Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Nate 'n Al's 414 N Beverly Dr

4,670 Reviews

$$

414 N Beverly Dr

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Roast Turkey Breast
Tuna Salad

BREAKFAST FAVORITES

Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$12.95

Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, and sliced tomato on your choice of bagel

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

Bacon, cheddar, scrambled egg, onion, hashbrowns, and a side of salsa

Bagel'n'Lox

Bagel'n'Lox

$19.95

Served with Cream Cheese

Pancakes

Pancakes

$12.95

Your choice of 3 large or 6 silver-dollar hotcakes with butter and syrup

Matzo Brei

Matzo Brei

$13.95
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$6.95
French Toast

French Toast

$15.95

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Country bread, local avocado, radish, black pepper.

Cheese Blintzes

Cheese Blintzes

$13.95

Fresh Fruit Plate

$14.95

Babka French Toast

$15.95

served with maple syrup.

EGGS

Served with choice of hash browns, sliced tomato, or fresh fruit and choice of toast or bagel.

Lox, Eggs, & Onions Scramble

$18.95
Lox, Eggs, & Onions Omelette

Lox, Eggs, & Onions Omelette

$18.95
Pastrami & Eggs Scramble

Pastrami & Eggs Scramble

$16.95
Pastrami & Eggs Omelette

Pastrami & Eggs Omelette

$16.95
Corned Beef & Eggs Scramble

Corned Beef & Eggs Scramble

$16.95
Corned Beef & Eggs Omelette

Corned Beef & Eggs Omelette

$16.95
Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$14.95
Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$14.95
Eggs Your Way

Eggs Your Way

$14.95

BREAKFAST SIDES

Bacon

Bacon

$6.95
Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$6.95
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$4.95
2 Slices Bread

2 Slices Bread

$1.95
Lox (2 oz)

Lox (2 oz)

$8.95
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$3.95
Seasonal Fruit

Seasonal Fruit

$3.95

Side Berries

$4.95
Side Salsa

Side Salsa

$1.95
Side 2 Eggs

Side 2 Eggs

$5.95

Single Pancake

$4.95

2 Sl Tomato

$1.25

2 Sl Onions

$0.50

Sd Jalapenos

$1.25

Sd Spinach

$2.95

Pork Sausage

$6.95

Turkey Sausage

$6.95

Impossible Sausage

$7.95

Sd Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.50

ON A BAGEL

Smoked Salmon Lox App

$21.95

North Atlantic Nova App

$24.95

Baked Salmon App

$25.95

Smoked Black Cod App

$31.95

Smoked Whitefish App

$22.95

Whitefish Salad App

$19.95

DELI CLASSICS

Potato Knish

Potato Knish

$7.95
Beef Knish

Beef Knish

$8.95
Potato Latkes (2)

Potato Latkes (2)

$8.95

Stuffed Cabbage

$15.95

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.95

SALADS

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$19.95

Julienne of ham, turkey, Swiss, tomato, avocado, and lettuce

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$19.95

Turkey, bleu cheese, bacon, red onion, hard-boiled egg, tomato and avocado, served on a bed of lettuce

Al's Chopped Salad

Al's Chopped Salad

$14.95

Lettuce, tomato, radish, broccoli, cauliflower and cucumber

Chinese Chicken Salad

$19.95

Cabbage, romaine, radicchio, cashews, lime, sesame soy, mustard vinaigrette.

Shelli's Crudite

$13.95

Seasonal vegetables, hummus, and ranch.

CLASSIC SANDWICHES

Served with choice of potato salad, macaroni salad, or cole slaw and pickle spears
Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$21.95
Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$21.95
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$19.95
Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$20.95
Roast Turkey Sandwich

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$18.95
Honey Maple Turkey Sandwich

Honey Maple Turkey Sandwich

$18.95
Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

$18.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.95
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$18.95
Whitefish Salad Sandwich

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$18.95
Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$17.95
Chopped Liver Sandwich

Chopped Liver Sandwich

$17.95
Kosher Salami Sandwich

Kosher Salami Sandwich

$15.95
Baked Ham Sandwich

Baked Ham Sandwich

$18.95

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

Served with choice of potato salad, macaroni salad, or cole slaw and pickle spears
The Nate'n Al's

The Nate'n Al's

$21.95

Pastrami, lettuce, tomato, Russian dressing

The New York

The New York

$21.95

Pastrami, cole slaw, Russian dressing

The Beverly

The Beverly

$22.95

Roast beef, cole slaw, Russian dressing

The Hollywood

The Hollywood

$22.95

Corned beef, cole slaw, Russian dressing

The Westwood

The Westwood

$20.95

Roast turkey, cole slaw, Russian dressing

The Brentwood

The Brentwood

$21.95

Brisket, cole slaw, Russian dressing

The Canon

The Canon

$22.95

Corned beef, pastrami, Swiss, cole slaw, Russian dressing

ALL AMERICAN

Served with choice of skinny or steak fries
Nate'n Al's Burger

Nate'n Al's Burger

$17.95

Russian dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion

Nate'n Al's Special Hot Dog

Nate'n Al's Special Hot Dog

$13.95

1/4lbs XL hot dog

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$18.95
Corned Beef Rueben

Corned Beef Rueben

$22.95
Pastrami Rueben

Pastrami Rueben

$22.95
Turkey Rueben

Turkey Rueben

$22.95
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.95
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$16.95
BLT

BLT

$16.95
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$17.95

Served with Russian Dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.95
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$17.95

Russian dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion

Beyond Burger

$18.95

Whole wheat bun, russian dressing, lettuce, tomato, red onion.

The Wrap

$16.95

Roast turkey, pesto, avocado, tomato, lavash.

FAMILY-STYLE DINNERS

Served with choice of mashed potatoes or latkes, steamed veggies, and rye bread
Stuffed Cabbage Dinner

Stuffed Cabbage Dinner

$26.95

Tender cabbage leaves wrapped around a ground beef filling in rustic tomato sauce

1/2 Roast Chicken Dinner

1/2 Roast Chicken Dinner

$28.95

Served bone-in with homemade gravy

Chicken Pot Pie Dinner

Chicken Pot Pie Dinner

$26.95

Shredded chicken in gravy with carrots, peas, herbs and onions, topped with flaky pastry

Roast Turkey Dinner

Roast Turkey Dinner

$27.95

Thick-cut and served with homemade gravy

Corned Beef Dinner

Corned Beef Dinner

$27.95

Thick-cut and served with homemade gravy

Roast Brisket Dinner

Roast Brisket Dinner

$27.95

SIDES

Bagel Chips (Large)

$5.95

Side Bagel Chips (Small)

$2.95

Chips

$3.95

Matzo (Box)

$7.95

Matzo Ball

$2.95

Single Pickle

$1.25

QT Pickles

$4.95

1/4 PT Yellow Mustard

$1.25

1/4 PT Deli Mustard

$1.25

Deli Mustard (bottle)

$3.95

Sauerkraut

$1.45+

Noodles

$1.50+

Carrots

$0.95+

Shredded Chicken

$2.95+

Rice

$0.95+

Applesauce

$1.45+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95+

Steamed Vegetables

$5.95

Skinny French Fries

$5.95

1/2 Skinny French Fries

$2.95

Steak French Fries

$5.95

1/2 Steak French Fries

$2.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.95

1/2 Onion Rings

$3.95

SWEETS

Black & White Cookies

Black & White Cookies

$4.95

Mini Black & White Cookies

$2.95
Sprinkle Cookies

Sprinkle Cookies

$3.95
Chinese Almond Cookies

Chinese Almond Cookies

$3.95
Chocolate Rugelach (1/2 lbs)

Chocolate Rugelach (1/2 lbs)

$8.95
Cinn. Raisin Rugelach (1/2 lbs)

Cinn. Raisin Rugelach (1/2 lbs)

$8.95
Mix Fruit Rugelach (1/2 lb)

Mix Fruit Rugelach (1/2 lb)

$8.95

Apple Pie

$6.96

Banana Cream Pie

$6.96

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.96

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.96

Blueberry Muffin

$4.95

Red Vines

$4.92

Raisinets

$3.26

Mentos

$2.53

Starburst

$2.20

Junior Mints

$2.75

Payday

$3.00

M&M's

$1.52

Sour Skittles

$1.82

Skittles

$1.82

Sour Patch

$1.54

Haribo Bears

$3.89

Hot Tamales

$1.90Out of stock

Snickers

$3.57

Twix

$3.57

Milky Way

$3.57

3 Musketeers

$3.57

Kit Kat

$2.66

Hershey X2

$2.66

Reese

$2.66

Butterfinger

$3.57

Babe Ruth

$3.57

Mounds

$3.57

Almond Joy

$3.57

Nutella & Go

$2.50

BEVERAGES

Hot Coffee

$3.95

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Perrier

$3.95

Fiji Water

$3.95+

Dr. Brown's Sodas

$3.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Milk

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.95

Cup Hot Water

Coffee Traveller

$29.50

BEER

Bud Light

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$7.00

Goose Island IPA

$7.00

DELI SOUPS

Matzo Ball Soup

Matzo Ball Soup

$7.95+

Served with noodles and carrots

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95+

Served with noodles, carrots and shredded chicken

Chicken Broth

Chicken Broth

$4.95+
Mushroom Barley Soup

Mushroom Barley Soup

$6.95+

*made with beef stock

Lima Bean Soup

Lima Bean Soup

$6.95+

*Vegetarian

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.95+

*contains chicken broth

Split Pea Soup

Split Pea Soup

$6.95+

*contains ham

Chicken in a Pot

Chicken in a Pot

$29.95

Serves 2-3 with carrots, noodles, and matzo balls

DELI SALADS

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.95+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.95+
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$3.95+
Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$4.95+
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$6.95+
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$7.95+
Whitefish Salad

Whitefish Salad

$7.95+
Chopped Liver

Chopped Liver

$6.95+

Seasonal Fruit

$3.95+

BAGELS N SPREADS

Plain Bagels

Plain Bagels

$2.95+
Onion Bagels

Onion Bagels

$2.95+
Sesame Bagels

Sesame Bagels

$2.95+
Everything Bagels

Everything Bagels

$2.95+

Mix'n Match Bagels

$10.95+

GF Bagels (Orignal Sunshine)

$4.95

Cream Cheese

$0.95+

Low Fat Cream Cheese

$0.95+

Chive Cream Cheese

$1.95+

Lox Cream Cheese

$4.95+

"The Works"

$3.95

Sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and capers

DELI FISH

Smoked Salmon Lox

$12.95+

North Atlantic Nova

$14.95+

Smoked Black Cod

$17.95+

DELI MEAT

Roast Turkey Breast

$6.95+

Honey Maple Turkey

$6.95+

Turkey Pastrami

$6.95+

Pastrami

$7.95+

Roast Beef

$7.95+

Corned Beef

$7.95+

Brisket

$6.95+

Baked Ham

$4.95+

Kosher Salami

$6.95+

Nate'n Al's Hot Dogs

$4.95

CHEESE

Swiss

$3.95+

Muenster

$3.95+

Tillamook Cheddar

$3.95+

American

$3.95+

Provolone

$3.95+

Munchee

$4.95+Out of stock

BREAD

Rye

$8.95

Corn Rye

$8.95

Double Baked Rye

$9.95+

Challah

$9.95

White

$9.95

Wheat

$9.95

Sourdough

$9.95

Gluten-Free Loaf

$15.95

Hot Dog Bun

$1.95

Kaiser Roll

$2.95

Onion Roll

$2.95

Seedless Rye

$8.95

Pumpernickel Bread

$8.95

DRESSING

Ranch

$0.95+

Russian

$0.95+

House

$1.95+

Italian

$1.95+

Balsamic

$1.95+

MERCHANDISE

Nate N Als Mug

$15.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

414 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Directions

Gallery
Nate 'n Al's image
Nate 'n Al's image
Nate 'n Al's image
Nate 'n Al's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chaumont (Beverly Hills) - 143 S Beverly drive
orange starNo Reviews
143 S Beverly drive Beverly Hills, CA 90212
View restaurantnext
The Farm of Beverly Hills
orange star3.9 • 1,807
439 N Beverly Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210-4601
View restaurantnext
The Nosh of Beverly Hills
orange starNo Reviews
9689 Santa Monica Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Factor's Famous Deli
orange star4.1 • 1,852
9420 W PICO BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurantnext
Pacific Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2121 Avenue of the Stars Los Angeles, CA 90067
View restaurantnext
Mamá por Dios - Beverly Hills
orange star3.0 • 236
8722 W. 3Rd Street Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beverly Hills

Upper Crust - Beverly Hills, CA
orange star4.6 • 2,571
243 S Beverly Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90212
View restaurantnext
Caffe Roma - 350 N Canon Dr
orange star4.2 • 2,543
350 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Porta Via Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills
orange star4.0 • 1,058
424 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.4 • 893
9630 South Santa Monica Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
MÍRAME
orange star4.1 • 610
419 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Judi's Deli
orange star4.0 • 296
433 n bedford dr beverly hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beverly Hills
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston