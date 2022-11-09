Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Natalie's Grandview

17 Reviews

$$

945 King Ave

Columbus, OH 43212

Order Again

Bottles & Cans

Austin's Blood Orange Cider

$4.00
Brewdog Elvis AF (Alcohol Free)

$4.00

Columbus

Nocterra Beta Flash Hazy IPA

$5.50
Nocterra Flashlight Blackberry & Raspberry Seltzer

$4.50
Nocterra Sun Scream Summer Wheat

$5.00
Nocterra Swell Raspberry/Blackberry Gose

$4.50
Parsons North Dry Cider

$5.50

Columbus

Seventh Son Assistant Manager American Pale Ale

$4.00

Columbus

Seventh Son Brown Ale

$4.00

Columbus

Seventh Son Kitty Paw Key Lime Guava

$4.00

Hard Seltzer (Columbus)

Wolf's Ridge Pack IPA

$4.50
Wolfs Ridge Day Break Coffee Cream Ale

$4.00

Columbus

CARRY-OUT RED

Montepulciano,Farnese (Abruzzo,Italy)

$16.00

A long-standing staple, and our go to pizza wine.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Parducci (Mendocino, California)

$16.00
Pinot Noir, Between the Vines (Lodi, California)

$18.00
Red Blend, Tattoo Girl (Columbia Valley, Washington)

$18.00

CARRY-OUT WHITE

Sauvignon Blanc, Slo Jams

$18.00
Vinho Verde, Casal Garcia (Portugal)

$16.00
Chardonnay, House of Brown (Napa Valley, California)

$20.00
Pinot Gris, Chemistry

$18.00

CARRY-OUT SPARKLING

Prosecco, Valdo Numero 1 (Veneto, Italy)

$24.00

To Go Cocktails**Note the price reflects a larger serving (6.3 oz)

Mama Needs a Margarita ToGo

$12.00

Blanco Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Lime, Agave Nectar **Note the price reflects a larger serving (6.3 oz) *Order 4 cocktails of your choice and save $5 by entering promocode makeita4pack

Mr. Jones ToGo

$14.50

Select barrel bourbon, Montana huckleberry, cream sherry, Cynar, rosemary, fresh pineapple, citrus **Note the price reflects a larger serving (6.3 oz) *Order 4 cocktails of your choice and save $5 by entering promocode makeita4pack

Red Sangria ToGo

$9.00

Red Blend, OYO Stonefruit, orange bitters, seasonal syrup, bitters *Order 4 cocktails of your choice and save $5 by entering promocode makeita4pack

Perley Skates ToGo

$12.00

Named and created for the one and only Angela Perley Gin, Velvet Falernum, Rambling House CBD Ginger Beer, lime

Perley Paw Pack

$16.00

Named and created for the one and only Angela Perley Gin, Velvet Falernum, Rambling House CBD Ginger Beer, lime Make it a Perley Paws by adding Seventh Son's Lime Guava Kitty Paw added on top of Perley Skates!

Port Rose ToGo

$11.00

Reposado Tequila, Port Rose, Chamomile, Pear, Lemon, Rosemary **Note the price reflects a larger serving (6.3 oz) Grandview’s best-selling cocktail

Your Merch Needs

Natalie's Sweatshirts

$45.00

No mediums available in grey (as seen in picture) *all sizes in black Let us know your size in special instructions!

Natalie's since 2012 Rock Tee

$25.00

Let us know your t-shirt size in special instructions!

Natalie's Gift Card

$25.00

Thru the end of the year, buy $100 in gift cards and receive a $20 bonus card!

Silence Your Cellphone Sticker

$2.00

When we first opened Natalie’s, Charlie (my Dad) would go up on stage and introduce the bands. He would ask that everyone in the audience silence their cellphones. I think it was radical to say then, and I respect it even more now. Be in the moment. Respect the music. ❤️

Punch in Face Sticker

$2.00

Believe in Local Music Sticker

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Any customers choosing to briefly come inside Natalie’s to pick up carry out food and drink orders will be required to wear a mask. Showing proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test result will not be necessary.

Website

Location

945 King Ave, Columbus, OH 43212

Directions

Gallery
Natalie's image
Natalie's image

