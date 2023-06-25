Nate's Chophouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1900 Main Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe - 114 Southpointe Blvd,
3.0 • 70
114 Southpointe Blvd, Canonsburg, PA 15317
View restaurant
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches - @ The Tandem Connection
No Reviews
5 Georgetown Road Canonsburg, PA 15317
View restaurant