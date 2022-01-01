Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Nate's Pizza North Miami, Florida

No reviews yet

3115 NE 163 Rd Street

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Popular Items

CHEESE ( Classic Cheese Pizza )
CREATE YOUR OWN
PEPPERONI

PIZZAS

CREATE YOUR OWN

$14.50

CHEESE ( Classic Cheese Pizza )

$14.50

PEPPERONI

$16.30

CHEESE BREAD

$7.99

#1 PEPPERONI PICANTE & OLIVE NERE ( fresh tomatoes, black olives & pepperoni)

$16.30

#2 PIZZA ALFREDO (chicken, mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce)

$16.50

#3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFFUMICATO ( Prosciuto, ham and fresh mushrooms

$16.30

#4 SALSA POMODORO, CAPPERI & BASILICO ( Fresh grilled chicken, capers, fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes )

$16.30

#5 DELUXE PEPPERONI ( Fresh portobello Mushrooms, fresh mushrooms, pepperoni )

$16.30

#6 B.B.Q CHICKEN (B.B.Q. sauce, Chicken,onions, fresh tomatoes)

$17.30

#7 MEAT LOVERS (Sausage, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Diced Bacon, Smoked ham )

$17.30

#8 HAWAIIAN (Smoked Ham, Pineapple )

$16.30

#9 VEGETARIAN ( Spinach, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms )

$16.30

#10 SALAD PIZZA (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives)

$19.00

#11 Classic Cheese Pizza

$14.30

#12 LA MARGHERITA ( Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil )

$15.30

#13 BUFFALO HOT CHICKEN ( Chicken with Buffalo Sauce )

$16.30

#14 WHITE PIZZA

$14.30

#15 MEXICAN PIZZA ( Red & Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Guacamole, Jalapenos )

$15.30

#16 SUPREME PIZZA (Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives )

$16.30

#17 JAMON Y MORRONES ( Ham and roast peppers )

$14.50

#18 CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH

$16.30

#19 FUGAZZETA RELLENA ( Ham, Cheese, Onions )

$15.50

#20 FUGAZZETA PIZZA ( Cheese, Onions, Parmesan Cheese )

$14.50

#22 LASAGNA PIZZA

$16.30

Small Stromboli

$15.99

Small Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Small personal cheese calzone

$8.50

Small #23 CHEESESTEAK PIZZA (Steak, Onions, Green Peppers And Mushrooms)

$18.50

Caprese Pizza Small

$16.50

Caprese Pizza

$16.50

CREATE YOUR OWN

$15.50

CHEESE PIZZA

$15.30

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$17.30

#1 PEPPERONI PICANTE & OLIVE NERE (Pepperoni, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives )

$18.30

#2 PIZZA ALFREDO ( Chicken, Mushroom, Alfredo Sause)

$19.50

#3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFFUMICATO ( Prosciutto, Ham, Fresh Mushrooms )

$18.30

#4 SALSA POMODORO, CAPPERI BASILICO ( Fresh Grilled Chicken, Capers,Fresh Basil, Sun-dried Tomatoes )

$18.30

#5 DELUXE PEPPERONI ( Fresh Portobello, Mushrooms, Pepperoni )

$18.30

#6 B.B.Q CHICKEN (B.B.Q. Sauce, Chicken, Onions, FreshTomatoes )

$18.50

#7 SUPREME MEAT LOVERS ( Sausage, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Diced Bacon, Smoked Ham )

$19.30

#8 HAWAIIAN (Smoked Ham, Pineapple )

$18.30

#9 VEGETARIAN ( Spinach, Black Olives, fresh Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms )

$18.30

#10 SALAD PIZZA ( Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onios, Black Olives, )

$18.00

#11 ( Classic Cheese Pizza )

$15.30

#12 LA MARGHERITA (Fresh Tomatoes And Basil)

$17.30

#13 BUFFALO HOT CHICKEN ( Chicken with Buffalo Sauce )

$18.50

#14 WHITE PIZZA

$17.50

#15 MEXICAN PIZZA (Red & Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Guacamole, Jalapenos )

$18.30

#16 SUPREME PIZZA ( Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives )

$18.30

#17 JAMON Y MORRONES ( Ham and Roast Peppers )

$17.50

#18 CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH

$18.90

#19 FUGAZZETA RELLENA (Ham, Cheese, Onion )

$18.50

#20 FUGAZZETA PIZZA ( Cheese. Onions, Parmesan Cheese )

$17.50

#21 THICK CRUST SICILIAN PIZZA ( New York Style )

$18.99

#22 LASAGNA PIZZA

$18.30

Large Cheese Calzone

$16.99

Supreme Stromboli

$17.99

Large #23 CHEESESTEAK PIZZA (Steak, Onions, Green Peppers And Mushrooms)

$19.99

Caprese Pizza #24

$17.50

CREATE YOUR OWN

$17.99

XL Plain Cheese Pi

$17.50

#1 PEPPERONI PICANTE & OLIVE NERE ( Fresh tomatoes, black olives, pepperoni)

$19.50

#2 PIZZA ALFREDO

$21.30

#3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFUMICATO

$19.50

#4 SALSA POMODORO, CAPPERI & BASILICO ( Fresh grilled chicken, capers, fresh basil, sundried tomatoes) )

$19.50

#5 DELUXE PEPPERONI

$19.50

#6 BBQ CHICKEN

$22.30

#7 MEAT LOVERS

$21.50

#8 HAWAIIAN (Smoked ham, pineapple)

$19.50

XL #9 VEGETARIAN

$19.50

#10 SALAD PIZZA (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives)

$19.00

#11 Classic Cheese Pizza

$17.50

#12 LA MARGHERITA (fresh tomatoes, fresh basil)

$19.50

#13 BUFFALO HOT CHICKEN ( Chicken with buffalo sauce)

$20.50

#14 WHITE PIZZA

$18.50

#15 MEXICAN PIZZA

$19.99

#16 SUPREME PIZZA

$20.99

#17 JAMON Y MORRRONES

$18.50

#18 CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH

$20.99

#19 FUGAZZETA RELLENA (Ham, cheese, onions)

$19.50

#20 FUGAZZETA PIZZA

$18.30

#22 LASAGNA PIZZA

$19.99

XL #23 CHEESESTEAK PIZZA (Steak, Onions, Green Peppers And Mushrooms)

$21.99

#24 Caprese Pizza

$19.50

Cheese Slice (You can add toppings)

$3.99

Sicilian Slice

$3.75

Slices Whit Toppings

$4.25

SIDES - APPETIZERS

GARLIC ROLLS (6 pieces)

$4.30

GARLIC ROLLS (12 pieces)

$6.80

ONION RINGS

$7.29

CHICKEN FINGERS (5 pieces)

$8.99

MOZARELLA STICKS (6 pieces)

$6.99

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.29Out of stock

CHEESE ROLLS WITH BACON

$9.75

CHEESE ROLLS WITH PEPPERONI

$9.75

Chips

$1.50

Chicken Wings

$10.99

EMPANADAS ARGENTINAS

EMPANADA ARGENTINA

$3.20

12 EMPANADAS ARGENTINAS

$30.00

Chicken Roll

$7.99

Pepperoni Roll

$7.25

Jamaican Beef Patties

$2.99

WINGS

8 Wings Plain

$10.50

8 Wings Hot

$10.50

8 Wings B.B.Q

$10.50

12 Wings Plain

$13.99

12 Wings Hot

$13.99

12 Wings B.BQ

$13.99

20 Wings Plain

$24.50

20 Wings Hot

$24.50

20 Wings B.B.Q

$24.50

PASTAS

SIMPLE PASTA (fresh tomatoes and basil in a pomodoro sauce over spaghetti)

$9.80

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$12.80

SPAGHETTI & MEATSAUCE

$12.80

JUMBO RAVIOLI (Cheese stuffed ravioli in a light cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes)

$12.80

HOMEMADE CHEESE LASAGNA (made from scratch 3 cheese lasagna with pomodoro sauce)

$12.90

HOMEMADE MEAT LASAGNA

$14.90

STUFFED SHELLS WITH CHEESE (pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese covered with fresh mozzarella in pomodoro sauce)

$12.90

STUFFED SHELLS WITH MEAT

$14.90

MANICOTTI WITH CHEESE (Manicotti stuffed with ricotta cheese covered with fresh mozzarella in pomodoro sauce)

$13.80

MANICOTTI WITH MEAT (Manicotti stuffed with ricotta cheese covered with fresh mozzarella in pomodoro sauce)

$15.80

BAKED ZITI WITH CHEESE (ziti in a pomodoro sauce with ricotta cheese covered with fresh mozzarella)

$13.80

CHICKEN CUTLET PARMIGIANA

$14.75

VEAL CUTLET PARMIGIANA

$15.75

EGGPLANT CUTLET PARMIGIANA

$14.75

FETUCCINI ALFREDO

$12.80

FETUCCINI CARBONARA (Smoked ham, diced bacon, onions sauteed in a Creamy Alfredo sauce)

$15.80

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$16.75

CHICKEN MARSALA

$16.75

SPAGHETTI WITH WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$14.50Out of stock

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$15.50

10 INCH SUBS

#1 GRILLED CHICKEN (fresh grilled chicken with roasted peppers and basil)

$11.75

#3 SMOCKED HAM (Smoked ham, provolone, lettuce and tomato)

$10.75

#4 ITALIAN SUB (Salami, ham provolone, lettuce and tomato)

$9.75

#5 FRESH MOZZARELLA SUB(Fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh tomato and fresh basil)

$9.75

#6 CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB

$12.75

#7 EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB

$10.75

#8 CHEESE STEAK (Grilled steak, grilled onions, fresh mozzarella)

$12.75

#9 MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB

$11.75

#10 SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONION SUB(Sausage, onion and green peppers sauteed in a pomodoro sauce)

$11.75

#11 TUNA SALAD SUB

$10.75

Veal Parm

$12.75

SALADS

GREEK SALAD (Small)

$8.80

GREEK SALAD (Large)

$10.80

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.80

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$10.80

CAPRESE SALAD (Mozzarella and tomatoes)

$10.80

CAESAR SALAD (Small)

$8.80

CAESAR SALAD (Large)

$10.80

Small Rgular Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Small Regular Salad

$7.99

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$5.50

CANNOLI (2 Pieces)

$5.50

CHESEECAKE

$5.50

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.50

Cookies

$2.40

Zeppole 6 Pices

$5.50

SPECIAL OFFERS

2 MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA

$25.99

2 LARGE CHEESE PIZZAS

$29.99

1 LARGE PIZZA + 2 SODA CANS

$18.50

10 Wings

$11.50

20 Wings

$24.50

30 Wings

$35.50

Lunch Special (2 Slices + Soda)

$8.99

2 Lg Pizzas+ 12 Wings+ 2lt Soda

$39.50

Large Cheese & Garlic Rolls

$18.00

Delivey Fee

$2.00

Chicken Finger + Frech Fries

$10.50

EXTRAS - SIDES

Bag Of Chips

$0.93

Side of Chicken

$3.00

Half side of Chicken

$2.50

Salmon 1 piece

$3.99Out of stock

Salmon 2 Piece

$7.99Out of stock

Side of Shrimp (6 Pcs)

$4.49

Side of Meat Balls ( 6 pieces )

$11.50

Side of Anchovies

$1.79

Half side of Meatballs (3 Pieces)

$6.30

Side of Meat Sauce (8 Oz)

$4.99

Side of Alfredo Sauce (8 Oz)

$4.99

Side of Spaghetti Sauce (8 Oz)

$2.99

Side of Broccoli

$5.00

Side of Spinich

$5.00

Side of Pepperocini

$1.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Ranch Dressing

Side of Creamy Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Parmesan Cheese

$0.75

Side of Crushed Red Pepper

Side of Pink Sause

Side of Garlic & Oil

$0.50

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of B.B.Q Sause

$0.50

Small Side of Spaghetti Sauce

$2.00

Pink Spaghetti Sauce

$2.00

BOTTLED DRINKS

Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Sierra Mist Bottle

$2.50

Fanta

$2.80

Apple Juice

$2.80

Orange Juice

$2.80

Perrier Small

$2.80

Perrier Large

$5.30

Pellegrino Small

$3.00

Pellegrino Large

$5.50

Snaple Tea Lemon

$2.80

Spring Water

$1.89

Gold Peak Lemon Tea

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.80

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.50

Fiji

$2.90

Medium Pelegrino

$3.50

Medium Pellegrino

$3.50

CAN DRINKS

Pepsi Can

$1.89

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.89

Coke Zero Can

$1.89

Mountain Dew

$1.89

Orange Soda Can

$1.89

Iced Tea Can

$1.89

Root Beer Can

$1.89

Canada Dry Can

$1.89

CAN

$1.89

Monster

$2.50

Coca Cola Can

$1.59

Diet Coke Can

$1.89

Sprite Can

$1.89

Polar Seltzer Can

$1.59

2 LITTER SODAS

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.89

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.89

2 Liter Coke

$3.90

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.89

Orange

$3.89

WINE

Bottle of Sangria

$19.99

Glass of Merlot

$6.99

Glass of Malbec

$6.99

Glass of Cabernet Sev

$6.99

Glass Rose

$6.50

Glass of Chianti

$6.50

Glass of Chardonay

$7.00

Glass of Sevignon Blank

$6.99

Glass of Pinot Griggio

$6.50

Glass of White Giliano Rosati

$6.50

Glass of Sangria

$9.00

Bottle of Merlot

$18.99

Bottle of Malbec

$18.99

Bottle of Cabernet Sev

$17.50

Bottle Rosr

$18.50

Bottle of Chianti

$12.25

Bottle of Chardonay

$19.99

Bottle of Sevignon Blanc

$19.99

Bottle of Pinot Griggio

$26.00

Bottle of White Zinfadel

$19.99

Bottle of Amboscato

$20.99

Champagne Bottle

$27.00

Sangria Sueca

$27.00

DRAFT BEER

Bud Light Glass

$3.50

Stella Glass

$4.99

Shock Top Glass

$3.99

Pitcher Of Shock Top

$13.99

Pitcher Of Bud Light

$12.99

Pitcher Of Stella

$15.99

BOTTLED BEER

Bud Light Bottle

$3.99

Budweiser Bottle

$3.99

Corona Bottle

$3.75

Stella Bottle

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

COFFEE / CHOCOLATE

Espresso

$3.00

Cafe Con Leche/Latte

$3.20

Cappuccino

$3.75

Regular Coffe

$1.79

Decaf Coffe

$1.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Cortadito

$2.99

Salads

Half Tray Mixed Green Salad

$20.00

Full Tray Mixed Green Salad

$30.00

Half Tray Greek Salad

$25.00

Ful lTray Greek Salad

$35.00

Half Tray Mediterranean Salad

$30.00

Full Tray Mediterranean Salad

$40.00

Half Tray Antipasto Salad

$35.00

Full Tray Antipasto Salad

$45.00

Half Tray Cesar Salad

$25.00

Full Tray Cesar Salad

$35.00

Half Tray Fett Alfredo

$35.00

Full Tray Fett Alfredo

$60.00

Half Tray Fett Alfredo W/Chicken

$45.00

Full Tray Fett Alfredo W/chicken

$80.00

Pastas

Half Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$40.00

Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$70.00

Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$40.00

Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$65.00

Half Tay Baked Ziti Cheese

$35.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti w/Cheese

$60.00

Half Tray Baked Ziti w/Meat

$40.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti w/Meat

$65.00

Half Tray Lasagna Cheese

$35.00

Full Tray Lasagna Cheese

$60.00

Half TrayLasagna Meat

$40.00

Full Tray Lasagna Meat

$65.00

Half Tray Chicken Marsala

$50.00

Full Tray Chicken Marsala

$80.00

Half Tray Veal Marsala

$50.00

Full Tray Veal Marsala

$90.00

Half Tray Chicken Cacciatore

$45.00

Full Tray Chicken Cacciatore

$75.00

Half Tray Veal Cacciatore

$50.00

Full Tray Veal Cacciatore

$90.00

Half Tray Stuffed Shells

$35.00

Full Tray Stuffed Shells

$60.00

Half Tray Manicotti

$35.00

Full Tray Manicotti

$60.00

Half Tray Penne w/Pink Sauce

$35.00

Full Tray Penne w/Pink Sauce

$60.00

Half Tray Penne w/Pink Sauce & Chicken

$40.00

Full Tray Penne w/Pink Sauce & Chicken

$65.00

Half Tray Tortellini w/Chicken & Broccoli in Alfredo Sauce

$40.00

Full Tray Tortellini w/Chicken & Broccoli in Alfredo Sauce

$70.00

Half Tray Fett Alfredo

$35.00

Full Tray Fett Alfredo

$60.00

Half Tray Fett Alfredo W/Chicken

$45.00

Full Tray Fett Alfredo W/chicken

$80.00

Half Tray Spag/ Meatballs

$45.00

Full Tyay Spagetty Meatballs

$60.00

Desserts

Tray of Tiramisu (15 Portions)

$39.00

Chocolate Cake (12 Portions)

$29.00

Cheese Cake (12 Portions)

$26.00

Key lime Pie (12 portions)

$26.00

Red Velvet (12 Portions)

$26.00

40 Canolies filled

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

3115 NE 163 Rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Nate's Pizza image
Nate's Pizza image
Nate's Pizza image

