Nate's Tamales 3516 North Clark Street

review star

No reviews yet

3516 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60657

Order Again

Popular Items

1DZ Shredded Chicken Tamales
1DZ Pulled Pork Tamales
1/2DZ Pulled Pork Tamales

Tamales

1DZ Shredded Chicken Tamales

$20.00

Tossed in your choice of salsa (roja or verde). We recommend our green chicken tamales! Stuffed, rolled, and steamed in our house made masa. All tamales are gluten and Lard free.

1/2DZ Shredded Chicken Tamales

$12.00

Tossed in your choice of salsa (roja or verde). We recommend our green chicken tamales! Stuffed, rolled, and steamed in our house made masa. All tamales are gluten and Lard free.

1DZ Pulled Pork Tamales

$20.00

Tossed in your choice of salsa (roja or verde). We recommend our red salsa tamales! Stuffed, rolled, and steamed in our house made masa. All tamales are gluten and Lard free.

1/2DZ Pulled Pork Tamales

$12.00

Tossed in your choice of salsa (roja or verde). We recommend our red pork tamales! Stuffed, rolled, and steamed in our house made masa. All tamales are gluten and Lard free.

1DZ Rajas(Poblano Peppers & Cheese)

$20.00

Tossed in our jalapeno & tomatillo salsa verde and stuffed with queso chihuahua! Stuffed, rolled, and steamed in our house made vegan masa. All tamales are gluten and Lard free. NOTE: RAJAS ARE COOKED TO ORDER TO PRESERVE THEIR INTEGRITY. COOK TIME IS 50 MINUTES.

1/2DZ Rajas(Poblano Peppers & Cheese)

$12.00

Tossed in our jalapeno & tomatillo salsa verde and stuffed with queso chihuahua! Stuffed, rolled, and steamed in our house made vegan masa. All tamales are gluten and Lard free.NOTE: RAJAS ARE COOKED TO ORDER TO PRESERVE THEIR INTEGRITY. COOK TIME IS 50 MINUTES.

1DZ Seasonal Vegan Tamales

$20.00

Poblano peppers tossed in our salsa verde! Stuffed, rolled, and steamed in our house made vegan masa. All tamales are gluten and Lard free.NOTE: RAJAS ARE COOKED TO ORDER TO PRESERVE THEIR INTEGRITY. COOK TIME IS 50 MINUTES.

1/2DZ Seasonal Vegan Tamales

$12.00

Poblano peppers tossed in our salsa verde! Stuffed, rolled, and steamed in our house made vegan masa. All tamales are gluten and Lard free.NOTE: RAJAS ARE COOKED TO ORDER TO PRESERVE THEIR INTEGRITY. COOK TIME IS 50 MINUTES.

Extra Salsa Verde

$3.00

Our go to salsa for eating our tamales! Fresh jalapeños and green tomatillos give just the right amount of spice to your tamales! Its even better with eggs in the morning!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic homemade tamales. Featured in Merkle's Bar & Grill!

3516 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60657

