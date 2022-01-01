Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nathan's Famous Inc Bronx

review star

No reviews yet

4156B White Plains Road

Bronx, NY 10466

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Hot Dogs
Double Hell's Kitchen Burger

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.49

World famous Nathan's hot dog.

2 Hot Dogs

2 Hot Dogs

$6.99

2 world famous Nathan's hot dogs.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$3.99

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with chili.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.49

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with chili and cheese.

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$3.99

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with cheese.

Bacon Cheese Dog

Bacon Cheese Dog

$4.49

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with bacon and cheese.

Corn Dog on a Stick

Corn Dog on a Stick

$3.49

Corn dog on a stick.

New York's Finest Burgers

Double Tribeca Burger

$9.49

Double Manhattan Burger

$9.49

Double Signature Burger

$9.49

Double Hell's Kitchen Burger

$9.49

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Burger Single

$8.49

BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Manhattan Burger Single

$8.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup, Cheese

Nathan’s Signature Burger Single

$8.49

Hell’s Kitchen Burger Single

$8.49

Jalapeño Ranch, Jalapeño Peppers, Jalapeño Bacon, Cheese

Hand Dipped Chicken

Southern Chicken

Southern Chicken

$8.49
Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$8.49
BBQ Bacon Tribeca Chicken

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Chicken

$8.49
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.49
Chicken Club Grilled

Chicken Club Grilled

$8.49

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Chicken Grilled

$8.49

Southern Chicken Grilled

$8.49

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Grilled

$8.49

Half Chicken

$11.99

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Chicken Single

$7.49

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Chkn Single Grilled

$7.49

Buffalo Chicken Single

$7.49

Buffalo Chicken Single Grilled

$7.49

Chicken Club Single

$7.49

Chicken Club Single Grilled

$7.49

Jalapeno Ranch Chkn Single

$7.49

Jalapeno Ranch Chicken Single Grilled

$7.49

Southern Chicken Single

$7.49

Southern Chicken Single Grilled

$7.49

Hand Dipped Chicken Tenders

Tenders 1/2 lb

Tenders 1/2 lb

$5.09

Tenders 1 lb

$9.99

Tenders 2 lb

$18.99

Famous Favorites

Hot Dog Nuggets - 6 Pcs

Hot Dog Nuggets - 6 Pcs

$3.99
Hot Dog Nuggets - 9 Pcs

Hot Dog Nuggets - 9 Pcs

$4.99
Hot Dog Nuggets - 15 Pcs

Hot Dog Nuggets - 15 Pcs

$7.49

New York Cheesesteak

$8.99

Kids Meals

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99
Kids Hot Dog Nuggets (5)

Kids Hot Dog Nuggets (5)

$5.99
Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Wings

1\2 Wing

$4.99

1 Pound Wings

$8.99

2 Pound Wings

$15.99

Crinkle Cut Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$3.79+

Original crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese and bacon

Beverages

Regular Fountain Beverage

Regular Fountain Beverage

$2.49

Coca-Cola.

Large Fountain Beverage

Large Fountain Beverage

$2.69

Large Coca-Cola beverage.

Old Fashioned Lemonade - Regular

Old Fashioned Lemonade - Regular

$2.49
Old Fashioned Lemonade - Large

Old Fashioned Lemonade - Large

$2.69
Old Fashioned Orangeade - Regular

Old Fashioned Orangeade - Regular

$2.49
Old Fashioned Orangeade - Large

Old Fashioned Orangeade - Large

$2.69

Coffee

$1.29

Iced Tea

$1.29

Hot Chocolate

$1.29

Bottled Water

$1.19

Bottled Soda

$1.99

Sides

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Side Coleslaw

$1.09

Side Hot Honey

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Side Mango Habenero Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$1.19

Brownie

$1.49

Brookie

$1.49

Treachers

Original Fish & Chips

Original Fish & Chips

$7.49
Shrimp & Chips

Shrimp & Chips

$8.99
Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$8.99

Includes fries, fish, shrimp, and hush puppies.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$3.99

Includes mayo and lettuce.

Popcorn Shrimp

$3.99

Hush Puppies - 6 Pcs

$2.99

Hush Puppies - 13 Pcs

$3.99

Extra Fish w/ Any Entrée

$2.99

Extra Shrimp w/ Any Entrée

$3.49

Clams And Chips

$7.49

Wings al a Carte

Wings - 6

$8.99

Wings - 12

$14.99

Wings - 18

$21.99

Wings - 24

$28.99

Wings - 60

$69.99

Wing Combos

6 PC Wing Combo

$15.99

12 PC Wing Combo

$24.99

18 PC Wing Combo

$32.99

24 PC Wing Combo

$39.99

Tender Combos

6 Tender Combo

$15.99

12 Tender Combo

$24.99

18 Tender Combo

$32.99

24 Tender Combo

$39.99

Tenders al a Carte

4 PC Tenders

$8.99

8 PC Tenders

$16.99

12 PC Tenders

$21.99

16 PC Tenders

$28.99

20 PC Tenders

$35.00

24 PC Tenders

$39.99

New York Fries

NY Fries

$4.99

NY Cheese Fries

$5.99

NY Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

NY Chili Fries

$6.99

NY Cheesesteak Fries

$9.99

Cheeseburger Fries

$8.99

Waffles

1 Waffle

$4.99

2 Waffles

$8.99

3 Waffles

$11.99

4 Waffles

$14.99

Waffle and 3 Tenders

$11.99

Waffle and 6 Wings

$13.99

Waffle and 6 Southern Wings

$14.99

Waffle and Half Chicken

$18.99

NY Shakes

Ghirardelli Chocolate

$6.99

Strawberry

$6.99

Vanilla

$6.99

Waffle Shake

$6.99

NY Desserts

Waffle Sundae

$6.99

Brownie

$2.99

Brookie

$2.99

Wing and Tender Extras

Extra Celery

$0.99

Extra Bleu Cheese

$1.09

Extra Ranch

$1.09

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.09
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4156B White Plains Road, Bronx, NY 10466

Directions

Gallery
Nathan's Famous Inc image
Nathan's Famous Inc image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sabor Latino - 4120 White Plains Rd
orange star4.1 • 370
4120 White Plains Rd bronx, NY 10466
View restaurantnext
KOMEME - 4135 White Plains Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4135 White Plains Rd Bronx, NY 10466
View restaurantnext
HALAL BROS GRILL BRONX
orange starNo Reviews
3476 Jerome Avenue Bronx, NY 10467
View restaurantnext
Code Red Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
1320 East Gun Hill Road Bronx, NY 10409
View restaurantnext
Crazy Fruit
orange starNo Reviews
3120 Bainbridge Avenue Bronx, NY 10467
View restaurantnext
Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera
orange star4.5 • 1,595
887 Yonkers Ave Yonkers, NY 10704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bronx

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
orange star4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Caridad Williamsbridge
orange star4.1 • 1,573
1436 Williamsbridge rd Bronx, NY 10461
View restaurantnext
The Original Venice Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,374
772 E 149 Street Bronx, NY 10455
View restaurantnext
Fratilli's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 674
404 Hunts Point Ave Bronx, NY 10474
View restaurantnext
Sabor Latino - 4120 White Plains Rd
orange star4.1 • 370
4120 White Plains Rd bronx, NY 10466
View restaurantnext
Riverdale Steak House
orange star4.3 • 354
5700 Riverdale Ave Bronx, NY 10471
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bronx
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
Whitestone
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston