subtle, sophisticated touch to get the job done just right.

GOOD SHIT

GOOD SHIT

$10.99

Sweet n’ Salty Seasoning Taste the sweet difference! Good Shit Sweet n’ Salty Seasoning is a specially blended formula designed to bring sweetness to the palate like no other seasoning does. This blend will transform regular chicken, ribs, and pork into a masterpiece of flavors. Amaze your friends and hear them say, “Man this is some Good Shit!” Good Shit will add just enough sweetness to leave your taste buds dancing. Try it on Teriyaki, popcorn (for that sweet and salty taste), ribs, chicken, Shit, put it on everything. But be forewarned, Good Shit is habit forming!

HOT SHIT

HOT SHIT

$5.99

Hot n’ Spicy Seasoning Aw Shit Hot n’ Spicy Seasoning is specially blended for those who want to put a little zip in their doo-da. With a hot combo taste of Mexican meets Cajun, this seasoning provides just the right amount of kick to make you say “Aw Shit!” Aw Shit will get you reaching for the nearest beer, but without having to “bite the bullet” the next morning. Whether you’re a gourmet cook or a sadist trying to get even with a friend, Aw Shit will provide the extra heat to bring out your best.

NO SHIT

NO SHIT

$10.99

Salt Free Seasoning No Shit was developed as an all-purpose seasoning to enhance the flavor of beef, pork, chicken, vegetables, and eggs. Who could have imagined that a product without sodium could taste this good? Well folks, this just proves that we really know our Shit around here.

SPECIAL SHIT

SPECIAL SHIT

$10.99

All Purpose Seasoning Special Shit All Purpose Seasoning is a savory addition to any food! Made from a combination of flavorful spices that are delicately blended to produce a gourmet seasoning unlike any other, Special Shit is guaranteed to send your taste buds reeling! For a real BBQ treat, fire up your grill and use our secret spice blend for grilling and barbeque. You’ll have delectable steaks, chicken, seafood, pork, potatoes, and veggies! Just add Special Shit and you’ll land rave reviews!

DIP SHIT FOR FRUIT

DIP SHIT FOR FRUIT

$5.99

It’s amazing that something so simple could taste so good. Mix the contents of the Dip Shit for Fruit (and Cookies) envelope with 8 ounces of sour cream and wait a few minutes for the flavors to meld. Use it as a dipping sauce, spoon it on top of strawberry shortcake, or toss with fresh fruit to prepare an unbelievable fruit salad. Get some of those high-dollar Pepperidge FarmÂ® cookies and dip into the velvety smooth texture of Dip Shit and sit back and watch your friends as they become addicted to the flavors.

DIP SHIT FOR VEGETABLES

DIP SHIT FOR VEGETABLES

$5.99

We have created a really unique taste in our Dip Shit for Vegetables (and Chips). Makes a welcome contribution to a party, or to just indulge yourself in private. With its slightly hot taste, you are subtlety encouraged to sip your adult beverage of choice slightly faster than normal. Mix the envelope with eight ounces of sour cream and allow to chill for an hour. Then dip your favorite veggies or chips, or even put it on a baked potato. No longer will you wince every time you hear Dip Shit, they’re not talking about you.

Choose Candy

M&M

$2.00

Milky Way

$2.00

Hershey Almond

$2.00

Payday

$2.00

Zero Bar

$2.00

Reeses Cup

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Almond Joy

$2.00

M&M Peanut

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

Hershey

$2.00

Kit Kat

$2.00

Little Debie Treats

$2.00

Pickles

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fast Fresh Food!

Location

380 Fm 416, Streetman, TX 75859

Directions

