Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music Worthington

964 Reviews

$$

5601 N High St

Worthington, OH 43085

Popular Items

Margherita
Bianco
CYO Pizza

Pizza (Online)

Pepperoni, House Mozzarella, Fresh Basil.
Aurora Borealis

$17.00

Bacon, asparagus, Welsh cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper flakes *Extra virgin olive oil base (no red sauce)

Bianco

$15.00

Ricotta, Parmesan Reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella roasted garlic, basil *Extra virgin olive oil base (no red sauce) -Vegetarian

Casanova

$18.00

Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella, fresh herbs

CYO Pizza

$14.00

Includes: House Sourdough, Choice of Sauce Base, House Mozzarella, and Fresh Basil.

Funky Funghi

$17.00

Mixed mushrooms, gorgonzola, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fresh herbs, truffle oil -Vegetarian

Greenwich Village

$17.00

Italian sausage, roasted peppers, carmelized onions, mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh herbs

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, House Mozzarella, Fresh Basil.

Trevi Fountain

$17.00

Pepperoni, fresh ricotta, roasted garlic, sautéed spinach, mozzarella

Venetian Jail

$17.00

Italian sausage, mixed mushrooms, ricotta, goat cheese, fresh herbs, arugula, balsamic reduction

Verdura Trebbiano

$16.00

Asparagus, bell peppers, red onions, fresh spinach, mozzarella, fresh herbs, balsamic reduction -Vegetarian

Half Pepperoni Half Cheese

$15.00

Nod To The Back (Online)

Nod 2 Back

$5.00

Our Back of the House staff works very hard behind the scenes to provide you with the best dining experience possible. Tip your hat and show your appreciation by giving them a tip!

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
When picking up your carry-out order please use one of the 3 marked curbside parking spots on the south side of the parking lot and see the host at the main entrance to pick up your order. Thank you for supporting small business!

Website

Location

5601 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085

Directions

