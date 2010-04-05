Restaurant header imageView gallery
Nathan's Famous Inc Simpsonville

review star

No reviews yet

1155 Buck Creek Road

Suite 626

Simpsonville, KY 40067

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.99

World famous Nathan's hot dog.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$5.99

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with chili.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with chili and cheese.

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$5.99

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with cheese.

Bacon Cheese Dog

Bacon Cheese Dog

$5.99

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with bacon and cheese.

Sauteed Onion Dog

$5.99
Sauerkraut Dog

Sauerkraut Dog

$5.99

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with sauerkraut.

Corn Dog on a Stick

Corn Dog on a Stick

$5.99

Corn dog on a stick.

New York's Finest Burgers

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Burger

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Burger

$9.99

BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Manhattan Burger

Manhattan Burger

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup, Cheese

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.99

Topped with Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog, Cheese, Mustard and Ketchup

Hell’s Kitchen Burger

Hell’s Kitchen Burger

$9.99

Jalapeño Ranch, Jalapeño Peppers, Jalapeño Bacon, Cheese

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Burger Single

$8.49

BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Manhattan Burger Single

$8.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup, Cheese

Bacon Cheddar Burger Single

$8.49

Hell’s Kitchen Burger Single

$8.49

Jalapeño Ranch, Jalapeño Peppers, Jalapeño Bacon, Cheese

Hand Dipped Chicken

Southern Chicken

Southern Chicken

$9.99
Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.99
BBQ Bacon Tribeca Chicken

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Chicken

$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99
Chicken Club Grilled

Chicken Club Grilled

$9.99

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Chicken Grilled

$9.99

Southern Chicken Grilled

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Grilled

$9.99

Hells Kitchen Chicken

$9.99

Hells Kitchen Chicken Grilled

$9.99

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Chicken Single

$7.49

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Chkn Single Grilled

$7.49

Buffalo Chicken Single

$7.49

Buffalo Chicken Single Grilled

$7.49

Chicken Club Single

$7.49

Chicken Club Single Grilled

$7.49

Jalapeno Ranch Chkn Single

$7.49

Jalapeno Ranch Chicken Single Grilled

$7.49

Southern Chicken Single

$7.49

Southern Chicken Single Grilled

$7.49

Hand Dipped Chicken Tenders

Tenders 1/2 lb

Tenders 1/2 lb

$6.99

Tenders 1 lb

$12.99

Tenders 2 lb

$18.99

Famous Favorites

Hot Dog Nuggets - 6 Pcs

Hot Dog Nuggets - 6 Pcs

$4.99
Hot Dog Nuggets - 9 Pcs

Hot Dog Nuggets - 9 Pcs

$4.99
Hot Dog Nuggets - 15 Pcs

Hot Dog Nuggets - 15 Pcs

$7.49
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$5.29

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Wings

Wings - 6 Piece

$9.99

Wings - 12 Piece

$19.99

Kids Meals

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99
Kids Hot Dog Nuggets (5)

Kids Hot Dog Nuggets (5)

$5.99
Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Crinkle Cut Fries

Original Crinkle-Cut French Fries

Original Crinkle-Cut French Fries

$3.99+

Original crinkle-cut fries.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.09+

Crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese.

Chili Fries

$4.59+

Crinkle-cut fries topped with chili

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.09+

Crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese and chili.

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.09+

Original crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese and bacon

Bacon Ranch Fries

Bacon Ranch Fries

$5.09+

Original crinkle-cut fries topped with bacon and ranch.

Bacon Jalapeño Ranch Fries

Bacon Jalapeño Ranch Fries

$5.09+

Mall Special - Free Large Fry

Shakes

Creamy Orange Shake

Creamy Orange Shake

$5.99
Ghirardelli Chocolate Shake

Ghirardelli Chocolate Shake

$5.99
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$5.99
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Holiday Shakes

$6.99

Cheesesteaks

Chicken Philly

$9.99

NY Cheesesteak

$9.99

1/2 NY Cheesesteak

$5.59

1/2 Chicken Philly

$5.59

Onion rings

1/2 Pound O'ring

$3.99

1 Pound O'ring

$5.99

Beverages

Regular Fountain Beverage

Regular Fountain Beverage

$3.29

Coca-Cola.

Large Fountain Beverage

Large Fountain Beverage

$3.49

Large Coca-Cola beverage.

Old Fashioned Lemonade - Regular

Old Fashioned Lemonade - Regular

$3.49
Old Fashioned Lemonade - Large

Old Fashioned Lemonade - Large

$3.69
Old Fashioned Orangeade - Regular

Old Fashioned Orangeade - Regular

$3.49
Old Fashioned Orangeade - Large

Old Fashioned Orangeade - Large

$3.69

Apple Juice

$1.49

Coffee

$1.29

Iced Tea

$1.29

Hot Chocolate

$1.29

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$1.99

Shakes

Creamy Orange Shake

Creamy Orange Shake

$5.99
Ghirardelli Chocolate Shake

Ghirardelli Chocolate Shake

$5.99
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$5.99
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Holiday Shakes

$6.99

Sides

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Side Coleslaw

$1.09

Side Hot Honey

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Side Mango Habenero Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$1.19

Brownie

$1.49

Brookie

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1155 Buck Creek Road, Suite 626, Simpsonville, KY 40067

