American
Italian
Nate's on Marsh 450 Marsh St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
You're The Best!
Location
450 Marsh St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles
No Reviews
1395 Vendels Circle Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
More near San Luis Obispo