Natalie's Classic Grill
380 Fm 416
Streetman, TX 75859
Popular Items
Kid Menu
Kid Hamburger
Beef patty served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
Kid Cheeseburger
Beef patty served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo. Choose your choice of American or Cheddar cheese.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Warm melted American cheese between toasted bread.
Kid Chicken Nuggets 4pc
4 pc nuggets with a side of fries.
Kid Chicken Tenders 2pc
2 pcs with gravy, toast and a side of fries.
Kid Steak Fingers 2pc
2 pcs with gravy, toast and a side of fries.
Kid House Salad
Chopped lettuce, sliced cucumbers, diced tomato, chopped red onion, croutons, and shredded cheese.
Kid Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan cheese, Croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
Quick Eats
Hotdogs
Choose between a footlong or regular sized hotdog.
Hot Link Wrap
Beasley's Hot link wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap
Beasley's jalapeno cheddar sausage wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Sausage Wrap
Beasley's regular sausage wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Cheese Fries
Crispy Fries topped with shredded cheese, and crispy bacon served with ranch.
Loaded Tots
Crispy Tots topped with shredded cheese, ground beef, bacon, lettuce, jalapeño.
Soft Taco
Choose between a soft corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.
Crispy Taco
Crispy corn tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.
Tostadas
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat and toppings.
Quesadilla
Choose between beef, chicken, or cheese, served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Elote En Vaso
Corn in a cup with mayo, butter, lime juice, Mexican crema, Tajin, and cotija cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Comes with your choice of Ranch Or Marinara
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded cheese, and sliced jalapenos.
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with rice, refried beans, queso, shredded cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Choose your choice of ground beef, beef or chicken fajitas.
Jalapeno Corn Nuggets
Jalapeno corn nuggets fried to a golden brown.
Chips & Queso
Basket of tortilla chips served with creamy queso.
Chips & Salsa
Basket of tortilla chips served with delicious salsa.
Wrap
Frito Pie
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Choose one meat and three ingredients to build your burrito.
Breakfast Tacos
Choose 1 meat and two ingredients to build your tacos.
Make Your Own Omelet
3 egg omelet filled with your choice of meats and ingredients.
Cheese Omelet
2 egg omelet with shredded cheese
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Diced ham and cheddar cheese
Country Omelet
Sausage, potatoes, cheddar cheese
Meat Lover Omelet
Bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar cheese
Ironman
Spinach, bacon, mushrooms, swiss cheese
Western Omelette
Diced ham, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese
Spanish Omelet
Eggs, potatoes, onions
Biscuits and Gravy
Two biscuits served with gravy and your choice of sausage or bacon.
Migas
Scrambled eggs & corn chips covered with cheddar cheese & served with a side of ranchero sauce, two slices of bacon, and diced potatoes.
1x1x1
1 pancake, 1 egg, 1 bacon
2x2x2
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon
Pancake Short Stack
2 pancakes served with your choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo.
Pancake Tall Stack
3 pancakes with your choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo.
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs, tomato, lettuce, American cheese & mayo served on grilled Texas toast with a side of hash browns.
Oatmeal
Served with toast, brown sugar.
2 Egg, 2 Bacon, 1 Biscuit
Your choice of egg served with two slices of bacon and a biscuit
2 Egg, 2 Sausage, 1 Toast
Your choice of egg served with two sausage patties and a slice of toast
2 Eggs, 2 Sausage, 2 Toast and Breakfast Potatoes
Two eggs of your choice served with 2 sausage patties, diced potatoes and two slices of toast
One Egg
Egg cooked your way
One Meat
Choose bacon, sausage, or chorizo
One Toast
Choose Texas toast or thin toast
One Biscuit
One fluffy buttery biscuit.
One Pancake
One delicious fluffy pancake
Hashbrowns
Diced potatoes fried to a crispy golden brown.
Salads
House Salad
Chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons, and shredded cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chefs Salad
Chopped lettuce, sliced cucumber, diced tomatoes, chopped red onions, shredded cheese, diced avocado, chopped eggs, choice of ground beef, beef fajita, chicken, shrimp.
Baskets
Hamburger
Beef patty served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
Double Hamburger
Two beef patties served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
Double Bacon Hamburger
Two beef patties topped with crispy bacon served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
Cheeseburger
Beef patty served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo. Choose your choice of American or Cheddar cheese.
Double Cheeseburger
Two beef patties with melted cheese served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Two beef patties with melted cheese, and crispy bacon served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
Patty Melt
Beef patty served on Texas Toast and topped with grilled onions and cheddar cheese.
Grilled Cheese
Warm melted American cheese between toasted bread.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Ham and melted cheddar cheese on perfectly toasted bread.
BLT
Four slices of bacon topped with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo, served on toast.
Club Sandwich
Sliced Ham and Turkey, two slices of bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes served on Toast.
Chicken Sandwich
Choose Crispy or Grilled chicken served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken Fried Steak served on Texas toast, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Fresh chicken salad made daily.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Fresh tuna salad made daily.
Chicken Tenders
Hand-battered tenders served with fries, toast, and gravy.
Chicken Nuggets
Hand-battered nuggets served with fries, toast, and gravy.
Steak Fingers
Hand-battered steak fingers served with fries, toast, and gravy.
Sandwiches
Sides
Fries
3/8" regular cut fries fried to a crispy golden brown.
Tots
Fried to a crispy golden brown.
Onion Rings
Freshly cut onions, battered and fried to crispy perfection.
Cheese Fries
Crispy Fries topped with shredded cheese, crispy bacon and served with ranch
Loaded Tator Tots
Crispy Tots topped with shredded cheese, ground beef, bacon, lettuce, jalapenos
House Salad
Chopped lettuce, sliced cucumbers, diced tomato, chopped red onion, croutons, and shredded cheese.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan cheese, Croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
Corn
Buttered Corn
Green Beans
Cut green beans
Mash Potatoes
Fresh mashed potatoes made daily
Macaroni & Cheese
Fresh cheesy mac & cheese made daily.
Bag of Chips
Choose from the variety of chips we have in stock
Beans
Plates
Grilled Chicken Plate
Seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of two sides.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded beef steak fried to perfection, topped with gravy, and your choice of two sides
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-breaded chicken fried to perfection, topped with gravy, and your choice of two sides.
Hamburger Steak
Two beef patties topped with grilled onions, brown gravy, and your choice of two sides.
Enchilada Plate
3 Enchiladas topped with chili sauce with your choice of beef or cheese, served with rice and beans.
Taco Plate
3 tacos, with your choice of ground beef or chicken, soft or crispy served with rice and beans.
Rib Plate
3 ribs drizzled with BBQ sauce and served with your choice of two sides.
4pc Catfish
Tamale Plate
Burritos/Tacos
Fountain Drinks
Tea
Lemonade
Hot Drinks
Half Gallons
Pints
Bottles
