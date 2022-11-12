Pizza
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music Worthington
964 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
When picking up your carry-out order please use one of the 3 marked curbside parking spots on the south side of the parking lot and see the host at the main entrance to pick up your order. Thank you for supporting small business!
Location
5601 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant - 4452 Kenny Rd. Columbus, Oh
4.3 • 396
4452 Kenny Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurant
Combustion Brewery & Taproom - REBUILDING - Clintonville
4.5 • 214
2971 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurant
Joe's Pub & Grill - Polaris - 8453 Sancus Boulevard
No Reviews
8453 Sancus Boulevard Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Worthington
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant