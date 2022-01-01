- Home
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Nate's Pizza North Miami, Florida
3115 NE 163 Rd Street
North Miami Beach, FL 33160
PIZZAS
CREATE YOUR OWN
$14.50
CHEESE ( Classic Cheese Pizza )
$14.50
PEPPERONI
$16.30
CHEESE BREAD
$7.99
#1 PEPPERONI PICANTE & OLIVE NERE ( fresh tomatoes, black olives & pepperoni)
$16.30
#2 PIZZA ALFREDO (chicken, mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce)
$16.50
#3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFFUMICATO ( Prosciuto, ham and fresh mushrooms
$16.30
#4 SALSA POMODORO, CAPPERI & BASILICO ( Fresh grilled chicken, capers, fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes )
$16.30
#5 DELUXE PEPPERONI ( Fresh portobello Mushrooms, fresh mushrooms, pepperoni )
$16.30
#6 B.B.Q CHICKEN (B.B.Q. sauce, Chicken,onions, fresh tomatoes)
$17.30
#7 MEAT LOVERS (Sausage, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Diced Bacon, Smoked ham )
$17.30
#8 HAWAIIAN (Smoked Ham, Pineapple )
$16.30
#9 VEGETARIAN ( Spinach, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms )
$16.30
#10 SALAD PIZZA (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives)
$19.00
#11 Classic Cheese Pizza
$14.30
#12 LA MARGHERITA ( Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil )
$15.30
#13 BUFFALO HOT CHICKEN ( Chicken with Buffalo Sauce )
$16.30
#14 WHITE PIZZA
$14.30
#15 MEXICAN PIZZA ( Red & Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Guacamole, Jalapenos )
$15.30
#16 SUPREME PIZZA (Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives )
$16.30
#17 JAMON Y MORRONES ( Ham and roast peppers )
$14.50
#18 CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH
$16.30
#19 FUGAZZETA RELLENA ( Ham, Cheese, Onions )
$15.50
#20 FUGAZZETA PIZZA ( Cheese, Onions, Parmesan Cheese )
$14.50
#22 LASAGNA PIZZA
$16.30
Small Stromboli
$15.99
Small Cheese Calzone
$15.99
Small personal cheese calzone
$8.50
Small #23 CHEESESTEAK PIZZA (Steak, Onions, Green Peppers And Mushrooms)
$18.50
Caprese Pizza Small
$16.50
Caprese Pizza
$16.50
CREATE YOUR OWN
$15.50
CHEESE PIZZA
$15.30
PEPPERONI PIZZA
$17.30
#1 PEPPERONI PICANTE & OLIVE NERE (Pepperoni, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives )
$18.30
#2 PIZZA ALFREDO ( Chicken, Mushroom, Alfredo Sause)
$19.50
#3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFFUMICATO ( Prosciutto, Ham, Fresh Mushrooms )
$18.30
#4 SALSA POMODORO, CAPPERI BASILICO ( Fresh Grilled Chicken, Capers,Fresh Basil, Sun-dried Tomatoes )
$18.30
#5 DELUXE PEPPERONI ( Fresh Portobello, Mushrooms, Pepperoni )
$18.30
#6 B.B.Q CHICKEN (B.B.Q. Sauce, Chicken, Onions, FreshTomatoes )
$18.50
#7 SUPREME MEAT LOVERS ( Sausage, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Diced Bacon, Smoked Ham )
$19.30
#8 HAWAIIAN (Smoked Ham, Pineapple )
$18.30
#9 VEGETARIAN ( Spinach, Black Olives, fresh Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms )
$18.30
#10 SALAD PIZZA ( Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onios, Black Olives, )
$18.00
#11 ( Classic Cheese Pizza )
$15.30
#12 LA MARGHERITA (Fresh Tomatoes And Basil)
$17.30
#13 BUFFALO HOT CHICKEN ( Chicken with Buffalo Sauce )
$18.50
#14 WHITE PIZZA
$17.50
#15 MEXICAN PIZZA (Red & Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Guacamole, Jalapenos )
$18.30
#16 SUPREME PIZZA ( Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives )
$18.30
#17 JAMON Y MORRONES ( Ham and Roast Peppers )
$17.50
#18 CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH
$18.90
#19 FUGAZZETA RELLENA (Ham, Cheese, Onion )
$18.50
#20 FUGAZZETA PIZZA ( Cheese. Onions, Parmesan Cheese )
$17.50
#21 THICK CRUST SICILIAN PIZZA ( New York Style )
$18.99
#22 LASAGNA PIZZA
$18.30
Large Cheese Calzone
$16.99
Supreme Stromboli
$17.99
Large #23 CHEESESTEAK PIZZA (Steak, Onions, Green Peppers And Mushrooms)
$19.99
Caprese Pizza #24
$17.50
CREATE YOUR OWN
$17.99
XL Plain Cheese Pi
$17.50
#1 PEPPERONI PICANTE & OLIVE NERE ( Fresh tomatoes, black olives, pepperoni)
$19.50
#2 PIZZA ALFREDO
$21.30
#3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFUMICATO
$19.50
#4 SALSA POMODORO, CAPPERI & BASILICO ( Fresh grilled chicken, capers, fresh basil, sundried tomatoes) )
$19.50
#5 DELUXE PEPPERONI
$19.50
#6 BBQ CHICKEN
$22.30
#7 MEAT LOVERS
$21.50
#8 HAWAIIAN (Smoked ham, pineapple)
$19.50
XL #9 VEGETARIAN
$19.50
#10 SALAD PIZZA (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives)
$19.00
#11 Classic Cheese Pizza
$17.50
#12 LA MARGHERITA (fresh tomatoes, fresh basil)
$19.50
#13 BUFFALO HOT CHICKEN ( Chicken with buffalo sauce)
$20.50
#14 WHITE PIZZA
$18.50
#15 MEXICAN PIZZA
$19.99
#16 SUPREME PIZZA
$20.99
#17 JAMON Y MORRRONES
$18.50
#18 CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH
$20.99
#19 FUGAZZETA RELLENA (Ham, cheese, onions)
$19.50
#20 FUGAZZETA PIZZA
$18.30
#22 LASAGNA PIZZA
$19.99
XL #23 CHEESESTEAK PIZZA (Steak, Onions, Green Peppers And Mushrooms)
$21.99
#24 Caprese Pizza
$19.50
Cheese Slice (You can add toppings)
$3.99
Sicilian Slice
$3.75
Slices Whit Toppings
$4.25
SIDES - APPETIZERS
EMPANADAS ARGENTINAS
WINGS
PASTAS
SIMPLE PASTA (fresh tomatoes and basil in a pomodoro sauce over spaghetti)
$9.80
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
$12.80
SPAGHETTI & MEATSAUCE
$12.80
JUMBO RAVIOLI (Cheese stuffed ravioli in a light cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes)
$12.80
HOMEMADE CHEESE LASAGNA (made from scratch 3 cheese lasagna with pomodoro sauce)
$12.90
HOMEMADE MEAT LASAGNA
$14.90
STUFFED SHELLS WITH CHEESE (pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese covered with fresh mozzarella in pomodoro sauce)
$12.90
STUFFED SHELLS WITH MEAT
$14.90
MANICOTTI WITH CHEESE (Manicotti stuffed with ricotta cheese covered with fresh mozzarella in pomodoro sauce)
$13.80
MANICOTTI WITH MEAT (Manicotti stuffed with ricotta cheese covered with fresh mozzarella in pomodoro sauce)
$15.80
BAKED ZITI WITH CHEESE (ziti in a pomodoro sauce with ricotta cheese covered with fresh mozzarella)
$13.80
CHICKEN CUTLET PARMIGIANA
$14.75
VEAL CUTLET PARMIGIANA
$15.75
EGGPLANT CUTLET PARMIGIANA
$14.75
FETUCCINI ALFREDO
$12.80
FETUCCINI CARBONARA (Smoked ham, diced bacon, onions sauteed in a Creamy Alfredo sauce)
$15.80
CHICKEN FRANCESE
$16.75
CHICKEN MARSALA
$16.75
SPAGHETTI WITH WHITE CLAM SAUCE
$14.50Out of stock
PENNE ALLA VODKA
$15.50
10 INCH SUBS
#1 GRILLED CHICKEN (fresh grilled chicken with roasted peppers and basil)
$11.75
#3 SMOCKED HAM (Smoked ham, provolone, lettuce and tomato)
$10.75
#4 ITALIAN SUB (Salami, ham provolone, lettuce and tomato)
$9.75
#5 FRESH MOZZARELLA SUB(Fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh tomato and fresh basil)
$9.75
#6 CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB
$12.75
#7 EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB
$10.75
#8 CHEESE STEAK (Grilled steak, grilled onions, fresh mozzarella)
$12.75
#9 MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB
$11.75
#10 SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONION SUB(Sausage, onion and green peppers sauteed in a pomodoro sauce)
$11.75
#11 TUNA SALAD SUB
$10.75
Veal Parm
$12.75
SALADS
DESSERTS
SPECIAL OFFERS
EXTRAS - SIDES
Bag Of Chips
$0.93
Side of Chicken
$3.00
Half side of Chicken
$2.50
Salmon 1 piece
$3.99Out of stock
Salmon 2 Piece
$7.99Out of stock
Side of Shrimp (6 Pcs)
$4.49
Side of Meat Balls ( 6 pieces )
$11.50
Side of Anchovies
$1.79
Half side of Meatballs (3 Pieces)
$6.30
Side of Meat Sauce (8 Oz)
$4.99
Side of Alfredo Sauce (8 Oz)
$4.99
Side of Spaghetti Sauce (8 Oz)
$2.99
Side of Broccoli
$5.00
Side of Spinich
$5.00
Side of Pepperocini
$1.00
Side of Jalapenos
$1.00
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
$0.50
Side of Ranch Dressing
Side of Creamy Italian Dressing
$0.50
Side of Honey Mustard
$0.50
Side of Parmesan Cheese
$0.75
Side of Crushed Red Pepper
Side of Pink Sause
Side of Garlic & Oil
$0.50
Side of Hot Sauce
$0.50
Side of B.B.Q Sause
$0.50
Small Side of Spaghetti Sauce
$2.00
Pink Spaghetti Sauce
$2.00
BOTTLED DRINKS
Pepsi Bottle
$2.50
Diet Pepsi Bottle
$2.50
Sierra Mist Bottle
$2.50
Fanta
$2.80
Apple Juice
$2.80
Orange Juice
$2.80
Perrier Small
$2.80
Perrier Large
$5.30
Pellegrino Small
$3.00
Pellegrino Large
$5.50
Snaple Tea Lemon
$2.80
Spring Water
$1.89
Gold Peak Lemon Tea
$2.50
Minute Maid Lemonade
$2.50
Gatorade
$2.80
Coke Bottle
$2.50
Diet Coke Bottle
$2.50
Coke Zero Bottle
$2.50
Fiji
$2.90
Medium Pelegrino
$3.50
Medium Pellegrino
$3.50
CAN DRINKS
2 LITTER SODAS
WINE
Bottle of Sangria
$19.99
Glass of Merlot
$6.99
Glass of Malbec
$6.99
Glass of Cabernet Sev
$6.99
Glass Rose
$6.50
Glass of Chianti
$6.50
Glass of Chardonay
$7.00
Glass of Sevignon Blank
$6.99
Glass of Pinot Griggio
$6.50
Glass of White Giliano Rosati
$6.50
Glass of Sangria
$9.00
Bottle of Merlot
$18.99
Bottle of Malbec
$18.99
Bottle of Cabernet Sev
$17.50
Bottle Rosr
$18.50
Bottle of Chianti
$12.25
Bottle of Chardonay
$19.99
Bottle of Sevignon Blanc
$19.99
Bottle of Pinot Griggio
$26.00
Bottle of White Zinfadel
$19.99
Bottle of Amboscato
$20.99
Champagne Bottle
$27.00
Sangria Sueca
$27.00
DRAFT BEER
BOTTLED BEER
COFFEE / CHOCOLATE
Salads
Half Tray Mixed Green Salad
$20.00
Full Tray Mixed Green Salad
$30.00
Half Tray Greek Salad
$25.00
Ful lTray Greek Salad
$35.00
Half Tray Mediterranean Salad
$30.00
Full Tray Mediterranean Salad
$40.00
Half Tray Antipasto Salad
$35.00
Full Tray Antipasto Salad
$45.00
Half Tray Cesar Salad
$25.00
Full Tray Cesar Salad
$35.00
Half Tray Fett Alfredo
$35.00
Full Tray Fett Alfredo
$60.00
Half Tray Fett Alfredo W/Chicken
$45.00
Full Tray Fett Alfredo W/chicken
$80.00
Pastas
Half Tray Chicken Parmigiana
$40.00
Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana
$70.00
Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana
$40.00
Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana
$65.00
Half Tay Baked Ziti Cheese
$35.00
Full Tray Baked Ziti w/Cheese
$60.00
Half Tray Baked Ziti w/Meat
$40.00
Full Tray Baked Ziti w/Meat
$65.00
Half Tray Lasagna Cheese
$35.00
Full Tray Lasagna Cheese
$60.00
Half TrayLasagna Meat
$40.00
Full Tray Lasagna Meat
$65.00
Half Tray Chicken Marsala
$50.00
Full Tray Chicken Marsala
$80.00
Half Tray Veal Marsala
$50.00
Full Tray Veal Marsala
$90.00
Half Tray Chicken Cacciatore
$45.00
Full Tray Chicken Cacciatore
$75.00
Half Tray Veal Cacciatore
$50.00
Full Tray Veal Cacciatore
$90.00
Half Tray Stuffed Shells
$35.00
Full Tray Stuffed Shells
$60.00
Half Tray Manicotti
$35.00
Full Tray Manicotti
$60.00
Half Tray Penne w/Pink Sauce
$35.00
Full Tray Penne w/Pink Sauce
$60.00
Half Tray Penne w/Pink Sauce & Chicken
$40.00
Full Tray Penne w/Pink Sauce & Chicken
$65.00
Half Tray Tortellini w/Chicken & Broccoli in Alfredo Sauce
$40.00
Full Tray Tortellini w/Chicken & Broccoli in Alfredo Sauce
$70.00
Half Tray Fett Alfredo
$35.00
Full Tray Fett Alfredo
$60.00
Half Tray Fett Alfredo W/Chicken
$45.00
Full Tray Fett Alfredo W/chicken
$80.00
Half Tray Spag/ Meatballs
$45.00
Full Tyay Spagetty Meatballs
$60.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3115 NE 163 Rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Gallery
